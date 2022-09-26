UNITED CAPITAL : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

Lagos, September 26, 2022
UNITED CAPITAL PLC - NOTICE OF Q3-2022 BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD
The Board of Directors of United Capital Plc (the "Company") will meet in Lagos on Friday, October 14, 2022, to consider, among other things, the Company's unaudited financial statements for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (the "Q3-2022Financials"). In accordance with the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), the closed period for trading in the shares of the Company will commence on September 29, 2022, in respect of the Q3- 2022 Financials.
Hence, no director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers and consultants of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the Q3-2022 Financials to the NGX and by extension, the general public.
Thank you.
BY ORDER OF THE BOARD
LEO OKAFOR, FCIS, ACS
GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY
|
www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com
|
DIRECTORS:
|
|
|
Sir Stephen Nwadiuko
|
UNITED CAPITAL PLC (RC No: 444999)
|
Mr. Chika Mordi (Chairman)
|
Mr. Peter Ashade (Group CEO)
|
Mr. Dipo Fatokun
|
|
4th Floor, Afriland Towers, 97/105 Broad Street, Lagos, Nigeria.
|
Mr Sunny Anene (Group Executive Director)
|
Hajiya Sutura Aisha Bello
|
Tel: 01-4631130, 07000INVEST
|
Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom
|
Mr. Leke Ogunlewe
|
Mr. Sonny Iroche
|
|
|
Disclaimer
United Capital plc published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 15:28:24 UTC.