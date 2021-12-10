United Breweries : Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 – Disclosure-CCI Update

|
December 08, 2021
To
1. BSE Limited
2. National Stock Exchange of India Limited
Department of Corporate Service
Exchange Plaza,
Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers
Bandra-Kurla Complex
Dalal Street
Bandra (East)
Mumbai - 400 001
Mumbai - 400 051
Scrip: 532478
Scrip: UBL
Dear Sir,
Sub: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)
Regulations 2015 - Update
In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the company had earlier made disclosures on October 12, 2018 and December 13, 2019 with respect to the enquiry by Competition Commission of India (CCI) and further on September 24, 2021, we had intimated about the order passed by the CCI, in addition to disclosures in its quarterly and annual financial reporting in respect to CCI.
The Company has now filed an Appeal before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT)against the CCI Order dated September 24, 2021. Details required in the prescribed format are as under:
A.
Details of any change in the status and/or any
The company has now filed an Appeal
development is relation to proceedings
before the NCLAT against the CCI order
dated September 24, 2021.
B.
In the case of litigation against key managerial
Not Applicable
personnel or its promoter or ultimate person in control,
regularly provide details of any change in the status
and/or any development in relation to such
proceedings
C.
In the event of settlement of the proceedings, details of
Not Applicable
such settlement including - terms of the settlement,
compensation/penalty paid (if any) and impact of such
settlement on the financial position of the listed entity
Kindly take the same on record and treat this as our compliance.
Thanking you,
Your faithfully,
For UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED
GOVIND IYENGAR
Senior Vice President - Legal &
Company Secretary
