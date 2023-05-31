Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. United Capital Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCAP   NGUCAP000004

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

(UCAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-05-29
14.50 NGN   +9.43%
03:04pUnited Capital : Directorsdealings
PU
05/16United Capital : Directorsdealings
PU
05/04United Capital : Directorsdealings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UNITED CAPITAL : DIRECTORSDEALINGS

05/31/2023 | 03:04pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAGOS, MAY 30, 2023

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

Priscilla Houessinon

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Team Member, Trade and Investments

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

54930016GF411BUBW537

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4.

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification Code

ISIN: NGUCAP000004

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE OF SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

6,927 units at N14.40 per share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

6,927

-

Price

N14.40

e)

Date of Transaction

May 30, 2023

f)

Place of Transaction

NIGERIA

LEO OKAFOR

COMPANY SECRETARY

www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com

UNITED CAPITAL PLC (RC No: 444999)

4th Floor, Afriland Towers, 97/105 Broad Street, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: 01-4631130, 07000INVEST

DIRECTORS:

Sir Stephen Nwadiuko

Mr. Chika Mordi (Chairman)

Mr. Peter Ashade (Group CEO)

Mr. Dipo Fatokun

Mr Sunny Anene (Deputy Group CEO)

Mr. Leke Ogunlewe

Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom

Mr. Sonny Iroche

Disclaimer

United Capital plc published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 19:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNITED CAPITAL PLC
03:04pUnited Capital : Directorsdealings
PU
05/16United Capital : Directorsdealings
PU
05/04United Capital : Directorsdealings
PU
04/23United Capital : Directorsdealings
PU
04/20United Capital : Directorsdealings
PU
04/20United Capital : Directorsdealings
PU
04/19United Capital : Notification of release of q1-2023 unaudited financials
PU
04/14United Capital Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/14United Capital : Q1-2023 earnings press release
PU
04/14United Capital : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 24 742 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
Net income 2022 9 653 M 20,9 M 20,9 M
Net cash 2022 244 B 530 M 530 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,70x
Yield 2022 10,7%
Capitalization 79 800 M 173 M 173 M
EV / Sales 2021 -5,46x
EV / Sales 2022 -6,48x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart UNITED CAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
United Capital Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter O. Ashade Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shedrack Onakpoma Group Chief Finance Officer
Chika Mordi Chairman
Joseph Onyeama Group Chief Information Officer
Oluwabunmi Olusesi Group Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED CAPITAL PLC3.57%189
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED4.88%42 162
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-12.16%8 977
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.6.83%5 233
ROTHSCHILD & CO23.43%3 632
AJ BELL PLC-10.89%1 629
-40% off: Our subscriptions help you unlock hidden opportunities!
Subscribe
fermer