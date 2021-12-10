United Breweries : Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 – Disclosure-CCI Update

December 08, 2021 To 1. BSE Limited 2. National Stock Exchange of India Limited Department of Corporate Service Exchange Plaza, Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers Bandra-Kurla Complex Dalal Street Bandra (East) Mumbai - 400 001 Mumbai - 400 051 Scrip: 532478 Scrip: UBL Dear Sir,

Sub: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations 2015 - Update

In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the company had earlier made disclosures on October 12, 2018 and December 13, 2019 with respect to the enquiry by Competition Commission of India (CCI) and further on September 24, 2021, we had intimated about the order passed by the CCI, in addition to disclosures in its quarterly and annual financial reporting in respect to CCI.

The Company has now filed an Appeal before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT)against the CCI Order dated September 24, 2021. Details required in the prescribed format are as under:

A. Details of any change in the status and/or any The company has now filed an Appeal development is relation to proceedings before the NCLAT against the CCI order dated September 24, 2021. B. In the case of litigation against key managerial Not Applicable personnel or its promoter or ultimate person in control, regularly provide details of any change in the status and/or any development in relation to such proceedings C. In the event of settlement of the proceedings, details of Not Applicable such settlement including - terms of the settlement, compensation/penalty paid (if any) and impact of such settlement on the financial position of the listed entity

