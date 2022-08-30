Log in
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. United Capital Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCAP   NGUCAP000004

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

(UCAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-08-28
11.95 NGN    0.00%
10:30aUNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
08/25UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
08/10Nigerians Dominates Equities Market Transactions As Foreign Investors Continue to Exit - Report
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UNITED CAPITAL : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

08/30/2022 | 10:30am EDT
LAGOS, AUGUST 29, 2022-

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

Christian Chukwudi Nnorom

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Son to Director, Emmanuel Nnorom

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

54930016GF411BUBW537

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4.

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification Code

ISIN: NGUCAP000004

Nature of the transaction

b)

SALE OF SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

42,370 units at N11.90 per share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

42,370

-

Price

N11.90

e)

Date of Transaction

August 29, 2022

f)

Place of Transaction

NIGERIA

LEO OKAFOR

COMPANY SECRETARY

www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com

UNITED CAPITAL PLC (RC No: 444999)

4th Floor, Afriland Towers, 97/105 Broad Street, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: 01-4631130, 07000INVEST

DIRECTORS:

Sir Stephen Nwadiuko

Mr. Chika Mordi (Chairman)

Mr. Peter Ashade (Group CEO)

Mr. Dipo Fatokun

Mr Sunny Anene (Group Executive Director)

Hajiya Sutura Aisha Bello

Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom

Mr. Leke Ogunlewe

Mr. Sonny Iroche

Disclaimer

United Capital plc published this content on 30 August 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 August 2022 14:29:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
