|
UNITED CAPITAL : DIRECTORS DEALINGS
LAGOS, MAY 20, 2022-
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS
UNITED CAPITAL PLC (RC No: 444999) 3rd & 4th Floors, Afriland Towers, 97/105 Broad Street, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: 01-6317892,07000INVEST
|
1.
|
Details of the Director/Insider
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
Shedrack Onakpoma
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Group Chief Financial Officer
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer
|
|
|
|
|
|
a)
|
Name
|
|
UNITED CAPITAL PLC
|
|
|
|
|
|
b)
|
Legal Entity Identifier
|
54930016GF411BUBW537
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
|
4.
|
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
|
|
|
|
Description of the financial
|
|
a)
|
instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary Shares
|
|
|
|
|
Identification Code
|
ISIN: NGUCAP000004
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
SALE OF SHARES
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
49,482 units at N13.60 per share
|
|
Aggregate information
|
|
d)
|
-
|
Aggregated volume
|
49,482
|
|
|
|
|
-
|
Price
|
N13.60
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of Transaction
|
May 20, 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
f)
|
Place of Transaction
|
NIGERIA
|
|
|
|
LEO OKAFOR
COMPANY SECRETARY
www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com
Directors: Mr. Chika Mordi (Chairman), Mr. Peter Ashade (Group CEO), Mr. Sunny Anene (Group Executive Director)
Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom, Mr. Adim Jibunoh, Mr. Sonny Iroche, Sir Stephen Nwadiuko, Mr. Dipo Fatokun, Hajiya Sutura Aisha Bello, Ms.
Tokunbo Ajayi
|
