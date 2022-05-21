Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. United Capital Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCAP   NGUCAP000004

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

(UCAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  05-19
13.60 NGN    0.00%
04/29UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
04/28UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
04/26UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UNITED CAPITAL : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

05/21/2022 | 04:06pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAGOS, MAY 20, 2022-

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS

UNITED CAPITAL PLC (RC No: 444999) 3rd & 4th Floors, Afriland Towers, 97/105 Broad Street, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: 01-6317892,07000INVEST

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

Shedrack Onakpoma

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Group Chief Financial Officer

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

54930016GF411BUBW537

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4.

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification Code

ISIN: NGUCAP000004

b)

Nature of the transaction

SALE OF SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

49,482 units at N13.60 per share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

49,482

-

Price

N13.60

e)

Date of Transaction

May 20, 2022

f)

Place of Transaction

NIGERIA

LEO OKAFOR

COMPANY SECRETARY

www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com

Directors: Mr. Chika Mordi (Chairman), Mr. Peter Ashade (Group CEO), Mr. Sunny Anene (Group Executive Director)

Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom, Mr. Adim Jibunoh, Mr. Sonny Iroche, Sir Stephen Nwadiuko, Mr. Dipo Fatokun, Hajiya Sutura Aisha Bello, Ms.

Tokunbo Ajayi

Disclaimer

United Capital plc published this content on 21 May 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 May 2022 20:05:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNITED CAPITAL PLC
04/29UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
04/28UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
04/26UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
04/20UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
04/18Harsh Business Climate Pushes Firms to Higher Debts
AQ
04/13UNITED CAPITAL : Earnings press release for q1-2022 financials
PU
04/13United Capital Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
04/13UNITED CAPITAL : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/25UNITED CAPITAL : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
03/25UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16 664 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
Net income 2021 11 259 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
Net cash 2021 150 B 362 M 362 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,28x
Yield 2021 15,2%
Capitalization 81 600 M 197 M 197 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,72x
EV / Sales 2021 -5,46x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart UNITED CAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
United Capital Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter O. Ashade Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shedrack Onakpoma Group Chief Finance Officer
Chika Mordi Chairman
Joseph Onyema Group Chief Information Officer
Wale Olusi Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED CAPITAL PLC37.37%197
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-11.70%46 965
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-15.19%10 596
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-21.91%7 257
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-18.72%4 879
OLD MUTUAL LIMITED-8.02%3 573