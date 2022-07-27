Log in
United Breweries : Appointment

07/27/2022
July 27, 2022

1. Department of Corporate Services

2. National Stock Exchange of India Limited

BSE Limited,

Exchange Plaza,

Floor 25, P J Towers,

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Sub: Intimation pursuant to Regulation 30(2) read with Clause 7 of Para A of Part A of Schedule

  1. of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 for appointment of new Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company.

Dear Sir,

We would like to inform you that the Company has appointed Mr. Radovan Sikorsky as Director and Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Company at the Board meeting held on July 27, 2022 w.e.f. August 15, 2022 to succeed Mr. Berend Odink, Director & CFO, who will complete his assignment term of three years on August 14, 2022 as Director and Chief Financial Officer.

The Board places on record the appreciation for Mr. Berend Odink, for the contribution during his tenure.

The Particulars of the Appointment of Mr. Radovan Sikorsky as the Director and Chief Financial Officer are as under:

SN.

Particulars

Disclosure

1.

Reason

for

change

viz.,

Appointment

appointment,

resignation,

removal, death or otherwise

2.

Date

of

appointment

August 15, 2022

/cessation(as applicable) and

term of appointment

3.

Brief Profile

(in case

of

Mr. Radovan Sikorsky joined Heineken UK as Finance

appointment)

Director in September 2016. Prior to this he was Senior

Director Regional Finance Americas at Heineken from

2013, leading the regional Finance function in a period

of quick-fire business expansion and transformation.

Mr. Radovan Sikorsky has also held the role of Finance

Director in Slovakian, Hungarian and Polish Heineken

Companies. Before joining Heineken in 2000, Mr.

Radovan Sikorsky worked for over three years with

KPMG as Senior Audit Manager. Mr. Radovan Sikorsky

is a B. Compt (Honors) University of South Africa -

(UNISA); South African Institute of Chartered

Accountant.

4. Disclosure of relationship Not Applicable between directors (in case of

appointment of a director)

You are requested to please take on record above said information and acknowledge.

Thanking you,

For UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED

GOVIND IYENGAR

Senior Vice President - Legal &

Company Secretary

Disclaimer

United Breweries Limited published this content on 27 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 July 2022 16:47:20 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
