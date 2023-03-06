Advanced search
    UCAP   NGUCAP000004

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

(UCAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-05
14.80 NGN   +1.37%
12:45pUnited Capital : Notice of resignation of director
PU
12:45pUnited Capital : Nccg compliance report for full year ended december 31, 2022
PU
03/03United Capital : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
UNITED CAPITAL : NCCG COMPLIANCE REPORT FOR FULL YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2022

03/06/2023 | 12:45pm EST
FINANCIAL REPORTING COUNCIL OF NIGERIA

(Federal Ministry of Industry, Trade & Investment)

FRC/CG/001: TEMPLATE FOR REPORTING COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN

CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section A: Introduction

Corporate Governance is a key driver of corporate accountability and business prosperity. The Nigerian Code of Corporate Governance, 2018 (NCCG 2018) seeks to institutionalize corporate governance best practices in Nigerian companies. It is also aimed at increasing entities' levels of transparency, trust and integrity, and create an environment for sustainable business operations.

The Code adopts a principle-based approach in specifying minimum standards of practice that companies should adopt. Where so required, companies are required to adopt the "Apply and Explain" approach in reporting on compliance with the Code. The 'Apply and Explain' approach assumes application of all principles and requires entities to explain how the principles are applied. This requires companies to demonstrate how the specific activities they have undertaken best achieve the outcomes intended by the corporate governance principles specified in the Code.

This will help to prevent a 'box ticking' exercise as companies deliberately consider how they have (or have not) achieved the intended outcomes. Although, the Code recommends practices to enable companies apply the principles, it recognises that these practices can be tailored to meet industry or company needs. The Code is thus scalable to suit the type, size and growth phase of each company while still achieving the outcomes envisaged by the principles.

This form seeks to assess the company's level of compliance with the principles in the NCCG 2018. Entities should explain how these principles have been applied, specify areas of deviation from the principles and give reasons for these deviations and any alternative practice(s) adopted.

Please read the instructions below carefully before completing this form:

  1. Every line item and indicator must be completed.
  2. Respond to each question with "Yes" where you have applied the principle, and "No"

where you are yet to apply the principle.

  1. An explanation on how you are applying the principle, or otherwise should be included as part of your response.
  2. Not Applicable (N/A) is not a valid response.

1

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Section B - General Information

S/No.

Items

Details

i.

Company Name

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

ii.

Date of Incorporation

MARCH 14, 2002

iii.

RC Number

444999

iv.

License Number

100

v.

Company Physical Address

AFRILAND TOWERS, 97/105 BROAD STREET,

LAGOS

vi.

Company Website Address

www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com

vii.

Financial Year End

DECEMBER 31

viii.

Is the Company a part of a Group/Holding Company?

NO

Yes/No

If yes, please state the name of the Group/Holding

Company

ix.

Name and Address of Company Secretary

LEO OKAFOR

AFRILAND TOWERS, 97/105 BROAD STREET,

LAGOS

x.

Name and Address of External Auditor(s)

PRICEWATERHOUSECOOPERS (PwC)

LANDMARK TOWERS, WATER CORPORATION

DRIVE, ONIRU, VICTORIA ISLAND, LAGOS

xi.

Name and Address of Registrar(s)

AFRICA PRUDENTIAL PLC

222B, IKORODU ROAD, PALMGROVE, LAGOS

xii.

Investor Relations Contact Person

IFE AKINLEYE

(E-mail and Phone No.)

InvestorRelations@UnitedCapitalPlcGroup.Com

01-6317892

xiii.

Name of the Governance Evaluation Consultant

Angela Aneke & Co.

xiv.

Name of the Board Evaluation Consultant

Angela Aneke & Co.

Section C - Details of Board of the Company and Attendance at Meetings

1. Board Details:

S/No.

Names of Board Members

Designation

Gender

Date First

Remark

(Chairman, MD, INED, NED,

Appointed/ Elected

ED)

1

CHIKA MORDI

CHAIRMAN

MALE

JANUARY 10, 2014

---

2

EMMANUEL NNOROM

NED

MALE

JANUARY 10, 2014

---

3.

SONNY IROCHE

INED

MALE

OCTOBER 2, 2018

---

4.

STEPHEN NWADIUKO

INED

MALE

OCTOBER 2, 2018

---

5.

OLADIPUPO FATOKUN

INED

MALE

FEBRUARY 14, 2020

---

6.

SUTURA AISHA BELLO

INED

FEMALE

DECEMBER 14, 2020

---

7.

LEKE OGUNLEWE

NED

MALE

OCTOBER 29, 2021

---

8.

TOKUNBO AJAYI

NED

FEMALE

APRIL 28, 2021

Resigned,

Effective April 8,

2022

2

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

9.

PETER ASHADE

GROUP MD/CEO

MALE

JULY 2, 2018

---

10.

SUNNY ANENE

DEPUTY GROUP MD/CEO

MALE

JANUARY 2, 2019

---

2. Attendance at Board and Committee Meetings:

S/No.

Names of Board Members

No.

of

No.

of

Membership

Designation

Number of

Number

of

Board

Board

of

Board

(Member or

Committee

Committee Meetings

Meetings

Meetings

Committees

Chairman)

Meetings

Attended in

the

Held in the

Attended

Held in the

Reporting Year

Reporting

in

the

Reporting

Year

Reporting

Year

Year

1.

CHIKA MORDI

5

5

NIL

NIL

4

NIL

2.

EMMANUEL NNOROM

5

5

2

CHAIRMAN

4

4

3.

SONNY IROCHE

5

5

1

MEMBER

4

4

4.

STEPHEN NWADIUKO

5

5

1

MEMBER

4

4

5.

OLADIPUPO FATOKUN

5

5

1

CHAIRMAN

4

4

6.

SUTURA AISHA BELLO

5

4

1

MEMBER

4

4

7.

LEKE OGUNLEWE

5

5

2

MEMBER

4

4

8.

TOKUNBO AJAYI*

5

1

2

MEMBER

4

1

*Resigned effective April 8,

2022

9.

PETER ASHADE

5

5

1

MEMBER

4

4

10.

SUNNY ANENE

5

5

1

MEMBER

4

4

Section D - Details of Senior Management of the Company

1. Senior Management:

S/No.

Names

Position Held

Gender

1.

PETER ASHADE

GROUP CEO

MALE

2.

SUNNY ANENE

DEPUTY GROUP CEO

MALE

3.

ODIRI OGINNI

CEO, ASSET MANAGEMENT

FEMALE

4.

BAWO ORITSEJAFOR

CEO, SECURITIES

MALE

5.

BUKY IKEOTUONYE

CEO, TRUSTEES

FEMALE

6.

GBADEBO ADENRELE

MD, INVESTMENT BANKING

MALE

7.

LEO OKAFOR

GENERAL COUNSEL/GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

MALE

8.

SHEDRACK ONAKPOMA

GROUP CHIEF FINANCE OFFICER

MALE

9.

SEYE KOMOLAFE

DIRECTOR OF RESOURCES

MALE

10.

ADETOLA FASUYI

HEAD, WEALTH MANAGEMENT

FEMALE

11.

RICHARD AKINDELE

HEAD, CONSUMER FINANCE

MALE

12.

OGAGA UWHUSEBA

HEAD, AUDIT & BUSINESS ASSURANCE

MALE

13.

EMEKA ATUMA

HEAD, RISK MANAGEMENT

MALE

14.

DAMILARE MESIMO

HEAD, DIGITAL BUSINESS

MALE

15.

TOLU LATUNJI

HEAD, MARKETING & CORPORATE COMMUNICATIONS

MALE

16.

OLUWABUNMI OLUSESI

GROUP HEAD, OPERATIONS

FEMALE

3

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

17.

MOHAMMED BAGUDU

REGIONAL DIRECTOR, NORTH

MALE

18.

SEUN BABASOLA

REGIONAL DIRECTOR, SOUTH

MALE

19.

LUCKY OKOKPUJIE

REGIONAL DIRECTOR, WEST

MALE

20.

EJIKEME OKOLI

HEAD, STRATEGY & INNOVATION

MALE

21.

TESILIMI YUSUF

DIRECTOR, DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION

MALE

22.

NDUKA MBA-UZOUKWU

GROUP HEAD, CUSTOMER EXPERIENCE

MALE

Section E - Application

4

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

Principles

Reporting Questions

Explanation on application or deviation

Part A - Board of Directors and Officers of the Board

Principle

1:

Role

of

the

i) Does the Board have an approved Charter which sets

YES, the Board has an approved Charter which

Board

out its responsibilities and terms of reference? Yes

was reviewed in 2021.

"A successful Company is

YES

headed

by

an

effective

Board which is responsible

for

providing

entrepreneurial

and

strategic leadership as well

as

promoting

ethical

culture

and

responsible

corporate citizenship. As a

link

between

stakeholders

and the Company, the

Board

is

to

exercise

oversight

and control

to

ensure that

management

acts in the best interest of

the shareholders and other

stakeholders

while

sustaining the prosperity of

the Company"

Principle 2: Board Structure

i) What are the qualifications and experiences of the

The Board comprises Directors who are

and Composition

directors?

experienced and knowledgeable in financial

"The effective discharge of

-

Chika Mordi (Chairman): Bsc, Msc, MBA, MPA.

services, with a proven track record.

Former

Executive Director

at

United

Bank for

the

responsibilities

of

the

Africa Plc

and currently

the

Chief

Executive

Board and its committees is

Officer of National Competitiveness Council of

assured by an appropriate

Nigeria.

He

has

over

25

years

working

balance

of

skills

and

experience.

diversity

(including

experience

and

gender)

-

Emmanuel

Nnorom

(NED):

FCA, Advanced

without

compromising

Management

Programme

Certificate,

competence,

Templeton

College,

United

Kingdom. Retired

independence

and

Executive Director at United Bank for Africa Plc.

integrity "

Currently the Group Chief Executive Director at

Heirs Holdings Limited. He has over 30 years

working experience.

-

Sonny Iroche (INED): BSc, MBA. Retired Executive

Director at Transmission Company of Nigeria,

former Economic Adviser to the Abia State

Government, Board Member, First Merchant

Bank of Sierra Leone (2000-2003). He has over 30

years working experience.

-

Stephen Nwadiuko (INED): Bsc, Msc, FCA, FCIB,

FCIN, ACIP. A retired Deputy Director, Banking

Supervision at the Central Bank of Nigeria.

Currently, the CEO of First Guarantee Pensions.

He has over 30 years working experience.

-

Oladipupo Fatokun (INED): Bsc, MBA, FCA, FCIB.

Worked in several capacities at the Central Bank

of Nigeria (CBN) before his retirement as a

Director in the Banking Services Department.

-

Sutura Aisha Bello (INED): B.Sc., MBA, MSc. She

has over 30 years' experience across key sectors

including Investment Banking, Project Finance,

Infrastructure,

Commercial

Banking with

reputable institutions including the World Bank,

OPEC Fund for International Development in

Vienna, Austria, Infrastructure Concession and

Regulatory

Commission,

Debt Management

Office etc.

-

Tokunbo Ajayi (NED): LL. B, BL. She has over 30

years' experience in the financial markets and

specifically in the trusteeship space. Prior to her

appointment as Non-Executive Director, she was

the MD/CEO of United Capital Trustees Limited.

5

REPORT ON COMPLIANCE WITH THE NIGERIAN CODE OF CORPORATE GOVERNANCE 2018

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Capital plc published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 17:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
