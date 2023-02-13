Advanced search
    UCBI   US90984P3038

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

(UCBI)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-02-13 pm EST
32.89 USD   +1.20%
05:28pUnited Community Banks : and Progress Financial Corporation Announce Merger Agreement Presentation
05:18pUnited Community Banks : Acquisition of First Miami Bancorp, Inc., February 13, 2023
04:54pUnited Community Banks Inc : Regulation FD Disclosure, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
United Community Banks : Acquisition of First Miami Bancorp, Inc., February 13, 2023

02/13/2023 | 05:18pm EST
Merger Agreement With First Miami Bancorp, Inc.

Strengthening Position In Vibrant Miami-Dade Market

February 13, 2023

Important Information for Stockholders and Investors

This presentation relates to a proposed merger of United Community Banks, Inc. ("United" or "UCBI") and First Miami Bancorp, Inc. ("First Miami"). In connection with the proposed merger, United intends to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") a registration statement on Form S-4 that will include a proxy statement of First Miami to be sent to First Miami's stockholders seeking their approval of the merger. The registration statement also will contain the prospectus of United to register the shares of United common stock to be issued in connection with the merger. A definitive proxy statement/prospectus will also be provided to First Miami's stockholders as required by applicable law. INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF FIRST MIAMI ARE ENCOURAGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, INCLUDING THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS THAT WILL BE A PART OF THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED BY UNITED OR FIRST MIAMI WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THOSE OTHER DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT UNITED, FIRST MIAMI AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.

The registration statement and other documents filed with the SEC may be obtained for free at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). You will also be able to obtain these documents free of charge, from United at the "Investor Relations" section of United's website at www.ucbi.com or from First Miami at the "Investor Relations" section of First Miami's website at www.fnbsm.com. Copies of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus will also be made available, free of charge, by contacting United Community Banks, Inc., P.O. Box 398, Blairsville, GA 30514, Attn: Jefferson Harralson, Telephone: (864) 240-2608, or First Miami Bancorp, Inc., 5750 Sunset Drive, South Miami, FL 33143, Attn: Pablo Rodriguez, Telephone: (305) 662- 5473.

PARTICIPANTS IN THE TRANSACTION

Under the rules of the SEC, United and First Miami, and certain of their respective directors and executive officers, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from First Miami's stockholders in favor of the approval of the proposed merger. Information about the directors and executive officers of United and their ownership of United capital stock can be found in United's definitive proxy statement in connection with its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders, as filed with the SEC on April 6, 2022, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of First Miami and their ownership of First Miami capital stock, as well as information regarding the interests of other persons who may be deemed participants in the transaction, may be obtained by reading the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed merger when it becomes available. Free copies of such document may be obtained as described above.

2

Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to the expected accretive value of the Merger to United's earnings and the expected timing of the closing of the Merger. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption from the merger of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships, (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to a delay in closing the merger or the termination of the merger agreement, (4) the failure to obtain the necessary approval by the stockholders of First Miami, (5) the possibility that the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger may be greater than anticipated, (6) the ability of United to obtain required governmental approvals of the merger on the anticipated timeframe and without the imposition of adverse conditions, (7) reputational risk and the reaction of companies' customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger, (8) the failure of the closing conditions in the merger agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the merger, (9) the risks relating to the integration of First Miami's operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (10) the risk of potential litigation or regulatory action related to the merger, (11) the risks associated with United's pursuit of future acquisitions, (12) the risk of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (13) the dilution caused by United's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the merger, and (14) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements contained in this communication can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in United's most recent annual reports on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the SEC.

Many of these factors are beyond United's and First Miami's ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, stockholders and investors should not place any undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and neither United nor First Miami undertakes any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United or First Miami to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United or First Miami.

United and First Miami qualify all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.

3

Strengthening Our Position as the Premier Southeastern Banking Franchise Operating in Attractive Growth Markets

Expands Market Share

in Miami

Financially Compelling

Strong Cultural Fit

Consistent with Our

M&A Strategy

  • $1.0 billion community bank operating in attractive Miami market
    • Increases our deposits in Florida by 66% to $2.2B(1) (~10% of pro forma Company deposits; 4th largest pro forma Company MSA)
    • Miami MSA is the largest MSA in the Southeast based on deposits
  • 70 year old community bank with deep presence and strong relationships in the Miami MSA
    • Majority owned by the Wirtz Family since 1966 (2.4% pro forma Company ownership)
    • Named a Top 3 Community Bank, Private Bank, Business Bank and Bank for Wealth Management in Miami by Daily Business Review
  • Adds greater scale to our wealth management platform by adding approximately $310 million of
    AUM
  • EPS accretion in 2024 of ~3%, or $0.09
  • Internal Rate of Return of >20%
  • Low loan / deposit ratio of 69%; more than $801 million in core deposits
  • Enhances both the efficiency ratio and ROTCE
  • Manageable tangible book dilution and earn back period consistent with UCBI's articulated M&A strategy
  • Adds bankers with market expertise and business model centered on delivering excellent customer service
  • Consistent "Recommended" Rating (34 consecutive years) by BauerFinancial, Inc.
  • Commitment to credit quality and overall customer service
  • Transaction consistent with United's strategy of acquiring high-quality,franchise-enhancing companies in growth markets

4

(1) As of December 31, 2022. UCBI standalone deposit data includes the recently completed acquisition of Progress Financial Corporation

Overview of First Miami Bancorp, Inc.

Financial Snapshot

2019Y

2020Y

2021Y

2022Y

Balance Sheet1

Assets

$913

$893

$1,124

$1,031

Gross Loans

$554

$621

$554

$594

Deposits

$727

$724

$934

$867

Loans / Deposits

75.2%

84.7%

58.5%

68.5%

TCE / TA

13.2%

13.3%

11.7%

11.0%

Profitability2

Net Income

$6.7

$4.6

$4.0

$4.9

ROAA

0.85%

0.56%

0.41%

0.47%

ROAE

8.79%

5.79%

4.76%

6.46%

Noninterest Inc / Operating Rev

12.3%

11.2%

13.3%

12.8%

Net Interest Margin

3.26%

3.13%

2.56%

2.69%

Efficiency Ratio

71.6%

76.4%

82.2%

72.9%

Asset Quality2

NPAs3 / Assets

1.02%

0.99%

0.26%

0.31%

NCOs / Avg. Loans

(0.01%)

0.06%

(0.03%)

(0.01%)

LLR / Gross Loans

1.36%

1.31%

1.45%

1.47%

Loans2

Deposits2

C&I

Other

Jumbo Time

2.8%

0.4% C&D

Retail Time

4.4%

1.2%

Noninterest-Bearing

3.2%

25.8%

1-4 Family

17.5%

4.71%

Multifamily

1.00%

Yield

Cost

4.7%

OO CRE

NOO CRE

15.2%

Interest-Bearing

58.2%

66.7%

(1)

Consolidated financial data as of December 31, 2022

(2)

Bank-level Call Report data as of December 31, 2022

5

(3)

Nonperforming assets defined as nonaccrual loans and leases and real estate owned

(4) Deposit data as of December 31, 2022

Note: Dollar values in millions. UCBI branch count includes eight loan production offices

Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, FDIC, Company Documents.

Florida Orlando

Melbourne

Tampa

Sarasota

Stuart

United Community Banks, Inc. (206)

First Miami Bancorp, Inc. (3)

Palm Beach

Fort Lauderdale

Naples

Miami

Pro Forma UCBI Miami MSA Presence

8 Branches

$1.2B deposits4

4th largest MSA based on Pro Forma Deposits

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

United Community Banks Inc. published this content on 13 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 February 2023 22:17:13 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
