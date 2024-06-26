LAGOS, NIGERIA | JUNE 26, 2024

UNITED CAPITAL PLC - NOTICE OF Q2-2024 BOARD MEETING AND CLOSED

PERIOD

The Board of United Capital Plc (the "Company") will meet in Lagos on Tuesday, July 16, 2024, to consider, among other things, the Company's Unaudited Financial Statements for the quarter ending June 30, 2024 (the "Q2- 2024 Financials") and a proposal for an interim dividend and bonus issuance.

In accordance with the post-listing requirements of the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX"), the closed period for trading in the shares of the Company will commence on July 1, 2024, in respect of the Q2-2024 Financials.

Hence, no Insider of the Company and their connected persons may directly or indirectly deal in the securities of the Company until 24 hours after the release of the Q2-2024 Financials to NGX and by extension, the general public.

Thank you.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

Dr. LEO OKAFOR, (PhD), FCIS

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY/GENERAL COUNSEL