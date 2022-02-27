Log in
    UCIC   JO4121511011

UNITED CABLE INDUSTRIES COMPANY PLC

(UCIC)
United Cable Industries : G.A (UCIC) 2022 02 27

02/27/2022 | 12:51am EST
UNITED CABLE INDUSTRIES

To: Jordan Securities Commission,

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﻕﺍﺭﻭﻻﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻫ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Amman Stock Exchange

ﻥﺎﻤﻋ ﺔﺻﺭﻮﺑ ﺓﺩﺎﺴﻟﺍ

Company's Name: UNITED CABLE INDUSTRIES

ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﺑﺎﻜﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ :ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Date: 24-02-2022 03:16:24 PM

PM 03:16:24 2022-02-24 :ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﻟﺍ

Subject: Invitation to Attend the Ordinary General

ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﺓﻮﻋﺩ :ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Assembly Meeting

The Board of Directors of UNITED CABLE INDUSTRIES

ﺭﻮﻀﺤﻟ ﻢﻜﺗﻮﻋﺩ ﺓﺪﺤﺘﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﺑﺎﻜﻟﺍ ﻊﻧﺎﺼﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﺴﻳ

cordially invites you to attend the company's Ordinary

-31 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ ﻩﺪﻘﻋ ﻱﻮﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ

General Assembly Meeting which will be held at 12:00 on

ﺔﺸﻗﺎﻨﻤﻟ ﻚﻟﺫﻭ ﻲﺋﺮﻤﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﺼﺗﻷﺍ ﻲﻓ 12:00 ﺔﻋﺎﺴﻟﺍ 2022-03

31-03-2022 at (Online (Zoom to discuss the following

:ﻲﻟﺎﺘﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﻻﺍ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ

matters:

Subject:

:ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻤﻟﺍ

Reciting and approving the minutes of the previous

ﺪﻘﻌﻨﻤﻟﺍﻭ ﻖﺑﺎﺴﻟﺍ ﻱﺩﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﻣﺎﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﻉﺎﻤﺘﺟﺍ ﺮﻀﺤﻣ ﺓﺀﺍﺮﻗ

ordinary meeting of the General Assembly which was

ﻪﻴﻠﻋ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻤﻟﺍﻭ 2021-04-01 ﺦﻳﺭﺎﺘﺑ

held on 01-04-2021

The Report of the Board of Directors on the activities of

ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺍ ﻦﻋ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

the Company during the year 31-12-2021 along with its

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻠﺒﻘﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻄﺨﻟﺍﻭ 2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ

future plans

The Report of the Company's auditors on its financial

ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ ﻝﻮﺣ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺤﻟﺍ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺮﻳﺮﻘﺗ

statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ

The financial statements for the year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻧﺎﻴﺒﻟﺍ

Discharging the Board's members from their liabilities in

ﻢﻬﺗﺎﻓﺮﺼﺗ ﻦﻋ ﺔﻴﻟﻭﺆﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻦﻣ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺀﺎﻀﻋﺃ ﺔﻣﺫ ﺀﺍﺮﺑﺍ

respect of the financial year ended 31-12-2021

2021-12-31 ﻲﻓ ﺔﻴﻬﺘﻨﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻟﺍ ﻝﻼﺧ

Electing the Company's auditors for the next fiscal year,

ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗﻭ ﺔﻠﺒﻘﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺍ

and deciding on their remunerations or authorizing the

ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗ ﻭﺍ ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ

Board of Directors to determine such remunerations

Any other matter which was stipulated by the Board of

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﻝﺎﻤﻋﺃ ﻝﻭﺪﺟ ﻲﻓ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﻪﺟﺭﺩﺃ ﺮﺧﺁ ﻉﻮﺿﻮﻣ ﻱﺃ

Directors on the meeting's agenda (Should be specified :-)

(-:ﺎﻫﺪﻳﺪﺤﺗ ﺐﺠﻳ)

1.

2022 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺇ

2022 ﺔﻴﻟﺎﻤﻟﺍ ﺔﻨﺴﻠﻟ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﺑﺎﺴﺣ ﻲﻘﻗﺪﻣ ﺏﺎﺨﺘﻧﺇ

.1

ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ .

. ﻢﻬﺑﺎﻌﺗﺃ ﺪﻳﺪﺤﺘﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺾﻳﻮﻔﺗﻭ

2.

ﺔﺣﻮﻨﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻴﻣﻮﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻣ

ﺔﺣﻮﻨﻤﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﻴﻬﺴﺘﻟﺍ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻴﻣﻮﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻣ

.2

ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ.

.ﺩﺎﺤﺗﻻﺍ ﻚﻨﺑ ﻦﻣ ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻠﻟ

UNITED CABLE INDUSTRIES

3.

ﺀﺎﺸﻧﺎﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻴﻣﻮﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻣ

ﺀﺎﺸﻧﺎﺑ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻻﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺭﺍﺮﻗ ﻰﻠﻋ ﺔﻴﻣﻮﻤﻌﻟﺍ ﺔﺌﻴﻬﻟﺍ ﺔﻗﺩﺎﺼﻣ .3

ﻙﻼﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺻ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻣﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻊﻨﺼﻣ

ﻙﻼﺳﻻﺍ ﺔﻋﺎﻨﺻ ﻲﻓ ﺔﻣﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﺕﻮﻳﺰﻟﺍ ﻊﻨﺼﻣ

ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻳﺎﻏ ﺐﺴﺣ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺑﺮﻬﻜﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﺑﺎﻜﻟﺍﻭ.

.ﺔﻛﺮﺸﻟﺍ ﺕﺎﻳﺎﻏ ﺐﺴﺣ ﺔﻴﺋﺎﺑﺮﻬﻜﻟﺍ ﺕﻼﺑﺎﻜﻟﺍﻭ

Please accept our sincere thanks and appreciation. Chairman of Board of Directors

User Name: Areej yousef ali yousef

.ﻡﺍﺮﺘﺣﻻﺍ ﻖﺋﺎﻓ ﻝﻮﺒﻘﺑ ﺍﻮﻠﻀﻔﺗﻭ ﺓﺭﺍﺩﻹﺍ ﺲﻠﺠﻣ ﺲﻴﺋﺭ Areej yousef ali yousef :ﻡﺪﺨﺘﺴﻤﻟﺍ ﻢﺳﺍ

Disclaimer

United Cable Industries Co. PSC published this content on 27 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2022 05:50:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
