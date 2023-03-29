UNITED CAPITAL : DIRECTORSDEALINGS

LAGOS, MARCH 28, 2023
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS
|
1.
|
Details of the Director/Insider
|
a)
|
Name
|
Janet Agu
|
2.
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Consumer Finance Support
|
b)
|
Initial notification/Amendment
|
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
|
3.
|
Details of the issuer
|
a)
|
Name
|
UNITED CAPITAL PLC
|
b)
|
Legal Entity Identifier
|
54930016GF411BUBW537
|
4.
|
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification Code
|
Ordinary Shares
ISIN: NGUCAP000004
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
PURCHASE OF SHARES
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
1,529 units at N11.70 per share
|
d)
|
Aggregate information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
|
1,529
N11.70
|
e)
|
Date of Transaction
|
March 28, 2023
|
f)
|
Place of Transaction
|
NIGERIA
LEO OKAFOR COMPANY SECRETARY
www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com
UNITED CAPITAL PLC (RC No: 444999)
4th Floor, Afriland Towers, 97/105 Broad Street, Lagos, Nigeria.
Tel: 01-4631130, 07000INVEST
DIRECTORS:
Mr. Chika Mordi (Chairman) Mr. Peter Ashade (Group CEO)
Mr Sunny Anene (Deputy Group CEO)
Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom
Mr. Sonny Iroche
