UNITED CAPITAL : DIRECTORSDEALINGS
LAGOS, MAY 30, 2023
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS
1.
Details of the Director/Insider
a)
Name
|
Priscilla Houessinon
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Team Member, Trade and Investments
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
|
UNITED CAPITAL PLC
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
54930016GF411BUBW537
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
4.
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
a)
instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification Code
ISIN: NGUCAP000004
b)
Nature of the transaction
PURCHASE OF SHARES
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
6,927 units at N14.40 per share
Aggregate information
d)
-
Aggregated volume
6,927
-
Price
N14.40
e)
Date of Transaction
May 30, 2023
f)
Place of Transaction
NIGERIA
LEO OKAFOR
COMPANY SECRETARY
www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com
UNITED CAPITAL PLC (RC No: 444999)
4th Floor, Afriland Towers, 97/105 Broad Street, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: 01-4631130, 07000INVEST
DIRECTORS:
Sir Stephen Nwadiuko
Mr. Chika Mordi (Chairman)
Mr. Peter Ashade (Group CEO)
Mr. Dipo Fatokun
Mr Sunny Anene (Deputy Group CEO)
Mr. Leke Ogunlewe
Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom
Mr. Sonny Iroche
Disclaimer
United Capital plc published this content on 31 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2023 19:03:04 UTC.
© Publicnow 2023
