UNITED CAPITAL : EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE FOR H1-2022 FINANCIALS
07/18/2022 | 11:34am EDT
UNITED CAPITAL PLC
UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022
United Capital Plc Maintains Consistent Earnings Growth
as PAT Rises 41%
LAGOS, NIGERIA - July 18, 2022 - United Capital Plc, (NGX: UCAP, Bloomberg: UCAP:NL,
Financial Times: UCAP: LAG) has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended June 30, 2022. Gross Earnings was up by 33% year-on-year to N9.11billion, PBT grew 40% year-on-year to N5.24billion, and PAT rose by 41% year-on-year to N4.44billion.
Earnings
HY 2022
HY 2021
Gross Earnings (N'bn)
9.11
6.85
PBT (N'bn)
5.24
3.74
PAT (N'bn)
4.44
3.14
Financial Ratios
HY 2022
HY 2021
**Return on Equity
33.44%
26.68%
Price*-Earnings Ratio
8.62
5.92
**EPS (kobo)
148
105
PBT Margin
57.56%
54.57%
PAT Margin
48.69%
45.84%
Cost-to-Income
44.58%
45.43%
**Price to book
2.88
1.58
*UCAP share price at 30/06/2022
**Annualized
Speaking on the unaudited financial results, The Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Peter Ashade stated:
"United Capital is in a stable growth phase amid the challenging operating terrain in 2022. We expect to navigate the undulating business landscape in the remaining half of the year towards increasing value delivery to all stakeholder
Looking ahead and commenting on the Group's performance, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Peter Ashade, had this to say;
"Going into H2, we see vistas of emerging business opportunities within our operating environment and will be collaborating with diverse business leaders and stakeholders across critical economic sectors to deliver new solutions and grow all our businesses in line with our corporate strategy.
Our impressive H1-2022 result as witnessed in our earnings growth, among other parameters, reinforces our strong start to the year 2022. This uniquely positions the organization to increasing deliver shared prosperity to all stakeholders"

This Earnings Press Release should be read in conjunction with the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended June 30th, 2022. The Earnings Press Release and the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended June 30th, 2022 are available on our website at https://www.unitedcapitaplclgroup.com/investor- relations/. This analysis is dated July 18th, 2022. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in the Nigerian Naira, and have been primarily derived from the Group's Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The accounting policies used in the preparation of these financial statements are consistent with those used in the Group's Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended June 30th, 2022. Additional information relating to the Group is available on the Group's website. http://www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com/
KEY PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
Income Statement
Gross Earnings:N9.11billion in HY 2022, compared to N6.85billion in HY 2021 (33% growth year-on-year)
Net Operating Income:N8.11billion in HY 2022, compared to N6.81billion in HY 2021 (19% growth year-on-year)
Operating expenses:N4.06billion in HY 2022, compared to N3.11billion in HY 2021 (30% growth year-on-year)
Profit Before Tax:N5.24billion in HY 2022, compared to N N3.74billion in HY 2021 (40% growth year-on-year)
Profit After Tax:N4.44billion in HY 2022, compared to N3.14billion in HY 2021 (41% growth year-on-year)
Annualized Earnings Per Share: 148 kobo. (HY 2021: 105 kobo)
Statement of Financial Position:
Total Assets:N531.79billion, compared to N453.60billion as at December 2021 (17% year-to-date growth)
Total Liabilities:N505.27billion, compared to N423.05billion as at December 2021 (19% year-to-date growth)
Shareholders Fund:N26.53billion, an 13% year-to-date decrease relative to December 2021's value at N30.55billion.
Gross Earnings (N' billion)
Profit After Tax (N' billion)
9.11
4.44
6.85
3.14
41%
33%
HY 2021
HY 2022
HY 2021
HY 2022
Comparing HY 2022 with HY 2021, the following are worthy of note:
Gross Earnings: United Capital's gross earnings rose 33% year-on-year to N9.11billion in HY 2022 compared to N6.85billion in HY 2021 largely attributable to growth in Fee and Commission income (+24% year-on-year), Investment Income (+9% year-on- year) and net trading income (586% year-on-year).
Cost-to-Incomeratio: During the period under review, the Group cost-to-income ratio declined by 0.85 percentage points to 44.58% from 45.43% in HY 2021 largely driven by 33% growth in revenue against a 31% growth in operating expenses which was driven by 31% growth in other operating expenses, 55% growth in personnel expenses and 14% growth in impairment allowance. This shows improvement in operational efficiency.
PBT Margin: United Capital recorded improvement in Profitability margin during the period under review as PBT margin grew by 2.98 percentage points to 57.56% in HY 2022 compared to 54.57% in HY 2021.
PAT Margin: The company PAT margin also improved, gaining 2.85 percentage point to 48.69% in HY 2022 compared to 45.84% in HY 2021 as PAT increased by 41% year- on-year during the period.
Total Assets: During the period under review, Total assets grew by 17% year-to-date to 531.79billion in HY 2022 compared to 453.60billion in FY 2021 majorly driven by 318% growth in cash and cash equivalents.
Total Liabilities: Total liabilities grew by 19% year-to-date to N505.27billion in HY 2022 compared to N423.05billion in FY 2021 largely driven by 20% year-to-date growth in Managed fund and 45% year-to-date growth in other liabilities.
Shareholders' Fund: Shareholders' funds declined by 13% year-to-date to N26.53billion in HY 2022 compared to N30.55billion in FY 2021 due to N9billion dividend payout during the period under review.
COMPANY UPDATE:
Following the release of our HY 2022 result, we shall be hosting an Investors and Analysts conference call on Wednesday 27th July 2022 to discuss our performance and overall outlook for the rest of 2022.
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
30 JUNE 2022
June-22
June-21
=N=' 000
=N=' 000
Gross Earnings
9,110,442
6,853,728
Investment income
3,990,059
3,654,632
Fee and commission income
3,862,909
3,118,674
Net trading income
262,024
38,189
Net operating income
8,114,992
6,811,495
Other income
745,561
57,745
Net gain/(loss) on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
249,889
(15,512)
Total Revenue
9,110,442
6,853,728
Personnel expenses
(1,009,716)
(709,579)
Other operating expenses
(1,804,097)
(1,374,733)
Depreciation of properties and equipment
(98,749)
(85,640)
Amortisation of intangible & right of use assets
(51,389)
(61,655)
Impairment for credit losses
(1,007,209)
(881,914)
Total Expenses
(4,061,160)
(3,113,521)
Operating profit before income tax
5,049,282
3,740,207
Share of accumulated (loss)/profit of associates
194,316
-
Profit before income tax
5,243,598
3,740,207
Taxation
(807,845)
(598,449)
Profit for the period
4,435,753
3,141,758
Other comprehensive income, net of income tax
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Fair value (loss)/gain on investments in equity instruments measured
(174,448)
241,100
at FVTOCI (net of tax)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Fair value (loss)/gain on investments in debt instruments measured
717,891
(55,147)
at FVTOCI (net of tax)
Share of other comprehensive income of associates
-
-
Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of taxes
543,444
185,953
Total comprehensive income for the period
4,979,197
3,327,711
Profit for the period attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
4,435,753
3,141,758
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
4,979,197
3,327,711
Earnings per share-basic (kobo) annualized
148
105
Earnings per share-diluted (kobo) annualized
148
105
