United Breweries : Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015- Supreme Court-CCI-Update

February 20, 2023 To, BSE Limited National Stock Exchange of India Limited Corporate Relationship Department Listing Departments, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Exchange Plaza, 5th Flr, P.No.C/1, G Block Floor 25, Dalal Street, Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East), Mumbai - 400001 Mumbai - 400051 Scrip: 532478 Scrip: UBL Dear Sir/Madam,

Sub: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Update on Appeal before the Supreme Court of India

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, United Breweries Limited (UBL/the Company) had made disclosures on December 23, 2021, December 08, 2021, and September 24, 2021, in addition to earlier disclosures as well as in its quarterly and annual financial reporting in respect of the Competition Commission of India (CCI) matter.

In the disclosure dated December 23, 2022, UBL had referred to the decision of National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) dismissing the Company's appeal filed against the CCI order dated September 24, 2021. The Company had filed a statutory appeal against the order of the NCLAT before the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India on January 30, 2023.

We hereby inform that by way of an order dated February 17, 2023, the Hon'ble Supreme Court has been pleased to stay the order passed by the NCLAT including the CCI's recovery proceedings, upon a condition of pre-deposit of additional 10% total penalty amount (over and above the amount already subsisting 10% deposit before the NCLAT) by the Company. The Company will comply with the directions and the said additional 10% penalty amount shall be deposited within the stipulated time as mentioned in the order passed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court.

RADOVAN SIKORSKY

Director and Chief Financial Officer