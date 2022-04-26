United Breweries : Cessation

April 26, 2022 The Manager The Manager BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Corporate Relationship Department Listing Departments, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Flr, P.No.C/1, G Block Floor 25, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400001 Mumbai - 400051 Scrip: 532478 Scrip: UBL

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Change in Directors.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has pursuant to recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Mr. Manu Anand (DIN:00396716) and Ms. Geetu Gidwani Verma (DIN:00696047) as an Additional Directors in Independent capacity (Independent Directors) of the Company. Their appointment shall take effect from May 29, 2022. The required details pursuant to SEBI Listing Regulations are annexed herewith as Annexure-I.

It is also informed that Mr. Sunil Kumar Alagh (DIN:00103320) and Ms. Stephan Gerlich (DIN:00063222), have tendered their resignations as Independent Directors of the Company with effect from June 13, 2022. The required details pursuant to SEBI Listing Regulations is hereunder:

Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 is as under:

Particulars Mr. Sunil Alagh and Mr. Stephan Gerlich (Independent Directors) Reason for change viz., appointment, resignation, removal, death or otherwise : The Independent Directors, considering their long tenure on the Company's Board and due to other personal commitments, that they have now, have voluntarily relinquished their position as Board members with effect from June 13, 2022. There are no other material reasons. Date of cessation / resignation and term of appointment : With effect from June 13, 2022. Brief Profile : Not Applicable Names of the listed entities in which the resigning directors holds directorship and membership of board committees, if any. : (i) Mr. Sunil Alagh is holding directorship in M/s. Pritish Nandy Communications Limited and NIL membership of board committees. (ii) Mr. Stephan Gerlich is not holding directorship in listed entities as well as any membership of board committees.

We enclose herewith copies of the resignation letter submitted by Mr. Sunil Kumar Alagh and Mr. Stephan Gerlich to the Board of the Company.











Annexure-I

Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

Mr. Manu Anand (DIN:00396716)

Particulars Details Reason for change viz., appointment, resignation, removal, death or otherwise : Appointment Date of Appointment and Term of appointment : Mr. Manu Anand has been appointed as an Additional Director in Independent capacity (Independent Director) of the Company with effect from May 29, 2022, and his appointment will be regularised at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Brief Profile : Mr. Manu Anand is a Chartered Accountant and has completed Advance Management Program from the Warton School of the University of Pennsylvania, USA. Mr. Manu brings the experience of over three decades, out of which he has been in the general manager roles for the last 20 years with a track record of building diverse teams, driving growth, managing multi-billion-dollar P&Ls, and leading change and transformation. In his role with Mondelez International before his retirement, he managed the Chocolate business (approx.$2 billion) operations across the Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, covering a range of developed and developing markets. The role required managing the levers of P&L, driving top and bottom line and market share growth through a combination of region-wide and market-specific initiatives on the brands and innovation. In addition, he ran a consolidated supply chain with a complex manufacturing site network and worked closely with sales teams in markets to deliver sustained business performance. Mr. Manu was earlier leading the India business for Mondelez International and as Managing Director for Cadbury India Limited was responsible for all business functions; the role required a high degree of general management skills to steer the categories and functions appropriately to drive continued growth and build competent teams. Mondelez International started transforming to a category run model from the end of 2014, and he led significant change management initiatives to transition the organization to the new model seamlessly. At PepsiCo India, Mr. Manu spent 19 years in various roles and is credited with building its food business virtually from scratch. In his last role at PepsiCo as the Chairman and CEO, PepsiCo India Manu was responsible for PepsiCo's beverage and foods business (including JVs) in India and South Asia, reporting to the President of AMEA. PepsiCo India was a scale operation with over 6000 direct employees, over 50 manufacturing sites, and availability in over 2 million retail outlets with high growth driven by scale brands. Preceding this, Mr. Manu was based in Bangkok as the President of South East Asia. He was responsible for the Beverage and Food businesses in Thailand, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, Singapore, Cambodia, and Laos. The Business Unit was a complex portfolio of different business models in the various stages of development across the markets. It included Company-owned businesses, Joint Ventures, and Franchise business models through bottlers. The job helped develop a strong ability to collaborate and work effectively with local partners while learning to work effectively in a multi-cultural environmental. As a result, Mr. Manu successfully built sustainability and profitable growth models in these competitive, high potential markets with healthy growth in top and bottom lines. Currently Mr. Manu is the Senior Advisor with Advent and Director on Manjushree Technopack and DFM Foods boards. He has also been a member of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) and has experience as Chairman of PepsiCo India and Director on board of Mondelez India. Disclosure of relationships between directors : There are no inter-se relations between Mr. Manu Anand and the other members of the Board.

Ms. Geetu Gidwani Verma (DIN: 00696047)

Particulars Details Reason for change viz., appointment, resignation, removal, death or otherwise : Appointment Date of Appointment and Term of appointment : Ms. Geetu Gidwani Verma has been appointed as an Additional Director in Independent capacity (Independent Director) of the Company with effect from May 29, 2022, and her appointment will be regularised at the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. Brief Profile : Ms. Geetu Verma is a global business leader with close to 35 years' experience in the FMCG sector with Procter & Gamble, Pernod Ricard, PepsiCo, and Unilever. Her experience pans launching breakthrough innovations, leading businesses of scale, turnaround assignments in developed and emerging markets- Asia, Europe. Ms. Geetu Verma is now a global management consultant, helping business with innovation, marketing strategy & new business models to create sustainable growth. She partners OxfordSM, a BCorp and a global strategic and marketing consultancy headquartered in the UK. She is also a strategy advisor to companies in the nutrition and social impact space both in Netherlands and India. She is credited with having turned around HUL India's Foods & Refreshment (F&R) business-restoring profitable growth, winning back market leadership in the flagship tea business. She has led the creation of iconic brands for the Indian market-Kurkure, Royal Stag and led strategic business acquisitions in India and Europe. With her deep experience across diverse geographies and developed and developing market contexts, Ms. Geetu Verma is adept and navigating uncertainty and volatility. She is passionate about purposeful brands and business that make a real difference to people and planet. Ms. Geetu Verma has been recognized as among the most powerful women in Indian business by Business Today and ranked among the top 10 most influential marketers, several years in a row. She in an immensely respected FMCG industry voice, an ardent advocate on authentic leadership and a strong proponent of an inclusive culture that helps diversity thrive. She actively supports causes related to underprivileged children's health care and education. Disclosure of relationships between directors : There are no inter-se relations between Ms. Geetu Gidwani Verma and the other members of the Board.

