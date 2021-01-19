Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Nasdaq  >  United Community Banks, Inc.    UCBI

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

(UCBI)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 01/19 04:00:00 pm
31.67 USD   +0.44%
10:38pUNITED COMMUNITY BANKS : Earnings Press Release Fourth Quarter 2020
PU
10:27pUNITED COMMUNITY BANKS : Q4 Results Beat Estimates
MT
10:25pUNITED COMMUNITY BANKS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

United Community Banks : Earnings Press Release Fourth Quarter 2020

01/19/2021 | 05:38pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

For Immediate Release

For more information:

Jefferson Harralson Chief Financial Officer (864) 240-6208

Jefferson_Harralson@ucbi.com

United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results

EPS of $0.66, Return on Assets of 1.30% and Return on Common Equity of 12.36%

GREENVILLE, SC - January 19, 2021 - United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) today reported fourth quarter financial results, including solid year-over-year loan and core deposit growth and strong profitability. For the quarter, United's net income was $59.5 million and pre-taxpre-provision income was $80.3 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.66 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.05 or 8%, from a year ago. Compared to the third quarter, diluted earnings per share were up by $0.14 or 27%. On an operating basis, which excludes merger-related and other charges, diluted earnings per share were $0.68, up $0.07 or 11% from last year and $0.13 per share or 24% compared to the third quarter. United's GAAP return on assets (ROA) was 1.30% and its return on common equity was 12.4% for the quarter. On an operating basis, United's ROA was 1.34% and its return on tangible common equity was 16.2%. On a pre-tax,pre-provision basis, and excluding merger-related and other charges, ROA was 1.82%.

Included in the quarter's results was a discretionary $8.5 million contribution to the United Community Bank Foundation. This contribution lowered operating EPS by $0.07 and operating ROA by 15 basis points.

Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, "While our markets continue to be impacted by the pandemic, I am proud of the ongoing commitment to service by our employees and am encouraged by the resilience of our customers. The strength of our balance sheet and the diversity of our business model enabled us to continue to post solid financial results in a challenging environment. Most importantly, our teams continued to exhibit outstanding leadership. During the year, we have been able to add new teams of bankers, expand our footprint into new, fast-growing markets, and increase our product offerings. Focused efforts by our teams have led to meaningful high-quality growth in loans, deposits, and fee income despite economic headwinds."

Total loans decreased by $428 million during the quarter-primarily driven by the forgiveness of $671 million in SBA Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. Excluding the effect of PPP loans, core organic loan growth was 8% annualized. Core transaction deposits grew by $369 million during the quarter, or 13% annualized, and United's cost of deposits decreased by 8 basis points to 0.17%. The net interest margin increased 28 basis points from the third quarter due mainly to the accelerated recognition of PPP fees, as well as purchased loan accretion.

1

Excluding these items, the net interest margin decreased by approximately 10 basis points from the third quarter due to a combination of factors, including lower overall market rates and increased liquidity.

Mr. Harton concluded, "I am pleased by our performance both this quarter and this past year despite the challenging circumstances. I am optimistic going into 2021 knowing that we are well positioned to take advantage of new business opportunities. In October, and for the fourth consecutive year, United was again named one of the Best Banks to Work for in 2020 by American Banker. This honor demonstrates our commitment to employee development and to fostering a strong culture. Our employees continue to lead in supporting our customers and communities, which is directly reflected in our performance and success."

2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Full year EPS of $1.91, a decrease of 17% compared to last year on both a GAAP and operating basis
  • Return on assets of 1.04%, or 1.07% on an operating basis
  • Pre-tax,pre-provision return on assets of 1.85%, or 1.90% on an operating basis
  • Return on common equity of 9.3%
  • Return on tangible common equity of 12.2% on an operating basis
  • Completed the merger with Three Shores Bancorporation and its bank subsidiary Seaside National Bank & Trust (Seaside) on July 1
  • A provision for credit losses of $80.4 million compared to $13.2 million in 2019, partly due to the adoption of the Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) model in the first quarter
  • Processed nearly 11,000 PPP applications, totaling $1.3 billion in new loans
  • Loan growth of $2.6 billion with $1.4 billion attributable to loans acquired from Seaside and core loan growth (excluding PPP loans) of 8% for the year
  • Core transaction deposits were up $4.0 billion with $1.3 billion attributable to Seaside and remainder in organic growth, which represents a 36% core growth rate for the year
  • Net interest margin of 3.55%, which was down 52 basis points from last year due to a number of factors, including the low rate environment, the Seaside acquisition, and increasing balance sheet liquidity
  • Record mortgage rate locks of $3.3 billion compared to $1.6 billion a year ago
  • Noninterest income was up $49.6 million or 47%, excluding net securities gains; Seaside contributed nearly $4.7 million of the increase and mortgage loan gains and related fees were up $48.9 million, primarily driven by record mortgage rate locks and production
  • Efficiency ratio of 55.7%, or 54.6% on an operating basis
  • Net charge-offs of $18.3 million, or 17 basis points as a percent of average loans, up 3 basis points from 2019
  • Completed a public offering of $100 million aggregate of 6.875% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock and $100 million aggregate principal amount of 5.000% Fixed-to-Floating Senior Notes due 2030
  • Established the United Community Bank Foundation with $10.0 million

2

Fourth Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights:

  • Net income of $59.5 million and pre-taxpre-provision income of $80.3 million
  • EPS increased by 8% compared to last year on a GAAP basis and 11% on an operating basis; compared to third quarter, EPS increased by 27% on a GAAP basis and 24% on an operating basis
  • Return on assets of 1.30%, or 1.34% on an operating basis
  • Pre-tax,pre-provision return on assets of 1.77%, or 1.82% on an operating basis
  • Return on common equity of 12.4%
  • Return on tangible common equity of 16.2% on an operating basis
  • A provision for credit losses of $2.9 million, which increased the allowance for loan losses to 1.20% (1.28%, excluding PPP loans) from 1.14% in the third quarter
  • Loan production of $1.1 billion, resulting in core loan growth of 8%, annualized for the quarter, excluding the impact of $671 million in PPP loans being forgiven
  • Core transaction deposits were up $369 million, which represents a 13% annualized growth rate for the quarter
  • Net interest margin of 3.55% was up 28 basis points from the third quarter, mainly due to the impact of accelerated PPP fees during the quarter
  • Record mortgage closings of $609 million and mortgage rate locks of $792 million, compared to $333 million and $411 million, respectively, a year ago
  • Noninterest income was down $6.6 million on a linked quarter basis, excluding net securities gains, primarily driven by lower mortgage loan gains and related fees
  • Noninterest expenses increased by $10.5 million compared to the third quarter mostly due to funding for the United Community Bank Foundation of $8.5 million
  • Efficiency ratio of 56.7%, or 55.4% on an operating basis
  • Net charge-offs of $1.5 million, or 5 basis points as a percent of average loans, down 4 basis points from the third quarter
  • Nonperforming assets of 0.35% of total assets, up 6 basis points compared to September 30, 2020
  • Total loan deferrals of $71 million or 0.6% of the total loan portfolio compared to $365 million or 3% in the third quarter
  • $8.5 million of funding for the United Community Bank Foundation for charities and causes throughout the footprint, adding to a $0.5 million contribution in the third quarter
  • Plan for operational conversion of Seaside in the first quarter of 2021

Conference Call

United will hold a conference call, Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. To access the call, dial (877) 380-5665 and use the conference number 5083638. The conference call also will be webcast and available for replay for 30 days by selecting "Events & Presentations" within the Investor Relations section of United's website at www.ucbi.com.

3

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Financial Highlights

Selected Financial Information

Fourth

For the Twelve Months Ended

2020

2019

December 31,

YTD 2020-

Quarter

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

2020- 2019

2019

(in thousands, except per share data)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Change

2020

2019

Change

INCOME SUMMARY

Interest revenue

$

156,071

$

141,773

$

123,605

$

136,547

$

136,419

$

557,996

$

552,706

Interest expense

10,676

13,319

14,301

17,941

19,781

56,237

83,312

Net interest revenue

145,395

128,454

109,304

118,606

116,638

25

%

501,759

469,394

7

%

Provision for credit losses

2,907

21,793

33,543

22,191

3,500

80,434

13,150

Noninterest income

41,375

48,682

40,238

25,814

30,183

37

156,109

104,713

49

Total revenue

183,863

155,343

115,999

122,229

143,321

28

577,434

560,957

3

Expenses

106,490

95,981

83,980

81,538

81,424

31

367,989

322,245

14

Income before income tax expense

77,373

59,362

32,019

40,691

61,897

209,445

238,712

Income tax expense

17,871

11,755

6,923

8,807

12,885

45,356

52,991

Net income

59,502

47,607

25,096

31,884

49,012

164,089

185,721

Merger-related and other charges

2,452

3,361

397

808

(74)

7,018

7,357

Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges

(552)

(519)

(87)

(182)

17

(1,340)

(1,695)

Net income - operating (1)

$

61,402

$

50,449

$

25,406

$

32,510

$

48,955

25

$

169,767

$

191,383

(11)

Pre-taxpre-provision income (5)

$

80,280

$

81,155

$

65,562

$

62,882

$

65,397

23

$

289,879

$

251,862

15

PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Per common share:

Diluted net income - GAAP

$

0.66

$

0.52

$

0.32

$

0.40

$

0.61

8

$

1.91

$

2.31

(17)

Diluted net income - operating (1)

0.68

0.55

0.32

0.41

0.61

11

1.98

2.38

(17)

Common stock cash dividends declared

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

0.18

-

0.72

0.68

6

Book value

21.90

21.45

21.22

20.80

20.53

7

21.90

20.53

7

Tangible book value (3)

17.56

17.09

16.95

16.52

16.28

8

17.56

16.28

8

Key performance ratios:

Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4)

12.36

%

10.06

%

6.17

%

7.85

%

12.07

%

9.25

%

11.89

%

Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4)

12.77

10.69

6.25

8.01

12.06

9.58

12.25

Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4)

16.23

13.52

8.09

10.57

15.49

12.24

15.81

Return on assets - GAAP (4)

1.30

1.07

0.71

0.99

1.50

1.04

1.46

Return on assets - operating (1)(4)

1.34

1.14

0.72

1.01

1.50

1.07

1.51

Return on assets -pre-taxpre-provision(4)(5)

1.77

1.86

1.86

1.95

2.00

1.85

1.99

Return on assets -pre-taxpre-provision, excluding

merger related and other charges (1)(4)(5)

1.82

1.93

1.87

1.98

2.00

1.90

2.04

Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4)

3.55

3.27

3.42

4.07

3.93

3.55

4.07

Efficiency ratio - GAAP

56.73

54.14

55.86

56.15

54.87

55.71

55.77

Efficiency ratio - operating (1)

55.42

52.24

55.59

55.59

54.92

54.64

54.50

Equity to total assets

11.29

11.47

11.81

12.54

12.66

11.29

12.66

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)

8.81

8.89

9.12

10.22

10.32

8.81

10.32

ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming loans

$

61,599

$

49,084

$

48,021

$

36,208

$

35,341

74

$

61,599

$

35,341

74

Foreclosed properties

647

953

477

475

476

36

647

476

36

Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")

62,246

50,037

48,498

36,683

35,817

74

62,246

35,817

74

Allowance for credit losses - loans and leases

137,010

134,256

103,669

81,905

62,089

121

137,010

62,089

121

Net charge-offs

1,515

2,538

6,149

8,114

3,925

(61)

18,316

12,216

50

Allowance for credit losses - loans and leases to loans

1.20 %

1.14 %

1.02 %

0.92 %

0.70 %

1.20 %

0.70 %

Net charge-offs to average loans (4)

0.05

0.09

0.25

0.37

0.18

0.17

0.14

NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties

0.55

0.42

0.48

0.41

0.41

0.55

0.41

NPAs to total assets

0.35

0.29

0.32

0.28

0.28

0.35

0.28

AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions)

Loans

$ 11,595

$ 11,644

$

9,773

$

8,829

$

8,890

30

$ 10,467

$

8,708

20

Investment securities

3,326

2,750

2,408

2,520

2,486

34

2,752

2,647

4

Earning assets

16,394

15,715

12,958

11,798

11,832

39

14,226

11,609

23

Total assets

17,698

17,013

14,173

12,944

12,946

37

15,467

12,687

22

Deposits

15,057

14,460

12,071

10,915

10,924

38

13,135

10,579

24

Shareholders' equity

1,994

1,948

1,686

1,653

1,623

23

1,821

1,556

17

Common shares - basic (thousands)

87,258

87,129

78,920

79,340

79,659

10

83,184

79,700

4

Common shares - diluted (thousands)

87,333

87,205

78,924

79,446

79,669

10

83,248

79,708

4

AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)

Loans

$

11,371

$

11,799

$

10,133

$

8,935

$

8,813

29

$

11,371

$

8,813

29

Investment securities

3,645

3,089

2,432

2,540

2,559

42

3,645

2,559

42

Total assets

17,794

17,153

15,005

13,086

12,916

38

17,794

12,916

38

Deposits

15,232

14,603

12,702

11,035

10,897

40

15,232

10,897

40

Shareholders' equity

2,008

1,967

1,772

1,641

1,636

23

2,008

1,636

23

Common shares outstanding (thousands)

86,675

86,611

78,335

78,284

79,014

10

86,675

79,014

10

  1. Excludes merger-related and other charges. (2) Net income divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss).
  1. Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.

4

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Selected Financial Information

For the Years Ended December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

INCOME SUMMARY

Interest revenue

$

557,996

$

552,706

$

500,080

$

389,720

$

335,020

Interest expense

56,237

83,312

61,330

33,735

25,236

Net interest revenue

501,759

469,394

438,750

355,985

309,784

Provision for credit losses

80,434

13,150

9,500

3,800

(800)

Noninterest income

156,109

104,713

92,961

88,260

93,697

Total revenue

577,434

560,957

522,211

440,445

404,281

Expenses

367,989

322,245

306,285

267,611

241,289

Income before income tax expense

209,445

238,712

215,926

172,834

162,992

Income tax expense

45,356

52,991

49,815

105,013

62,336

Net income

164,089

185,721

166,111

67,821

100,656

Merger-related and other charges

7,018

7,357

7,345

14,662

8,122

Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges

(1,340)

(1,695)

(1,494)

(3,745)

(3,074)

Impact of remeasurement of deferred tax asset resulting from 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs

-

-

-

38,199

-

Impairment of deferred tax asset on cancelled non-qualified stock options

-

-

-

-

976

Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI

-

-

-

3,400

-

Net income - operating (1)

$

169,767

$

191,383

$

171,962

$

120,337

$

106,680

Pre-taxpre-provision income (4)

$

289,879

$

251,862

$

225,426

$

176,634

$

162,192

PERFORMANCE MEASURES

Per common share:

Diluted net income - GAAP

$

1.91

$

2.31

$

2.07

$

0.92

$

1.40

Diluted net income - operating (1)

1.98

2.38

2.14

1.63

1.48

Common stock cash dividends declared

0.72

0.68

0.58

0.38

0.30

Book value

21.90

20.53

18.24

16.67

15.06

Tangible book value (3)

17.56

16.28

14.24

13.65

12.95

Key performance ratios:

Return on common equity - GAAP (2)

9.25

%

11.89

%

11.60

%

5.67

%

9.41

%

Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)

9.58

12.25

12.01

10.07

9.98

Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)

12.24

15.81

15.69

12.02

11.86

Return on assets - GAAP

1.04

1.46

1.35

0.62

1.00

Return on assets - operating (1)

1.07

1.51

1.40

1.09

1.06

Return on assets -pre-taxpre-provision(4)

1.85

1.99

1.84

1.60

1.61

Return on assets -pre-taxpre-provision, excluding merger related and other charges (1)(5)

1.90

2.04

1.89

1.74

1.69

Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent)

3.55

4.07

3.91

3.52

3.36

Efficiency ratio - GAAP

55.71

55.77

57.31

59.95

59.80

Efficiency ratio - operating (1)

54.64

54.50

55.94

56.67

57.78

Equity to total assets

11.29

12.66

11.59

10.94

10.05

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)

8.81

10.32

9.29

9.14

8.77

ASSET QUALITY

Nonperforming loans

$

61,599

$

35,341

$

23,778

$

23,658

$

21,539

Foreclosed properties

647

476

1,305

3,234

7,949

Total nonperforming assets (NPAs)

62,246

35,817

25,083

26,892

29,488

Allowance for credit losses - loans and leases

137,010

62,089

61,203

58,914

61,422

Net charge-offs

18,316

12,216

6,113

5,998

6,766

Allowance for credit losses - loans and leases to loans

1.20

%

0.70

%

0.73

%

0.76

%

0.89

%

Net charge-offs to average loans

0.17

0.14

0.07

0.08

0.11

NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties

0.55

0.41

0.30

0.35

0.43

NPAs to total assets

0.35

0.28

0.20

0.23

0.28

AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions)

Loans

$

10,467

$

8,708

$

8,170

$

7,150

$

6,413

Investment securities

2,752

2,647

2,899

2,847

2,691

Earning assets

14,226

11,609

11,282

10,162

9,257

Total assets

15,467

12,687

12,284

11,015

10,054

Deposits

13,135

10,579

10,000

8,950

8,177

Shareholders' equity

1,821

1,556

1,380

1,180

1,059

Common shares - basic (thousands)

83,184

79,700

79,662

73,247

71,910

Common shares - diluted (thousands)

83,248

79,708

79,671

73,259

71,915

AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)

Loans

$

11,371

$

8,813

$

8,383

$

7,736

$

6,921

Investment securities

3,645

2,559

2,903

2,937

2,762

Total assets

17,794

12,916

12,573

11,915

10,709

Deposits

15,232

10,897

10,535

9,808

8,638

Shareholders' equity

2,008

1,636

1,458

1,303

1,076

Common shares outstanding (thousands)

86,675

79,014

79,234

77,580

70,899

  1. Excludes merger-related and other charges which includes amortization of certain executive change of control benefits, 2019 executive retirement charges and termination of pension plan, the 2017 impact of remeasurement of United's deferred tax assets following the passage of tax reform legislation, a 2017 release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI, and a 2016 deferred tax asset impairment charge related to cancelled non-qualified stock options. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.

5

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation

Selected Financial Information- Quarterly

2020

2019

(in thousands, except per share data)

Fourth Quarter

Third Quarter

Second Quarter

First Quarter

Fourth Quarter

Expense reconciliation

Expenses (GAAP)

$

106,490

$

95,981

$

83,980

$

81,538

$

81,424

Merger-related and other charges

(2,452)

(3,361)

(397)

(808)

74

Expenses - operating

$

104,038

$

92,620

$

83,583

$

80,730

$

81,498

Net income to operating income reconciliation

Net income (GAAP)

$

59,502

$

47,607

$

25,096

$

31,884

$

49,012

Merger-related and other charges

2,452

3,361

397

808

(74)

Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges

(552)

(519)

(87)

(182)

17

Net income - operating

$

61,402

$

50,449

$

25,406

$

32,510

$

48,955

Net income to pre-taxpre-provision income reconciliation

Net income (GAAP)

59,502

47,607

25,096

31,884

49,012

Income tax expense

17,871

11,755

6,923

8,807

12,885

Provision for credit losses

2,907

21,793

33,543

22,191

3,500

Pre-taxpre-provision income

$

80,280

$

81,155

$

65,562

$

62,882

$

65,397

Diluted income per common share reconciliation

Diluted income per common share (GAAP)

$

0.66

$

0.52

$

0.32

$

0.40

$

0.61

Merger-related and other charges

0.02

0.03

-

0.01

-

Diluted income per common share - operating

$

0.68

$

0.55

$

0.32

$

0.41

$

0.61

Book value per common share reconciliation

Book value per common share (GAAP)

$

21.90

$

21.45

$

21.22

$

20.80

$

20.53

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles

(4.34)

(4.36)

(4.27)

(4.28)

(4.25)

Tangible book value per common share

$

17.56

$

17.09

$

16.95

$

16.52

$

16.28

Return on tangible common equity reconciliation

Return on common equity (GAAP)

12.36

%

10.06

%

6.17

%

7.85

%

12.07

%

Merger-related and other charges

0.41

0.63

0.08

0.16

(0.01)

Return on common equity - operating

12.77

10.69

6.25

8.01

12.06

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles

3.46

2.83

1.84

2.56

3.43

Return on tangible common equity - operating

16.23

%

13.52

%

8.09

%

10.57

%

15.49

%

Return on assets reconciliation

Return on assets (GAAP)

1.30 %

1.07 %

0.71 %

0.99 %

1.50 %

Merger-related and other charges

0.04

0.07

0.01

0.02

-

Return on assets - operating

1.34 %

1.14 %

0.72 %

1.01 %

1.50 %

Return on assets to return on assets- pre-taxpre-provision reconciliation

Return on assets (GAAP)

1.30

%

1.07

%

0.71

%

0.99

%

1.50

%

Income tax expense

0.40

0.28

0.20

0.27

0.39

Provision for credit losses

0.07

0.51

0.95

0.69

0.11

Return on assets - pre-taxpre-provision

1.77

1.86

1.86

1.95

2.00

Merger-related and other charges

0.05

0.07

0.01

0.03

-

Return on assets - pre-taxpre-provision, excluding merger-related and other

charges

1.82 %

1.93 %

1.87 %

1.98 %

2.00 %

Efficiency ratio reconciliation

Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

56.73

%

54.14

%

55.86

%

56.15

%

54.87

%

Merger-related and other charges

(1.31)

(1.90)

(0.27)

(0.56)

0.05

Efficiency ratio - operating

55.42

%

52.24

%

55.59

%

55.59

%

54.92

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation

Equity to total assets (GAAP)

11.29 %

11.47 %

11.81 %

12.54 %

12.66 %

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles

(1.94)

(2.02)

(2.05)

(2.32)

(2.34)

Effect of preferred equity

(0.54)

(0.56)

(0.64)

-

-

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

8.81

%

8.89

%

9.12

%

10.22

%

10.32

%

6

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation

Selected Financial Information- Annual

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

Expense reconciliation

Expenses (GAAP)

$

367,989

$

322,245

$

306,285

$

267,611

$

241,289

Merger-related and other charges

(7,018)

(7,357)

(7,345)

(14,662)

(8,122)

Expenses - operating

$

360,971

$

314,888

$

298,940

$

252,949

$

233,167

Net income reconciliation

Net income (GAAP)

$

164,089

$

185,721

$

166,111

$

67,821

$

100,656

Merger-related and other charges

7,018

7,357

7,345

14,662

8,122

Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges

(1,340)

(1,695)

(1,494)

(3,745)

(3,074)

Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset

-

-

-

38,199

-

Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options

-

-

-

-

976

Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI

-

-

-

3,400

-

Net income - operating

$

169,767

$

191,383

$

171,962

$

120,337

$

106,680

Net income to pre-taxpre-provision income reconciliation

Net income (GAAP)

$

164,089

$

185,721

$

166,111

$

67,821

$

100,656

Income tax expense

45,356

52,991

49,815

105,013

62,336

Provision for credit losses

80,434

13,150

9,500

3,800

(800)

Pre-taxpre-provision income

$

289,879

$

251,862

$

225,426

$

176,634

$

162,192

Diluted income per common share reconciliation

Diluted income per common share (GAAP)

$

1.91

$

2.31

$

2.07

$

0.92

$

1.40

Merger-related and other charges

0.07

0.07

0.07

0.14

0.07

Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset

-

-

-

0.52

-

Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options

-

-

-

-

0.01

Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI

-

-

-

0.05

-

Diluted income per common share - operating

$

1.98

$

2.38

$

2.14

$

1.63

$

1.48

Book value per common share reconciliation

Book value per common share (GAAP)

$

21.90

$

20.53

$

18.24

$

16.67

$

15.06

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles

(4.34)

(4.25)

(4.00)

(3.02)

(2.11)

Tangible book value per common share

$

17.56

$

16.28

$

14.24

$

13.65

$

12.95

Return on tangible common equity reconciliation

Return on common equity (GAAP)

9.25 %

11.89 %

11.60 %

5.67 %

9.41 %

Merger-related and other charges

0.33

0.36

0.41

0.92

0.48

Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset

-

-

-

3.20

-

Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options

-

-

-

-

0.09

Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI

-

-

-

0.28

-

Return on common equity - operating

9.58

12.25

12.01

10.07

9.98

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles

2.66

3.56

3.68

1.95

1.88

Return on tangible common equity - operating

12.24

%

15.81

%

15.69

%

12.02

%

11.86

%

Return on assets reconciliation

Return on assets (GAAP)

1.04 %

1.46 %

1.35 %

0.62 %

1.00 %

Merger-related and other charges

0.03

0.05

0.05

0.09

0.05

Impact of tax reform on remeasurement of deferred tax asset

-

-

-

0.35

-

Impairment of deferred tax asset on canceled non-qualified stock options

-

-

-

-

0.01

Release of disproportionate tax effects lodged in OCI

-

-

-

0.03

-

Return on assets - operating

1.07

%

1.51

%

1.40

%

1.09

%

1.06

%

Return on assets to return on assets - pre-taxpre-provision reconciliation

Return on assets (GAAP)

1.04 %

1.46 %

1.35 %

0.62 %

1.00 %

Income tax expense

0.29

0.43

0.41

0.95

0.62

Provision for credit losses

0.52

0.10

0.08

0.03

(0.01)

Return on assets - pre-taxpre-provision

1.85

1.99

1.84

1.60

1.61

Merger-related and other charges

0.05

0.05

0.05

0.14

0.08

Return on assets - pre-taxpre-provision

1.90

%

2.04

%

1.89

%

1.74

%

1.69

%

Efficiency ratio reconciliation

Efficiency ratio (GAAP)

55.71 %

55.77 %

57.31 %

59.95 %

59.80 %

Merger-related and other charges

(1.07)

(1.27)

(1.37)

(3.28)

(2.02)

Efficiency ratio - operating

54.64 %

54.50 %

55.94 %

56.67 %

57.78 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation

Equity to assets (GAAP)

11.29

%

12.66

%

11.59

%

10.94

%

10.05

%

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles

(1.94)

(2.34)

(2.30)

(1.80)

(1.28)

Effect of preferred equity

(0.54)

-

-

-

-

Tangible common equity to assets

8.81 %

10.32 %

9.29 %

9.14 %

8.77 %

7

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Financial Highlights

Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End

2020

2019

Linked

Year over

Fourth

Third

Second

First

Fourth

Quarter

Year

(in millions)

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Quarter

Change

Change

LOANS BY CATEGORY

Owner occupied commercial RE

$

2,090

$

2,009

$

1,759

$

1,703

$

1,720

$

81

$

370

Income producing commercial RE

2,541

2,493

2,178

2,065

2,008

48

533

Commercial & industrial

1,853

1,788

1,219

1,310

1,221

65

632

Paycheck protection program

646

1,317

1,095

-

-

(671)

646

Commercial construction

967

987

946

959

976

(20)

(9)

Equipment financing

864

823

779

761

745

41

119

Total commercial

8,961

9,417

7,976

6,798

6,670

(456)

2,291

Residential mortgage

1,285

1,270

1,152

1,128

1,118

15

167

Home equity lines of credit

697

707

654

668

661

(10)

36

Residential construction

281

257

230

216

236

24

45

Consumer

147

148

121

125

128

(1)

19

Total loans

$

11,371

$

11,799

$

10,133

$

8,935

$

8,813

$

(428)

$

2,558

LOANS BY MARKET

North Georgia

$

955

$

945

$

951

$

958

$

967

$

10

$

(12)

Atlanta

1,889

1,853

1,852

1,820

1,762

36

127

North Carolina

1,281

1,246

1,171

1,124

1,156

35

125

Coastal Georgia

617

614

618

604

631

3

(14)

Gainesville

224

229

233

235

246

(5)

(22)

East Tennessee

415

420

433

425

421

(5)

(6)

South Carolina

1,947

1,870

1,778

1,774

1,708

77

239

Florida

1,435

1,453

-

-

-

(18)

1,435

Commercial Banking Solutions

2,608

3,169

3,097

1,995

1,922

(561)

686

Total loans

$

11,371

$

11,799

$

10,133

$

8,935

$

8,813

$

(428)

$

2,558

8

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Financial Highlights

Loan Portfolio Composition at Year-End

(in millions)

2020

2019

2018

2017

2016

LOANS BY CATEGORY

Owner occupied commercial RE

$

2,090

$

1,720

$

1,648

$

1,924

$

1,650

Income producing commercial RE

2,541

2,008

1,812

1,595

1,282

Commercial & industrial

1,853

1,221

1,278

1,131

1,070

Paycheck protection program

646

-

-

-

-

Commercial construction

967

976

796

712

634

Equipment financing

864

745

565

-

-

Total commercial

8,961

6,670

6,099

5,362

4,636

Residential mortgage

1,285

1,118

1,049

974

857

Home equity lines of credit

697

661

694

731

655

Residential construction

281

236

211

183

190

Consumer

146

128

330

486

583

Total loans

$

11,371

$

8,813

$

8,383

$

7,736

$

6,921

LOANS BY MARKET

North Georgia

$

955

$

967

$

981

$

1,019

$

1,097

Atlanta

1,889

1,762

1,507

1,510

1,399

North Carolina

1,281

1,156

1,072

1,049

545

Coastal Georgia

617

631

588

630

581

Gainesville

224

246

247

248

248

East Tennessee

415

421

477

475

504

South Carolina

1,947

1,708

1,645

1,486

1,233

Florida

1,435

-

-

-

-

Commercial Banking Solutions

2,608

1,922

1,658

961

855

Indirect auto

-

-

208

358

459

Total loans

$

11,371

$

8,813

$

8,383

$

7,736

$

6,921

9

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Financial Highlights

Credit Quality

(in thousands)

NONACCRUAL LOANS

2020

Second

Fourth QuarterThird Quarter

Quarter

Owner occupied RE

$

8,582

$

11,075

$

10,710

Income producing RE

15,149

12,230

11,274

Commercial & industrial

16,634

3,534

3,432

Commercial construction

1,745

1,863

2,290

Equipment financing

3,405

3,137

3,119

Total commercial

45,515

31,839

30,825

Residential mortgage

12,858

13,864

13,185

Home equity lines of credit

2,487

2,642

3,138

Residential construction

514

479

500

Consumer

225

260

373

Total

$

61,599

$

49,084

$

48,021

2020

Fourth Quarter

Third Quarter

Second Quarter

Net Charge-

Net Charge-

Net Charge-

Net Charge-

Offs to Average

Net Charge-

Offs to Average

Net Charge-

Offs to Average

(in thousands)

Offs

Loans (1)

Offs

Loans (1)

Offs

Loans (1)

NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY

Owner occupied RE

$

(277)

(0.05)%

$

(725)

(0.14)%

$

(466)

(0.11)%

Income producing RE

(1,718)

(0.27)

1,785

0.29

4,548

0.86

Commercial & industrial

2,294

0.33

(105)

(0.01)

(37)

(0.01)

Commercial construction

(129)

(0.05)

(171)

(0.07)

122

0.05

Equipment financing

1,595

0.75

1,993

0.93

1,665

0.87

Total commercial

1,765

0.08

2,777

0.12

5,832

0.31

Residential mortgage

(25)

(0.01)

(35)

(0.01)

(6)

-

Home equity lines of credit

(151)

(0.09)

(125)

(0.07)

(98)

(0.06)

Residential construction

(47)

(0.07)

-

-

(5)

(0.01)

Consumer

(27)

(0.07)

(79)

(0.22)

426

1.39

Total

$

1,515

0.05

$

2,538

0.09

$

6,149

0.25

(1) Annualized.

10

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Unaudited)

December 31,

December 31,

(in thousands, except share and per share data)

2020

2019

ASSETS

Cash and due from banks

$

148,896

$

125,844

Interest-bearing deposits in banks

1,459,723

389,362

Cash and cash equivalents

1,608,619

515,206

Debt securities available-for-sale

3,224,721

2,274,581

Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $437,193 and $287,904, respectively)

420,361

283,533

Loans held for sale at fair value

105,433

58,484

Loans and leases held for investment

11,370,815

8,812,553

Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases

(137,010)

(62,089)

Loans and leases, net

11,233,805

8,750,464

Premises and equipment, net

218,489

215,976

Bank owned life insurance

201,969

202,664

Accrued interest receivable

47,672

32,660

Net deferred tax asset

38,411

34,059

Derivative financial instruments

86,666

35,007

Goodwill and other intangible assets, net

381,823

342,247

Other assets

226,405

171,135

Total assets

$

17,794,374

$

12,916,016

LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

Liabilities:

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing demand

$

5,390,291

$

3,477,979

NOW and interest-bearing demand

3,346,490

2,461,895

Money market

3,550,335

2,230,628

Savings

950,854

706,467

Time

1,704,290

1,859,574

Brokered

290,098

160,701

Total deposits

15,232,358

10,897,244

Long-term debt

326,956

212,664

Derivative financial instruments

29,003

15,516

Accrued expenses and other liabilities

198,527

154,900

Total liabilities

15,786,844

11,280,324

Shareholders' equity:

Preferred stock, $1 par value: 10,000,000 shares authorized; Series I, $25,000 per share liquidation

preference; 4,000 and no shares issued and outstanding, respectively

96,422

-

Common stock, $1 par value; 150,000,000 shares authorized;

86,675,279 and 79,013,729 shares issued and outstanding, respectively

86,675

79,014

Common stock issuable; 600,834 and 664,640 shares, respectively

10,855

11,491

Capital surplus

1,638,999

1,496,641

Retained earnings

136,869

40,152

Accumulated other comprehensive income

37,710

8,394

Total shareholders' equity

2,007,530

1,635,692

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

17,794,374

$

12,916,016

11

UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.

Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

December 31,

(in thousands, except per share data)

2020

2019

2020

2019

Interest revenue:

Loans, including fees

$

141,351

$

118,464

$

494,212

$

476,039

Investment securities, including tax exempt of $2,055 and $1,155, and $7,043 and $4,564

14,507

16,846

62,074

74,484

Deposits in banks and short-term investments

213

1,109

1,710

2,183

Total interest revenue

156,071

136,419

557,996

552,706

Interest expense:

Deposits:

NOW and interest-bearing demand

1,495

3,382

7,735

13,665

Money market

2,196

4,883

13,165

18,983

Savings

48

34

169

149

Time

2,689

8,372

20,703

34,059

Deposits

6,428

16,671

41,772

66,856

Short-term borrowings

-

-

3

838

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

-

2

28

2,697

Long-term debt

4,248

3,108

14,434

12,921

Total interest expense

10,676

19,781

56,237

83,312

Net interest revenue

145,395

116,638

501,759

469,394

Provision for credit losses

2,907

3,500

80,434

13,150

Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses

142,488

113,138

421,325

456,244

Noninterest income:

Service charges and fees

8,508

9,368

32,401

36,797

Mortgage loan gains and related fees

18,974

9,395

76,087

27,145

Brokerage fees and wealth management fees

3,221

1,526

9,240

6,150

Gains from other loan sales, net

1,531

2,455

5,420

6,867

Securities gains (losses), net

2

(903)

748

(1,021)

Other

9,139

8,342

32,213

28,775

Total noninterest income

41,375

30,183

156,109

104,713

Total revenue

183,863

143,321

577,434

560,957

Noninterest expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

61,824

50,279

224,060

196,440

Occupancy

7,082

5,926

25,791

23,350

Communications and equipment

7,687

6,380

27,149

24,613

FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges

1,594

1,330

5,982

4,901

Professional fees

4,029

5,098

18,032

17,028

Lending and loan servicing expense

2,468

1,907

10,993

9,416

Outside services - electronic banking

1,997

1,919

7,513

7,020

Postage, printing and supplies

1,793

1,637

6,779

6,370

Advertising and public relations

9,891

1,914

15,203

6,170

Amortization of intangibles

1,042

1,093

4,168

4,938

Merger-related and other charges

2,452

(74)

7,018

6,907

Other

4,631

4,015

15,301

15,092

Total noninterest expenses

106,490

81,424

367,989

322,245

Net income before income taxes

77,373

61,897

209,445

238,712

Income tax expense

17,871

12,885

45,356

52,991

Net income

$

59,502

$

49,012

$

164,089

$

185,721

Preferred stock dividends

1,719

-

3,533

-

Undistributed earnings allocated to unvested shares

532

395

1,287

1,375

Net income available to common shareholders

$

57,251

$

48,617

$

159,269

$

184,346

Net income per common share:

Basic

$

0.66

$

0.61

$

1.91

$

2.31

Diluted

0.66

0.61

1.91

2.31

Weighted average common shares outstanding:

Basic

87,258

79,659

83,184

79,700

Diluted

87,333

79,669

83,248

79,708

12

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis

For the Three Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Average

Average

Average

Average

(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Assets:

Interest-earning assets:

Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)

$

11,595,484

$

140,687

4.83 %

$

8,890,272

$

118,262

5.28 %

Taxable securities (3)

3,039,275

12,452

1.64

2,306,065

15,691

2.72

Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)

286,490

2,759

3.85

179,744

1,551

3.45

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets

1,472,668

1,132

0.31

456,055

1,586

1.39

Total interest-earning assets (FTE)

16,393,917

157,030

3.81

11,832,136

137,090

4.60

Noninterest-earning assets:

Allowance for loan losses

(138,313)

(63,601)

Cash and due from banks

143,694

120,936

Premises and equipment

218,349

219,487

Other assets (3)

1,080,180

836,586

Total assets

$

17,697,827

$

12,945,544

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing deposits:

NOW and interest-bearing demand

$

3,281,984

1,495

0.18

$

2,398,396

3,382

0.56

Money market

3,698,734

2,196

0.24

2,321,352

4,883

0.83

Savings

918,623

48

0.02

704,454

34

0.02

Time

1,748,099

2,711

0.62

1,880,174

7,975

1.68

Brokered time deposits

83,750

(22)

(0.10)

85,781

397

1.84

Total interest-bearing deposits

9,731,190

6,428

0.26

7,390,157

16,671

0.89

Federal funds purchased and other borrowings

54

-

-

-

-

-

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

-

-

-

435

2

1.82

Long-term debt

327,236

4,248

5.16

232,726

3,108

5.30

Total borrowed funds

327,290

4,248

5.16

233,161

3,110

5.29

Total interest-bearing liabilities

10,058,480

10,676

0.42

7,623,318

19,781

1.03

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

Noninterest-bearing deposits

5,325,858

3,533,746

Other liabilities

319,158

165,148

Total liabilities

15,703,496

11,322,212

Shareholders' equity

1,994,331

1,623,332

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

17,697,827

$

12,945,544

Net interest revenue (FTE)

$

146,354

$

117,309

Net interest-rate spread (FTE)

3.39 %

3.57 %

Net interest margin (FTE) (4)

3.55

%

3.93

%

  1. Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
  2. Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
  3. Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $72.6 million in 2020 and $36.0 million in 2019 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
  4. Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

13

Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis

For the Twelve Months Ended December 31,

2020

2019

Average

Average

Average

Average

(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Assets:

Interest-earning assets:

Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)

$

10,466,653

$

492,223

4.70 %

$

8,708,035

$

475,803

5.46 %

Taxable securities (3)

2,532,750

55,031

2.17

2,475,102

69,920

2.82

Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)

219,668

9,458

4.31

171,549

6,130

3.57

Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets

1,007,059

4,753

0.47

254,370

3,499

1.38

Total interest-earning assets (FTE)

14,226,130

561,465

3.95

11,609,056

555,352

4.78

Non-interest-earning assets:

Allowance for loan losses

(106,812)

(62,900)

Cash and due from banks

136,702

121,649

Premises and equipment

217,751

220,523

Other assets (3)

993,584

798,649

Total assets

$

15,467,355

$

12,686,977

Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:

Interest-bearing liabilities:

Interest-bearing deposits:

NOW and interest-bearing demand

$

2,759,383

7,735

0.28

$

2,249,713

13,665

0.61

Money market

3,023,928

13,165

0.44

2,221,478

18,983

0.85

Savings

821,344

169

0.02

690,028

149

0.02

Time

1,832,319

20,146

1.10

1,791,319

28,313

1.58

Brokered time deposits

97,788

557

0.57

240,646

5,746

2.39

Total interest-bearing deposits

8,534,762

41,772

0.49

7,193,184

66,856

0.93

Federal funds purchased and other borrowings

1,220

3

0.25

33,504

838

2.50

Federal Home Loan Bank advances

749

28

3.74

106,973

2,697

2.52

Long-term debt

274,069

14,434

5.27

247,732

12,921

5.22

Total borrowed funds

276,038

14,465

5.24

388,209

16,456

4.24

Total interest-bearing liabilities

8,810,800

56,237

0.64

7,581,393

83,312

1.10

Noninterest-bearing liabilities:

Noninterest-bearing deposits

4,600,152

3,385,431

Other liabilities

235,120

164,550

Total liabilities

13,646,072

11,131,374

Shareholders' equity

1,821,283

1,555,603

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$

15,467,355

$

12,686,977

Net interest revenue (FTE)

$

505,228

$

472,040

Net interest-rate spread (FTE)

3.31 %

3.68 %

Net interest margin (FTE) (4)

3.55

%

4.07

%

  1. Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate.
  2. Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale.
  3. Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $67.3 million in 2020 and $12.8 million in 2019 are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation.
  4. Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.

14

About United Community Banks, Inc.

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) is a bank holding company headquartered in Blairsville, Georgia, with executive offices in Greenville, South Carolina. United is one of the largest full-service financial institutions in the Southeast, with $17.8 billion in assets, and 160 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee. United Community Bank, United's wholly-owned bank subsidiary, specializes in personalized community banking services for individuals, small businesses and companies throughout its geographic footprint, including Florida under the brand Seaside Bank and Trust. Services include a full range of consumer and commercial banking products, including mortgage, advisory, treasury management, and wealth management. Respected national research firms consistently recognize United for outstanding customer service. In 2020, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Southeast, marking six out of the last seven years United earned the coveted award. United was also named "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2020 for the fourth year in a row based on employee satisfaction. Forbes included United in its inaugural list of the World's Best Banks in 2019 and again in 2020. Forbes also recognized United on its 2020 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the seventh consecutive year. United also received five Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2019 for excellence in Small Business Banking and Middle Market Banking, including a national award for Overall Satisfaction in Small Business Banking. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as "operating net income," "pre-tax pre- provision income," "operating net income per diluted common share," "operating earnings per share," "tangible book value per common share," "operating return on common equity," "operating return on tangible common equity," "operating return on assets," "return on assets - pre-taxpre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges," "return on assets - pre-taxpre-provision," "operating efficiency ratio," and "tangible common equity to tangible assets." These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United's underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.

# # #

15

Disclaimer

United Community Banks Inc. published this content on 19 January 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 January 2021 22:37:03 UTC

© Publicnow 2021
All news about UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
10:38pUNITED COMMUNITY BANKS : Earnings Press Release Fourth Quarter 2020
PU
10:27pUNITED COMMUNITY BANKS : Q4 Results Beat Estimates
MT
10:25pUNITED COMMUNITY BANKS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
10:17pUNITED COMMUNITY BANKS INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regu..
AQ
10:14pUNITED COMMUNITY BANKS : Investor Presentation Fourth Quarter 2020
PU
10:03pUNITED COMMUNITY BANKS : Earnings Flash (UCBI) UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS Reports Q4..
MT
10:02pUNITED COMMUNITY BANKS : Earnings Flash (UCBI) UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS Reports Q4..
MT
10:00pUnited Community Banks, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter Results
GL
01/17Wall St Week Ahead-Earnings season to test surge in regional banks stocks
RE
01/16Earnings season to test surge in regional banks stocks
RE
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 655 M - -
Net income 2020 156 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 16,9x
Yield 2020 2,29%
Capitalization 2 731 M 2 731 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 4,17x
Capi. / Sales 2021 4,11x
Nbr of Employees 2 414
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Community Banks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 29,13 $
Last Close Price 31,53 $
Spread / Highest target 3,08%
Spread / Average Target -7,63%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Herbert Lynn Harton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jefferson L. Harralson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Terry Chief Information Officer
Robert H. Blalock Independent Director
Tim R. Wallis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.10.87%2 731
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED7.39%168 834
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.21.23%68 033
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.15.51%67 852
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK4.80%62 241
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)3.76%47 089
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ