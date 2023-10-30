End-of-day quote
Nigerian Stock Exchange
06:00:00 2023-10-26 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
16.40
NGN
+1.23%
-0.30%
+17.14%
UNITED CAPITAL : DIRECTORSDEALINGS
October 30, 2023 at 12:09 pm EDT
LAGOS, OCTOBER 24,2023-
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS
1.
Details of the Director/Insider
a)
Name
Princess Chinwe Nnorom/Emmanuel Nnorom
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Daughter-in-law/Director
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
UNITED CAPITAL PLC
Legal Entity Identifier
549300SIXFG3WI222240
b)
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
4.
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
Description of the financial
a)
instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification Code
ISIN: NGUCAP000004
Nature of the transaction
b)
PURCHASE OF SHARES
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
7,211 units at N16.40 per share
Aggregate information
d)
-
Aggregated volume
7,211
-
Price
N16.40
e)
Date of Transaction
October 24,2023
f)
Place of Transaction
NIGERIA
LEO OKAFOR
COMPANY SECRETARY
www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com
UNITED CAPITAL PLC (RC No: 444999)
4th Floor, Afriland Towers, 97/105 Broad Street, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: 01-4631130, 07000INVEST
DIRECTORS:
Mr. Chika Mordi (Chairman)
Mr. Dipo Fatokun
Mr. Peter Ashade (Group CEO)
Mr. Leke Ogunlewe
Mr Sunny Anene (Deputy Group CEO)
Mr. Sam Nwanze
Mr. Ayodeji Adigun (ED/COO)
Mr. Chiugo Ndubisi
Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom
Mr. Uche Ike
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer United Capital plc published this content on 30 October 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 October 2023 16:07:36 UTC.
United Capital Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023
Oct. 17
CI
CN Asia, Poly China United Memorandum of Agreement Expires
Oct. 13
MT
United Capital Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
Jul. 13
CI
United Capital plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2023
Jul. 13
CI
United Capital Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
Apr. 14
CI
United Capital Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2022
Mar. 01
CI
United Capital Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
2022
CI
United Capital Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2022
2022
CI
United Capital plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
2022
CI
United Capital Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
2022
CI
United Capital Plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2021
2022
CI
United Capital plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2021
2021
CI
United Capital plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2021
2021
CI
United Capital plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2021
2021
CI
United Capital plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2020
2021
CI
United Capital plc Appoints Tolu Latunji as Its Head, Marketing & Corporate Communications
2021
CI
United Capital plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2020
2020
CI
United Capital plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2020
2020
CI
United Capital plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2020
2020
CI
United Capital plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2019
2020
CI
United Capital Plc Relocates its Corporate Headquarters to Afriland Towers
2020
CI
United Capital plc Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2019
2019
CI
United Capital plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2019
2019
CI
United Capital plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2019
2019
CI
United Capital plc Reports Earnings Results for the Full Year Ended December 31, 2018
2019
CI
Duration Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period Day Week
More charts
United Capital Plc is engaged in the business of investment banking and provides issuing house, corporate investment advisory services, project finance, debt restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, and debt capital markets activities. The Companyâs segments include Investment Banking, which provides corporate investment advisory services, project finance, debt restructuring, mergers & acquisitions and debt capital markets; Asset Management, which is engaged in the business of fund/portfolio manager and investment adviser; Wealth Management, which is focused on wealth management activities that caters to institutions and High Net Worth clients; Trustees, which offers a range of trusteeship services; Securitires Trading, which offers a range of stockbroking services; and Consumer Finance, which includes consumer lending and engage in financing of micro, small and medium scale enterprises under the license of the Lagos State Government. The Company operates in Nigeria and Ghana.
More about the company