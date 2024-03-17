United Cable Industries Company PSC is a Jordan-based public shareholding company that engaged in the production of wire and electric cables. The Company also Imports and exports all raw materials and goods for Production and Consumption. The Company's products consist: Domestic wires, these cables are used for internal wiring in buildings and electrical equipments; Low voltage power cables Copper Conductor and Low voltage power cables Aluminum Conductor, these cables are used for power distribution in urban networks, industrial plants and electrical machines; Control cables, these cables are used in connecting signaling and control units, and Overhead transmission lines (OHTL), these conductors are used in transmission lines and distribution networks in urban and rural areas. The Company operates inside and outside of Jordan.