UNITED CAPITAL : DIRECTORSDEALINGS
LAGOS, MARCH 31, 2023
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS
1.
Details of the Director/Insider
a)
Name
Uchechukwu Nnorom
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Team Lead, CX Helpdesk
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
UNITED CAPITAL PLC
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
54930016GF411BUBW537
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
4.
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
a)
instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification Code
ISIN: NGUCAP000004
b)
Nature of the transaction
PURCHASE OF SHARES
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
17,500 units at N11.55 per share
Aggregate information
d)
-
Aggregated volume
17,500
-
Price
N11.55
e)
Date of Transaction
March 31, 2023
f)
Place of Transaction
NIGERIA
LEO OKAFOR
COMPANY SECRETARY
www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com
UNITED CAPITAL PLC (RC No: 444999)
4th Floor, Afriland Towers, 97/105 Broad Street, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: 01-4631130, 07000INVEST
DIRECTORS:
Sir Stephen Nwadiuko
Mr. Chika Mordi
(Chairman)
Mr. Peter Ashade
(Group CEO)
Mr. Dipo Fatokun
Mr Sunny Anene (Deputy Group CEO)
Mr. Leke Ogunlewe
Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom
Mr. Sonny Iroche
Disclaimer
United Capital plc published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 18:17:24 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNITED CAPITAL PLC
Sales 2022
24 742 M
53,7 M
53,7 M
Net income 2022
9 653 M
21,0 M
21,0 M
Net cash 2022
244 B
531 M
531 M
P/E ratio 2022
8,70x
Yield 2022
10,7%
Capitalization
69 600 M
151 M
151 M
EV / Sales 2021
-5,46x
EV / Sales 2022
-6,48x
Nbr of Employees
103
Free-Float
73,4%
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts.