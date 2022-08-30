UNITED CAPITAL : DIRECTORS DEALINGS
LAGOS, AUGUST 29, 2022-
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS
1.
Details of the Director/Insider
a)
Name
Christian Chukwudi Nnorom
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Son to Director, Emmanuel Nnorom
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
UNITED CAPITAL PLC
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
54930016GF411BUBW537
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
4.
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
a)
instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification Code
ISIN: NGUCAP000004
Nature of the transaction
b)
SALE OF SHARES
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
42,370 units at N11.90 per share
Aggregate information
d)
-
Aggregated volume
42,370
-
Price
N11.90
e)
Date of Transaction
August 29, 2022
f)
Place of Transaction
NIGERIA
