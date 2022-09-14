Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. United Capital Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCAP   NGUCAP000004

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

(UCAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-12
11.90 NGN    0.00%
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UNITED CAPITAL : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

09/14/2022 | 01:30pm EDT
LAGOS, SEPTEMBER 14, 2022

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

Ayooluwa Michael Aseweje

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Trainee Analyst

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

54930016GF411BUBW537

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4.

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification Code

ISIN: NGUCAP000004

b)

Nature of the transaction

SALE OF SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

14,494 units at N11.85 per share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

14,494

-

Price

N11.85

e)

Date of Transaction

September 14, 2022

f)

Place of Transaction

NIGERIA

LEO OKAFOR

COMPANY SECRETARY

www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com

UNITED CAPITAL PLC (RC No: 444999)

4th Floor, Afriland Towers, 97/105 Broad Street, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: 01-4631130, 07000INVEST

DIRECTORS:

Sir Stephen Nwadiuko

Mr. Chika Mordi (Chairman)

Mr. Peter Ashade (Group CEO)

Mr. Dipo Fatokun

Mr Sunny Anene (Group Executive Director)

Hajiya Sutura Aisha Bello

Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom

Mr. Leke Ogunlewe

Mr. Sonny Iroche

Disclaimer

United Capital plc published this content on 14 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 September 2022 17:29:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2021 16 664 M 38,9 M 38,9 M
Net income 2021 11 259 M 26,3 M 26,3 M
Net cash 2021 150 B 352 M 352 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,28x
Yield 2021 15,2%
Capitalization 71 400 M 167 M 167 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,65x
EV / Sales 2021 -5,46x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart UNITED CAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
United Capital Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter O. Ashade Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shedrack Onakpoma Group Chief Finance Officer
Chika Mordi Chairman
Joseph Onyema Group Chief Information Officer
Wale Olusi Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED CAPITAL PLC20.20%167
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-11.27%45 834
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-8.75%11 239
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-15.05%7 662
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-13.17%5 131
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-15.57%3 750