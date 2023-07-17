LAGOS, NIGERIA | JULY 17, 2023
UNITED CAPITAL PLC - NOTIFICATION OF APPOINTMENT OF DIRECTORS
1. Ayodeji Adigun (Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer)
Leading investment bank and financial services company, United Capital Plc (the "Company"), has appointed Ayodeji Adigun as Executive Director/ Chief Operations
Officer (COO). Adigun has over 30 years' experience in the financial sector.
In his new role at United Capital Plc, Adigun will oversee the Company's operations, including its risk management, compliance, finance, and treasury functions. He will serve on the Company's executive management team, ensuring that the Company's strategic objectives are translated into operational capabilities that are aligned with business targets.
"We are delighted to welcome Ayodeji to the United Capital family," said Peter Ashade, Group CEO of United Capital Plc. "He is a seasoned and well respected financial services executive with a proven track record of excellence. I am confident that he will be a valuable asset to our team and will assist us in achieving our strategic goals."
Until recently, Adigun served as Executive Director/Chief Operating Officer at Nova Merchant Bank Limited. Prior to this, he held various senior positions at the UBA Group, including General Manager and Chief of Staff to the GMD/CEO, Chief Operating Officer, Head, Strategy & Business Transformation, Chief Finance Officer (Northern Region) amongst others.
"I am excited to join United Capital Plc at this time of immense opportunity," said Adigun. "United Capital has experienced exponential growth in recent years with ambitious plans to broaden its commercial operations and geographical footprints into new markets. I look forward to working with the team to achieve these strategic and transformational goals over the next few years".
Adigun is a graduate of the University of Lagos, where he obtained a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting with First Class Honours. In addition to being a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Nigeria (ICAN), he is also an associate member of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants (CIMA), UK and the Chartered Institute of Taxation of Nigeria (CITN).
The announcement is coming on the heels of United Capital's recognition by the Financial Times and Statista as one of Africa's fastest growing companies in 2023.
Other Appointments
The Company is also pleased to announce the appointment of the following Directors to the Board of the Company.
2. Mr. Sam Nwanze (Non-Executive Director)
Mr. Sam Nwanze is an astute, well-rounded finance professional, business executive, investment banker and management consultant with experience in managing a broad spectrum of financial and banking responsibilities, including mergers and acquisitions,
Mr. Nwanze obtained his Bachelor of Science degree from the University of Ibadan. He also attended Cranfield University, United Kingdom where he obtained a Master of Science degree in Finance & Management. He is a Fellow of the Chartered Institute of Management Accountants. He is also an Associate of the Institute of Directors, the Nigerian Institute of Management and the Certified Pension Institute of Nigeria. He is also a Chartered Global Management Accountant and a Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst.
3. Mr. Chiugo Ndubisi (Non-Executive Director)
Mr. Chiugo Ndubisi is an experienced professional with strong financial knowledge, anchored on extensive hands-on experience in strategic financial management and an in-depth understanding of financial sector dynamics.
Prior to his appointment, Mr. Ndubisi worked in different capacities in United Bank for Africa Plc including as Executive Director/Treasury & International Banking, Executive Director/Group Chief Operating Officer and Group Executive, Transformation and Resources. He also previously worked at Diamond Bank Plc (now Access Bank) in various capacities including as Executive Director/Chief Finance Officer, Divisional Head, Financial Management and Group Financial Controller & Head, Investor Relations.
Mr. Ndubisi is an alumnus of University of Nigeria where he obtained a Bachelor of Engineering degree and the University of Lagos where he obtained a Master of Business
Administration. He is also an alumnus of the Lagos Business School's Senior Management Program and the Wharton Business School's Advanced Management Program.
About United Capital Plc
For over 5 decades, United Capital Plc has remained a leader in the financial and investment services space, offering a robust suite of service offerings: Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trusteeship, Securities Trading, Wealth Management, and Consumer Finance. The group aims to transform the African continent by providing innovative and creative investment banking solutions to governments, companies, and individuals.
The group is listed on the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) and is at the forefront of becoming the financial and investment role model across Africa by leveraging on innovation, technology, and specialist skills to exceed client expectations, while creating more value for all stakeholders.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
LEO OKAFOR, PhD, FCIS
GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY/GENERAL COUNSEL
