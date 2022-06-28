UNITED CAPITAL : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

UNITED CAPITAL PLC (RC No: 444999) 3rd & 4th Floors, Afriland Towers, 97/105 Broad Street, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: 01-6317892,07000INVEST

Lagos, June 28, 2022

UNITED CAPITAL PLC - NOTICE OF Q2-2022 BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

The Board of Directors of United Capital Plc (the "Company") will meet in Lagos on Friday, July 15, 2022, to consider, among other things, the Company's unaudited financial statements for the quarter ending June 30, 2022 (the "Q2- 2022 Financials"). In accordance with the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), the closed period for trading in the shares of the Company will commence on June 30, 2022, in respect of the Q2-2022 Financials.

Hence, no director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers and consultants of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the Q2-2022 Financials to the NGX and by extension, the general public.

