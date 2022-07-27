United Breweries : Appointment

Sub:Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with Clause 7 of Para A of Part A of Schedule
of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for appointment of new Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company.
Dear Sir,
We would like to inform you that the Company has appointed Mr. Radovan Sikorsky as Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company at the Board meeting held on July 27, 2022 w.e.f. August 15, 2022 to succeed Mr. Berend Odink, Director & CFO, who will complete his assignment term of three years on August 14, 2022 as Director and Chief Financial Officer.
The Board places on record the appreciation for Mr. Berend Odink, for the contribution during his tenure.
The Particulars of the Appointment of Mr. Radovan Sikorsky as the Director and Chief Financial Officer are as under:
SN.
Particulars
Disclosure
1.
Reason
for
change
viz.,
Appointment
appointment,
resignation,
removal, death or otherwise
2.
Date
of
appointment
August 15, 2022
/cessation(as applicable) and
term of appointment
3.
Brief Profile
(in case
of
Mr. Radovan Sikorsky joined Heineken UK as Finance
appointment)
Director in September 2016. Prior to this he was Senior
Director Regional Finance Americas at Heineken from
2013, leading the regional Finance function in a period
of quick-fire business expansion and transformation.
Mr. Radovan Sikorsky has also held the role of Finance
Director in Slovakian, Hungarian and Polish Heineken
Companies. Before joining Heineken in 2000, Mr.
Radovan Sikorsky worked for over three years with
KPMG as Senior Audit Manager. Mr. Radovan Sikorsky
is a B. Compt (Honors) University of South Africa -
(UNISA); South African Institute of Chartered
Accountant.
4. Disclosure of relationship Not Applicable between directors (in case of
appointment of a director)
You are requested to please take on record above said information and acknowledge.
