  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. United Breweries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532478   INE686F01025

UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED

(532478)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-20
1464.85 INR   +0.43%
03:27aUnited Breweries : Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015-Appointment-Indepedent Director
PU
03:27aUnited Breweries : Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015- Supreme Court-CCI-Update
PU
02/17United Breweries CEO Steps Down
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Breweries : Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015- Supreme Court-CCI-Update

02/22/2023 | 03:27am EST
February 20, 2023

To,

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relationship Department

Listing Departments,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Flr, P.No.C/1, G Block

Floor 25, Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400001

Mumbai - 400051

Scrip: 532478

Scrip: UBL

Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Update on Appeal before the Supreme Court of India

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, United Breweries Limited (UBL/the Company) had made disclosures on December 23, 2021, December 08, 2021, and September 24, 2021, in addition to earlier disclosures as well as in its quarterly and annual financial reporting in respect of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) matter.

In the disclosure dated December 23, 2022, UBL had referred to the decision of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) dismissing the Company's appeal filed against the CCI order dated September 24, 2021. The Company had filed a statutory appeal against the order of the NCLAT before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India on January 30, 2023.

We hereby inform that by way of an order dated February 17, 2023, the Hon'ble Supreme Court has been pleased to stay the order passed by the NCLAT including the CCI's recovery proceedings, upon a condition of pre-deposit of additional 10% total penalty amount (over and above the amount already subsisting 10% deposit before the NCLAT) by the Company. The Company will comply with the directions and the said additional 10% penalty amount shall be deposited within the stipulated time as mentioned in the order passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court.

Kindly take the same on record and treat this as our compliance.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully,

For UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED

_________________________________

RADOVAN SIKORSKY

Director and Chief Financial Officer

Disclaimer

United Breweries Limited published this content on 20 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 08:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
