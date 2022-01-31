United Breweries : Standard Operating Guidelines

UNITED BREWERIES LIMITED

Standard Operating Guidelines for issuance of Securities (shares) in dematerialized form

As you may be aware, SEBI vide Gazette Notification no. SEBI/LAD/NRO/GN/2022/66 dated January 24, 2022 and further to circular no. SEBI/HO/MIRSD/MIRSD_RTAMB/P/CIR/2022/8 dated January 25, 2022, has mandated that the Shares that are issued pursuant to Investor Service request shall henceforth be issued in Dematerialized form only, to protect the interests of investors in securities and to promote the development of , and to regulate the securities market.

To comply with above as an on-going measure, please follow the following operational guidelines while forwarding the following service request to Registrar and Transfer Agent (RTA)/the Company.

The company shall issue the Shares in Dematerialized form only while processing the following Investor Service request: Issue of duplicate securities certificate Claim from Unclaimed Suspense Account Renewal/Exchange of securities certificate Endorsement Sub-division/Splitting of securities certificate Consolidation of Securities certificates/folios Transmission Transposition The securities holder/claimant shall submit duly filled up Form ISR-4, which is available on the website of the company and the RTA along with documents/details specified therein. For item nos. iii to viii in Sr.No.1 above, the securities holder/claimant shall provide original securities certificate(s) to the RTA/the company for processing of service requests. The RTA/the company shall issue a 'Letter of Confirmation' in lieu of Physical securities certificate(s), to the securities holder/claimant within 30 days of its receipt of such request after processing the service request and verifying the documents of the securities holder/claimant. The Letter of Confirmation shall be valid for a period of 120 days from the date of its issuance, within which the securities holder/claimant shall make a request to the Depository Participant for dematerializing the said securities. In case the securities holder/claimant fails to submit the demat request with its Depository Participants, within 120 days of the date of Letter of Confirmation, the RTA/Company shall credit the shares to the

'Suspense Escrow Demat Account' of the Company. The RTA shall retain the physical share certificates and deface the certificate with a stamp 'Letter of Confirmation Issued' on the face/reverse of the certificate, subsequent to processing of service request mentioned in Sr. No. 1. The RTA/Company shall process the demat request after generation of demat request by the Depository Participants of the claimant on the basis of Letter of Confirmation.

Notes:

In case you do not have a demat account, kindly open with any Depository Participant. Any request for processing demat after the expiry of aforesaid 120 days will not be entertained and as per the operating guidelines, the subject shares shall be transferred to a Suspense Escrow Demat Account of the company.

Above mentioned Form and Letter of Confirmation are available on the website of the Company as well as RTA.