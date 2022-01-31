Log in
    532478   INE686F01025

UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED

(532478)
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 01/28
1547.95 INR   +2.70%
04:39aUNITED BREWERIES : Standard Operating Guidelines
PU
04:39aUNITED BREWERIES : Letter of Confirmation
PU
04:39aUNITED BREWERIES : Investor Q3 Earnings Call 2021
PU
United Breweries : Investor Q3 Earnings Call 2021

01/31/2022 | 04:39am EST
January 31, 2022

1. Department of Corporate Services,

2. Department of Corporate Services,

BSE Limited,

National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,

Floor 25, P J Towers,

Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex,

Dalal Street,

Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip Code: 532478

Scrip Code: UBL

Dear Sir,

Sub: Intimation of Financial Results Earning call

This has reference to Regulation 30(6) read with Para-A of Part-A of Schedule-III of the SEBI (Listing

Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('the Regulations').

In accordance with the said Regulation(s), as Quarter3FY22 Financial Results Earnings call is scheduled today Monday, January 31, 2022 @ 05:00 p.m. IST, by way of conference call with Investors and analysts, hosted by Investec India.

Investor presentation is attached. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and year to date period ended December 31, 2021 are already uploaded on the website of Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.

Kindly take the same into record.

Thanking you, we remain,

Yours faithfully,

For UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED

GOVIND IYENGAR

Senior Vice President - Legal &

Company Secretary

Encl: As above

Investec India invites you to

United Breweries Ltd

Q3 FY22 Earnings call

Post Earnings Business

UpdateDiamond Pass Registration

Monday, January 31, 2022 05:00 pm IST

Management Team

Mr. Berend Odink - Chief Financial Officer - United Breweries Limited

Mr. PA Poonacha - Finance and Investor Relations

Dial-In Numbers

Universal Dial-In

International Toll

+91 22 6280 1245

Hong Kong

+852 30186877

+91 22 7115 8146

Japan

+81 345899421

Singapore

+65 31575746

South Africa +27 110623033

UK

+44 2034785524

USA

+1 3233868721

For further information please contact:

Harit Kapoor (+9122 6849 7493)

Swapna Bhandarkar (+9122 6849 7472)

harit.kapoor@investec.com

swapna.bhandarkar@investec.com

Investec Bank plc is authorised by the Prudential Regulation Authority and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Authority. Registered in England and Wales (No. 489604). Registeredoffice at 30 Gresham St, London EC2V 7QP.

Investor Presentation Quarter ended Dec 2021

Disclaimer

This presentation contains forward-looking statements with regard to the financial position and results of UBL's activities. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.

Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond UBL's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market and economic conditions, the behavior of other market participants, changes in consumer preferences, costs of raw materials, interest rate and foreign exchange fluctuations, change in tax rates, changes in law, changes in pension costs, the actions of government regulators and weather conditions. These and other risk factors are detailed in UBL's publicly filed annual reports.

You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. UBL does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.

Market share estimates contained in this presentation are based on outside sources such as specialized research institutes in combination with management estimates.

Key Results Highlights

  1. Volume growth of 19% in the quarter vs prior year driven by continued recovery of demand, prevalent across nearly all markets. 10% sequential volume growth.
  1. Full recovery of volumes versus pre COVID levels.
  1. UBL achieved share growth both in the quarter as well as in the year-to-date performance, further solidifying its market leadership.
  1. Gross margin during the quarter was lower by 390 bps as compared to last year and lower by 178 bps vs the preceding quarter. Quarter was impacted by inflationary pressures in packaging materials as a result of general market commodity increases, partly offset by positive price and product mix.
  1. EBITDA reached Rs.180 Cr with 11.4% margin in a quarter impacted by higher marketing investments to drive demand recovery. Excluding non recurring items, margins at 13.6%.
  1. YTD EBITDA reached Rs.451 Cr, up 188% from Rs.157 Cr prior year.
  1. Overall liquidity position is strong with about Rs.800 Cr bank balances. In the quarter the Company pre-paid all remaining term debt.



Disclaimer

United Breweries Limited published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 09:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
