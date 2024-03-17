UNITED CABLE INDUSTRIES

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: UNITED CABLE INDUSTRIES

ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﺑﺎﻜﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 17-03-2024 09:50:19 AM

AM 09:50:19 2024-03-17 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of UNITED

ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﺑﺎﻜﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ

CABLE INDUSTRIES was held on 12:00 On 14-03-2024 at

ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2024-03-14

online(zoom). The shareholders participation in the

.% 60.77 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ (zoom)ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting was 60.77%.

Subject: Amendment of the Company's Article and

ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Memorandum of Association

The General Assembly approved the amendment of the

ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ

Company's Article and Memorandum of Association

ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ

Chairman of Board of Directors

ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ

User Name: Areej yousef ali yousef

Areej yousef ali yousef :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

