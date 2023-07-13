UNITED CAPITAL PLC

UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2023

UNITED CAPITAL PLC DELIVERS 21% EARNINGS GROWTH

LAGOS, NIGERIA - July 13, 2023

Foremost pan-African investment banking and financial services group, United Capital Plc, (NGX: UCAP, Bloomberg: UCAP:NL, Financial Times: UCAP: LAG) has announced its Unaudited Financial Results for the period ended June 30, 2023. Gross Earnings rose by 21% year-on-year to N11.01billion, PBT grew 6% year-on-year to N5.54billion, PAT was up by 6% year-on-year to N4.69billion whilst Total Assets grew by 34% year-to-date to N805.77billion.

Earnings HY 2023 HY 2022 Gross Earnings (N'bn) 11.01 9.11 PBT (N'bn) 5.54 5.24 PAT (N'bn) 4.69 4.44

Financial Position June 2023 December 2022 Total Assets (N'bn) 805.77 601.92 Total Liabilities (N'bn) 757.24 568.93 Shareholders' Funds (N'bn) 48.54 32.99 Financial Ratios HY 2023 HY 2022 Price*-Earnings Ratio 10.08 8.62 *EPS (kobo) 156 148 *UCAP share price at 30/06/2023 **Annualized

Looking ahead and commenting on the Group's performance, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Peter Ashade, had this to say;

"Our strong H1-2023 result as witnessed in our earnings growth, among other parameters, reinforces our strong start to the year 2023 amid the very challenging operating environment in the first half of the year.

Going into the second half of the year 2023, we continue to see emerging opportunities across all our business entities especially as new political dispensations settle in across the country. We are uniquely positioned to work with all agencies of government to implement the economic development objectives in line with the policy direction of the new administration which leans heavily on the capital markets and financial services industry.

