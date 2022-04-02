Log in
    UCIC   JO4121511011

UNITED CABLE INDUSTRIES COMPANY PLC

(UCIC)
United Cable Industries : Assembly Decision-(UCIC)-2022-04-02

04/02/2022 | 07:14am EDT
UNITED CABLE INDUSTRIES

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﺑﺎﻜﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 08:54:51 2022-04-02 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: UNITED CABLE INDUSTRIES Date: 02-04-2022 08:54:51 AM

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2022-03-31 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻷﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﺑﺎﻜﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ %61 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ -:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of UNITED CABLE INDUSTRIES was held on 12:00 On 31-03-2022 at (Online (Zoom, the shareholders participation in the Assembly Meeting was 61%

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-04-01 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which was held on 01-04-2021

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on specified date

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

2021-12

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on 31-12-2021

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in

UNITED CABLE INDUSTRIES

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors Arab Professionals for the financial year 31-12-2022.And authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

Arab ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ -12-31 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Professionals ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2022

Subject: Any other matter stipulated by the Board of Directors in the meeting's agenda (Should be specified)

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ) ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Any other matter stipulated by the Board of Directors in the meeting's agenda (Should be specified)

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ( -:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)

- ﺔﺣﻮﻨﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻻﺎﺑ ﺔﻴﻣﻮﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻣ ﻲﻜﻳﺮﻣﺍ ﺭﻻﻭﺩ ﻦﻴﻳﻼﻣ ﺔﺴﻤﺧ ﻒﻘﺴﺑ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ. -ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻻﺎﺑ ﺔﻴﻣﻮﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻣ ﻝﺰﻋ ﺩﺍﻮﻣ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺻ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻣﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﺝﺎﺘﻧﺍ ﻂﺧ ﺀﺎﺸﻧﺎﺑ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻳﺎﻏ ﺐﺴﺣ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺑﺮﻬﻜﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﺑﺎﻜﻟﺍﻭ ﻙﻼﺳﻻﺍ.

ﺔﺣﻮﻨﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻻﺎﺑ ﺔﻴﻣﻮﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻣ - .ﻲﻜﻳﺮﻣﺍ ﺭﻻﻭﺩ ﻦﻴﻳﻼﻣ ﺔﺴﻤﺧ ﻒﻘﺴﺑ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﻉﺎﻤﺟﻻﺎﺑ ﺔﻴﻣﻮﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻣ-ﻝﺰﻋ ﺩﺍﻮﻣ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺻ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻣﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﺝﺎﺘﻧﺍ ﻂﺧ ﺀﺎﺸﻧﺎﺑ .ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻳﺎﻏ ﺐﺴﺣ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺑﺮﻬﻜﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﺑﺎﻜﻟﺍﻭ ﻙﻼﺳﻻﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Areej yousef ali yousef

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Areej yousef ali yousef :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

United Cable Industries Co. PSC published this content on 02 April 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 April 2022 11:13:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
