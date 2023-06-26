United Capital Plc is engaged in the business of investment banking and provides issuing house, corporate investment advisory services, project finance, debt restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, and debt capital markets activities. The Company's segments include Investment Banking, which provides corporate investment advisory services, project finance, debt restructuring, mergers & acquisitions and debt capital markets; Asset Management, which is engaged in the business of fund/portfolio manager and investment adviser; Wealth Management, which is focused on wealth management activities that caters to institutions and High Net Worth clients; Trustees, which offers a range of trusteeship services; Securitires Trading, which offers a range of stockbroking services; and Consumer Finance, which includes consumer lending and engage in financing of micro, small and medium scale enterprises under the license of the Lagos State Government. The Company operates in Nigeria, and Ghana.

Sector Diversified Investment Services