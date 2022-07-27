United Breweries : Appointment

July 27, 2022 1. Department of Corporate Services 2. National Stock Exchange of India Limited BSE Limited, Exchange Plaza, Floor 25, P J Towers, Bandra-Kurla Complex Dalal Street, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051

Sub: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with Clause 7 of Para A of Part A of Schedule

of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for appointment of new Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company.

Dear Sir,

We would like to inform you that the Company has appointed Mr. Radovan Sikorsky as Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company at the Board meeting held on July 27, 2022 w.e.f. August 15, 2022 to succeed Mr. Berend Odink, Director & CFO, who will complete his assignment term of three years on August 14, 2022 as Director and Chief Financial Officer.

The Board places on record the appreciation for Mr. Berend Odink, for the contribution during his tenure.

The Particulars of the Appointment of Mr. Radovan Sikorsky as the Director and Chief Financial Officer are as under: