United Breweries : Regulation 30 SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015-Appointment-Indepedent Director

Intimation under Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with Schedule III of the Listing Regulations and SEBI Circular CIR/CFD/CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015, is as under:

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, we would like to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company has pursuant to recommendation of the Nomination and Remuneration Committee, appointed Mr. Anand Kripalu (DIN: 00118324) as an Additional Director in Independent capacity (Independent Director) of the Company. His appointment shall take effect from February 22, 2023.

PRESS RELEASE

United Breweries Limited (UBL) appoints Mr. Anand Kripalu as Independent Director

UBL today announced that Mr. Anand Kripalu has been appointed with effect from February 22, 2023, as an Independent Board Member of the Company.

Mr. Kripalu has over 30 years of experience in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry. Prior to joining Essel Propack Limited (EPL), he spent seven years as the MD and CEO of Diageo India, India's leading beverage alcohol company with $6.4 billion market cap, where he led the transformation of the company. He was also a member of Diageo's Global Executive Committee.

Before joining Diageo, Mr. Kripalu spent almost eight years with Mondelez International (earlier, Cadbury) as the president of the India and Southeast Asia business. He was responsible for accelerating Cadbury India's performance to deliver 25 percent y-o-y growth in revenue and profit over eight years. Before that, he spent 22 years at Unilever in various general management and sales and marketing roles.

Mr. Kripalu has a Bachelor of Technology in Electronics from IIT, Madras. He also holds an MBA from IIM, Calcutta. He has received the distinguished alumnus award from both IIT Madras and IIM Calcutta. He has also completed the Advanced Management Program from Wharton Business School.

We are delighted that Mr. Kripalu is joining UBL as Independent Director. Mr. Kripalu brings with him an outstanding track record of over 30 years in building, leading, and transforming businesses in the FMCG sector. His extensive leadership experience and expertise in emerging markets make him a strong asset to the future growth of the business.

Date: February 21, 2023

Place: Bangalore