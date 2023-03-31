Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. United Capital Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCAP   NGUCAP000004

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

(UCAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-29
11.60 NGN   +0.43%
02:18pUnited Capital : Directorsdealings
PU
03/30United Capital : Notice of board meeting (bm)
PU
03/29United Capital : Directorsdealings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UNITED CAPITAL : DIRECTORSDEALINGS

03/31/2023 | 02:18pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAGOS, MARCH 31, 2023

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

Uchechukwu Nnorom

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Team Lead, CX Helpdesk

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

54930016GF411BUBW537

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4.

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification Code

ISIN: NGUCAP000004

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE OF SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

17,500 units at N11.55 per share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

17,500

-

Price

N11.55

e)

Date of Transaction

March 31, 2023

f)

Place of Transaction

NIGERIA

LEO OKAFOR

COMPANY SECRETARY

www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com

UNITED CAPITAL PLC (RC No: 444999)

4th Floor, Afriland Towers, 97/105 Broad Street, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: 01-4631130, 07000INVEST

DIRECTORS:

Sir Stephen Nwadiuko

Mr. Chika Mordi (Chairman)

Mr. Peter Ashade (Group CEO)

Mr. Dipo Fatokun

Mr Sunny Anene (Deputy Group CEO)

Mr. Leke Ogunlewe

Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom

Mr. Sonny Iroche

Disclaimer

United Capital plc published this content on 31 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 March 2023 18:17:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNITED CAPITAL PLC
02:18pUnited Capital : Directorsdealings
PU
03/30United Capital : Notice of board meeting (bm)
PU
03/29United Capital : Directorsdealings
PU
03/28United Capital : Resolutions passed at the annual general meeting
PU
03/09United Capital : Directorsdealings
PU
03/06United Capital : Notice of resignation of director
PU
03/06United Capital : Nccg compliance report for full year ended december 31, 2022
PU
03/03United Capital : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
03/03United Capital : Dividend information
PU
03/03United Capital : Fy 2022 earnings press release
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 24 742 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
Net income 2022 9 653 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
Net cash 2022 244 B 531 M 531 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,70x
Yield 2022 10,7%
Capitalization 69 600 M 151 M 151 M
EV / Sales 2021 -5,46x
EV / Sales 2022 -6,48x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart UNITED CAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
United Capital Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter O. Ashade Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shedrack Onakpoma Group Chief Finance Officer
Chika Mordi Chairman
Joseph Onyeama Group Chief Information Officer
Oluwabunmi Olusesi Group Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED CAPITAL PLC-17.14%151
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED2.88%42 737
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-13.94%8 937
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-5.63%7 050
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.3.50%5 338
ROTHSCHILD & CO24.77%3 728
1 MarketScreener is worth more than 1000 Influencers!
100% Free Registration
fermer