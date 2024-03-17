UNITED CABLE INDUSTRIES
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: UNITED CABLE INDUSTRIES
ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﺑﺎﻜﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 17-03-2024 09:50:19 AM
AM 09:50:19 2024-03-17 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
The Extraordinary General Assembly Meeting of UNITED
ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﺑﺎﻜﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺕﺪﻘﻋ
CABLE INDUSTRIES was held on 12:00 On 14-03-2024 at
ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻻﺍ ﻲﻓ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻱﺩﺎﻋ ﺮﻴﻏ ﺎﻋﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ 12:00 ﻰﻠﻋ 2024-03-14
online(zoom). The shareholders participation in the
.% 60.77 ﺭﻮﻀﺣ ﺔﺒﺴﻨﺑﻭ (zoom)ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ
General Assembly Meeting was 60.77%.
Subject: Amendment of the Company's Article and
ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Memorandum of Association
The General Assembly approved the amendment of the
ﺎﻬﻣﺎﻈﻧﻭ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺪﻘﻋ ﻞﻳﺪﻌﺗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺖﻘﻓﺍﻭ ﺚﻴﺣ
Company's Article and Memorandum of Association
ﻲﺳﺎﺳﻷﺍ
Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation.
.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ
Chairman of Board of Directors
ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ
User Name: Areej yousef ali yousef
Areej yousef ali yousef :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
