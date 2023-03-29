Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. United Capital Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCAP   NGUCAP000004

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

(UCAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-21
11.90 NGN   -2.46%
03:15pUnited Capital : Directorsdealings
PU
03/28United Capital : Resolutions passed at the annual general meeting
PU
03/09United Capital : Directorsdealings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UNITED CAPITAL : DIRECTORSDEALINGS

03/29/2023 | 03:15pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAGOS, MARCH 28, 2023

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

Janet Agu

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Consumer Finance Support

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

54930016GF411BUBW537

4.

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification Code

Ordinary Shares

ISIN: NGUCAP000004

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE OF SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

1,529 units at N11.70 per share

d)

Aggregate information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

1,529

N11.70

e)

Date of Transaction

March 28, 2023

f)

Place of Transaction

NIGERIA

LEO OKAFOR COMPANY SECRETARY

www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com

UNITED CAPITAL PLC (RC No: 444999)

4th Floor, Afriland Towers, 97/105 Broad Street, Lagos, Nigeria.

Tel: 01-4631130, 07000INVEST

DIRECTORS:

Mr. Chika Mordi (Chairman) Mr. Peter Ashade (Group CEO)

Mr Sunny Anene (Deputy Group CEO)

Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom

Mr. Sonny Iroche

Disclaimer

United Capital plc published this content on 29 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 March 2023 19:14:14 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNITED CAPITAL PLC
03:15pUnited Capital : Directorsdealings
PU
03/28United Capital : Resolutions passed at the annual general meeting
PU
03/09United Capital : Directorsdealings
PU
03/06United Capital : Notice of resignation of director
PU
03/06United Capital : Nccg compliance report for full year ended december 31, 2022
PU
03/03United Capital : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
03/03United Capital : Dividend information
PU
03/03United Capital : Fy 2022 earnings press release
PU
03/03United Capital : Quarter 5 - financial statement for 2022
PU
03/01United Capital Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 24 742 M 53,8 M 53,8 M
Net income 2022 9 653 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
Net cash 2022 244 B 531 M 531 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,70x
Yield 2022 10,7%
Capitalization 69 300 M 151 M 151 M
EV / Sales 2021 -5,46x
EV / Sales 2022 -6,48x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart UNITED CAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
United Capital Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter O. Ashade Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shedrack Onakpoma Group Chief Finance Officer
Chika Mordi Chairman
Joseph Onyeama Group Chief Information Officer
Oluwabunmi Olusesi Group Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED CAPITAL PLC-15.00%151
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED2.05%42 408
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-17.53%8 564
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-8.01%6 873
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.6.99%5 591
ROTHSCHILD & CO24.63%3 738
Stock markets for all
100% Free Registration
fermer