UNITED CAPITAL : NOTICES OF BOARD MEETING (BM) NOTICE
June 26, 2024 at 03:19 pm EDT
Share
LAGOS, NIGERIA | JUNE 26, 2024
UNITED CAPITAL PLC - NOTICE OF Q2-2024 BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED
PERIOD
The Board of United Capital Plc (the "Company") will meet in Lagos on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, to consider, among other things, the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter ending June 30, 2024 (the "Q2- 2024 Financials") and a proposal for an interim dividend and bonus issuance.
In accordance with the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), the closed period for trading in the shares of the Company will commence on July 1, 2024, in respect of the Q2-2024 Financials.
Hence, no Insider of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the Q2-2024 Financials to NGX and by extension, the general public.
United Capital Plc is a Nigeria-based holding company, which is engaged in the business of investment banking and provides issuing house, corporate investment advisory services, project finance, debt restructuring, mergers and acquisitions, and debt capital markets activities. The Companyâs segments include Investment Banking, which provides corporate investment advisory services, project finance, debt restructuring, mergers & acquisitions and debt capital markets; Asset Management, which is engaged in the business of fund/portfolio manager and investment adviser; Wealth Management, which is focused on wealth management activities that caters to institutions and High Net Worth clients; Trustees, which offers a range of trusteeship services; Securities Trading, which offers a range of stockbroking services; and Consumer Finance, which includes consumer lending and engage in financing of micro, small and medium scale enterprises. The Company operates in Nigeria and Ghana.