    UCAP   NGUCAP000004

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

(UCAP)
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-03-05
14.80 NGN   +1.37%
12:45pUnited Capital : Notice of resignation of director
PU
12:45pUnited Capital : Nccg compliance report for full year ended december 31, 2022
PU
03/03United Capital : Notices of annual general meeting (agm) -
PU
UNITED CAPITAL : NOTICE OF RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

03/06/2023 | 12:45pm EST
LAGOS, NIGERIA | MARCH 6, 2023

NOTICE OF RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

United Capital Plc (the "Company") hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the general public of the resignation of Hajiya Sutura Aisha Bello, an Independent Non-Executive Director. Hajiya Sutura joined the Board in 2020. The Board thanks Hajiya Sutura for her contributions to the Company and wishes her the best in her future endeavours.

About United Capital Plc

United Capital Plc is a leading financial services group focused on leveraging technology to empower businesses, individuals, and governments with excellent financial services in Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trusteeship, Securities Trading, Wealth Management and Consumer Finance. For more information about United Capital Plc, please visit www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com.

For: UNITED CAPITAL PLC

LEO OKAFOR

COMPANY SECRETARY

www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com

UNITED CAPITAL PLC (RC No: 444999)

4th Floor, Afriland Towers, 97/105 Broad Street, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: 01-4631130, 07000INVEST

DIRECTORS:

Sir Stephen Nwadiuko

Mr. Chika Mordi (Chairman)

Mr. Peter Ashade (Group CEO)

Mr. Dipo Fatokun

Mr Sunny Anene (Deputy Group CEO)

Mr. Leke Ogunlewe

Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom

Mr. Sonny Iroche

Disclaimer

United Capital plc published this content on 06 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 March 2023 17:44:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
