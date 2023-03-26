Advanced search
    UCIC   JO4121511011

UNITED CABLE INDUSTRIES COMPANY PLC

(UCIC)
  Report
End-of-day quote Amman Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
0.3200 JOD    0.00%
02:48aUnited Cable Industries : Assembly Decision-(UCIC)-2023-03-26
PU
02/13United Cable Industries Company PLC Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
02/12United Cable Industries : G.a (ucic) 2023 02 12
PU
United Cable Industries : Assembly Decision-(UCIC)-2023-03-26

03/26/2023 | 02:48am EDT
UNITED CABLE INDUSTRIES

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﺑﺎﻜﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

AM 09:30:33 2023-03-26 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

Amman Stock Exchange

Company's Name: UNITED CABLE INDUSTRIES Date: 26-03-2023 09:30:33 AM

Subject: The Resolutions Of The General Assembly Meeting

ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 13:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2023-03-23 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ َﺪﻘُﻋ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ.ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﺑﺎﻜﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻳﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ %59 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ -:ﺔﻴﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﺕﺍﺭﺍﺮﻘﻟﺍ ﺫﺎﺨﺗﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﻻﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﺗ

The Ordinary General Assembly Meeting of UNITED CABLE INDUSTRIES was held on 13:00 On 23-03-2023 at online, the shareholders participation in the Assembly Meeting was 59%

The following decisions were adopted at the Meeting:-

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting

ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2022-03-31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ

Approving the minutes of the previous year Ordinary General Assembly Meeting which was held on 31-03-2022

ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on specified date

ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Approving The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of the Company, for the year ended on 31-12-2022

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements

ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ 2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ

Approving the Report of the Company's auditors on its financial statements, for the year ended on 31-12-2022

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

Subject: Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on

-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍ

2022-12

Approving the Financial Statements for the year ended on 31-12-2022

ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ

Subject: Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in respect of the financial year ended

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

Discharging the board's members from their liabilities in

UNITED CABLE INDUSTRIES

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2022

2022-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Subject: Approving the appointment / reappointment of the auditors for the financial year and authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺇ / ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ

Approving the appointment/reappointment of the auditors Arab Professionals for the financial year 31-12-2023.And authorizing the board of directors to determine their fees

Arab ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﺓﺩﺎﻋﺍ ﻭﺍ/ ﻦﻴﻴﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻘﻓﺍﻮﻤﻟﺍ -12-31 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻖﻴﻗﺪﺘﻟ Professionals ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺍ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭ 2023

Subject: Other

ﺮﺧﺁ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Other:

:ﺮﺧﺁ

NULL

  • ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻴﻣﻮﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻣ (1

    ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﺣﻮﻨﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﻒﻘﺳ ﻲﺑﺮﻌﻟﺍ ﻚﻨﺒﻟﺍ ﻊﻣ ﺎﻬﻔﻘﺳ ﺢﺒﺼﻴﻟ ﻲﻜﻳﺮﻣﺍ ﺭﻻﻭﺩ ﻦﻴﻳﻼﻣ ﺔﺴﻤﺧ .ﻲﻜﻳﺮﻣﺍ ﺭﻻﻭﺩ ﻦﻴﻳﻼﻣ (10) ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺾﻴﻔﺨﺘﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ

  • ﻊﻓﺮﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻴﻣﻮﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻣ (2 ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﺣﻮﻨﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﻒﻘﺳ (10) ﻊﻓﺮﻟﺍ ﺪﻌﺑ ﺎﻬﻔﻘﺳ ﺢﺒﺼﻴﻟ ﻲﻜﻳﺮﻣﺍ ﺭﻻﻭﺩ ﻦﻴﻳﻼﻣ ﺔﺴﻤﺧ .ﻲﻜﻳﺮﻣﺍ ﺭﻻﻭﺩ ﻦﻴﻳﻼﻣ

  • ﺢﻨﻤﻟ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻴﻣﻮﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻣ (3 ﺭﺎﻨﻳﺩ ﻥﻮﻴﻠﻣ ﺔﻤﻴﻘﺑ ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻦﻣ ﺕﻻﺎﻔﻛ ﻒﻘﺳ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ .ﻲﻧﺩﺭﺃ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Areej yousef ali yousef

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

Areej yousef ali yousef :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

United Cable Industries Co. PSC published this content on 26 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 March 2023 06:47:08 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
