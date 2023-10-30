LAGOS, OCTOBER 24,2023-

NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS

1.

Details of the Director/Insider

a)

Name

Princess Chinwe Nnorom/Emmanuel Nnorom

2.

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

Daughter-in-law/Director

b)

Initial notification/Amendment

INITIAL NOTIFICATION

3.

Details of the issuer

a)

Name

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

Legal Entity Identifier

549300SIXFG3WI222240

b)

Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of

4.

transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.

Description of the financial

a)

instrument, type of instrument

Ordinary Shares

Identification Code

ISIN: NGUCAP000004

Nature of the transaction

b)

PURCHASE OF SHARES

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

7,211 units at N16.40 per share

Aggregate information

d)

-

Aggregated volume

7,211

-

Price

N16.40

e)

Date of Transaction

October 24,2023

f)

Place of Transaction

NIGERIA

LEO OKAFOR

COMPANY SECRETARY

www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com

UNITED CAPITAL PLC (RC No: 444999)

4th Floor, Afriland Towers, 97/105 Broad Street, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: 01-4631130, 07000INVEST

DIRECTORS:

Mr. Chika Mordi (Chairman)

Mr. Dipo Fatokun

Mr. Peter Ashade (Group CEO)

Mr. Leke Ogunlewe

Mr Sunny Anene (Deputy Group CEO)

Mr. Sam Nwanze

Mr. Ayodeji Adigun (ED/COO)

Mr. Chiugo Ndubisi

Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom

Mr. Uche Ike

