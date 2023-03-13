Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. United Community Banks, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    UCBI   US90984P3038

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

(UCBI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  12:36:29 2023-03-13 pm EDT
28.15 USD   -4.12%
02/28United Community Banks : promotes Mike Bruman as CEO of Navitas Credit Corp.
PU
02/24UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION AND RESULTS OF OPERATIONS (form 10-K)
AQ
02/22United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred Stock
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Community Banks : 4Q22 Investor Presentation - Piper Sandler Atlanta Bank Tour

03/13/2023 | 12:19pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

4Q22 Investor

Presentation -

Piper Sandler

Atlanta Bank Tour

March 13, 2023

Disclosures

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to the expected returns and other benefits of the merger (the "merger") with Progress Financial Corporation ("Progress"), expected improvement in operating efficiency resulting from the merger, estimated expense reductions resulting from the transaction and the timing of achievement of such reductions, the impact on and timing of the recovery of the impact on tangible book value, and the effect of the merger on United's capital ratios. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (1) the risk that the cost savings from the merger may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption from the merger with customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships, (3) the possibility that the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger may be greater than anticipated, (4) reputational risk and the reaction of the companies' customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger, (5) the risks relating to the integration of Progress' operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (6) the risk of potential litigation or regulatory action related to mergers, (7) the risks associated with United's pursuit of future acquisitions, (8) the risk of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (9) the dilution caused by United's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in mergers, and (10) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in United's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the SEC.

Many of these factors are beyond United's ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

2

Disclosures

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This Investor Presentation includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures include: "Earnings per share - operating," "Diluted earnings per share - operating," "Tangible book value per share," "Return on common equity - operating," "Return on tangible common equity - operating," "Return on assets - operating," "Return on assets - pre-taxpre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges," "Efficiency ratio - operating," "Expenses - operating," and "Tangible common equity to tangible assets."

Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United's underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating United's business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the 'Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables' included in the exhibits to this Presentation.

3

United Community Banks, Inc.

Committed to Service Since 1950

Company Overview

Regional Full Service Branch Network

National Navitas and SBA Markets

UCBI Banking Offices

Premier Southeast Regional Bank

  • Metro-focusedbranch network with locations in the fastest-growing MSAs in the Southeast
  • 198 branches, 8 LPOs, and 6 MLOs across six Southeast states
  • Top 10 market share in GA and SC
  • Proven ability to integrate - 13 acquisitions completed over the past 10 years

Extended Navitas and SBA Markets

  • Offered nationwide
  • SBA business has both in-footprint and national business (4 specific verticals)
  • Navitas subsidiary is a technology-enabledsmall-ticket,essential-use commercial equipment finance provider

Note: See glossary located at the end of this presentation for reference on certain acronyms

$24.0

BILLION IN

TOTAL ASSETS

$4.3

BILLION IN AUA

12.8%

TIER 1 RBC

$0.22

QUARTERLY DIVIDEND -

UP 10% YOY

206

BANKING OFFICES

ACROSS THE

SOUTHEAST

#1 IN CUSTOMER

SATISFACTION

in 2022 with Retail Banking

in the Southeast - J.D.

Power

$15.3

BILLION IN

TOTAL LOANS

$19.9

BILLION IN

TOTAL DEPOSITS

100 BEST BANKS IN

AMERICA

in 2022 for the ninth

consecutive year - Forbes

#2 Highest Net Promoter Score

among all banks nationwide

in 2021 - J.D. Power

TOP 10 WORLD'S

BEST BANKS

and #3 in the United

States - Forbes

BEST BANKS TO

WORK FOR

in 2022 for the sixth consecutive year - American Banker 4

$0.74

Diluted earnings per share

  • GAAP

$0.75

Diluted earnings per share

  • operating(1)

1.33%

Return on average assets

  • GAAP

1.35%

Return on average assets

  • operating(1)

2.09%

PTPP return on average

assets

  • operating(1)

0.49%

Cost of deposits

38%

DDA / Total Deposits

10.86%

Return on common equity

  • GAAP

15.2%

Return on tangible common

equity

  • operating(1)

12%

Annualized 4Q EOP loan

growth

48.0%

Efficiency ratio

  • GAAP

47.4%

Efficiency ratio

  • operating(1)

77%

Loan-to-Deposit ratio

Other 4Q notable

items:

$3.6mm (pre-tax) gain on equity investment marks

$1.8mm (after-tax) tax

loss on BOLI surrender

4Q22 Highlights

Diluted Earnings Per Share

Return on Average Assets

$0.74

$0.75

$0.74$0.75

1.32% 1.34% 1.33% 1.35%

$0.64

1.10%

$0.55

0.96%

4Q21

3Q22

4Q22

4Q21

3Q22

4Q22

GAAP

Operating (1)

GAAP

Operating(1)

Book Value Per Share

PTPP Return on Average Assets

$23.63

$23.78

$24.38

2.07%2.09%

1.94% 1.97%

$18.42

$17.13

1.40%

$16.52

1.21%

4Q21

3Q22

4Q22

4Q21

3Q22

4Q22

GAAP

Tangible (1)

PTPP

Operating PTPP(1)

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliation table slides in the Appendix for a reconciliation of

operating performance measures to GAAP performance

5

Disclaimer

United Community Banks Inc. published this content on 13 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 March 2023 16:18:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
02/28United Community Banks : promotes Mike Bruman as CEO of Navitas Credit Corp.
PU
02/24UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC MANAGEMENT'S DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION..
AQ
02/22United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividends on Common and Preferred..
AQ
02/22United Community Banks, Inc. Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend on Common Stock, Payable..
CI
02/20United Community Banks to acquire First Miami Bancorp
AQ
02/15United Community Banks Inc : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Stateme..
AQ
02/14United Community Banks Inc : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statemen..
AQ
02/14United Community Banks to Acquire First Miami Bancorp in $115.9 Million All-Stock Deal
MT
02/13United Community Banks : and Progress Financial Corporation Announce Merger Agreement Pres..
PU
02/13United Community Banks : Acquisition of First Miami Bancorp, Inc., February 13, 2023
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2023 1 048 M - -
Net income 2023 342 M - -
Net Debt 2023 - - -
P/E ratio 2023 9,81x
Yield 2023 3,04%
Capitalization 3 377 M 3 377 M -
Capi. / Sales 2023 3,22x
Capi. / Sales 2024 3,13x
Nbr of Employees 2 843
Free-Float 99,4%
Chart UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Community Banks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 29,36 $
Average target price 36,70 $
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Herbert Lynn Harton Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Richard W. Bradshaw President & Chief Banking Officer
Jefferson L. Harralson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Terry Chief Technology Officer
Robert H. Blalock Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.-13.14%3 377
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED3.36%148 266
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-1.17%67 431
INDUSTRIAL BANK CO., LTD.-5.63%49 813
ANZ GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED0.80%47 365
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-8.50%41 787