UNITED CAPITAL : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021

02/18/2022 | 08:12am EST
UNITED CAPITAL PLC

AUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

Annual Reports and Consolidated and Seperate Financial Statements

Year Ended 31 December 2021

Table of Contents

Corporate Information

1

Corporate Governance

2

Directors' Report

4

Statement of Directors' Responsibilities

9

Reort of the Statutory Audit Committee

10

Operational Risk

12

Legal and Regulatory Risk

14

Independent Auditor's Report

15

Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income

20

Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

21

Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity

22

Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

23

Notes to the Financial Statements

24

Value Added Statement

78

5-Year Financial Summary

79

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

Audited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

31 December 2021

CORPORATE INFORMATION

DIRECTORS:

Chika Mordi

Chairman (Non Executive Director)

Peter Ashade

Group Chief Executive Officer

Sunny Anene

Group Executive Director

Adim Jibunoh

Non Executive Director (Retired 31 December 2021)

Emmanuel N. Nnorom

Non Executive Director

Sonny Iroche

Independent Non Executive Director

Sir Stephen Nwadiuko

Independent Non Executive Director

Dipo Fatokun

Independent Non Executive Director

Hajiya Sutura Aisha Bello

Independent Non-Executive Director

Tokunbo Ajayi

Non-Executive Director (Appointed 1 April 2021)

Leke Ogunlewe

Non-Executive Director (Appointed 29 October 2021)

EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT:

Peter Ashade

Group Chief Executive Officer

Sunny Anene

Group Executive Director

Gbadebo Adenrele

Managing Director, United Capital Investment Banking (Appointed 1 December 2021)

Bawo Oritshajafor

Managing Director, United Capital Securities Limited

Odiri Oginni

Managing Director, United Capital Asset Management Limited

Buky Ikeotuonye

Managing Director, United Capital Trustees Limited (Appointed 1 April 2021)

Shedrack Onakpoma

Group Chief Finance Officer

Leo Okafor

Group Company Secretary/General Counsel

RC No.

RC444999

FRC No.

FRC/2013/00000000001976

REGISTERED OFFICE:

3rd & 4th Floor

Afriland Towers,

97/105 Broad Street,

Lagos Island,

Lagos, Nigeria

BANKERS

United Bank for Africa Plc

57, Marina,

Lagos Island,

Lagos.

AUDITORS:

PwC Nigeria

5B Water Coporation Road

Landmark Towers, Victoria Island

Lagos, Nigeria

3

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

Audited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

31 December 2021

DIRECTORS' REPORT

The Directors present their report together with the audited financial statements of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2021.

  1. LEGAL FORM
    United Capital Plc ("UCAP") was incorporated in Nigeria as a Limited Liability Company on March 14, 2002 under the Companies and Allied Matters Act, Cap C20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. It became a public company and was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in January 2013 after a successful spin-off from United Bank for Africa Plc, a commercial bank in Nigeria. United Capital Plc is the first Investment Bank in Nigeria to be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. UCAP is a holding company with four subsidiaries namely United Capital Trustees Limited, United Capital Asset Management Limited, United Capital Securities Limited and UC Plus Advance Limited. Its areas of business include investment banking,asset management, trusteeship, securities trading and consumer finance.
  2. PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES
    UCAP is engaged in the business of investment banking and provides issuing house, corporate investment advisory services, project finance, debt restructuring, mergers & acquisitions and debt capital markets. Through its subsidiaries, it provides additional services such as trusteeship, asset management. wealth management, securities trading consumer finance and insurance.
    RESULTS

Group

Company

2021

2020

2021

2020

N'000

N'000

N'000

N'000

Gross Earnings

18,065,183

12,873,897

8,238,600

7,560,671

Profit before tax

12,124,014

7,947,670

6,791,196

5,827,070

Taxation

(658,863)

(136,492)

(67,805)

(240,006)

Profit for the period

11,465,151

7,811,178

6,723,391

5,587,064

Other comprehensive (loss)/income

(938,423)

29,462

62,525

4,485

Total comprehensive income

10,526,728

7,840,640

6,785,915

5,591,549

Total comprehensive income attributable to Equity holders of the Company

Earnings per share

10,526,728

7,840,640

6,785,915

5,591,549

188

130

112

93

  1. DIVIDEND
    In respect of the FY 2021, the Directors propose that a dividend of N1.50 kobo per ordinary share of 50kobo each, amounting to N9billion, be paid to shareholders upon approval at the Annual General Meeting. The proposed dividend is subject to withholding tax at the appropriate tax rate and is payable to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members at the close of business on March 9, 2022.
  2. BUSINESS REVIEW AND FUTURE DEVELOPMENT
    UCAP carries out its activities in accordance with its Memorandum and Articles of Association. A comprehensive review of the business for the period and the prospects for the ensuing period is contained in the Group Chief Executive's report.
  3. CHANGES ON THE BOARD
    Appointments
    During the financial year ended December 31, 2021 two new Non-Executive Directors were appointed; Ms. Tokunbo Ajayi and Mr. Oluleke Ogunlewe to further strengthen the Board. Their appointments have been approved by the Securities & Exchange Commission and they will be presented at this AGM for approval by the Shareholders.
    Profile of Ms. Tokunbo Ajayi
    Tokunbo Ajayi was the Managing Director, United Capital Trustees Limited until April 2021. She had over 30 years' experience in trusteeship services and brought her experience to bear in the leadership of the business. Tokunbo qualified as a Barrister & Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1986 after a Bachelor of Law Degree from University of Ife, Ile-Ife in 1985. Prior to joining the UBA group in 1989, she was in private Legal Practice. She is a very experienced trustee and a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, the Business Recovery & Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN), Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria, Nigerian Institute of Management and the British Council.
    In 2014, she was awarded the Business Excellence Award by the African International Business Forum in United Kingdom as well as the African Entrepreneurship Award in 2018 by the Voice Achievers Awards in the Netherlands. She is an Alumnus of Phillips Consulting, South Africa Senior Management Programme and the Columbia Business School High Impact Leadership Programme.

4

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

Audited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements

31 December 2021

DIRECTORS' REPORT

Profile of Mr. Oluleke Ogunlewe

Mr. Oluleke Ogunlewe ("Leke") holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Ibadan and an MBA University of Lagos, respectively. Leke is one of Nigeria's most experienced and leading bankers with exposure and leadership in Banking Operations, Corporate and Investment Banking, Energy Banking, Retail/Commercial Banking, Capital Markets, Project Finance as well as Financial Advisory Services.

Leke With over 37 years in banking which cut across several financial institutions such as NAL Merchant Bank Plc (Sterling Bank Plc), City Trust Merchant Bank Limited (Union Bank), Manufacturers Merchant Bank Limited (Fidelity Bank Plc), Royal Merchant Bank Limited, United Bank for Africa Plc and Standard Chartered Bank Limited. Leke retired as Head of Global Banking (MD) and Executive Director, Corporate and Institutional Banking for Standard Chartered Bank with responsibility for Financial Markets/Treasury, Financial Institutions, International Corporates, Corporate Finance and Transaction Banking. He was appointed a Director in United Capital Plc on October 29, 2021.

Retirement

During the financial year ended December 31, 2021 Mr. Adim Jibunoh, a Non-Executive Director retired after eight (8) years on the Board. His retirement has since been communicated to the Securities & Exchange Commission and the Nigerian Exchange Limited.

6 DIRECTORS RETIRING BY ROTATION

In accordance with Section 285 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 the following Directors are retiring by rotation and have offered themselves for re-election:

  1. Professor Chika Mordi; and
  2. Emmanuel Nnorom
    The profile of the retiring Directors are available on page - of the annual reports.

7 DIRECTORS INTERESTS

The interest of the Directors in the issued share capital of the company are recorded in the Register of Director' shareholding as of December 31, 2021 as follows:

31-Dec-21

31-Dec-21

31-Dec-20

31-Dec-20

S/N

NAMES OF DIRECTORS

DIRECT

INDIRECT

DIRECT

INDIRECT

1

Chika Mordi

12,363

Nil

12,363

Nil

2

Adim Jibunoh

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

3

Emmanuel Nnorom

Nil

30,502.000 (Vine

Nil

26,308.460 (Vine

Foods)

Foods)

4

Sunny Anene

6,000,000

Nil

3,000,000

Nil

5

Dipo Fatokun

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

6

Peter Ashade

1,215,456

8,784,544

215,456

3,100,000

7

Stephen Nwadiuko

427,600

Nil

427,600

Nil

8

Sunny Iroche

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

9

Sutura Aisha Bello

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

10

Tokunbo Ajayi

6,702

Nil

Nil

Nil

11

Leke Ogunlewe

Nil

Nil

Nil

Nil

8 ANALYSIS OF SHAREHOLDING

As of the end of 2021, United Capital's shares were held by 261,056 shareholders as analyzed in the table below:

RANGE ANALYSIS AS AT 31-12-2021

Range

No. of Holders

Holders %

Holders Cum.

Units

Units %

Units Cum.

1

1,000

171,616

65.76

171,616

61,595,618

1.04

61,595,618

1,001

5,000

61,660

23.62

233,321

130,987,218

2.18

192,582,836

5,001

10,000

12,289

4.71

245,610

85,424,743

1.42

278,007,579

10,001

50,000

10,871

4.16

256,481

229,444,668

3.82

507,452,247

50,001

100,000

1,842

0.71

258,323

131,998,669

2.2

639,450,916

100,001

500,000

1,965

0.75

260,288

415,242,786

6.92

1,054,693,702

500,001

1,000,000

351

0.13

260,639

255,657,068

4.26

1,310,350,770

1,000,000

999,999,999,999

417

0.16

261,056

4,689,649,230

78.16

6,000,000,000

Grand Total

261,011

100%

6,000,000,000

100%

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

