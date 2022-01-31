Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  India
  Bombay Stock Exchange
  United Breweries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532478   INE686F01025

UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED

(532478)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 01/28
1547.95 INR   +2.70%
04:39aUNITED BREWERIES : Standard Operating Guidelines
PU
04:39aUNITED BREWERIES : Letter of Confirmation
PU
04:39aUNITED BREWERIES : Investor Q3 Earnings Call 2021
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Breweries : Letter of Confirmation

01/31/2022 | 04:39am EST
Annexure - B

(to circular no. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/8 dated January 25, 2022 on Issuance of

Securities in dematerialized form in case of Investor Service Requests)

RTA / ISSUER COMPANY NAME AND ADDRESS

Name:

Date:

Address:

Dear Sir/Madam,

LETTER OF CONFIRMATION

Sub: Issuance of Securities in dematerialized form in case of Investor Service Requests

Name of the Company:

We refer to the request received from you for issuance of securities in your name. We would like to inform you that the request has been approved as detailed below:

Name of first holder & PAN

Joint holder 1 & PAN

Joint holder 2 & PAN

Number of shares

Folio Number

Certificate numbers

Distinctive numbers

Lock-In

Yes or No.

If yes, lock-in from ___/___/______ till ___/___/______ (DD/MM/YYYY)

As you may be aware, SEBI vide Gazette Notification no. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2022/66 dated January 24, 2022, has mandated that the shares that are issued pursuant to investor service request shall henceforth be issued in demat mode only and hence the security certificates (wherever applicable) are retained at our end.

Accordingly, within 120 days of this letter, please request your Depository Participant (DP) to demat these shares using the Dematerialization Request Form (DRF). Please fill the DRF with the details mentioned in this letter, sign it and present this letter in original to your DP along with the DRF for enabling your DP to raise a Demat Request Number (DRN). In case you do not have a demat account, kindly open one with any DP. Please note that you can open Basic Service Demat Account at minimal / nil charges.

Please note that this letter is valid only for a period of 120 daysfrom the date of its issue within which you have to raise demat request with the DP as above. Any request for processing demat after the expiry of aforesaid 120 days will not be entertained and as per the operating guidelines issued by SEBI, the subject shares shall be transferred to a Suspense Escrow Demat Account of the company.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For ABCD Limited (RTA)

Authorised Signatory

Page 6 of 6

Disclaimer

United Breweries Limited published this content on 31 January 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 January 2022 09:38:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 56 829 M 758 M 758 M
Net income 2022 4 322 M 57,7 M 57,7 M
Net cash 2022 7 902 M 105 M 105 M
P/E ratio 2022 95,0x
Yield 2022 0,23%
Capitalization 409 B 5 457 M 5 460 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,06x
EV / Sales 2023 5,18x
Nbr of Employees 3 070
Free-Float -
Chart UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
United Breweries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1 547,95 INR
Average target price 1 738,57 INR
Spread / Average Target 12,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rishi Pardal Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Berend Cornelis Odink Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kapil Pal Head-Information Technology
Rohtash Kumar Jindal Senior Vice President-Operations & Malting
C. Gouri Shankar Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED-2.20%5 457
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV5.36%123 791
HEINEKEN N.V.-3.30%61 436
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-5.94%44 322
AMBEV S.A.-3.18%43 547
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED4.89%36 388