The details of the said product as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD- 1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, are below.

According to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para B of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Company has today launched in the Maharashtra market, a new brand viz., 'Queenfisher Premium Lager Beer' in the 'Lager Beer Mild' segment category.

United Breweries Introduces Queenfisher Premium Lager Beer

in Maharashtra

Mumbai, June 06, 2024 - United Breweries Limited (UBL), part of the HEINEKEN Company,

announced the launch of Queenfisher Premium Lager Beer: The Queen of Good Times, from the

House of Kingfisher, in Maharashtra. Encouraged by the overwhelmingly positive response from consumers in Goa, Assam, and Meghalaya, UBL is thrilled to extend this celebration of nurturing sisterhood bonds to new markets.

Queenfisher's packaging embodies inclusivity and celebrates the spirit of sisterhood. It features silhouettes of diverse women against a vibrant purple backdrop, with the iconic bird uplifted and crowned, honoring the women in our lives. Rooted in the ethos of Kingfisher, Queenfisher provides a safe space for meaningful and honest conversations, recognizing the harsher judgments women often face in society.

Vikram Bahl, CMO, United Breweries Limited, said, "Queenfisher is our way of celebrating inclusivity and the unstoppable force of female friendship. We pop our cans, not just to celebrate women, but to honour the secret superpowers they wield in their everyday connections. Maharashtra has always been at the forefront championing for women and an inclusive society. We look forward to extending our celebration of sisterhood, here's to the queens among us, who sparkle brighter when they shine

together."

Initially launched in March in Goa, the new lager beer garnered significant interest among consumers. The launch event also unveiled the iconic calendar, now known as The Galendar captures real-life stories of women, photographed by Avani Rai. Each page includes a QR code that, when scanned, reveals unique moments of sisterhood through films directed by Kopal Naithani. The unique microsite, queenfisher.in,allows the public to experience the world of sisterhood as told by women and create their own personalized Galendars to share with others.

The 500 ml Queenfisher Premium Lager Beer cans are readily available at leading outlets across Maharashtra.

About United Breweries:

Bengaluru-headquartered United Breweries Ltd, part of the HEINEKEN group, is the largest beer manufacturer in India. The company produces and markets packaged drinking water and soda, internationally recognized beer, and non-alcoholic beverages. Its diverse product portfolio comprises brands such as Kingfisher Strong, Kingfisher Premium, Kingfisher Ultra, Kingfisher Ultra Max, Kingfisher Ultra Witbier, Kingfisher Storm, Heineken®️, Heineken®️ Silver, Amstel, and Heineken®️ 0.0., Kingfisher Premium Water, Kingfisher Soda.

