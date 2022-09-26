Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. United Capital Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCAP   NGUCAP000004

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

(UCAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2022-09-22
11.20 NGN    0.00%
11:29aUNITED CAPITAL : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
09/14UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
09/12UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UNITED CAPITAL : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) - NOTICE

09/26/2022 | 11:29am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Lagos, September 26, 2022

UNITED CAPITAL PLC - NOTICE OF Q3-2022 BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD

The Board of Directors of United Capital Plc (the "Company") will meet in Lagos on Friday, October 14, 2022, to consider, among other things, the Company's unaudited financial statements for the quarter ending September 30, 2022 (the "Q3-2022Financials"). In accordance with the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), the closed period for trading in the shares of the Company will commence on September 29, 2022, in respect of the Q3- 2022 Financials.

Hence, no director, person discharging managerial responsibility, employees with sensitive information, advisers and consultants of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the Q3-2022 Financials to the NGX and by extension, the general public.

Thank you.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

LEO OKAFOR, FCIS, ACS

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY

www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com

DIRECTORS:

Sir Stephen Nwadiuko

UNITED CAPITAL PLC (RC No: 444999)

Mr. Chika Mordi (Chairman)

Mr. Peter Ashade (Group CEO)

Mr. Dipo Fatokun

4th Floor, Afriland Towers, 97/105 Broad Street, Lagos, Nigeria.

Mr Sunny Anene (Group Executive Director)

Hajiya Sutura Aisha Bello

Tel: 01-4631130, 07000INVEST

Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom

Mr. Leke Ogunlewe

Mr. Sonny Iroche

Disclaimer

United Capital plc published this content on 26 September 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2022 15:28:24 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about UNITED CAPITAL PLC
11:29aUNITED CAPITAL : Notices of board meeting (bm) - notice
PU
09/14UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
09/12UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
08/30UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
08/25UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
08/10Nigerians Dominates Equities Market Transactions As Foreign Investors Continue to Exit ..
AQ
08/04UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
07/22UNITED CAPITAL : Directors dealings
PU
07/18UNITED CAPITAL : Earnings press release for h1-2022 financials
PU
07/18United Capital plc Reports Earnings Results for the Half Year Ended June 30, 2022
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 16 664 M 38,7 M 38,7 M
Net income 2021 11 259 M 26,2 M 26,2 M
Net cash 2021 150 B 349 M 349 M
P/E ratio 2021 5,28x
Yield 2021 15,2%
Capitalization 67 200 M 156 M 156 M
EV / Sales 2020 2,65x
EV / Sales 2021 -5,46x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart UNITED CAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
United Capital Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter O. Ashade Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shedrack Onakpoma Group Chief Finance Officer
Chika Mordi Chairman
Joseph Onyema Group Chief Information Officer
Wale Olusi Head-Research
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED CAPITAL PLC13.13%156
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED-19.39%40 277
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-16.19%10 322
JEFFERIES FINANCIAL GROUP INC.-22.73%6 969
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.-15.34%5 038
FIRST CAPITAL SECURITIES CO., LTD.-21.86%3 372