UNITED CAPITAL : DIRECTORS DEALINGS
LAGOS, DECEMBER 2, 2022
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS
1.
Details of the Director/Insider
a)
Name
Uchechukwu and Chidinma Nnorom
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Team Lead, CX Help Desk/Son and Daughter-in-law to
Director, Emmanuel Nnorom
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
UNITED CAPITAL PLC
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
54930016GF411BUBW537
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
4.
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
a)
instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification Code
ISIN: NGUCAP000004
b)
Nature of the transaction
SALE OF SHARES
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
80,000 units at N13.50 per share
Aggregate information
d)
-
Aggregated volume
80,000
-
Price
N13.50
e)
Date of Transaction
December 2, 2022
f)
Place of Transaction
NIGERIA
LEO OKAFOR
COMPANY SECRETARY
www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com
UNITED CAPITAL PLC (RC No: 444999)
4th Floor, Afriland Towers, 97/105 Broad Street, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: 01-4631130, 07000INVEST
DIRECTORS:
Sir Stephen Nwadiuko
Mr. Chika Mordi
(Chairman)
Mr. Peter Ashade
(Group CEO)
Mr. Dipo Fatokun
Mr Sunny Anene (Group Executive Director)
Hajiya Sutura Aisha Bello
Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom
Mr. Leke Ogunlewe
Mr. Sonny Iroche
Disclaimer
United Capital plc published this content on 02 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2022 15:53:03 UTC.
© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNITED CAPITAL PLC
Sales 2021
16 664 M
37,5 M
37,5 M
Net income 2021
11 259 M
25,4 M
25,4 M
Net cash 2021
150 B
339 M
339 M
P/E ratio 2021
5,28x
Yield 2021
15,2%
Capitalization
80 100 M
180 M
180 M
EV / Sales 2020
2,65x
EV / Sales 2021
-5,46x
Nbr of Employees
103
Free-Float
73,4%
