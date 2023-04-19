Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Nigeria
  4. Nigerian Stock Exchange
  5. United Capital Plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCAP   NGUCAP000004

UNITED CAPITAL PLC

(UCAP)
  Report
End-of-day quote Nigerian Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-17
11.50 NGN   -2.13%
04:40aUnited Capital : Notification of release of q1-2023 unaudited financials
PU
04/14United Capital Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/14United Capital : Q1-2023 earnings press release
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancialsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

UNITED CAPITAL : NOTIFICATION OF RELEASE OF Q1-2023 UNAUDITED FINANCIALS

04/19/2023 | 04:40am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

LAGOS, NIGERIA | APRIL 18, 2023

UNITED CAPITAL PLC - NOTIFICATION OF RELEASE OF Q1-2023 UNAUDITED

FINANCIALS

This is to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX") and the investing public that at the Meeting of the Finance, Investment and Risk Management Committee of the Board of United Capital Plc (the "Committee"), which held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, the Committee approved the Q1-2023 unaudited financials (the "Financials"). Accordingly, the Financials were filed with the NGX on Friday, April 14, 2023. The Board will ratify the approval of the Committee at its Meeting on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

In compliance with the post-listing requirements of the NGX, the closed period for trading in the shares of United Capital Plc by insiders, which commenced on April 1, 2023 has ended.

Thank you.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

LEO OKAFOR

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY/GENERAL COUNSEL

www.unitedcapitalplcgroup.com

UNITED CAPITAL PLC (RC No: 444999)

4th Floor, Afriland Towers, 97/105 Broad Street, Lagos, Nigeria. Tel: 01-4631130, 07000INVEST

DIRECTORS:

Sir Stephen Nwadiuko

Mr. Chika Mordi (Chairman)

Mr. Peter Ashade (Group CEO)

Mr. Dipo Fatokun

Mr Sunny Anene (Deputy Group CEO)

Mr. Leke Ogunlewe

Mr. Emmanuel Nnorom

Mr. Sonny Iroche

Disclaimer

United Capital plc published this content on 19 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 April 2023 08:39:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNITED CAPITAL PLC
04:40aUnited Capital : Notification of release of q1-2023 unaudited financials
PU
04/14United Capital Plc Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/14United Capital : Q1-2023 earnings press release
PU
04/14United Capital : Quarter 1 - financial statement for 2023
PU
04/03United Capital : Directorsdealings
PU
03/31United Capital : Directorsdealings
PU
03/30United Capital : Notice of board meeting (bm)
PU
03/29United Capital : Directorsdealings
PU
03/28United Capital : Resolutions passed at the annual general meeting
PU
03/09United Capital : Directorsdealings
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 24 742 M 53,7 M 53,7 M
Net income 2022 9 653 M 21,0 M 21,0 M
Net cash 2022 244 B 531 M 531 M
P/E ratio 2022 8,70x
Yield 2022 10,7%
Capitalization 69 000 M 150 M 150 M
EV / Sales 2021 -5,46x
EV / Sales 2022 -6,48x
Nbr of Employees 103
Free-Float 73,4%
Chart UNITED CAPITAL PLC
Duration : Period :
United Capital Plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Peter O. Ashade Group Chief Executive Officer & Director
Shedrack Onakpoma Group Chief Finance Officer
Chika Mordi Chairman
Joseph Onyeama Group Chief Information Officer
Oluwabunmi Olusesi Group Head-Operations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED CAPITAL PLC-17.86%150
MACQUARIE GROUP LIMITED7.95%45 023
EQUITABLE HOLDINGS, INC.-8.85%9 393
SBI HOLDINGS, INC.6.32%5 431
ROTHSCHILD & CO24.90%3 752
AJ BELL PLC-8.10%1 683
MarketScreener: Created by Investors for Investors!
100% Free Registration
fermer