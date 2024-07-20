End-of-day quote
Nigerian S.E.
06:00:00 2024-07-18 pm EDT
5-day change
1st Jan Change
40.55
NGN
+1.63%
+42.78%
+76.30%
UNITED CAPITAL : DIRECTORSDEALINGS
July 20, 2024 at 05:21 pm EDT
LAGOS, JULY 19,2024-
NOTIFICATION OF SHARE DEALING BY INSIDERS
1.
Details of the Director/Insider
a)
Name
Odukoya Yomi
2.
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Infrastructure Support Engineer
b)
Initial notification/Amendment
INITIAL NOTIFICATION
3.
Details of the issuer
a)
Name
UNITED CAPITAL PLC
Legal Entity Identifier
549300SIXFG3WI222240
b)
Details of the transaction(s): to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
4.
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted.
Description of the financial
a)
instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares
Identification Code
ISIN: NGUCAP000004
Nature of the transaction
b)
PURCHASE OF SHARES
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
1,245 units at N39 per share
Aggregate information
d)
-
Aggregated volume
1,245
-
Price
N39
e)
Date of Transaction
July 19, 2024
f)
Place of Transaction
NIGERIA
LEO OKAFOR
COMPANY SECRETARY
www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com
UNITED CAPITAL PLC (RC No: 444999)
4th Floor, Afriland Towers, 97/105 Broad Street, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: 01-4631130, 07000INVEST
DIRECTORS:
Mr. Chika Mordi (Chairman)
Mr. Dipo Fatokun
Mr. Peter Ashade (Group CEO)
Mr. Leke Ogunlewe
Mr Sunny Anene (Deputy Group CEO)
Mr. Sam Nwanze
Mr. Ayodeji Adigun (ED/COO)
Mr. Chiugo Ndubisi
Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom
Mr. Uche Ike
Attachments
Original Link
Original Document
Permalink
Disclaimer United Capital plc published this content on
20 July 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by
Public, unedited and unaltered, on
20 July 2024 21:20:02 UTC.
United Capital Plc is a Nigeria-based holding company, which is engaged in the business of investment banking and provides issuing house, corporate investment advisory services, project finance, debt restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, and debt capital markets activities. The Companyâs segments include Investment Banking, which provides corporate investment advisory services, project finance, debt restructuring, mergers & acquisitions and debt capital markets; Asset Management, which is engaged in the business of fund/portfolio manager and investment adviser; Wealth Management, which is focused on wealth management activities that caters to institutions and High Net Worth clients; Trustees, which offers a range of trusteeship services; Securities Trading, which offers a range of stockbroking services; and Consumer Finance, which includes consumer lending and engage in financing of micro, small and medium scale enterprises. The Company operates in Nigeria and Ghana.
More about the company
