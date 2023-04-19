UNITED CAPITAL : NOTIFICATION OF RELEASE OF Q1-2023 UNAUDITED FINANCIALS

LAGOS, NIGERIA | APRIL 18, 2023

UNITED CAPITAL PLC - NOTIFICATION OF RELEASE OF Q1-2023 UNAUDITED

FINANCIALS

This is to inform the Nigerian Exchange Limited ("NGX") and the investing public that at the Meeting of the Finance, Investment and Risk Management Committee of the Board of United Capital Plc (the "Committee"), which held on Thursday, April 13, 2023, the Committee approved the Q1-2023 unaudited financials (the "Financials"). Accordingly, the Financials were filed with the NGX on Friday, April 14, 2023. The Board will ratify the approval of the Committee at its Meeting on Tuesday, April 25, 2023.

In compliance with the post-listing requirements of the NGX, the closed period for trading in the shares of United Capital Plc by insiders, which commenced on April 1, 2023 has ended.

Thank you.

BY ORDER OF THE BOARD

LEO OKAFOR

GROUP COMPANY SECRETARY/GENERAL COUNSEL