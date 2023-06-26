LAGOS, JUNE 26, 2023

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

EMMANUEL AKEHOMEN

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Head, Portfolio Management

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

b)

Legal Entity Identifier

54930016GF411BUBW537

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4.

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

Description of the financial

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification Code

ISIN: NGUCAP000004

b)

Nature of the transaction

PURCHASE OF SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

200, 275 units at N14.60 per share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

200, 275

-

Price

N14.60

e)

Date of Transaction

June 23, 2023

f)

Place of Transaction

NIGERIA

LEO OKAFOR

COMPANY SECRETARY

