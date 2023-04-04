United Community Banks : Bank opens new branch in downtown Charleston

United Community Bank opens new branch in downtown Charleston
April 04, 2023
CHARLESTON, S.C.
- United Community Bank
is strengthening its presence in Charleston by adding its first downtown branch inside the Charleston Tech Center located at 997 Morrison Drive. The branch is now open for customers and features an Interactive Teller Machine (ITM)
, offering extended hours.
The Charleston Tech Center branch is conveniently located on the downtown Charleston peninsula at the intersection of Interstate 26 and Highway 17 Crosstown with easy access for intown and surrounding customers to utilize United's services and personalized banking solutions. This is United's fifth location in the Charleston metro area.
"We are thrilled to expand our ability to serve customers in downtown Charleston at one of the most accessible office buildings in the area," said Dixon Woodward, South Carolina State President for United Community Bank. "Our team has done a tremendous job growing our operations in the area and we look forward to continuing to grow our presence throughout the Lowcountry."
The new Charleston Tech branch will not feature a drive-thru but instead will house an ITM that offers customers enhanced technology with a personalized touch by providing access to speak with a live banker. Customers can make many of the same transactions as they would inside a branch including deposits, withdrawals, and transfers. The ITM extends branch hours until 6 p.m. on weekdays and until noon on Saturdays, providing flexibility beyond normal banking hours.
The branch will be the first downtown location for United. The bank also has locations in Summerville, West Ashley, and Mount Pleasant.
About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services for consumers and business owners. As of December 31, 2022, United had $24.0 billion in assets and 192 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee, along with a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. The company, known as "The Bank That SERVICE Built," has been recognized nationally for delivering award-winning service. In 2022, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with consumer banking in the Southeast, marking eight out of the last nine years United has earned the coveted award. Forbes recognized United as one of the top ten World's Best Banks in 2022. Forbes also included United on its 2022 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the ninth consecutive year. United also received ten Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2021 for excellence in Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking, including national awards for Overall Satisfaction and Likelihood to Recommend. United was also named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2022 for the sixth consecutive year based on employee satisfaction. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com
.