United Breweries Limited is an India-based beer company, which is engaged in the manufacturing, purchasing and selling of beer and non-alcoholic beverages. It has manufacturing facilities in India. The Company has two segments. Beer segment includes the manufacture, purchase and sale of beer, including licensing of brands. Non-alcoholic beverages segment includes the manufacture, purchase and sale of non-alcoholic beverages. It offers a range of beer brands, such as Heineken, Heineken Silver, Kingfisher Premium, Kingfisher Strong, Kingfisher Ultra, Kingfisher Ultra Max, Kingfisher Ultra Witbier, Amstel Bier, Bullet, Bullet Super Strong, Cannon 10000, Zingaro, Kingfisher Storm, Kingfisher Blue, Kalyani Black Label, UB Export, UB Export Strong, London Pilsner and London Pilsner Strong. It offers a range of non-alcoholic brands, such as Kingfisher Premium Packaged Drinking Water, Kingfisher Strong Power Soda, Kingfisher Storm Strong Soda, Kingfisher Ultra Non-Alcoholic and Heineken 0.0.

Sector Brewers