UNITED CAPITAL : EARNINGS PRESS RELEASE FOR H1-2022 FINANCIALS

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2022

United Capital Plc Maintains Consistent Earnings Growth

as PAT Rises 41%

LAGOS, NIGERIA - July 18, 2022 - United Capital Plc, (NGX: UCAP, Bloomberg: UCAP:NL,

Financial Times: UCAP: LAG) has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended June 30, 2022. Gross Earnings was up by 33% year-on-year to N9.11billion, PBT grew 40% year-on-year to N5.24billion, and PAT rose by 41% year-on-year to N4.44billion.

Earnings HY 2022 HY 2021 Gross Earnings (N'bn) 9.11 6.85 PBT (N'bn) 5.24 3.74 PAT (N'bn) 4.44 3.14 Financial Ratios HY 2022 HY 2021 **Return on Equity 33.44% 26.68% Price*-Earnings Ratio 8.62 5.92 **EPS (kobo) 148 105 PBT Margin 57.56% 54.57% PAT Margin 48.69% 45.84% Cost-to-Income 44.58% 45.43% **Price to book 2.88 1.58 *UCAP share price at 30/06/2022 **Annualized

Looking ahead and commenting on the Group's performance, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Peter Ashade, had this to say;

"Going into H2, we see vistas of emerging business opportunities within our operating environment and will be collaborating with diverse business leaders and stakeholders across critical economic sectors to deliver new solutions and grow all our businesses in line with our corporate strategy.

