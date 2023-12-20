LAGOS, NIGERIA | DECEMBER 19, 2023

UNITED CAPITAL PLC - NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

The Board of Directors of United Capital Plc (the "Company") will meet in Lagos on Thursday, February 29, 2024, to consider, among other things, the Company's audited financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023 (the "2023 Financials"). In accordance with the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), the closed period for trading in the shares of the Company will commence on January 1, 2024, in respect of the 2023 Financials.

Hence, no director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers and consultants of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the 2023 Financials to the NGX and by extension, the general public.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

LEO OKAFOR, PhD, FCIS

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY/GENERAL COUNSEL

