UNITED CAPITAL PLC UNAUDITED RESULTS FOR THE PERIOD ENDED JUNE 30, 2024 UNITED CAPITAL PLC DELIVERS OUTSTANDING PERFORMANCE DECLARES N0.90 INTERIM DIVIDEND & BONUS SHARE OF "2 FOR 1" AS PROFIT SOARS 65% LAGOS, NIGERIA - July 17, 2024 - United Capital Plc, (NGX: UCAP, Bloomberg: UCAP:NL, Financial Times: UCAP: LAG) has announced its unaudited Financial Results for the period ended June 30, 2024. Gross earnings grew by 38% year-on-year to N15.15billion, profit before tax rose by 63% year-on-year to N9.06billion, profit after tax grew by 65% year-on-year to N7.74billion, total assets increased by 27% year-to-date to N1.19trillion while Shareholders' Funds grew by 33% year-to-date to N120.34billion. Earnings HY 2024 HY 2023 Change Gross Earnings (N'bn) 15.15 11.01 38% PBT (N'bn) 9.06 5.54 63% PAT (N'bn) 7.74 4.69 65% Financial Position June 2024 December 2023 Change Total Assets (N'bn) 1,185.63 931.95 27% Total Liabilities (N'bn) 1,065.29 841.23 27% Shareholders' Funds (N'bn) 120.34 90.71 33% Financial Ratios HY 2024 HY 2023 Change **EPS (kobo) 258 156 65% *Price-Earnings Ratio 10.28 10.08 2% *UCAP share price at 30/06/2024 **Annualized Commenting on the Group's performance, the Group Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Peter Ashade, had this to say: "I am pleased to inform all stakeholders that United Capital Plc closed the first half of the year on a strong note as evident in our impressive earnings growth and performance across key financial parameters. For the first time ever, we declared interim dividend payment of N0.90 for every 50 kobo ordinary share, and Bonus Shares of "2 for 1". This affirms our commitment to wealth creation and superior value delivery to our shareholders. We are assured about sustaining our performance in 2024 having kicked off the second half of the year 2024 in a robust financial position with close to N1.3trillion funds under management comprising trusts, mutual funds, and other professionally managed investments for our clients across diverse segments. The Group is strongly positioned to deliver on our growth objectives while remaining competitive and sustainably profitable. We will continue to prioritise activities that create and preserve value for all our stakeholders into the foreseeable future."

This Earnings Press Release should be read in conjunction with the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended June 30th, 2024. The Earnings Press Release and the Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended June 30th, 2024 are available on our website at https://www.unitedcapitaplclgroup.com/investor-relations/. This analysis is dated July 17th, 2024. Unless otherwise indicated, all amounts are expressed in the Nigerian Naira, and have been primarily derived from the Group's Financial Statements, prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS"). The accounting policies used in the preparation of these financial statements are consistent with those used in the Group's Unaudited Financial Statements for the period ended June 30th, 2024. Additional information relating to the Group is available on the Group's website http://www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com/ KEY PERFORMANCE HIGHLIGHTS Income Statement: Gross Earnings: N 15.15 billion in HY 2024, compared to N 11.01 billion in HY 2023 (38% growth year-on-year)

15.15 billion in HY 2024, compared to 11.01 billion in HY 2023 (38% growth year-on-year) Operating expenses: N 6.67 billion in HY 2024, compared to N 5.75 billion in HY 2023 (16% growth year-on-year)

6.67 billion in HY 2024, compared to 5.75 billion in HY 2023 (16% growth year-on-year) Profit Before Tax: N 9.06 billion in HY 2024, compared to N 5.54 billion in HY 2023 (63% growth year-on-year)

9.06 billion in HY 2024, compared to 5.54 billion in HY 2023 (63% growth year-on-year) Profit After Tax: N 7.74 billion in HY 2024, compared to N 4.69 billion in HY 2023 (65% growth year-on-year)

7.74 billion in HY 2024, compared to 4.69 billion in HY 2023 (65% growth year-on-year) Annualized Earnings Per Share: 258 kobo in HY 2024, compared to 156 kobo in HY 2023 (65% growth year-on-year) Statement of Financial Position: Total Assets: N 1.19 Trillion, compared to N 931.95 billion as at December 2023 (27% year-to-date growth)

1.19 Trillion, compared to 931.95 billion as at December 2023 (27% year-to-date growth) Total Liabilities: N 1.07 Trillion, compared to N 841.23 billion as at December 2023 (27% year-to-date growth)

Shareholders Fund: N 120.34 billion, compared to N 90.71 billion as at December 31 2023 (33% year-to-date growth)

Gross Earnings (N' billion) Profit After Tax (N' billion) 15.15 7.74 38% 65% 11.01 4.69 HY 2023 HY 2024 HY 2023 HY 2024 Comparing HY 2024 with HY 2023, the following are worthy of note: Gross Earnings: During the period under review, gross earnings grew by 38% year- on-year to N 15.15billion in HY 2024 compared to N 11.01billion in HY 2023 majorly driven by growth in Fee and Commission income (+72% year-on-year), Net trading income (+183% year-on-year) and other income (+75% year-on-year).

During the period under review, gross earnings grew by 38% year- on-year to 15.15billion in HY 2024 compared to 11.01billion in HY 2023 majorly driven by growth in Fee and Commission income (+72% year-on-year), Net trading income (+183% year-on-year) and other income (+75% year-on-year). PBT and PAT: United Capital profit before tax rose by 63% year-on-year to N 9.06billion while profit after tax grew by 65% year-on-year to N 7.74billion driven by 38% growth in gross earnings.

United Capital profit before tax rose by 63% year-on-year to 9.06billion while profit after tax grew by 65% year-on-year to 7.74billion driven by 38% growth in gross earnings. Total Assets: The Company's total assets increased by 27% year-to-date to N 1.19 trillion in June 2024 compared to N 931.95 billion in December 2023 majorly driven by 240% growth in cash and cash equivalents during the period under review.

The Company's total assets increased by 27% year-to-date to 1.19 trillion in June 2024 compared to 931.95 billion in December 2023 majorly driven by 240% growth in cash and cash equivalents during the period under review. Total Liabilities: United Capital's total liabilities grew by 27% year-to-date to N 1.07 trillion in June 2024 compared to N 841.23 billion in December 2023 largely attributable to 31% year-to-date growth in managed funds and 212% year-to-date growth in other liabilities.

United Capital's total liabilities grew by 27% year-to-date to 1.07 trillion in June 2024 compared to 841.23 billion in December 2023 largely attributable to 31% year-to-date growth in managed funds and 212% year-to-date growth in other liabilities. Shareholders' Fund: During the period under review, United Capital's Shareholders' funds rose by 33% year-to-date to N 120.34 billion in June 2024 compared to N 90.71billion in December 2023 driven by 59% year-to-date growth in fair value reserve.

During the period under review, United Capital's Shareholders' funds rose by 33% year-to-date to 120.34 billion in June 2024 compared to 90.71billion in December 2023 driven by 59% year-to-date growth in fair value reserve. Corporate Action:

The Board approved first ever interim dividend of N 0.90k per share. The Board also approved a Bonus share of 2 for 1 ordinary share.

COMPANY UPDATE: Following the release of our HY 2024 result, we shall be hosting an Investors and Analysts conference call on 30th July 2024 to discuss our performance and overall outlook for the next quarter of 2024.

STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS AND OTHER COMPREHENSIVE INCOME FOR THE PERIOD ENDED 30 JUNE 2024 30 June 2024 30 June 2023 =N=' 000 =N=' 000 Gross Earnings 15,147,839 11,014,419 Investment income 4,692,683 4,962,573 Fee and commission income 6,308,610 3,672,553 Net trading income 1,762,696 622,599 Net operating income 12,763,989 9,257,725 Other income 1,980,628 1,128,910 Net gain/(loss) on financial assets at fair value through profit 403,222 627,784 or loss Total Revenue 15,147,839 11,014,419 Personnel expenses (2,287,971) (1,357,678) Other operating expenses (4,668,149) (3,032,809) Depreciation of property and equipment (87,774) (96,971) Amortization of intangible & right of use assets (74,838) (63,289) Impairment for credit losses 451,582 (1,194,795) Total Expenses (6,667,151) (5,745,542) Operating profit before income tax 8,480,689 5,268,877 Share of accumulated profit of associates 576,863 274,535 Profit before income tax 9,057,552 5,543,412 Income tax expense (1,320,659) (854,160) Profit for the period 7,736,894 4,689,251 Other comprehensive income, net of income tax Items that will not be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Fair value gain on investments in equity instruments 27,717,180 19,166,711 measured at FVTOCI (net of tax) Items that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss Fair value gain on investments in debt instruments (581,606) 692,375 measured at FVTOCI (net of tax) Other comprehensive income for the period, net of taxes 27,135,574 19,859,087 Total comprehensive income for the period 34,872,468 24,548,338 Profit for the period attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 7,736,894 4,689,251 Total comprehensive income attributable to: Equity holders of the Company 34,872,468 24,548,338 Earnings per share-basic (kobo) 258 156 Earnings per share-diluted (kobo) 258 156

STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION AS AT 30 JUNE 2024 30 June 31 December 2024 2023 =N=' 000 =N=' 000 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents 494,146,922 145,255,523 Investment securities 589,403,058 693,984,483 Trade and other receivables 93,423,367 85,463,551 Right of use assets 143,880 94,692 Intangible assets 769,908 188,615 Investments in associates 5,882,651 5,305,788 Property and equipment 1,456,647 1,253,484 Deferred tax assets 402,044 402,044 TOTAL ASSETS 1,185,628,479 931,948,180 LIABILITIES Managed funds 785,724,958 600,106,217 Borrowed funds 180,988,595 200,822,968 Other liabilities 86,644,591 27,782,946 Defined benefit obligations 365,768 365,768 Current tax liabilities 2,363,938 2,950,806 Deferred tax liabilities 9,206,051 9,206,051 TOTAL LIABILITIES 1,065,293,900 841,234,755 SHAREHOLDERS FUND Share capital 3,000,000 3,000,000 Share premium 683,611 683,611 Retained earnings 28,670,209 31,733,315 Fair value reserves 87,980,759 55,296,499 TOTAL SHAREHOLDERS FUND 120,334,579 90,713,425 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS FUND 1,185,628,479 931,948,180