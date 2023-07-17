LAGOS, NIGERIA | JULY 17, 2023

UNITED CAPITAL PLC - NOTIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS

1. Ayodeji Adigun (Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer)

Leading investment bank and financial services company, United Capital Plc (the "Company"), has appointed Ayodeji Adigun as Executive Director/ Chief Operations

Officer (COO). Adigun has over 30 years' experience in the financial sector.

In his new role at United Capital Plc, Adigun will oversee the Company's operations, including its risk management, compliance, finance, and treasury functions. He will serve on the Company's executive management team, ensuring that the Company's strategic objectives are translated into operational capabilities that are aligned with business targets.

"We are delighted to welcome Ayodeji to the United Capital family," said Peter Ashade, Group CEO of United Capital Plc. "He is a seasoned and well respected financial services executive with a proven track record of excellence. I am confident that he will be a valuable asset to our team and will assist us in achieving our strategic goals."

Until recently, Adigun served as Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer at Nova Merchant Bank Limited. Prior to this, he held various senior positions at the UBA Group, including General Manager and Chief of Staff to the GMD/CEO, Chief Operating Officer, Head, Strategy & Business Transformation, Chief Finance Officer (Northern Region) amongst others.

"I am excited to join United Capital Plc at this time of immense opportunity," said Adigun. "United Capital has experienced exponential growth in recent years with ambitious plans to broaden its commercial operations and geographical footprints into new markets. I look forward to working with the team to achieve these strategic and transformational goals over the next few years".

Adigun is a graduate of the University of Lagos, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting with First Class Honours. In addition to being a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), he is also an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), UK and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).

The announcement is coming on the heels of United Capital's recognition by the Financial Times and Statista as one of Africa's fastest growing companies in 2023.

Other Appointments

The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of the following Directors to the Board of the Company.

2. Mr. Sam Nwanze (Non-Executive Director)

Mr. Sam Nwanze is an astute, well-rounded finance professional, business executive, investment banker and management consultant with experience in managing a broad spectrum of financial and banking responsibilities, including mergers and acquisitions,