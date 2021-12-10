Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. United Breweries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532478   INE686F01025

UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED

(532478)
  Report
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange - 12/08
1551.25 INR   +1.39%
03:32aUNITED BREWERIES : Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 – Disclosure-CCI Update
PU
11/11Schedule Investor Conference - November 2021
PU
11/03Form ISR-1
PU
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

United Breweries : Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 – Disclosure-CCI Update

12/10/2021 | 03:32am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

December 08, 2021

To

1. BSE Limited

2. National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Department of Corporate Service

Exchange Plaza,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Bandra-Kurla Complex

Dalal Street

Bandra (East)

Mumbai - 400 001

Mumbai - 400 051

Scrip: 532478

Scrip: UBL

Dear Sir,

Sub: Disclosure pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements)

Regulations 2015 - Update

In terms of Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, the company had earlier made disclosures on October 12, 2018 and December 13, 2019 with respect to the enquiry by Competition Commission of India (CCI) and further on September 24, 2021, we had intimated about the order passed by the CCI, in addition to disclosures in its quarterly and annual financial reporting in respect to CCI.

The Company has now filed an Appeal before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT)against the CCI Order dated September 24, 2021. Details required in the prescribed format are as under:

A.

Details of any change in the status and/or any

The company has now filed an Appeal

development is relation to proceedings

before the NCLAT against the CCI order

dated September 24, 2021.

B.

In the case of litigation against key managerial

Not Applicable

personnel or its promoter or ultimate person in control,

regularly provide details of any change in the status

and/or any development in relation to such

proceedings

C.

In the event of settlement of the proceedings, details of

Not Applicable

such settlement including - terms of the settlement,

compensation/penalty paid (if any) and impact of such

settlement on the financial position of the listed entity

Kindly take the same on record and treat this as our compliance.

Thanking you,

Your faithfully,

For UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED

GOVIND IYENGAR

Senior Vice President - Legal &

Company Secretary

Registered & Corporate Office: UB Tower, UB City, #24 Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru - 560011, INDIA

Tel: (91-80) 45655000, Fax: (91-80) 22211964, 22229488, Email: ublinvestor@ubmail.comCorporate Identity Number: L36999KA1999PLC025195, Web Site: www.unitedbreweries.com

Disclaimer

United Breweries Limited published this content on 08 December 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 December 2021 08:31:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED
03:32aUNITED BREWERIES : Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015 – Disclosure-CCI Update
PU
11/11Schedule Investor Conference - November 2021
PU
11/03Form ISR-1
PU
11/03Form ISR-2
PU
11/03Form ISR-3
PU
11/03Form SH-13_Nomination Form
PU
11/03Form SH-14_Cancellation Variation of Nomination
PU
10/28United Breweries' Consolidated Profit Soars in Fiscal Q2
MT
10/28Investor Q2 Earnings Call 2021
PU
10/28Investor presentation for quarter ended September 30, 2021
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 57 619 M 761 M 761 M
Net income 2022 4 302 M 56,8 M 56,8 M
Net cash 2022 8 061 M 106 M 106 M
P/E ratio 2022 96,5x
Yield 2022 0,20%
Capitalization 415 B 5 487 M 5 475 M
EV / Sales 2022 7,06x
EV / Sales 2023 5,30x
Nbr of Employees 3 070
Free-Float 24,4%
Chart UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
United Breweries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 1 568,45 INR
Average target price 1 724,29 INR
Spread / Average Target 9,94%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rishi Pardal Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Berend Cornelis Odink Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kapil Pal Head-Information Technology
Rohtash Kumar Jindal Senior Vice President-Operations & Malting
C. Gouri Shankar Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED30.82%5 487
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-10.61%97 935
HEINEKEN N.V.-1.10%58 403
AMBEV S.A.2.75%45 750
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.7.14%43 750
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-21.68%33 998