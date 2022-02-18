UNITED CAPITAL : AUDITED FINANCIAL STATEMENT FOR 2021
UNITED CAPITAL PLC
AUDITED CONSOLIDATED AND SEPARATE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
FOR THE YEAR ENDED 31 DECEMBER 2021
UNITED CAPITAL PLC
Annual Reports and Consolidated and Seperate Financial Statements
Year Ended 31 December 2021
Table of Contents
Corporate Information
1
Corporate Governance
2
Directors' Report
4
Statement of Directors' Responsibilities
9
Reort of the Statutory Audit Committee
10
Operational Risk
12
Legal and Regulatory Risk
14
Independent Auditor's Report
15
Consolidated Statement of Profit or Loss and Other Comprehensive Income
20
Consolidated Statement of Financial Position
21
Consolidated Statement of Changes in Equity
22
Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows
23
Notes to the Financial Statements
24
Value Added Statement
78
5-Year Financial Summary
79
UNITED CAPITAL PLC
Audited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
31 December 2021
CORPORATE INFORMATION
DIRECTORS:
Chika Mordi
Chairman (Non Executive Director)
Peter Ashade
Group Chief Executive Officer
Sunny Anene
Group Executive Director
Adim Jibunoh
Non Executive Director (Retired 31 December 2021)
Emmanuel N. Nnorom
Non Executive Director
Sonny Iroche
Independent Non Executive Director
Sir Stephen Nwadiuko
Independent Non Executive Director
Dipo Fatokun
Independent Non Executive Director
Hajiya Sutura Aisha Bello
Independent Non-Executive Director
Tokunbo Ajayi
Non-Executive Director (Appointed 1 April 2021)
Leke Ogunlewe
Non-Executive Director (Appointed 29 October 2021)
EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT:
Peter Ashade
Group Chief Executive Officer
Sunny Anene
Group Executive Director
Gbadebo Adenrele
Managing Director, United Capital Investment Banking (Appointed 1 December 2021)
Bawo Oritshajafor
Managing Director, United Capital Securities Limited
Odiri Oginni
Managing Director, United Capital Asset Management Limited
Buky Ikeotuonye
Managing Director, United Capital Trustees Limited (Appointed 1 April 2021)
Shedrack Onakpoma
Group Chief Finance Officer
Leo Okafor
Group Company Secretary/General Counsel
RC No.
RC444999
FRC No.
FRC/2013/00000000001976
REGISTERED OFFICE:
3rd & 4th Floor
Afriland Towers,
97/105 Broad Street,
Lagos Island,
Lagos, Nigeria
BANKERS
United Bank for Africa Plc
57, Marina,
Lagos Island,
Lagos.
AUDITORS:
PwC Nigeria
5B Water Coporation Road
Landmark Towers, Victoria Island
Lagos, Nigeria
3
UNITED CAPITAL PLC
Audited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
31 December 2021
DIRECTORS' REPORT
The Directors present their report together with the audited financial statements of the Group for the year ended December 31, 2021.
LEGAL FORM
United Capital Plc ("UCAP") was incorporated in Nigeria as a Limited Liability Company on March 14, 2002 under the Companies and Allied Matters Act, Cap C20, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. It became a public company and was listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange in January 2013 after a successful spin-off from United Bank for Africa Plc, a commercial bank in Nigeria. United Capital Plc is the first Investment Bank in Nigeria to be listed on the Nigerian Stock Exchange. UCAP is a holding company with four subsidiaries namely United Capital Trustees Limited, United Capital Asset Management Limited, United Capital Securities Limited and UC Plus Advance Limited. Its areas of business include investment banking,asset management, trusteeship, securities trading and consumer finance.
PRINCIPAL ACTIVITIES
UCAP is engaged in the business of investment banking and provides issuing house, corporate investment advisory services, project finance, debt restructuring, mergers & acquisitions and debt capital markets. Through its subsidiaries, it provides additional services such as trusteeship, asset management. wealth management, securities trading consumer finance and insurance.
RESULTS
Group
Company
2021
2020
2021
2020
N'000
N'000
N'000
N'000
Gross Earnings
18,065,183
12,873,897
8,238,600
7,560,671
Profit before tax
12,124,014
7,947,670
6,791,196
5,827,070
Taxation
(658,863)
(136,492)
(67,805)
(240,006)
Profit for the period
11,465,151
7,811,178
6,723,391
5,587,064
Other comprehensive (loss)/income
(938,423)
29,462
62,525
4,485
Total comprehensive income
10,526,728
7,840,640
6,785,915
5,591,549
Total comprehensive income attributable to Equity holders of the Company
Earnings per share
10,526,728
7,840,640
6,785,915
5,591,549
188
130
112
93
DIVIDEND
In respect of the FY 2021, the Directors propose that a dividend of N1.50 kobo per ordinary share of 50kobo each, amounting to N9billion, be paid to shareholders upon approval at the Annual General Meeting. The proposed dividend is subject to withholding tax at the appropriate tax rate and is payable to shareholders whose names appear on the Register of Members at the close of business on March 9, 2022.
BUSINESS REVIEW AND FUTURE DEVELOPMENT
UCAP carries out its activities in accordance with its Memorandum and Articles of Association. A comprehensive review of the business for the period and the prospects for the ensuing period is contained in the Group Chief Executive's report.
CHANGES ON THE BOARD
Appointments
During the financial year ended December 31, 2021 two new Non-Executive Directors were appointed; Ms. Tokunbo Ajayi and Mr. Oluleke Ogunlewe to further strengthen the Board. Their appointments have been approved by the Securities & Exchange Commission and they will be presented at this AGM for approval by the Shareholders.
Profile of Ms. Tokunbo Ajayi
Tokunbo Ajayi was the Managing Director, United Capital Trustees Limited until April 2021. She had over 30 years' experience in trusteeship services and brought her experience to bear in the leadership of the business. Tokunbo qualified as a Barrister & Solicitor of the Supreme Court of Nigeria in 1986 after a Bachelor of Law Degree from University of Ife, Ile-Ife in 1985. Prior to joining the UBA group in 1989, she was in private Legal Practice. She is a very experienced trustee and a member of the Nigerian Bar Association, International Federation of Women Lawyers (FIDA) Nigeria, the Business Recovery & Insolvency Practitioners Association of Nigeria (BRIPAN), Institute of Directors (IoD) Nigeria, Nigerian Institute of Management and the British Council.
In 2014, she was awarded the Business Excellence Award by the African International Business Forum in United Kingdom as well as the African Entrepreneurship Award in 2018 by the Voice Achievers Awards in the Netherlands. She is an Alumnus of Phillips Consulting, South Africa Senior Management Programme and the Columbia Business School High Impact Leadership Programme.
4
UNITED CAPITAL PLC
Audited Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements
31 December 2021
DIRECTORS' REPORT
Profile of Mr. Oluleke Ogunlewe
Mr. Oluleke Ogunlewe ("Leke") holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from the University of Ibadan and an MBA University of Lagos, respectively. Leke is one of Nigeria's most experienced and leading bankers with exposure and leadership in Banking Operations, Corporate and Investment Banking, Energy Banking, Retail/Commercial Banking, Capital Markets, Project Finance as well as Financial Advisory Services.
Leke With over 37 years in banking which cut across several financial institutions such as NAL Merchant Bank Plc (Sterling Bank Plc), City Trust Merchant Bank Limited (Union Bank), Manufacturers Merchant Bank Limited (Fidelity Bank Plc), Royal Merchant Bank Limited, United Bank for Africa Plc and Standard Chartered Bank Limited. Leke retired as Head of Global Banking (MD) and Executive Director, Corporate and Institutional Banking for Standard Chartered Bank with responsibility for Financial Markets/Treasury, Financial Institutions, International Corporates, Corporate Finance and Transaction Banking. He was appointed a Director in United Capital Plc on October 29, 2021.
Retirement
During the financial year ended December 31, 2021 Mr. Adim Jibunoh, a Non-Executive Director retired after eight (8) years on the Board. His retirement has since been communicated to the Securities & Exchange Commission and the Nigerian Exchange Limited.
6 DIRECTORS RETIRING BY ROTATION
In accordance with Section 285 of the Companies and Allied Matters Act, 2020 the following Directors are retiring by rotation and have offered themselves for re-election:
Professor Chika Mordi; and
Emmanuel Nnorom
The profile of the retiring Directors are available on page - of the annual reports.
7 DIRECTORS INTERESTS
The interest of the Directors in the issued share capital of the company are recorded in the Register of Director' shareholding as of December 31, 2021 as follows:
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-21
31-Dec-20
31-Dec-20
S/N
NAMES OF DIRECTORS
DIRECT
INDIRECT
DIRECT
INDIRECT
1
Chika Mordi
12,363
Nil
12,363
Nil
2
Adim Jibunoh
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
3
Emmanuel Nnorom
Nil
30,502.000 (Vine
Nil
26,308.460 (Vine
Foods)
Foods)
4
Sunny Anene
6,000,000
Nil
3,000,000
Nil
5
Dipo Fatokun
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
6
Peter Ashade
1,215,456
8,784,544
215,456
3,100,000
7
Stephen Nwadiuko
427,600
Nil
427,600
Nil
8
Sunny Iroche
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
9
Sutura Aisha Bello
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
10
Tokunbo Ajayi
6,702
Nil
Nil
Nil
11
Leke Ogunlewe
Nil
Nil
Nil
Nil
8 ANALYSIS OF SHAREHOLDING
As of the end of 2021, United Capital's shares were held by 261,056 shareholders as analyzed in the table below:
RANGE ANALYSIS AS AT 31-12-2021
Range
No. of Holders
Holders %
Holders Cum.
Units
Units %
Units Cum.
1
1,000
171,616
65.76
171,616
61,595,618
1.04
61,595,618
1,001
5,000
61,660
23.62
233,321
130,987,218
2.18
192,582,836
5,001
10,000
12,289
4.71
245,610
85,424,743
1.42
278,007,579
10,001
50,000
10,871
4.16
256,481
229,444,668
3.82
507,452,247
50,001
100,000
1,842
0.71
258,323
131,998,669
2.2
639,450,916
100,001
500,000
1,965
0.75
260,288
415,242,786
6.92
1,054,693,702
500,001
1,000,000
351
0.13
260,639
255,657,068
4.26
1,310,350,770
1,000,000
999,999,999,999
417
0.16
261,056
4,689,649,230
78.16
6,000,000,000
Grand Total
261,011
100%
6,000,000,000
100%
5
