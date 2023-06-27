LAGOS, NIGERIA | JUNE 27, 2023

UNITED CAPITAL PLC - NOTICE OF Q2-2023 BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED

PERIOD

The Board of Directors of United Capital Plc (the "Company") will meet in Lagos on Thursday, July 20, 2023, to consider, among other things, the Company's unaudited financial statements for the quarter ending June 30, 2023 (the "Q2- 2023 Financials"). In accordance with the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), the closed period for trading in the shares of the Company will commence on July 1, 2023, in respect of the Q2-2023 Financials.

Hence, no director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers and consultants of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the Q2-2023 Financials to the NGX and by extension, the general public.

Thank you.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

LEO OKAFOR

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY/GENERAL COUNSEL

UNITED CAPITAL PLC (RC No: 444999)

4th Floor, Afriland Towers, 97/105 Broad Street, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: 01-4631130, 07000INVEST

DIRECTORS:

Sir Stephen Nwadiuko

Mr. Chika Mordi (Chairman)

Mr. Peter Ashade (Group CEO)

Mr. Dipo Fatokun

Mr Sunny Anene (Deputy Group CEO)

Mr. Leke Ogunlewe

Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom

Mr. Sonny Iroche

Disclaimer

