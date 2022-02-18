UNITED CAPITAL : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

Audited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

31 December 2021

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Profile of Mr. Oluleke Ogunlewe

Mr. Oluleke Ogunlewe ("Leke") holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Ibadan and an MBA University of Lagos, respectively. Leke is one of Nigeria's most experienced and leading bankers with exposure and leadership in Banking Operations, Corporate and Investment Banking, Energy Banking, Retail/Commercial Banking, Capital Markets, Project Finance as well as Financial Advisory Services.

Leke With over 37 years in banking which cut across several financial institutions such as NAL Merchant Bank Plc (Sterling Bank Plc), City Trust Merchant Bank Limited (Union Bank), Manufacturers Merchant Bank Limited (Fidelity Bank Plc), Royal Merchant Bank Limited, United Bank for Africa Plc and Standard Chartered Bank Limited. Leke retired as Head of Global Banking (MD) and Executive Director, Corporate and Institutional Banking for Standard Chartered Bank with responsibility for Financial Markets/Treasury, Financial Institutions, International Corporates, Corporate Finance and Transaction Banking. He was appointed a Director in United Capital Plc on October 29, 2021.

Retirement

During the financial year ended December 31, 2021 Mr. Adim Jibunoh, a Non-Executive Director retired after eight (8) years on the Board. His retirement has since been communicated to the Securities & Exchange Commission and the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

6 DIRECTORS RETIRING BY ROTATION

In accordance with Section 285 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 the following Directors are retiring by rotation and have offered themselves for re-election:

Professor Chika Mordi; and Emmanuel Nnorom

The profile of the retiring Directors are available on page - of the annual reports.

7 DIRECTORS INTERESTS

The interest of the Directors in the issued share capital of the company are recorded in the Register of Director' shareholding as of December 31, 2021 as follows:

31-Dec-21 31-Dec-21 31-Dec-20 31-Dec-20 S/N NAMES OF DIRECTORS DIRECT INDIRECT DIRECT INDIRECT 1 Chika Mordi 12,363 Nil 12,363 Nil 2 Adim Jibunoh Nil Nil Nil Nil 3 Emmanuel Nnorom Nil 30,502.000 (Vine Nil 26,308.460 (Vine Foods) Foods) 4 Sunny Anene 6,000,000 Nil 3,000,000 Nil 5 Dipo Fatokun Nil Nil Nil Nil 6 Peter Ashade 1,215,456 8,784,544 215,456 3,100,000 7 Stephen Nwadiuko 427,600 Nil 427,600 Nil 8 Sunny Iroche Nil Nil Nil Nil 9 Sutura Aisha Bello Nil Nil Nil Nil 10 Tokunbo Ajayi 6,702 Nil Nil Nil 11 Leke Ogunlewe Nil Nil Nil Nil

8 ANALYSIS OF SHAREHOLDING

As of the end of 2021, United Capital's shares were held by 261,056 shareholders as analyzed in the table below: