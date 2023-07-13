UNITED CAPITAL PLC
UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2023
UNITED CAPITAL PLC DELIVERS 21% EARNINGS GROWTH
LAGOS, NIGERIA - July 13, 2023
Foremost pan-African investment banking and financial services group, United Capital Plc, (NGX: UCAP, Bloomberg: UCAP:NL, Financial Times: UCAP: LAG) has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended June 30, 2023. Gross Earnings rose by 21% year-on-year to N11.01billion, PBT grew 6% year-on-year to N5.54billion, PAT was up by 6% year-on-year to N4.69billion whilst Total Assets grew by 34% year-to-date to N805.77billion.
Earnings
HY 2023
HY 2022
Gross Earnings (N'bn)
11.01
9.11
PBT (N'bn)
5.54
5.24
PAT (N'bn)
4.69
4.44
Financial Position
June 2023
December 2022
Total Assets (N'bn)
805.77
601.92
Total Liabilities (N'bn)
757.24
568.93
Shareholders' Funds (N'bn)
48.54
32.99
Financial Ratios
HY 2023
HY 2022
Price*-Earnings Ratio
10.08
8.62
*EPS (kobo)
156
148
*UCAP share price at 30/06/2023
**Annualized
Looking ahead and commenting on the Group's performance, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Peter Ashade, had this to say;
"Our strong H1-2023 result as witnessed in our earnings growth, among other parameters, reinforces our strong start to the year 2023 amid the very challenging operating environment in the first half of the year.
Going into the second half of the year 2023, we continue to see emerging opportunities across all our business entities especially as new political dispensations settle in across the country. We are uniquely positioned to work with all agencies of government to implement the economic development objectives in line with the policy direction of the new administration which leans heavily on the capital markets and financial services industry.
We will navigate the undulating business landscape in the remaining half of the year by harnessing opportunities that economic reforms will present to the financial services sector towards increasing value delivery to all shareholders".
This Earnings Press Release should be read in conjunction with the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended June 30th, 2023. The Earnings Press Release and the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended June 30th, 2023 are available on our website at https://www.unitedcapitaplclgroup.com/investor- relations/. This analysis is dated July 13th, 2023. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in the Nigerian Naira, and have been primarily derived from the Group's Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The accounting policies used in the preparation of these financial statements are consistent with those used in the Group's Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended June 30th, 2023. Additional information relating to the Group is available on the Group's website. http://www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com/
KEY PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS
Income Statement
- Gross Earnings:N11.01billion in HY 2023, compared to N9.11billion in HY 2022 (21% growth year-on-year)
- Net Operating Income:N9.26billion in HY 2023, compared to N8.11billion in HY 2022 (14% growth year-on-year)
- Operating expenses:N5.75billion in HY 2023, compared to N4.06billion in HY 2022 (41% growth year-on-year)
- Profit Before Tax:N5.54billion in HY 2023, compared to N N5.24billion in HY 2022 (6% growth year-on-year)
- Profit After Tax:N4.69billion in HY 2023, compared to N4.44billion in HY 2022 (6% growth year-on-year)
- Annualized Earnings Per Share: 156 kobo. (HY 2022: 148 kobo)
Statement of Financial Position:
- Total Assets:N805.77billion, compared to N601.92billion as at December 2022 (34% year-to-date growth)
- Total Liabilities:N757.24billion, compared to N568.93billion as at December 2022 (33% year-to-date growth)
- Shareholders Fund:N48.54billion, an 47% year-to-date decrease relative to
December 2022's value at N32.99billion.
Gross Earnings (N' billion)
Profit Before Tax (N' billion)
11.01
5.54
9.11
21
6%
5.24
HY 2022
HY 2023
HY 2022
HY 2023
Comparing HY 2023 with HY 2022, the following are worthy of note:
- Gross Earnings: United Capital's gross earnings grew by 21% year-on-year to N11.01billion in HY 2023 compared to N9.11billion in HY 2022 majorly driven by growth in Investment Income (+24% year-on-year) and net trading income (138% year-on-year).
- PBT and PAT: Both PBT and PAT grew 6% to N5.54billion and N4.69billion respectively driven by 21% growth in gross earnings during the period under review.
- Total Assets: During the period under review, Total assets rose by 34% year-to-date to N805.77billion in HY 2023 compared to N601.92billion in FY 2022 largely attributable to 43% growth in cash and cash equivalents and 36% growth in investment securities.
- Total Liabilities: The company's total liabilities grew by 33% year-to-date driven by 16% year-to-date growth in managed funds and 215% year-to-date growth in other liabilities.
- Shareholders' Fund: United Capital Shareholders' funds grew by 47% year-to-date to N48.54billion in HY 2023 compared to N32.99billion in FY 2022 largely attributable to increase in fair value reserve during the period under review.
COMPANY UPDATE:
Following the release of our HY 2023 result, we shall be hosting an Investors and Analysts conference call in due course to discuss our performance and overall outlook for the rest of 2023. The date and further details with respect to the conference call will be circulated in due course.
STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED
30 JUNE 2023
June-23
June-22
=N=' 000
=N=' 000
Gross Earnings
11,014,419
9,110,441
Investment income
4,962,573
3,990,059
Fee and commission income
3,672,553
3,862,909
Net trading income
622,599
262,024
Net operating income
9,257,725
8,114,991
Other income
1,128,910
745,561
Net (loss)/gain on financial assets at fair value through profit or loss
627,784
249,889
Total Revenue
11,014,419
9,110,441
Personnel expenses
(1,357,678)
(1,109,578)
Other operating expenses
(3,032,809)
(1,794,235)
Depreciation of properties and equipment
(96,971)
(98,749)
Amortisation of intangible & right of use assets
(63,289)
(51,389)
Impairment for credit losses
(1,194,795)
(1,007,209)
Total Expenses
(5,745,542)
(4,061,161)
Operating profit before income tax
5,268,877
5,049,280
Share of accumulated profit/(loss) of associates
274,535
194,316
Profit before income tax
5,543,412
5,243,596
Taxation
(854,160)
(807,845)
Profit for the period
4,689,251
4,435,751
Other comprehensive income, net of income tax
Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Fair value gain on investments in equity instruments measured at
19,166,711
(174,448)
FVTOCI (net of tax)
Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss
Fair value gain/(loss) on investments in debt instruments measured at
692,375
717,892
FVTOCI (net of tax)
Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period, net of taxes
19,859,087
543,444
Total comprehensive income for the period
24,548,338
4,979,196
Profit for the period attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
4,689,251
4,435,751
Total comprehensive income attributable to:
Equity holders of the Company
24,548,338
4,979,196
Earnings per share-basic (kobo)
156
148
Earnings per share-diluted (kobo)
156
148
