United Breweries : Letter of Confirmation

Annexure - B

(to circular no. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/8 dated January 25, 2022 on Issuance of

Securities in dematerialized form in case of Investor Service Requests)

RTA / ISSUER COMPANY NAME AND ADDRESS Name: Date: Address: Dear Sir/Madam, LETTER OF CONFIRMATION

Sub: Issuance of Securities in dematerialized form in case of Investor Service Requests

Name of the Company:

We refer to the request received from you for issuance of securities in your name. We would like to inform you that the request has been approved as detailed below:

Name of first holder & PAN Joint holder 1 & PAN Joint holder 2 & PAN Number of shares Folio Number Certificate numbers Distinctive numbers Lock-In Yes or No. If yes, lock-in from ___/___/______ till ___/___/______ (DD/MM/YYYY)

As you may be aware, SEBI vide Gazette Notification no. SEBI/LAD-NRO/GN/2022/66 dated January 24, 2022, has mandated that the shares that are issued pursuant to investor service request shall henceforth be issued in demat mode only and hence the security certificates (wherever applicable) are retained at our end.

Accordingly, within 120 days of this letter, please request your Depository Participant (DP) to demat these shares using the Dematerialization Request Form (DRF). Please fill the DRF with the details mentioned in this letter, sign it and present this letter in original to your DP along with the DRF for enabling your DP to raise a Demat Request Number (DRN). In case you do not have a demat account, kindly open one with any DP. Please note that you can open Basic Service Demat Account at minimal / nil charges.

Please note that this letter is valid only for a period of 120 daysfrom the date of its issue within which you have to raise demat request with the DP as above. Any request for processing demat after the expiry of aforesaid 120 days will not be entertained and as per the operating guidelines issued by SEBI, the subject shares shall be transferred to a Suspense Escrow Demat Account of the company.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For ABCD Limited (RTA)

Authorised Signatory

Page 6 of 6