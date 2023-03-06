UNITED CAPITAL : NOTICE OF RESIGNATION OF DIRECTOR

LAGOS, NIGERIA | MARCH 6, 2023

NOTICE OF RESIGNATION OF INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

United Capital Plc (the "Company") hereby notifies the Nigerian Exchange Limited and the general public of the resignation of Hajiya Sutura Aisha Bello, an Independent Non-Executive Director. Hajiya Sutura joined the Board in 2020. The Board thanks Hajiya Sutura for her contributions to the Company and wishes her the best in her future endeavours.

About United Capital Plc

United Capital Plc is a leading financial services group focused on leveraging technology to empower businesses, individuals, and governments with excellent financial services in Investment Banking, Asset Management, Trusteeship, Securities Trading, Wealth Management and Consumer Finance. For more information about United Capital Plc, please visit www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com.

For: UNITED CAPITAL PLC

LEO OKAFOR

COMPANY SECRETARY