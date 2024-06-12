June 06, 2024
To,
Department of Corporate Services,
BSE Limited
National Stock Exchange of India Ltd.,
Floor 25, P J Towers
Exchange Plaza, Bandra Kurla Complex
Dalal Street
Bandra (East)
Mumbai - 400001
Mumbai - 400051
Scrip Code: 532478
Symbol: UBL
Sub: Intimation of Product Launch under Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and
Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations)
Dear Sir/Madam,
According to Regulation 30 read with Schedule III Part A Para B of the SEBI Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Company has today launched in the Maharashtra market, a new brand viz., 'Queenfisher Premium Lager Beer' in the 'Lager Beer Mild' segment category.
The details of the said product as required under SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. SEBI/HO/CFD/CFD-PoD- 1/P/CIR/2023/123 dated July 13, 2023, are below.
S.N.
Particulars
Description
1.
Name of the Product
Queenfisher Premium Lager Beer
2.
Date of launch
June 06, 2024
3.
Category of the product
Lager Beer (Mild)
4.
Whether it caters to the domestic/international
Domestic Market (in the state of
market
Maharashtra)
5.
Name of the countries in which the product is
Not Applicable
launched (in case of international)
A copy of the Press Release regarding the Product Launch is enclosed herewith and available on the Company's website at www.unitedbreweries.com
Kindly take the same on your record.
Thanking you,
Yours faithfully,
For UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED
Nikhil Malpani Digitally signed by Nikhil Malpani
Date: 2024.06.06 18:04:53 +05'30'
________________________________
NIKHIL MALPANI
Company Secretary & Compliance Officer
Membership Number: A20869
United Breweries Introduces Queenfisher Premium Lager Beer
in Maharashtra
Mumbai, June 06, 2024 - United Breweries Limited (UBL), part of the HEINEKEN Company,
announced the launch of Queenfisher Premium Lager Beer: The Queen of Good Times, from the
House of Kingfisher, in Maharashtra. Encouraged by the overwhelmingly positive response from consumers in Goa, Assam, and Meghalaya, UBL is thrilled to extend this celebration of nurturing sisterhood bonds to new markets.
Queenfisher's packaging embodies inclusivity and celebrates the spirit of sisterhood. It features silhouettes of diverse women against a vibrant purple backdrop, with the iconic bird uplifted and crowned, honoring the women in our lives. Rooted in the ethos of Kingfisher, Queenfisher provides a safe space for meaningful and honest conversations, recognizing the harsher judgments women often face in society.
Vikram Bahl, CMO, United Breweries Limited, said, "Queenfisher is our way of celebrating inclusivity and the unstoppable force of female friendship. We pop our cans, not just to celebrate women, but to honour the secret superpowers they wield in their everyday connections. Maharashtra has always been at the forefront championing for women and an inclusive society. We look forward to extending our celebration of sisterhood, here's to the queens among us, who sparkle brighter when they shine
together."
Initially launched in March in Goa, the new lager beer garnered significant interest among consumers. The launch event also unveiled the iconic calendar, now known as The Galendar captures real-life stories of women, photographed by Avani Rai. Each page includes a QR code that, when scanned, reveals unique moments of sisterhood through films directed by Kopal Naithani. The unique microsite, queenfisher.in,allows the public to experience the world of sisterhood as told by women and create their own personalized Galendars to share with others.
The 500 ml Queenfisher Premium Lager Beer cans are readily available at leading outlets across Maharashtra.
About United Breweries:
Bengaluru-headquartered United Breweries Ltd, part of the HEINEKEN group, is the largest beer manufacturer in India. The company produces and markets packaged drinking water and soda, internationally recognized beer, and non-alcoholic beverages. Its diverse product portfolio comprises brands such as Kingfisher Strong, Kingfisher Premium, Kingfisher Ultra, Kingfisher Ultra Max, Kingfisher Ultra Witbier, Kingfisher Storm, Heineken®️, Heineken®️ Silver, Amstel, and Heineken®️ 0.0., Kingfisher Premium Water, Kingfisher Soda.
