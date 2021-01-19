United Community Banks : Earnings Press Release Fourth Quarter 2020
United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results
EPS of $0.66, Return on Assets of 1.30% and Return on Common Equity of 12.36%
GREENVILLE, SC - January 19, 2021 - United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) today reported fourth quarter financial results, including solid year-over-year loan and core deposit growth and strong profitability. For the quarter, United's net income was $59.5 million and pre-taxpre-provision income was $80.3 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.05 or 8%, from a year ago. Compared to the third quarter, diluted earnings per share were up by $0.14 or 27%. On an operating basis, which excludes merger-related and other charges, diluted earnings per share were $0.68, up $0.07 or 11% from last year and $0.13 per share or 24% compared to the third quarter. United's GAAP return on assets (ROA) was 1.30% and its return on common equity was 12.4% for the quarter. On an operating basis, United's ROA was 1.34% and its return on tangible common equity was 16.2%. On a pre-tax,pre-provision basis, and excluding merger-related and other charges, ROA was 1.82%.
Included in the quarter's results was a discretionary $8.5 million contribution to the United Community Bank Foundation. This contribution lowered operating EPS by $0.07 and operating ROA by 15 basis points.
Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, "While our markets continue to be impacted by the pandemic, I am proud of the ongoing commitment to service by our employees and am encouraged by the resilience of our customers. The strength of our balance sheet and the diversity of our business model enabled us to continue to post solid financial results in a challenging environment. Most importantly, our teams continued to exhibit outstanding leadership. During the year, we have been able to add new teams of bankers, expand our footprint into new, fast-growing markets, and increase our product offerings. Focused efforts by our teams have led to meaningful high-quality growth in loans, deposits, and fee income despite economic headwinds."
Total loans decreased by $428 million during the quarter-primarily driven by the forgiveness of $671 million in SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Excluding the effect of PPP loans, core organic loan growth was 8% annualized. Core transaction deposits grew by $369 million during the quarter, or 13% annualized, and United's cost of deposits decreased by 8 basis points to 0.17%. The net interest margin increased 28 basis points from the third quarter due mainly to the accelerated recognition of PPP fees, as well as purchased loan accretion.
Excluding these items, the net interest margin decreased by approximately 10 basis points from the third quarter due to a combination of factors, including lower overall market rates and increased liquidity.
Mr. Harton concluded, "I am pleased by our performance both this quarter and this past year despite the challenging circumstances. I am optimistic going into 2021 knowing that we are well positioned to take advantage of new business opportunities. In October, and for the fourth consecutive year, United was again named one of the Best Banks to Work for in 2020 by American Banker. This honor demonstrates our commitment to employee development and to fostering a strong culture. Our employees continue to lead in supporting our customers and communities, which is directly reflected in our performance and success."
2020 Financial Highlights:
Full year EPS of $1.91, a decrease of 17% compared to last year on both a GAAP and operating basis
Return on assets of 1.04%, or 1.07% on an operating basis
Pre-tax,pre-provision return on assets of 1.85%, or 1.90% on an operating basis
Return on common equity of 9.3%
Return on tangible common equity of 12.2% on an operating basis
Completed the merger with Three Shores Bancorporation and its bank subsidiary Seaside National Bank & Trust (Seaside) on July 1
A provision for credit losses of $80.4 million compared to $13.2 million in 2019, partly due to the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) model in the first quarter
Processed nearly 11,000 PPP applications, totaling $1.3 billion in new loans
Loan growth of $2.6 billion with $1.4 billion attributable to loans acquired from Seaside and core loan growth (excluding PPP loans) of 8% for the year
Core transaction deposits were up $4.0 billion with $1.3 billion attributable to Seaside and remainder in organic growth, which represents a 36% core growth rate for the year
Net interest margin of 3.55%, which was down 52 basis points from last year due to a number of factors, including the low rate environment, the Seaside acquisition, and increasing balance sheet liquidity
Record mortgage rate locks of $3.3 billion compared to $1.6 billion a year ago
Noninterest income was up $49.6 million or 47%, excluding net securities gains; Seaside contributed nearly $4.7 million of the increase and mortgage loan gains and related fees were up $48.9 million, primarily driven by record mortgage rate locks and production
Efficiency ratio of 55.7%, or 54.6% on an operating basis
Net charge-offs of $18.3 million, or 17 basis points as a percent of average loans, up 3 basis points from 2019
Completed a public offering of $100 million aggregate of 6.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and $100 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% Fixed-to-Floating Senior Notes due 2030
Established the United Community Bank Foundation with $10.0 million
Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:
Net income of $59.5 million and pre-taxpre-provision income of $80.3 million
EPS increased by 8% compared to last year on a GAAP basis and 11% on an operating basis; compared to third quarter, EPS increased by 27% on a GAAP basis and 24% on an operating basis
Return on assets of 1.30%, or 1.34% on an operating basis
Pre-tax,pre-provision return on assets of 1.77%, or 1.82% on an operating basis
Return on common equity of 12.4%
Return on tangible common equity of 16.2% on an operating basis
A provision for credit losses of $2.9 million, which increased the allowance for loan losses to 1.20% (1.28%, excluding PPP loans) from 1.14% in the third quarter
Loan production of $1.1 billion, resulting in core loan growth of 8%, annualized for the quarter, excluding the impact of $671 million in PPP loans being forgiven
Core transaction deposits were up $369 million, which represents a 13% annualized growth rate for the quarter
Net interest margin of 3.55% was up 28 basis points from the third quarter, mainly due to the impact of accelerated PPP fees during the quarter
Record mortgage closings of $609 million and mortgage rate locks of $792 million, compared to $333 million and $411 million, respectively, a year ago
Noninterest income was down $6.6 million on a linked quarter basis, excluding net securities gains, primarily driven by lower mortgage loan gains and related fees
Noninterest expenses increased by $10.5 million compared to the third quarter mostly due to funding for the United Community Bank Foundation of $8.5 million
Efficiency ratio of 56.7%, or 55.4% on an operating basis
Net charge-offs of $1.5 million, or 5 basis points as a percent of average loans, down 4 basis points from the third quarter
Nonperforming assets of 0.35% of total assets, up 6 basis points compared to September 30, 2020
Total loan deferrals of $71 million or 0.6% of the total loan portfolio compared to $365 million or 3% in the third quarter
$8.5 million of funding for the United Community Bank Foundation for charities and causes throughout the footprint, adding to a $0.5 million contribution in the third quarter
Plan for operational conversion of Seaside in the first quarter of 2021
Conference Call
United will hold a conference call, Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. To access the call, dial (877) 380-5665 and use the conference number 5083638. The conference call also will be webcast and available for replay for 30 days by selecting "Events & Presentations" within the Investor Relations section of United's website at www.ucbi.com.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Selected Financial Information
Fourth
For the Twelve Months Ended
2020
2019
December 31,
YTD 2020-
Quarter
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Fourth
2020- 2019
2019
(in thousands, except per share data)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Change
2020
2019
Change
INCOME SUMMARY
Interest revenue
$
156,071
$
141,773
$
123,605
$
136,547
$
136,419
$
557,996
$
552,706
Interest expense
10,676
13,319
14,301
17,941
19,781
56,237
83,312
Net interest revenue
145,395
128,454
109,304
118,606
116,638
25
%
501,759
469,394
7
%
Provision for credit losses
2,907
21,793
33,543
22,191
3,500
80,434
13,150
Noninterest income
41,375
48,682
40,238
25,814
30,183
37
156,109
104,713
49
Total revenue
183,863
155,343
115,999
122,229
143,321
28
577,434
560,957
3
Expenses
106,490
95,981
83,980
81,538
81,424
31
367,989
322,245
14
Income before income tax expense
77,373
59,362
32,019
40,691
61,897
209,445
238,712
Income tax expense
17,871
11,755
6,923
8,807
12,885
45,356
52,991
Net income
59,502
47,607
25,096
31,884
49,012
164,089
185,721
Merger-related and other charges
2,452
3,361
397
808
(74)
7,018
7,357
Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges
(552)
(519)
(87)
(182)
17
(1,340)
(1,695)
Net income - operating (1)
$
61,402
$
50,449
$
25,406
$
32,510
$
48,955
25
$
169,767
$
191,383
(11)
Pre-taxpre-provision income (5)
$
80,280
$
81,155
$
65,562
$
62,882
$
65,397
23
$
289,879
$
251,862
15
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Per common share:
Diluted net income - GAAP
$
0.66
$
0.52
$
0.32
$
0.40
$
0.61
8
$
1.91
$
2.31
(17)
Diluted net income - operating (1)
0.68
0.55
0.32
0.41
0.61
11
1.98
2.38
(17)
Common stock cash dividends declared
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
0.18
-
0.72
0.68
6
Book value
21.90
21.45
21.22
20.80
20.53
7
21.90
20.53
7
Tangible book value (3)
17.56
17.09
16.95
16.52
16.28
8
17.56
16.28
8
Key performance ratios:
Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4)
12.36
%
10.06
%
6.17
%
7.85
%
12.07
%
9.25
%
11.89
%
Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4)
12.77
10.69
6.25
8.01
12.06
9.58
12.25
Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4)
16.23
13.52
8.09
10.57
15.49
12.24
15.81
Return on assets - GAAP (4)
1.30
1.07
0.71
0.99
1.50
1.04
1.46
Return on assets - operating (1)(4)
1.34
1.14
0.72
1.01
1.50
1.07
1.51
Return on assets -pre-taxpre-provision(4)(5)
1.77
1.86
1.86
1.95
2.00
1.85
1.99
Return on assets -pre-taxpre-provision, excluding
merger related and other charges (1)(4)(5)
1.82
1.93
1.87
1.98
2.00
1.90
2.04
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4)
3.55
3.27
3.42
4.07
3.93
3.55
4.07
Efficiency ratio - GAAP
56.73
54.14
55.86
56.15
54.87
55.71
55.77
Efficiency ratio - operating (1)
55.42
52.24
55.59
55.59
54.92
54.64
54.50
Equity to total assets
11.29
11.47
11.81
12.54
12.66
11.29
12.66
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)
8.81
8.89
9.12
10.22
10.32
8.81
10.32
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming loans
$
61,599
$
49,084
$
48,021
$
36,208
$
35,341
74
$
61,599
$
35,341
74
Foreclosed properties
647
953
477
475
476
36
647
476
36
Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")
62,246
50,037
48,498
36,683
35,817
74
62,246
35,817
74
Allowance for credit losses - loans and leases
137,010
134,256
103,669
81,905
62,089
121
137,010
62,089
121
Net charge-offs
1,515
2,538
6,149
8,114
3,925
(61)
18,316
12,216
50
Allowance for credit losses - loans and leases to loans
1.20 %
1.14 %
1.02 %
0.92 %
0.70 %
1.20 %
0.70 %
Net charge-offs to average loans (4)
0.05
0.09
0.25
0.37
0.18
0.17
0.14
NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties
0.55
0.42
0.48
0.41
0.41
0.55
0.41
NPAs to total assets
0.35
0.29
0.32
0.28
0.28
0.35
0.28
AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions)
Loans
$ 11,595
$ 11,644
$
9,773
$
8,829
$
8,890
30
$ 10,467
$
8,708
20
Investment securities
3,326
2,750
2,408
2,520
2,486
34
2,752
2,647
4
Earning assets
16,394
15,715
12,958
11,798
11,832
39
14,226
11,609
23
Total assets
17,698
17,013
14,173
12,944
12,946
37
15,467
12,687
22
Deposits
15,057
14,460
12,071
10,915
10,924
38
13,135
10,579
24
Shareholders' equity
1,994
1,948
1,686
1,653
1,623
23
1,821
1,556
17
Common shares - basic (thousands)
87,258
87,129
78,920
79,340
79,659
10
83,184
79,700
4
Common shares - diluted (thousands)
87,333
87,205
78,924
79,446
79,669
10
83,248
79,708
4
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)
Loans
$
11,371
$
11,799
$
10,133
$
8,935
$
8,813
29
$
11,371
$
8,813
29
Investment securities
3,645
3,089
2,432
2,540
2,559
42
3,645
2,559
42
Total assets
17,794
17,153
15,005
13,086
12,916
38
17,794
12,916
38
Deposits
15,232
14,603
12,702
11,035
10,897
40
15,232
10,897
40
Shareholders' equity
2,008
1,967
1,772
1,641
1,636
23
2,008
1,636
23
Common shares outstanding (thousands)
86,675
86,611
78,335
78,284
79,014
10
86,675
79,014
10
Excludes merger-related and other charges. (2) Net income divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization.(4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Selected Financial Information
For the Years Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
INCOME SUMMARY
Interest revenue
$
557,996
$
552,706
$
500,080
$
389,720
$
335,020
Interest expense
56,237
83,312
61,330
33,735
25,236
Net interest revenue
501,759
469,394
438,750
355,985
309,784
Provision for credit losses
80,434
13,150
9,500
3,800
(800)
Noninterest income
156,109
104,713
92,961
88,260
93,697
Total revenue
577,434
560,957
522,211
440,445
404,281
Expenses
367,989
322,245
306,285
267,611
241,289
Income before income tax expense
209,445
238,712
215,926
172,834
162,992
Income tax expense
45,356
52,991
49,815
105,013
62,336
Net income
164,089
185,721
166,111
67,821
100,656
Merger-related and other charges
7,018
7,357
7,345
14,662
8,122
Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges
(1,340)
(1,695)
(1,494)
(3,745)
(3,074)
Impact of remeasurement of deferred tax asset resulting from 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs
-
-
-
38,199
-
Impairment of deferred tax asset on cancelled non-qualified stock options
-
-
-
-
976
Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI
-
-
-
3,400
-
Net income - operating (1)
$
169,767
$
191,383
$
171,962
$
120,337
$
106,680
Pre-taxpre-provision income (4)
$
289,879
$
251,862
$
225,426
$
176,634
$
162,192
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Per common share:
Diluted net income - GAAP
$
1.91
$
2.31
$
2.07
$
0.92
$
1.40
Diluted net income - operating (1)
1.98
2.38
2.14
1.63
1.48
Common stock cash dividends declared
0.72
0.68
0.58
0.38
0.30
Book value
21.90
20.53
18.24
16.67
15.06
Tangible book value (3)
17.56
16.28
14.24
13.65
12.95
Key performance ratios:
Return on common equity - GAAP (2)
9.25
%
11.89
%
11.60
%
5.67
%
9.41
%
Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)
9.58
12.25
12.01
10.07
9.98
Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)
12.24
15.81
15.69
12.02
11.86
Return on assets - GAAP
1.04
1.46
1.35
0.62
1.00
Return on assets - operating (1)
1.07
1.51
1.40
1.09
1.06
Return on assets -pre-taxpre-provision(4)
1.85
1.99
1.84
1.60
1.61
Return on assets -pre-taxpre-provision, excluding merger related and other charges (1)(5)
1.90
2.04
1.89
1.74
1.69
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)
3.55
4.07
3.91
3.52
3.36
Efficiency ratio - GAAP
55.71
55.77
57.31
59.95
59.80
Efficiency ratio - operating (1)
54.64
54.50
55.94
56.67
57.78
Equity to total assets
11.29
12.66
11.59
10.94
10.05
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)
8.81
10.32
9.29
9.14
8.77
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming loans
$
61,599
$
35,341
$
23,778
$
23,658
$
21,539
Foreclosed properties
647
476
1,305
3,234
7,949
Total nonperforming assets (NPAs)
62,246
35,817
25,083
26,892
29,488
Allowance for credit losses - loans and leases
137,010
62,089
61,203
58,914
61,422
Net charge-offs
18,316
12,216
6,113
5,998
6,766
Allowance for credit losses - loans and leases to loans
1.20
%
0.70
%
0.73
%
0.76
%
0.89
%
Net charge-offs to average loans
0.17
0.14
0.07
0.08
0.11
NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties
0.55
0.41
0.30
0.35
0.43
NPAs to total assets
0.35
0.28
0.20
0.23
0.28
AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions)
Loans
$
10,467
$
8,708
$
8,170
$
7,150
$
6,413
Investment securities
2,752
2,647
2,899
2,847
2,691
Earning assets
14,226
11,609
11,282
10,162
9,257
Total assets
15,467
12,687
12,284
11,015
10,054
Deposits
13,135
10,579
10,000
8,950
8,177
Shareholders' equity
1,821
1,556
1,380
1,180
1,059
Common shares - basic (thousands)
83,184
79,700
79,662
73,247
71,910
Common shares - diluted (thousands)
83,248
79,708
79,671
73,259
71,915
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)
Loans
$
11,371
$
8,813
$
8,383
$
7,736
$
6,921
Investment securities
3,645
2,559
2,903
2,937
2,762
Total assets
17,794
12,916
12,573
11,915
10,709
Deposits
15,232
10,897
10,535
9,808
8,638
Shareholders' equity
2,008
1,636
1,458
1,303
1,076
Common shares outstanding (thousands)
86,675
79,014
79,234
77,580
70,899
Excludes merger-related and other charges which includes amortization of certain executive change of control benefits, 2019 executive retirement charges and termination of pension plan, the 2017 impact of remeasurement of United's deferred tax assets following the passage of tax reform legislation, a 2017 release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI, and a 2016 deferred tax asset impairment charge related to cancelled non-qualified stock options. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
Selected Financial Information- Quarterly
2020
2019
(in thousands, except per share data)
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Expense reconciliation
Expenses (GAAP)
$
106,490
$
95,981
$
83,980
$
81,538
$
81,424
Merger-related and other charges
(2,452)
(3,361)
(397)
(808)
74
Expenses - operating
$
104,038
$
92,620
$
83,583
$
80,730
$
81,498
Net income to operating income reconciliation
Net income (GAAP)
$
59,502
$
47,607
$
25,096
$
31,884
$
49,012
Merger-related and other charges
2,452
3,361
397
808
(74)
Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges
(552)
(519)
(87)
(182)
17
Net income - operating
$
61,402
$
50,449
$
25,406
$
32,510
$
48,955
Net income to pre-taxpre-provision income reconciliation
Net income (GAAP)
59,502
47,607
25,096
31,884
49,012
Income tax expense
17,871
11,755
6,923
8,807
12,885
Provision for credit losses
2,907
21,793
33,543
22,191
3,500
Pre-taxpre-provision income
$
80,280
$
81,155
$
65,562
$
62,882
$
65,397
Diluted income per common share reconciliation
Diluted income per common share (GAAP)
$
0.66
$
0.52
$
0.32
$
0.40
$
0.61
Merger-related and other charges
0.02
0.03
-
0.01
-
Diluted income per common share - operating
$
0.68
$
0.55
$
0.32
$
0.41
$
0.61
Book value per common share reconciliation
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
21.90
$
21.45
$
21.22
$
20.80
$
20.53
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
(4.34)
(4.36)
(4.27)
(4.28)
(4.25)
Tangible book value per common share
$
17.56
$
17.09
$
16.95
$
16.52
$
16.28
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation
Return on common equity (GAAP)
12.36
%
10.06
%
6.17
%
7.85
%
12.07
%
Merger-related and other charges
0.41
0.63
0.08
0.16
(0.01)
Return on common equity - operating
12.77
10.69
6.25
8.01
12.06
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
3.46
2.83
1.84
2.56
3.43
Return on tangible common equity - operating
16.23
%
13.52
%
8.09
%
10.57
%
15.49
%
Return on assets reconciliation
Return on assets (GAAP)
1.30 %
1.07 %
0.71 %
0.99 %
1.50 %
Merger-related and other charges
0.04
0.07
0.01
0.02
-
Return on assets - operating
1.34 %
1.14 %
0.72 %
1.01 %
1.50 %
Return on assets to return on assets- pre-taxpre-provision reconciliation
Return on assets (GAAP)
1.30
%
1.07
%
0.71
%
0.99
%
1.50
%
Income tax expense
0.40
0.28
0.20
0.27
0.39
Provision for credit losses
0.07
0.51
0.95
0.69
0.11
Return on assets - pre-taxpre-provision
1.77
1.86
1.86
1.95
2.00
Merger-related and other charges
0.05
0.07
0.01
0.03
-
Return on assets - pre-taxpre-provision, excluding merger-related and other
charges
1.82 %
1.93 %
1.87 %
1.98 %
2.00 %
Efficiency ratio reconciliation
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
56.73
%
54.14
%
55.86
%
56.15
%
54.87
%
Merger-related and other charges
(1.31)
(1.90)
(0.27)
(0.56)
0.05
Efficiency ratio - operating
55.42
%
52.24
%
55.59
%
55.59
%
54.92
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation
Equity to total assets (GAAP)
11.29 %
11.47 %
11.81 %
12.54 %
12.66 %
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
(1.94)
(2.02)
(2.05)
(2.32)
(2.34)
Effect of preferred equity
(0.54)
(0.56)
(0.64)
-
-
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.81
%
8.89
%
9.12
%
10.22
%
10.32
%
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
Selected Financial Information- Annual
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
Expense reconciliation
Expenses (GAAP)
$
367,989
$
322,245
$
306,285
$
267,611
$
241,289
Merger-related and other charges
(7,018)
(7,357)
(7,345)
(14,662)
(8,122)
Expenses - operating
$
360,971
$
314,888
$
298,940
$
252,949
$
233,167
Net income reconciliation
Net income (GAAP)
$
164,089
$
185,721
$
166,111
$
67,821
$
100,656
Merger-related and other charges
7,018
7,357
7,345
14,662
8,122
Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges
(1,340)
(1,695)
(1,494)
(3,745)
(3,074)
Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset
-
-
-
38,199
-
Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options
-
-
-
-
976
Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI
-
-
-
3,400
-
Net income - operating
$
169,767
$
191,383
$
171,962
$
120,337
$
106,680
Net income to pre-taxpre-provision income reconciliation
Net income (GAAP)
$
164,089
$
185,721
$
166,111
$
67,821
$
100,656
Income tax expense
45,356
52,991
49,815
105,013
62,336
Provision for credit losses
80,434
13,150
9,500
3,800
(800)
Pre-taxpre-provision income
$
289,879
$
251,862
$
225,426
$
176,634
$
162,192
Diluted income per common share reconciliation
Diluted income per common share (GAAP)
$
1.91
$
2.31
$
2.07
$
0.92
$
1.40
Merger-related and other charges
0.07
0.07
0.07
0.14
0.07
Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset
-
-
-
0.52
-
Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options
-
-
-
-
0.01
Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI
-
-
-
0.05
-
Diluted income per common share - operating
$
1.98
$
2.38
$
2.14
$
1.63
$
1.48
Book value per common share reconciliation
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
21.90
$
20.53
$
18.24
$
16.67
$
15.06
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
(4.34)
(4.25)
(4.00)
(3.02)
(2.11)
Tangible book value per common share
$
17.56
$
16.28
$
14.24
$
13.65
$
12.95
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation
Return on common equity (GAAP)
9.25 %
11.89 %
11.60 %
5.67 %
9.41 %
Merger-related and other charges
0.33
0.36
0.41
0.92
0.48
Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset
-
-
-
3.20
-
Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options
-
-
-
-
0.09
Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI
-
-
-
0.28
-
Return on common equity - operating
9.58
12.25
12.01
10.07
9.98
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
2.66
3.56
3.68
1.95
1.88
Return on tangible common equity - operating
12.24
%
15.81
%
15.69
%
12.02
%
11.86
%
Return on assets reconciliation
Return on assets (GAAP)
1.04 %
1.46 %
1.35 %
0.62 %
1.00 %
Merger-related and other charges
0.03
0.05
0.05
0.09
0.05
Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset
-
-
-
0.35
-
Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options
-
-
-
-
0.01
Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI
-
-
-
0.03
-
Return on assets - operating
1.07
%
1.51
%
1.40
%
1.09
%
1.06
%
Return on assets to return on assets - pre-taxpre-provision reconciliation
Return on assets (GAAP)
1.04 %
1.46 %
1.35 %
0.62 %
1.00 %
Income tax expense
0.29
0.43
0.41
0.95
0.62
Provision for credit losses
0.52
0.10
0.08
0.03
(0.01)
Return on assets - pre-taxpre-provision
1.85
1.99
1.84
1.60
1.61
Merger-related and other charges
0.05
0.05
0.05
0.14
0.08
Return on assets - pre-taxpre-provision
1.90
%
2.04
%
1.89
%
1.74
%
1.69
%
Efficiency ratio reconciliation
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
55.71 %
55.77 %
57.31 %
59.95 %
59.80 %
Merger-related and other charges
(1.07)
(1.27)
(1.37)
(3.28)
(2.02)
Efficiency ratio - operating
54.64 %
54.50 %
55.94 %
56.67 %
57.78 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation
Equity to assets (GAAP)
11.29
%
12.66
%
11.59
%
10.94
%
10.05
%
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
(1.94)
(2.34)
(2.30)
(1.80)
(1.28)
Effect of preferred equity
(0.54)
-
-
-
-
Tangible common equity to assets
8.81 %
10.32 %
9.29 %
9.14 %
8.77 %
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End
2020
2019
Linked
Year over
Fourth
Third
Second
First
Fourth
Quarter
Year
(in millions)
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Quarter
Change
Change
LOANS BY CATEGORY
Owner occupied commercial RE
$
2,090
$
2,009
$
1,759
$
1,703
$
1,720
$
81
$
370
Income producing commercial RE
2,541
2,493
2,178
2,065
2,008
48
533
Commercial & industrial
1,853
1,788
1,219
1,310
1,221
65
632
Paycheck protection program
646
1,317
1,095
-
-
(671)
646
Commercial construction
967
987
946
959
976
(20)
(9)
Equipment financing
864
823
779
761
745
41
119
Total commercial
8,961
9,417
7,976
6,798
6,670
(456)
2,291
Residential mortgage
1,285
1,270
1,152
1,128
1,118
15
167
Home equity lines of credit
697
707
654
668
661
(10)
36
Residential construction
281
257
230
216
236
24
45
Consumer
147
148
121
125
128
(1)
19
Total loans
$
11,371
$
11,799
$
10,133
$
8,935
$
8,813
$
(428)
$
2,558
LOANS BY MARKET
North Georgia
$
955
$
945
$
951
$
958
$
967
$
10
$
(12)
Atlanta
1,889
1,853
1,852
1,820
1,762
36
127
North Carolina
1,281
1,246
1,171
1,124
1,156
35
125
Coastal Georgia
617
614
618
604
631
3
(14)
Gainesville
224
229
233
235
246
(5)
(22)
East Tennessee
415
420
433
425
421
(5)
(6)
South Carolina
1,947
1,870
1,778
1,774
1,708
77
239
Florida
1,435
1,453
-
-
-
(18)
1,435
Commercial Banking Solutions
2,608
3,169
3,097
1,995
1,922
(561)
686
Total loans
$
11,371
$
11,799
$
10,133
$
8,935
$
8,813
$
(428)
$
2,558
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Loan Portfolio Composition at Year-End
(in millions)
2020
2019
2018
2017
2016
LOANS BY CATEGORY
Owner occupied commercial RE
$
2,090
$
1,720
$
1,648
$
1,924
$
1,650
Income producing commercial RE
2,541
2,008
1,812
1,595
1,282
Commercial & industrial
1,853
1,221
1,278
1,131
1,070
Paycheck protection program
646
-
-
-
-
Commercial construction
967
976
796
712
634
Equipment financing
864
745
565
-
-
Total commercial
8,961
6,670
6,099
5,362
4,636
Residential mortgage
1,285
1,118
1,049
974
857
Home equity lines of credit
697
661
694
731
655
Residential construction
281
236
211
183
190
Consumer
146
128
330
486
583
Total loans
$
11,371
$
8,813
$
8,383
$
7,736
$
6,921
LOANS BY MARKET
North Georgia
$
955
$
967
$
981
$
1,019
$
1,097
Atlanta
1,889
1,762
1,507
1,510
1,399
North Carolina
1,281
1,156
1,072
1,049
545
Coastal Georgia
617
631
588
630
581
Gainesville
224
246
247
248
248
East Tennessee
415
421
477
475
504
South Carolina
1,947
1,708
1,645
1,486
1,233
Florida
1,435
-
-
-
-
Commercial Banking Solutions
2,608
1,922
1,658
961
855
Indirect auto
-
-
208
358
459
Total loans
$
11,371
$
8,813
$
8,383
$
7,736
$
6,921
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Credit Quality
(in thousands)
NONACCRUAL LOANS
2020
Second
Fourth QuarterThird Quarter
Quarter
Owner occupied RE
$
8,582
$
11,075
$
10,710
Income producing RE
15,149
12,230
11,274
Commercial & industrial
16,634
3,534
3,432
Commercial construction
1,745
1,863
2,290
Equipment financing
3,405
3,137
3,119
Total commercial
45,515
31,839
30,825
Residential mortgage
12,858
13,864
13,185
Home equity lines of credit
2,487
2,642
3,138
Residential construction
514
479
500
Consumer
225
260
373
Total
$
61,599
$
49,084
$
48,021
2020
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
Net Charge-
Net Charge-
Net Charge-
Net Charge-
Offs to Average
Net Charge-
Offs to Average
Net Charge-
Offs to Average
(in thousands)
Offs
Loans (1)
Offs
Loans (1)
Offs
Loans (1)
NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY
Owner occupied RE
$
(277)
(0.05)%
$
(725)
(0.14)%
$
(466)
(0.11)%
Income producing RE
(1,718)
(0.27)
1,785
0.29
4,548
0.86
Commercial & industrial
2,294
0.33
(105)
(0.01)
(37)
(0.01)
Commercial construction
(129)
(0.05)
(171)
(0.07)
122
0.05
Equipment financing
1,595
0.75
1,993
0.93
1,665
0.87
Total commercial
1,765
0.08
2,777
0.12
5,832
0.31
Residential mortgage
(25)
(0.01)
(35)
(0.01)
(6)
-
Home equity lines of credit
(151)
(0.09)
(125)
(0.07)
(98)
(0.06)
Residential construction
(47)
(0.07)
-
-
(5)
(0.01)
Consumer
(27)
(0.07)
(79)
(0.22)
426
1.39
Total
$
1,515
0.05
$
2,538
0.09
$
6,149
0.25
(1) Annualized.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
2020
2019
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
148,896
$
125,844
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
1,459,723
389,362
Cash and cash equivalents
1,608,619
515,206
Debt securities available-for-sale
3,224,721
2,274,581
Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $437,193 and $287,904, respectively)
420,361
283,533
Loans held for sale at fair value
105,433
58,484
Loans and leases held for investment
11,370,815
8,812,553
Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases
(137,010)
(62,089)
Loans and leases, net
11,233,805
8,750,464
Premises and equipment, net
218,489
215,976
Bank owned life insurance
201,969
202,664
Accrued interest receivable
47,672
32,660
Net deferred tax asset
38,411
34,059
Derivative financial instruments
86,666
35,007
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
381,823
342,247
Other assets
226,405
171,135
Total assets
$
17,794,374
$
12,916,016
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
5,390,291
$
3,477,979
NOW and interest-bearing demand
3,346,490
2,461,895
Money market
3,550,335
2,230,628
Savings
950,854
706,467
Time
1,704,290
1,859,574
Brokered
290,098
160,701
Total deposits
15,232,358
10,897,244
Long-term debt
326,956
212,664
Derivative financial instruments
29,003
15,516
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
198,527
154,900
Total liabilities
15,786,844
11,280,324
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock, $1 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; Series I, $25,000 per share liquidation
preference; 4,000 and no shares issued and outstanding, respectively
96,422
-
Common stock, $1 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized;
86,675,279 and 79,013,729 shares issued and outstanding, respectively
86,675
79,014
Common stock issuable; 600,834 and 664,640 shares, respectively
10,855
11,491
Capital surplus
1,638,999
1,496,641
Retained earnings
136,869
40,152
Accumulated other comprehensive income
37,710
8,394
Total shareholders' equity
2,007,530
1,635,692
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
17,794,374
$
12,916,016
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)
Three Months Ended
Twelve Months Ended
December 31,
December 31,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2020
2019
2020
2019
Interest revenue:
Loans, including fees
$
141,351
$
118,464
$
494,212
$
476,039
Investment securities, including tax exempt of $2,055 and $1,155, and $7,043 and $4,564
14,507
16,846
62,074
74,484
Deposits in banks and short-term investments
213
1,109
1,710
2,183
Total interest revenue
156,071
136,419
557,996
552,706
Interest expense:
Deposits:
NOW and interest-bearing demand
1,495
3,382
7,735
13,665
Money market
2,196
4,883
13,165
18,983
Savings
48
34
169
149
Time
2,689
8,372
20,703
34,059
Deposits
6,428
16,671
41,772
66,856
Short-term borrowings
-
-
3
838
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
2
28
2,697
Long-term debt
4,248
3,108
14,434
12,921
Total interest expense
10,676
19,781
56,237
83,312
Net interest revenue
145,395
116,638
501,759
469,394
Provision for credit losses
2,907
3,500
80,434
13,150
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
142,488
113,138
421,325
456,244
Noninterest income:
Service charges and fees
8,508
9,368
32,401
36,797
Mortgage loan gains and related fees
18,974
9,395
76,087
27,145
Brokerage fees and wealth management fees
3,221
1,526
9,240
6,150
Gains from other loan sales, net
1,531
2,455
5,420
6,867
Securities gains (losses), net
2
(903)
748
(1,021)
Other
9,139
8,342
32,213
28,775
Total noninterest income
41,375
30,183
156,109
104,713
Total revenue
183,863
143,321
577,434
560,957
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
61,824
50,279
224,060
196,440
Occupancy
7,082
5,926
25,791
23,350
Communications and equipment
7,687
6,380
27,149
24,613
FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges
1,594
1,330
5,982
4,901
Professional fees
4,029
5,098
18,032
17,028
Lending and loan servicing expense
2,468
1,907
10,993
9,416
Outside services - electronic banking
1,997
1,919
7,513
7,020
Postage, printing and supplies
1,793
1,637
6,779
6,370
Advertising and public relations
9,891
1,914
15,203
6,170
Amortization of intangibles
1,042
1,093
4,168
4,938
Merger-related and other charges
2,452
(74)
7,018
6,907
Other
4,631
4,015
15,301
15,092
Total noninterest expenses
106,490
81,424
367,989
322,245
Net income before income taxes
77,373
61,897
209,445
238,712
Income tax expense
17,871
12,885
45,356
52,991
Net income
$
59,502
$
49,012
$
164,089
$
185,721
Preferred stock dividends
1,719
-
3,533
-
Undistributed earnings allocated to unvested shares
532
395
1,287
1,375
Net income available to common shareholders
$
57,251
$
48,617
$
159,269
$
184,346
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
0.66
$
0.61
$
1.91
$
2.31
Diluted
0.66
0.61
1.91
2.31
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
87,258
79,659
83,184
79,700
Diluted
87,333
79,669
83,248
79,708
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Average
Average
Average
Average
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)
$
11,595,484
$
140,687
4.83 %
$
8,890,272
$
118,262
5.28 %
Taxable securities (3)
3,039,275
12,452
1.64
2,306,065
15,691
2.72
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)
286,490
2,759
3.85
179,744
1,551
3.45
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
1,472,668
1,132
0.31
456,055
1,586
1.39
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)
16,393,917
157,030
3.81
11,832,136
137,090
4.60
Noninterest-earning assets:
Allowance for loan losses
(138,313)
(63,601)
Cash and due from banks
143,694
120,936
Premises and equipment
218,349
219,487
Other assets (3)
1,080,180
836,586
Total assets
$
17,697,827
$
12,945,544
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
NOW and interest-bearing demand
$
3,281,984
1,495
0.18
$
2,398,396
3,382
0.56
Money market
3,698,734
2,196
0.24
2,321,352
4,883
0.83
Savings
918,623
48
0.02
704,454
34
0.02
Time
1,748,099
2,711
0.62
1,880,174
7,975
1.68
Brokered time deposits
83,750
(22)
(0.10)
85,781
397
1.84
Total interest-bearing deposits
9,731,190
6,428
0.26
7,390,157
16,671
0.89
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings
54
-
-
-
-
-
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
-
-
-
435
2
1.82
Long-term debt
327,236
4,248
5.16
232,726
3,108
5.30
Total borrowed funds
327,290
4,248
5.16
233,161
3,110
5.29
Total interest-bearing liabilities
10,058,480
10,676
0.42
7,623,318
19,781
1.03
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
5,325,858
3,533,746
Other liabilities
319,158
165,148
Total liabilities
15,703,496
11,322,212
Shareholders' equity
1,994,331
1,623,332
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
17,697,827
$
12,945,544
Net interest revenue (FTE)
$
146,354
$
117,309
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)
3.39 %
3.57 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (4)
3.55
%
3.93
%
Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $72.6 million in 2020 and $36.0 million in 2019 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,
2020
2019
Average
Average
Average
Average
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
Balance
Interest
Rate
Balance
Interest
Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)
$
10,466,653
$
492,223
4.70 %
$
8,708,035
$
475,803
5.46 %
Taxable securities (3)
2,532,750
55,031
2.17
2,475,102
69,920
2.82
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)
219,668
9,458
4.31
171,549
6,130
3.57
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
1,007,059
4,753
0.47
254,370
3,499
1.38
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)
14,226,130
561,465
3.95
11,609,056
555,352
4.78
Non-interest-earning assets:
Allowance for loan losses
(106,812)
(62,900)
Cash and due from banks
136,702
121,649
Premises and equipment
217,751
220,523
Other assets (3)
993,584
798,649
Total assets
$
15,467,355
$
12,686,977
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
NOW and interest-bearing demand
$
2,759,383
7,735
0.28
$
2,249,713
13,665
0.61
Money market
3,023,928
13,165
0.44
2,221,478
18,983
0.85
Savings
821,344
169
0.02
690,028
149
0.02
Time
1,832,319
20,146
1.10
1,791,319
28,313
1.58
Brokered time deposits
97,788
557
0.57
240,646
5,746
2.39
Total interest-bearing deposits
8,534,762
41,772
0.49
7,193,184
66,856
0.93
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings
1,220
3
0.25
33,504
838
2.50
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
749
28
3.74
106,973
2,697
2.52
Long-term debt
274,069
14,434
5.27
247,732
12,921
5.22
Total borrowed funds
276,038
14,465
5.24
388,209
16,456
4.24
Total interest-bearing liabilities
8,810,800
56,237
0.64
7,581,393
83,312
1.10
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
4,600,152
3,385,431
Other liabilities
235,120
164,550
Total liabilities
13,646,072
11,131,374
Shareholders' equity
1,821,283
1,555,603
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
15,467,355
$
12,686,977
Net interest revenue (FTE)
$
505,228
$
472,040
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)
3.31 %
3.68 %
Net interest margin (FTE) (4)
3.55
%
4.07
%
Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $67.3 million in 2020 and $12.8 million in 2019 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.
About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, with executive offices in Greenville, South Carolina. United is one of the largest full-service financial institutions in the Southeast, with $17.8 billion in assets, and 160 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. United Community Bank, United's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and companies throughout its geographic footprint, including Florida under the brand Seaside Bank and Trust. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, advisory, treasury management, and wealth management. Respected national research firms consistently recognize United for outstanding customer service. In 2020, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Southeast, marking six out of the last seven years United earned the coveted award. United was also named "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2020 for the fourth year in a row based on employee satisfaction. Forbes included United in its inaugural list of the World's Best Banks in 2019 and again in 2020. Forbes also recognized United on its 2020 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the seventh consecutive year. United also received five Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2019 for excellence in Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking, including a national award for Overall Satisfaction in Small Business Banking. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as "operating net income," "pre-tax pre- provision income," "operating net income per diluted common share," "operating earnings per share," "tangible book value per common share," "operating return on common equity," "operating return on tangible common equity," "operating return on assets," "return on assets - pre-taxpre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges," "return on assets - pre-taxpre-provision," "operating efficiency ratio," and "tangible common equity to tangible assets." These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United's underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.
