United Breweries : Investor Q3 Earnings Call 2021

This has reference to Regulation 30(6) read with Para-A of Part-A of Schedule-III of the SEBI (Listing
Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 ('the Regulations').
In accordance with the said Regulation(s), as Quarter3FY22 Financial Results Earnings call is scheduled today Monday, January 31, 2022 @ 05:00 p.m. IST, by way of conference call with Investors and analysts, hosted by Investec India.
Investor presentation is attached. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and year to date period ended December 31, 2021 are already uploaded on the website of Bombay Stock Exchange and National Stock Exchange of India Limited.
Mr. Berend Odink - Chief Financial Officer - United Breweries Limited
Mr. PA Poonacha - Finance and Investor Relations
Investor Presentation Quarter ended Dec 2021
1
Disclaimer
This presentation contains forward-looking statements with regard to the financial position and results of UBL's activities. These forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements.
Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond UBL's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market and economic conditions, the behavior of other market participants, changes in consumer preferences, costs of raw materials, interest rate and foreign exchange fluctuations, change in tax rates, changes in law, changes in pension costs, the actions of government regulators and weather conditions. These and other risk factors are detailed in UBL's publicly filed annual reports.
You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this presentation. UBL does not undertake any obligation to publicly release any revisions to these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date of these materials.
Market share estimates contained in this presentation are based on outside sources such as specialized research institutes in combination with management estimates.
2
Key Results Highlights
Volume growth of 19% in the quarter vs prior year driven by continued recovery of demand, prevalent across nearly all markets. 10% sequential volume growth.
Full recovery of volumes versus pre COVID levels.
UBL achieved share growth both in the quarter as well as in the year-to-date performance, further solidifying its market leadership.
Gross margin during the quarter was lower by 390 bps as compared to last year and lower by 178 bps vs the preceding quarter. Quarter was impacted by inflationary pressures in packaging materials as a result of general market commodity increases, partly offset by positive price and product mix.
EBITDA reached Rs.180 Cr with 11.4% margin in a quarter impacted by higher marketing investments to drive demand recovery. Excluding non recurring items, margins at 13.6%.
YTD EBITDA reached Rs.451 Cr, up 188% from Rs.157 Cr prior year.
Overall liquidity position is strong with about Rs.800 Cr bank balances. In the quarter the Company pre-paid all remaining term debt.
3
