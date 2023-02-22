Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. India
  4. Bombay Stock Exchange
  5. United Breweries Limited
  6. News
  7. Summary
    532478   INE686F01025

UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED

(532478)
  Report
End-of-day quote Bombay Stock Exchange  -  2023-02-20
1464.85 INR   +0.43%
03:27aUnited Breweries : Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015-Appointment-Indepedent Director
PU
03:27aUnited Breweries : Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015- Supreme Court-CCI-Update
PU
02/17United Breweries CEO Steps Down
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Breweries : Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015-Appointment-Indepedent Director

02/22/2023 | 03:27am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

February 21, 2023

To,

The Manager

The Manager

BSE Limited

National Stock Exchange of India Limited

Corporate Relationship Department

Listing Departments,

Phiroze Jeejeebhoy Towers

Exchange Plaza, 5th Flr, P.No.C/1, G Block

Floor 25, Dalal Street,

Bandra-Kurla Complex, Bandra (East),

Mumbai - 400001

Mumbai - 400051

Scrip: 532478

Scrip: UBL

Sub: Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure

Requirements) Regulations, 2015 - Change in Director.

Dear Sir/Madam,

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has pursuant to recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Mr. Anand Kripalu (DIN: 00118324) as an Additional Director in Independent capacity (Independent Director) of the Company. His appointment shall take effect from February 22, 2023.

Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, is as under:

Particulars

Details

Reason for

change viz.,

:

Appointment

appointment,

resignation,

removal,

death or otherwise

Date of Appointment and

:

Mr. Anand Kripalu has been appointed as an Additional Director in

Term of appointment

Independent capacity (Independent Director) of the Company with

effect from February 22, 2023, for a period of 5 years.

Brief Profile

:

Mr. Anand Kripalu has over 30 years of experience in the fast-

moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. Prior to joining Essel

Propack Limited (EPL), he spent seven years as the MD and CEO of

Diageo India, India's leading beverage alcohol company with $6.4

billion market cap, where he led the transformation of the company.

He was also a member of Diageo's Global Executive Committee.

Before joining Diageo, Mr. Kripalu spent almost eight years with

Mondelez International (earlier, Cadbury) as the president of the

India and Southeast Asia business. He was responsible for

accelerating Cadbury India's performance to deliver 25 percent y-o-

y growth in revenue and profit over eight years. Before that, he spent

22 years at Unilever in various general management and sales and

marketing roles.

Mr. Kripalu has a Bachelor of Technology in Electronics from IIT,

Madras. He also holds an MBA from IIM, Calcutta. Mr. Kripalu has

a Bachelor

of

Technology in Electronics from

IIT, Madras.

He also holds an MBA from IIM, Calcutta. He has received the

distinguished alumnus award from both IIT Madras and IIM

Calcutta.

He

has also completed the Advanced

Management

Program from Wharton Business School.

Disclosure

of

:

There are no inter-se relations between Mr. Anand Kripalu and the

relationships

between

other members of the Board.

directors

A Press Release in this regard is enclosed.

You are requested to take the same on your record.

Thanking you,

Yours faithfully

For UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED

RADOVAN SIKORSKY

Digitally signed by

RADOVAN SIKORSKY Date: 2023.02.21 22:25:19 +05'30'

RADOVAN SIKORSKY

Director & Chief Financial Officer

Encl: As above.

PRESS RELEASE

United Breweries Limited (UBL) appoints Mr. Anand Kripalu as Independent Director

UBL today announced that Mr. Anand Kripalu has been appointed with effect from February 22, 2023, as an Independent Board Member of the Company.

Mr. Kripalu has over 30 years of experience in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. Prior to joining Essel Propack Limited (EPL), he spent seven years as the MD and CEO of Diageo India, India's leading beverage alcohol company with $6.4 billion market cap, where he led the transformation of the company. He was also a member of Diageo's Global Executive Committee.

Before joining Diageo, Mr. Kripalu spent almost eight years with Mondelez International (earlier, Cadbury) as the president of the India and Southeast Asia business. He was responsible for accelerating Cadbury India's performance to deliver 25 percent y-o-y growth in revenue and profit over eight years. Before that, he spent 22 years at Unilever in various general management and sales and marketing roles.

Mr. Kripalu has a Bachelor of Technology in Electronics from IIT, Madras. He also holds an MBA from IIM, Calcutta. He has received the distinguished alumnus award from both IIT Madras and IIM Calcutta. He has also completed the Advanced Management Program from Wharton Business School.

We are delighted that Mr. Kripalu is joining UBL as Independent Director. Mr. Kripalu brings with him an outstanding track record of over 30 years in building, leading, and transforming businesses in the FMCG sector. His extensive leadership experience and expertise in emerging markets make him a strong asset to the future growth of the business.

Date: February 21, 2023

Place: Bangalore

Disclaimer

United Breweries Limited published this content on 22 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 February 2023 08:26:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED
03:27aUnited Breweries : Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015-Appointment-Indepedent Direc..
PU
03:27aUnited Breweries : Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulation 2015- Supreme Court-CCI-Update
PU
02/17United Breweries CEO Steps Down
MT
02/17United Breweries Limited Announces Resignation of Rishi Pardal as CEO
CI
02/17United Breweries Limited Announces Resignation of Rishi Pardal as Managing Director
CI
02/10Transcript : United Breweries Limited, Q3 2023 Earnings Call, Feb 10, 2023
CI
02/09United Breweries Limited Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months..
CI
02/09United Breweries : Investor Q3 Earnings Call December 2022
PU
02/09United Breweries : Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 – Reappointment of Sec..
PU
01/18United Breweries Appoints Vikram Bahl as Chief Marketing Officer
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2023 76 348 M 921 M 921 M
Net income 2023 4 366 M 52,7 M 52,7 M
Net cash 2023 9 204 M 111 M 111 M
P/E ratio 2023 85,4x
Yield 2023 0,45%
Capitalization 387 B 4 673 M 4 673 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,95x
EV / Sales 2024 4,43x
Nbr of Employees 2 837
Free-Float 23,3%
Chart UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED
Duration : Period :
United Breweries Limited Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 13
Last Close Price 1 464,85 INR
Average target price 1 670,85 INR
Spread / Average Target 14,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Rishi Pardal Chief Executive Officer, MD & Executive Director
Radovan Sikorsky Chief Financial Officer & Director
Kapil Pal Head-Information Technology
Rohtash Kumar Jindal Senior Vice President-Operations & Malting
C. Gouri Shankar Senior Vice President-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED-13.74%4 673
ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV SA/NV-1.26%117 755
HEINEKEN N.V.10.29%58 608
CONSTELLATION BRANDS, INC.-3.73%41 844
AMBEV S.A.-9.09%40 146
BUDWEISER BREWING COMPANY APAC LIMITED-5.30%39 234