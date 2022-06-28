Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. United Capital Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCAP   NGUCAP000004

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

(UCAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-06-26
12.90 NGN   +1.57%
01:32pUNITED CAPITAL : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
06/24UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
06/22UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UNITED CAPITAL : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

06/28/2022 | 01:32pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

UNITED CAPITAL PLC (RC No: 444999) 3rd & 4th Floors, Afriland Towers, 97/105 Broad Street, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: 01-6317892,07000INVEST

Lagos, June 28, 2022

UNITED CAPITAL PLC - NOTICE OF Q2-2022 BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

The Board of Directors of United Capital Plc (the "Company") will meet in Lagos on Friday, July 15, 2022, to consider, among other things, the Company's unaudited financial statements for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (the "Q2- 2022 Financials"). In accordance with the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), the closed period for trading in the shares of the Company will commence on June 30, 2022, in respect of the Q2-2022 Financials.

Hence, no director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers and consultants of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the Q2-2022 Financials to the NGX and by extension, the general public.

Thank you.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

LEO OKAFOR, FCIS KSJI

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

FRC/2013/NBA00000002520

www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com

Directors: Mr. Chika Mordi (Chairman), Mr. Peter Ashade (Group CEO), Mr. Sunny Anene (Group Executive Director)

Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom, Mr. Sonny Iroche, Sir Stephen Nwadiuko, Mr. Dipo Fatokun, Hajiya Sutura Aisha Bello, Mr. Leke Ogunlewe

Disclaimer

United Capital plc published this content on 28 June 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 June 2022 17:31:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNITED CAPITAL PLC
01:32pUNITED CAPITAL : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
06/24UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
06/22UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
06/15UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
06/10UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
06/08UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
05/21UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
04/29UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
04/28UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
04/26UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16 664 M 40,1 M 40,1 M
Net income 2021 11 259 M 27,1 M 27,1 M
Net cash 2021 150 B 362 M 362 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,28x
Yield 2021 15,2%
Capitalization 77 400 M 186 M 186 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,72x
EV / Sales 2021 -5,46x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart UNITED CAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
United Capital Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter O. Ashade Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shedrack Onakpoma Group Chief Finance Officer
Chika Mordi Chairman
Joseph Onyema Group Chief Information Officer
Wale Olusi Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED CAPITAL PLC30.30%183
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-19.06%42 344
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-16.90%10 382
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-28.27%6 665
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-14.10%4 852
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-8.33%3 882