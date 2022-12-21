Advanced search
    UCAP   NGUCAP000004

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

(UCAP)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-12-14
13.50 NGN   -1.46%
10:29aUnited Capital : Directors dealings
PU
12/09United Capital : Directors dealings
PU
12/02United Capital : Directors dealings
PU
UNITED CAPITAL : DIRECTORS DEALINGS

12/21/2022 | 10:29am EST
LAGOS, DECEMBER 20, 2022

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

Louis Akpoveso

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Strategy and Technical Analyst

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

54930016GF411BUBW537

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4.

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification Code

ISIN: NGUCAP000004

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE OF SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1511 units at N13.60 per share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

1511

-

Price

N13.60

e)

Date of Transaction

December 20, 2022

f)

Place of Transaction

NIGERIA

LEO OKAFOR

COMPANY SECRETARY

www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com

UNITED CAPITAL PLC (RC No: 444999)

4th Floor, Afriland Towers, 97/105 Broad Street, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: 01-4631130, 07000INVEST

DIRECTORS:

Sir Stephen Nwadiuko

Mr. Chika Mordi (Chairman)

Mr. Peter Ashade (Group CEO)

Mr. Dipo Fatokun

Mr Sunny Anene (Group Executive Director)

Hajiya Sutura Aisha Bello

Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom

Mr. Leke Ogunlewe

Mr. Sonny Iroche

Disclaimer

United Capital plc published this content on 21 December 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 December 2022 15:28:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
