UNITED CAPITAL PLC - NOTICE OF BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD
The Board of Directors of United Capital Plc (the "Company") will meet in Lagos on Thursday, February 29, 2024, to consider, among other things, the Company's audited financial statements for the year ending December 31, 2023 (the "2023 Financials"). In accordance with the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), the closed period for trading in the shares of the Company will commence on January 1, 2024, in respect of the 2023 Financials.
Hence, no director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers and consultants of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the 2023 Financials to the NGX and by extension, the general public.
DIRECTORS:
Mr. Dipo Fatokun
Mr. Chika Mordi (Chairman)
Mr. Peter Ashade (Group CEO)
Mr. Leke Ogunlewe
Mr. Sunny Anene (Deputy Group CEO)
Mr. Sam Nwanze
Mr. Ayodeji Adigun (ED/COO)
Mr. Chiugo Ndubisi
Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom
Mr. Uche Ike
United Capital Plc is engaged in the business of investment banking and provides issuing house, corporate investment advisory services, project finance, debt restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, and debt capital markets activities. The Companyâs segments include Investment Banking, which provides corporate investment advisory services, project finance, debt restructuring, mergers & acquisitions and debt capital markets; Asset Management, which is engaged in the business of fund/portfolio manager and investment adviser; Wealth Management, which is focused on wealth management activities that caters to institutions and High Net Worth clients; Trustees, which offers a range of trusteeship services; Securitires Trading, which offers a range of stockbroking services; and Consumer Finance, which includes consumer lending and engage in financing of micro, small and medium scale enterprises under the license of the Lagos State Government. The Company operates in Nigeria and Ghana.