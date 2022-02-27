United Cable Industries : G.A (UCIC) 2022 02 27

|
To: Jordan Securities Commission,
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Amman Stock Exchange
ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ
Company's Name: UNITED CABLE INDUSTRIES
ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﺑﺎﻜﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ
Date: 24-02-2022 03:16:24 PM
PM 03:16:24 2022-02-24 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ
Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General
ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Assembly Meeting
The Board of Directors of UNITED CABLE INDUSTRIES
ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﺑﺎﻜﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ
cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary
-31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ
General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on
ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻷﺍ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-03
31-03-2022 at (Online (Zoom to discuss the following
:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ
matters:
Subject:
:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ
Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous
ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ
ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was
ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2021-04-01 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ
held on 01-04-2021
The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of
ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ
future plans
The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial
ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ
statements for the year ended 31-12-2021
2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ
The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021
2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ
Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in
ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ
respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021
2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ
Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,
ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ
and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the
ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ
Board of Directors to determine such remunerations
Any other matter which was stipulated by the Board of
ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ﻱﺃ
Directors on the meeting's agenda (Should be specified :-)
(-:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)
1.
2022 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺇ
2022 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺇ
.1
ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ .
. ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ
2.
ﺔﺣﻮﻨﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻴﻣﻮﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻣ
ﺔﺣﻮﻨﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻴﻣﻮﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻣ
.2
ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ.
.ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ
