United Breweries : Investor Q4 Earning Call March 2024
May 08, 2024 at 02:41 pm EDT
Registered & Corporate Office: UB Tower, UB City, #24, Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru 560 001. INDIA
Tel: (91-80) 4565 5000, Email:
ublcorporate@ubmail.com, Web Site: www.unitedbreweries .com
Corporate Identity Number: L36999KA1999PLC025195
Investec India invites you to
United Breweries Ltd.
Q4 FY24 Earnings call
Wednesday, May 8, 2024
3:00pm IST
Diamond Pass Registration
https://tinyurl.com/UBLQ4
Management Team
Vivek Gupta, MD & CEO
Mr. Radovan Sikorsky, Director and CFO
Mr. Robin Achten, Business Control & Investor Relations
For further information please contact:
Harit Kapoor (+9122 6849 7493)
Swapna Bhandarkar (+9122 6849 7472)
harit.kapoor@investec.co.in
swapna.bhandarkar@investec.co.in
Universal Dial In
International Toll Free
+91 22 6280 1245
Hong Kong
800964448
+91 22 7115 8146
Singapore
8001012045
UK
08081011573
USA
18667462133
Disclaimer United Breweries Limited published this content on
08 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
08 May 2024 18:40:01 UTC.
United Breweries Limited is an India-based beer company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, purchasing and selling of beer and non-alcoholic beverages. It has manufacturing facilities in India. The Company has two segments. Beer segment includes the manufacture, purchase and sale of beer, including licensing of brands. Non-alcoholic beverages segment includes the manufacture, purchase and sale of non-alcoholic beverages. It offers a range of beer brands, such as Heineken, Heineken Silver, Kingfisher Premium, Kingfisher Strong, Kingfisher Ultra, Kingfisher Ultra Max, Kingfisher Ultra Witbier, Amstel Bier, Bullet, Bullet Super Strong, Cannon 10000, Zingaro, Kingfisher Storm, Kingfisher Blue, Kalyani Black Label, UB Export, UB Export Strong, London Pilsner and London Pilsner Strong. It offers a range of non-alcoholic brands, such as Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water, Kingfisher Strong Power Soda, Kingfisher Storm Strong Soda, Kingfisher Ultra Non-Alcoholic and Heineken 0.0.
