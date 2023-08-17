End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange -
UNITED CAPITAL : DIRECTORSDEALINGS
LAGOS, AUGUST 17, 2023
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS
1. Details of the Director/Insider
a) Name
Oluseye Ayoola Komolafe
2. Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Director, Resources
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3. Details of the issuer
a)
Name
UNITED CAPITAL PLC
b)
Legal Entity Identifier
54930016GF411BUBW537
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
4.
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Description of the financial
a)
instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification Code
ISIN: NGUCAP000004
Nature of the transaction
b)
SALE OF SHARES
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
75,309 units at N14.50 per share
Aggregate information
d)
-
Aggregated volume
75,309
-
Price
N14.50
e)
Date of Transaction
AUGUST 17, 2023
f)
Place of Transaction
NIGERIA
LEO OKAFOR
COMPANY SECRETARY
