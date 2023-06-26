LAGOS, JUNE 26, 2023
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS
1.
Details of the Director/Insider
a)
Name
ADEDAMOLA OLATUNJI OSOBA
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Head, Business Development
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
UNITED CAPITAL PLC
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
54930016GF411BUBW537
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
4.
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
a)
instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification Code
ISIN: NGUCAP000004
b)
Nature of the transaction
PURCHASE OF SHARES
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
150,000 units at N14.62 per share
Aggregate information
d)
-
Aggregated volume
150,000
-
Price
N14.62
e)
Date of Transaction
June 23, 2023
f)
Place of Transaction
NIGERIA
LEO OKAFOR
COMPANY SECRETARY
www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com
UNITED CAPITAL PLC (RC No: 444999)
4th Floor, Afriland Towers, 97/105 Broad Street, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: 01-4631130, 07000INVEST
DIRECTORS:
Sir Stephen Nwadiuko
Mr. Chika Mordi (Chairman)
Mr. Peter Ashade (Group CEO)
Mr. Dipo Fatokun
Mr Sunny Anene (Deputy Group CEO)
Mr. Leke Ogunlewe
Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom
Mr. Sonny Iroche
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
United Capital plc published this content on 26 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2023 17:34:53 UTC.