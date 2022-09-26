UNITED CAPITAL : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

Lagos, September 26, 2022

UNITED CAPITAL PLC - NOTICE OF Q3-2022 BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

The Board of Directors of United Capital Plc (the "Company") will meet in Lagos on Friday, October 14, 2022, to consider, among other things, the Company's unaudited financial statements for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (the "Q3-2022Financials"). In accordance with the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), the closed period for trading in the shares of the Company will commence on September 29, 2022, in respect of the Q3- 2022 Financials.

Hence, no director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers and consultants of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the Q3-2022 Financials to the NGX and by extension, the general public.

Thank you.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

LEO OKAFOR, FCIS, ACS

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY