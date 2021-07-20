United Community Banks, Inc. Reports Second Quarter Results
07/20/2021 | 04:31pm EDT
GREENVILLE, S.C., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ: UCBI) (United) today announced that net income for the second quarter was $70.3 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income was $78.7 million. Diluted earnings per share of $0.78 for the quarter represented an increase of $0.46 or 144%, from the second quarter a year ago, and represented a decrease of $0.04 or 5% from the first quarter of 2021. On an operating basis, United’s diluted earnings per share of $0.79 was up 147% over the year ago quarter. United’s GAAP return on assets (ROA) was 1.46% and its return on common equity was 14.1% for the quarter. On an operating basis, United’s ROA was 1.48% and its return on tangible common equity was 17.8%. On a pre-tax, pre-provision basis, operating return on assets was 1.67% for the quarter. The quarter benefited from an allowance release of $13.6 million, reflecting continued improvement in economic conditions and forecasts in United’s markets.
Chairman and CEO Lynn Harton stated, “This has been an outstanding quarter for United. Our team once again was recognized by JD Power as having the Best Retail Customer Satisfaction in the Southeast. On July 6, we closed on the acquisition of FinTrust, accelerating our wealth management strategy. We announced expansion into two of the strongest markets in the Southeast, Charlotte and Nashville, via agreements to acquire outstanding community banks in those markets. In addition to these strategic accomplishments, our bankers continued to deliver strong performance results. Core loan growth, excluding PPP loans, was solid and we continue to be optimistic about the remainder of the year, given the momentum in our markets. Core deposit growth remains very strong. Credit results were excellent as well. I couldn’t be more proud of the United team and I congratulate them for delivering these tremendous results.”
Total loans decreased by $288 million during the quarter—impacted by $411 million of Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan forgiveness. Excluding the effect of PPP loans, core organic loan growth was 5% annualized. Core transaction deposits grew by $432 million during the quarter, or 14% annualized, and United’s cost of deposits decreased by 5 basis points to 0.09%. The net interest margin decreased by 3 basis points from the first quarter due mainly to a change in the earning asset mix.
Second Quarter 2021 Financial Highlights:
Net income of $70.3 million and pre-tax, pre-provision income of $78.7 million
EPS increased by 144% compared to second quarter 2020 on a GAAP basis and 147% on an operating basis; compared to first quarter 2021, EPS decreased by 5% on both a GAAP and operating basis
Return on assets of 1.46%, or 1.48% on an operating basis
Pre-tax, pre-provision return on assets of 1.64%, or 1.67% on an operating basis
Return on common equity of 14.1%
Return on tangible common equity of 17.8% on an operating basis
A release of provision for credit losses of $13.6 million, which reduced the allowance for loan losses to 0.98% of loans (1.02%, excluding PPP loans) from 1.09% in the first quarter
Loan production of $1.3 billion, resulting in core loan growth of 5%, annualized for the quarter, excluding the impact of $411 million in PPP loans being forgiven
Core transaction deposits were up $432 million, which represents a 14% annualized growth rate for the quarter
Net interest margin of 3.19% was down 3 basis points from the first quarter, due to continued strong deposit growth and an earning asset mix change toward securities
Record mortgage closings of $680 million compared to $563 million a year ago; mortgage rate locks of $702 million compared to $802 million a year ago
Noninterest income was down $8.9 million on a linked quarter basis, primarily driven by slowing mortgage rate lock activity
Noninterest expenses increased by $346,000 compared to the first quarter on a GAAP basis and by $811,000 on an operating basis mostly due to increased professional fees and mortgage commissions
Efficiency ratio of 54.5%, or 53.9% on an operating basis
Net recoveries of $456,000 or 2 basis points as a percent of average loans, down 1 basis point from the first quarter
Nonperforming assets of 0.25% of total assets, down 5 basis points compared to March 31, 2021
Total loan deferrals of $18 million or 0.2% of the total loan portfolio compared to $48 million or 0.4% in the first quarter
Quarterly common shareholder dividend of $0.19 per share declared during the quarter, an increase of 6% year-over-year
Announced the acquisition of FinTrust Capital Partners, LLC, a registered investment adviser, which closed on July 6, 2021; it added $2.1 billion in assets under management and is expected to add $0.02 in EPS accretion in 2022
Announced the acquisition of Aquesta Financial Holdings, Inc. with $752 million in assets on May 27; it is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021 and add $0.08 in EPS accretion in 2022 with cost savings fully phased in
Announced the acquisition of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. with $3.1 billion in assets on July 14; it is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022 and add $0.15 in EPS accretion in 2022 and $0.22 in 2023 with cost savings fully phased in
Conference Call
United will hold a conference call on Wednesday, July 21, 2021, at 11 a.m. ET to discuss the contents of this press release and to share business highlights for the quarter. To access the call, dial (877) 380-5665 and use the conference number 9585551. The conference call also will be webcast and available for replay for 30 days by selecting “Events & Presentations” within the Investor Relations section of United’s website at www.ucbi.com.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Selected Financial Information
2021
2020
Second Quarter
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
YTD 2021 -
(in thousands, except per share data)
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
2021 - 2020 Change
2021
2020
2020 Change
INCOME SUMMARY
Interest revenue
$
145,809
$
141,542
$
156,071
$
141,773
$
123,605
$
287,351
$
260,152
Interest expense
7,433
9,478
10,676
13,319
14,301
16,911
32,242
Net interest revenue
138,376
132,064
145,395
128,454
109,304
27
%
270,440
227,910
19
%
(Release of) provision for credit losses
(13,588
)
(12,281
)
2,907
21,793
33,543
(25,869
)
55,734
Noninterest income
35,841
44,705
41,375
48,682
40,238
(11
)
80,546
66,052
22
Total revenue
187,805
189,050
183,863
155,343
115,999
62
376,855
238,228
58
Expenses
95,540
95,194
106,490
95,981
83,980
14
190,734
165,518
15
Income before income tax expense
92,265
93,856
77,373
59,362
32,019
188
186,121
72,710
156
Income tax expense
22,005
20,150
17,871
11,755
6,923
218
42,155
15,730
168
Net income
70,260
73,706
59,502
47,607
25,096
180
143,966
56,980
153
Merger-related and other charges
1,078
1,543
2,452
3,361
397
2,621
1,205
Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges
(246
)
(335
)
(552
)
(519
)
(87
)
(581
)
(269
)
Net income - operating (1)
$
71,092
$
74,914
$
61,402
$
50,449
$
25,406
180
$
146,006
$
57,916
152
Pre-tax pre-provision income (5)
$
78,677
$
81,575
$
80,280
$
81,155
$
65,562
20
$
160,252
$
128,444
25
PERFORMANCE MEASURES
Per common share:
Diluted net income - GAAP
$
0.78
$
0.82
$
0.66
$
0.52
$
0.32
144
$
1.60
$
0.71
125
Diluted net income - operating (1)
0.79
0.83
0.68
0.55
0.32
147
1.62
0.73
122
Cash dividends declared
0.19
0.19
0.18
0.18
0.18
6
0.38
0.36
6
Book value
22.81
22.15
21.90
21.45
21.22
7
22.81
21.22
7
Tangible book value (3)
18.49
17.83
17.56
17.09
16.95
9
18.49
16.95
9
Key performance ratios:
Return on common equity - GAAP (2)(4)
14.08
%
15.37
%
12.36
%
10.06
%
6.17
%
14.71
%
7.01
%
Return on common equity - operating (1)(2)(4)
14.25
15.63
12.77
10.69
6.25
14.92
7.13
Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)(2)(3)(4)
17.81
19.68
16.23
13.52
8.09
18.72
9.20
Return on assets - GAAP (4)
1.46
1.62
1.30
1.07
0.71
1.54
0.85
Return on assets - operating (1)(4)
1.48
1.65
1.34
1.14
0.72
1.56
0.86
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision (4)(5)
1.64
1.80
1.77
1.86
1.86
1.72
1.91
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger- related and other charges (1)(4)(5)
1.67
1.83
1.82
1.93
1.87
1.75
1.92
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) (4)
3.19
3.22
3.55
3.27
3.42
3.20
3.73
Efficiency ratio - GAAP
54.53
53.55
56.73
54.14
55.86
54.04
56.00
Efficiency ratio - operating (1)
53.92
52.68
55.42
52.24
55.59
53.30
55.59
Equity to total assets
11.04
10.95
11.29
11.47
11.81
11.04
11.81
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (3)
8.71
8.57
8.81
8.89
9.12
8.71
9.12
ASSET QUALITY
Nonperforming loans
$
46,123
$
55,900
$
61,599
$
49,084
$
48,021
(4
)
$
46,123
$
48,021
(4
)
Foreclosed properties
224
596
647
953
477
224
477
Total nonperforming assets ("NPAs")
46,347
56,496
62,246
50,037
48,498
(4
)
46,347
48,498
(4
)
Allowance for credit losses - loans
111,616
126,866
137,010
134,256
103,669
8
111,616
103,669
8
Net charge-offs
(456
)
(305
)
1,515
2,538
6,149
(761
)
14,263
(105
)
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans
0.98
%
1.09
%
1.20
%
1.14
%
1.02
%
0.98
%
1.02
%
Net charge-offs to average loans (4)
(0.02
)
(0.01
)
0.05
0.09
0.25
(0.01
)
0.31
NPAs to loans and foreclosed properties
0.41
0.48
0.55
0.42
0.48
0.41
0.48
NPAs to total assets
0.25
0.30
0.35
0.29
0.32
0.25
0.32
AVERAGE BALANCES ($ in millions)
Loans
$
11,617
$
11,433
$
11,595
$
11,644
$
9,773
19
$
11,525
$
9,301
24
Investment securities
4,631
3,991
3,326
2,750
2,408
92
4,313
2,464
75
Earning assets
17,540
16,782
16,394
15,715
12,958
35
17,163
12,378
39
Total assets
18,792
18,023
17,698
17,013
14,173
33
18,410
13,558
36
Deposits
16,132
15,366
15,057
14,460
12,071
34
15,751
11,493
37
Shareholders’ equity
2,060
2,025
1,994
1,948
1,686
22
2,042
1,670
22
Common shares - basic (thousands)
87,289
87,322
87,258
87,129
78,920
11
87,306
79,130
10
Common shares - diluted (thousands)
87,421
87,466
87,333
87,205
78,924
11
87,443
79,186
10
AT PERIOD END ($ in millions)
Loans
$
11,391
$
11,679
$
11,371
$
11,799
$
10,133
12
$
11,391
$
10,133
12
Investment securities
4,928
4,332
3,645
3,089
2,432
103
4,928
2,432
103
Total assets
18,896
18,557
17,794
17,153
15,005
26
18,896
15,005
26
Deposits
16,328
15,993
15,232
14,603
12,702
29
16,328
12,702
29
Shareholders’ equity
2,086
2,031
2,008
1,967
1,772
18
2,086
1,772
18
Common shares outstanding (thousands)
86,665
86,777
86,675
86,611
78,335
11
86,665
78,335
11
(1) Excludes merger-related and other charges. (2) Net income less preferred stock dividends, divided by average realized common equity, which excludes accumulated other comprehensive income (loss). (3) Excludes effect of acquisition related intangibles and associated amortization. (4) Annualized. (5) Excludes income tax expense and provision for credit losses.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Non-GAAP Performance Measures Reconciliation
Selected Financial Information
2021
2020
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
2021
2020
Expense reconciliation
Expenses (GAAP)
$
95,540
$
95,194
$
106,490
$
95,981
$
83,980
$
190,734
$
165,518
Merger-related and other charges
(1,078
)
(1,543
)
(2,452
)
(3,361
)
(397
)
(2,621
)
(1,205
)
Expenses - operating
$
94,462
$
93,651
$
104,038
$
92,620
$
83,583
$
188,113
$
164,313
Net income reconciliation
Net income (GAAP)
$
70,260
$
73,706
$
59,502
$
47,607
$
25,096
$
143,966
$
56,980
Merger-related and other charges
1,078
1,543
2,452
3,361
397
2,621
1,205
Income tax benefit of merger-related and other charges
(246
)
(335
)
(552
)
(519
)
(87
)
(581
)
(269
)
Net income - operating
$
71,092
$
74,914
$
61,402
$
50,449
$
25,406
$
146,006
$
57,916
Net income to pre-tax pre-provision income reconciliation
Net income (GAAP)
$
70,260
$
73,706
$
59,502
$
47,607
$
25,096
$
143,966
$
56,980
Income tax expense
22,005
20,150
17,871
11,755
6,923
42,155
15,730
(Release of) provision for credit losses
(13,588
)
(12,281
)
2,907
21,793
33,543
(25,869
)
55,734
Pre-tax pre-provision income
$
78,677
$
81,575
$
80,280
$
81,155
$
65,562
$
160,252
$
128,444
Diluted income per common share reconciliation
Diluted income per common share (GAAP)
$
0.78
$
0.82
$
0.66
$
0.52
$
0.32
$
1.60
$
0.71
Merger-related and other charges, net of tax
0.01
0.01
0.02
0.03
—
0.02
0.02
Diluted income per common share - operating
$
0.79
$
0.83
$
0.68
$
0.55
$
0.32
$
1.62
$
0.73
Book value per common share reconciliation
Book value per common share (GAAP)
$
22.81
$
22.15
$
21.90
$
21.45
$
21.22
$
22.81
$
21.22
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
(4.32
)
(4.32
)
(4.34
)
(4.36
)
(4.27
)
(4.32
)
(4.27
)
Tangible book value per common share
$
18.49
$
17.83
$
17.56
$
17.09
$
16.95
$
18.49
$
16.95
Return on tangible common equity reconciliation
Return on common equity (GAAP)
14.08
%
15.37
%
12.36
%
10.06
%
6.17
%
14.71
%
7.01
%
Merger-related and other charges, net of tax
0.17
0.26
0.41
0.63
0.08
0.21
0.12
Return on common equity - operating
14.25
15.63
12.77
10.69
6.25
14.92
7.13
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
3.56
4.05
3.46
2.83
1.84
3.80
2.07
Return on tangible common equity - operating
17.81
%
19.68
%
16.23
%
13.52
%
8.09
%
18.72
%
9.20
%
Return on assets reconciliation
Return on assets (GAAP)
1.46
%
1.62
%
1.30
%
1.07
%
0.71
%
1.54
%
0.85
%
Merger-related and other charges, net of tax
0.02
0.03
0.04
0.07
0.01
0.02
0.01
Return on assets - operating
1.48
%
1.65
%
1.34
%
1.14
%
0.72
%
1.56
%
0.86
%
Return on assets to return on assets- pre-tax pre-provision reconciliation
Return on assets (GAAP)
1.46
%
1.62
%
1.30
%
1.07
%
0.71
%
1.54
%
0.85
%
Income tax expense
0.47
0.46
0.40
0.28
0.20
0.46
0.23
(Release of) provision for credit losses
(0.29
)
(0.28
)
0.07
0.51
0.95
(0.28
)
0.83
Return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision
1.64
1.80
1.77
1.86
1.86
1.72
1.91
Merger-related and other charges
0.03
0.03
0.05
0.07
0.01
0.03
0.01
Return on assets - pre-tax pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges
1.67
%
1.83
%
1.82
%
1.93
%
1.87
%
1.75
%
1.92
%
Efficiency ratio reconciliation
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)
54.53
%
53.55
%
56.73
%
54.14
%
55.86
%
54.04
%
56.00
%
Merger-related and other charges
(0.61
)
(0.87
)
(1.31
)
(1.90
)
(0.27
)
(0.74
)
(0.41
)
Efficiency ratio - operating
53.92
%
52.68
%
55.42
%
52.24
%
55.59
%
53.30
%
55.59
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets reconciliation
Equity to total assets (GAAP)
11.04
%
10.95
%
11.29
%
11.47
%
11.81
%
11.04
%
11.81
%
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
(1.82
)
(1.86
)
(1.94
)
(2.02
)
(2.05
)
(1.82
)
(2.05
)
Effect of preferred equity
(0.51
)
(0.52
)
(0.54
)
(0.56
)
(0.64
)
(0.51
)
(0.64
)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
8.71
%
8.57
%
8.81
%
8.89
%
9.12
%
8.71
%
9.12
%
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans reconciliation
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans (GAAP)
0.98
%
1.09
%
1.20
%
1.14
%
1.02
%
0.98
%
1.02
%
Effect of PPP loans
0.04
0.09
0.08
0.14
0.13
0.04
0.13
Allowance for credit losses - loans to loans, excluding PPP loans
1.02
%
1.18
%
1.28
%
1.28
%
1.15
%
1.02
%
1.15
%
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Loan Portfolio Composition at Period-End
2021
2020
Linked
Year over
(in millions)
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
Third Quarter
Second Quarter
Quarter Change
Year Change
LOANS BY CATEGORY
Owner occupied commercial RE
$
2,149
$
2,107
$
2,090
$
2,009
$
1,759
$
42
$
390
Income producing commercial RE
2,550
2,599
2,541
2,493
2,178
(49
)
372
Commercial & industrial
1,762
1,760
1,853
1,788
1,219
2
543
Paycheck protection program
472
883
646
1,317
1,095
(411
)
(623
)
Commercial construction
927
960
967
987
946
(33
)
(19
)
Equipment financing
969
913
864
823
779
56
190
Total commercial
8,829
9,222
8,961
9,417
7,976
(393
)
853
Residential mortgage
1,473
1,362
1,285
1,270
1,152
111
321
Home equity lines of credit
661
679
697
707
654
(18
)
7
Residential construction
289
272
281
257
230
17
59
Consumer
139
144
147
148
121
(5
)
18
Total loans
$
11,391
$
11,679
$
11,371
$
11,799
$
10,133
$
(288
)
$
1,258
LOANS BY MARKET (1)
North Georgia
$
962
$
982
$
955
$
945
$
951
$
(20
)
$
11
Atlanta
1,938
1,953
1,889
1,853
1,852
(15
)
86
North Carolina
1,374
1,326
1,281
1,246
1,171
48
203
Coastal Georgia
605
597
617
614
618
8
(13
)
Gainesville
224
222
224
229
233
2
(9
)
East Tennessee
394
398
415
420
433
(4
)
(39
)
South Carolina
2,107
1,997
1,947
1,870
1,778
110
329
Florida
1,141
1,160
1,435
1,453
—
(19
)
1,141
Commercial Banking Solutions
2,646
3,044
2,608
3,169
3,097
(398
)
(451
)
Total loans
$
11,391
$
11,679
$
11,371
$
11,799
$
10,133
$
(288
)
$
1,258
(1) Certain loans previously included in the Florida geographic market were reclassified to Commercial Banking Solutions following Seaside’s core systems conversion in the first quarter of 2021.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Financial Highlights
Credit Quality
2021
2020
(in thousands)
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
NONACCRUAL LOANS
Owner occupied RE
$
6,128
$
7,908
$
8,582
Income producing RE
13,100
13,740
15,149
Commercial & industrial
8,563
13,864
16,634
Commercial construction
1,229
1,984
1,745
Equipment financing
1,771
2,171
3,405
Total commercial
30,791
39,667
45,515
Residential mortgage
13,485
14,050
12,858
Home equity lines of credit
1,433
1,707
2,487
Residential construction
307
322
514
Consumer
107
154
225
Total
$
46,123
$
55,900
$
61,599
2021
2020
Second Quarter
First Quarter
Fourth Quarter
(in thousands)
Net Charge- Offs
Net Charge- Offs to Average Loans (1)
Net Charge- Offs
Net Charge- Offs to Average Loans (1)
Net Charge- Offs
Net Charge- Offs to Average Loans (1)
NET CHARGE-OFFS BY CATEGORY
Owner occupied RE
$
(155
)
(0.03
)
%
$
(240
)
(0.05
)
%
$
(277
)
(0.05
)
%
Income producing RE
(161
)
(0.02
)
991
0.16
(1,718
)
(0.27
)
Commercial & industrial
60
0.01
(2,753
)
(0.44
)
2,294
0.33
Commercial construction
(293
)
(0.12
)
22
0.01
(129
)
(0.05
)
Equipment financing
301
0.13
1,511
0.70
1,595
0.75
Total commercial
(248
)
(0.01
)
(469
)
(0.02
)
1,765
0.08
Residential mortgage
(194
)
(0.05
)
92
0.03
(25
)
(0.01
)
Home equity lines of credit
(112
)
(0.07
)
(73
)
(0.04
)
(151
)
(0.09
)
Residential construction
(33
)
(0.05
)
(60
)
(0.09
)
(47
)
(0.07
)
Consumer
131
0.37
205
0.58
(27
)
(0.07
)
Total
$
(456
)
(0.02
)
$
(305
)
(0.01
)
$
1,515
0.05
(1) Annualized.
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Balance Sheets(Unaudited)
(in thousands, except share and per share data)
June 30, 2021
December 31, 2020
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks
$
121,589
$
148,896
Interest-bearing deposits in banks
1,297,808
1,459,723
Cash and cash equivalents
1,419,397
1,608,619
Debt securities available-for-sale
4,075,781
3,224,721
Debt securities held-to-maturity (fair value $861,488 and $437,193)
852,404
420,361
Loans held for sale at fair value
98,194
105,433
Loans and leases held for investment
11,390,746
11,370,815
Less allowance for credit losses - loans and leases
(111,616
)
(137,010
)
Loans and leases, net
11,279,130
11,233,805
Premises and equipment, net
224,980
218,489
Bank owned life insurance
203,449
201,969
Accrued interest receivable
43,521
47,672
Net deferred tax asset
32,918
38,411
Derivative financial instruments
58,489
86,666
Goodwill and other intangible assets, net
379,909
381,823
Other assets
227,551
226,405
Total assets
$
18,895,723
$
17,794,374
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
Liabilities:
Deposits:
Noninterest-bearing demand
$
6,260,756
$
5,390,291
NOW and interest-bearing demand
3,518,686
3,346,490
Money market
3,766,645
3,550,335
Savings
1,097,663
950,854
Time
1,500,049
1,704,290
Brokered
183,968
290,098
Total deposits
16,327,767
15,232,358
Long-term debt
261,919
326,956
Derivative financial instruments
27,089
29,003
Accrued expenses and other liabilities
192,662
198,527
Total liabilities
16,809,437
15,786,844
Shareholders' equity:
Preferred stock; $1 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized; Series I, $25,000 per share liquidation preference; 4,000 shares issued and outstanding
96,422
96,422
Common stock, $1 par value; 200,000,000 shares authorized; 86,664,894 and 86,675,279 shares issued and outstanding
86,665
86,675
Common stock issuable; 571,580 and 600,834 shares
10,650
10,855
Capital surplus
1,636,875
1,638,999
Retained earnings
244,006
136,869
Accumulated other comprehensive income
11,668
37,710
Total shareholders' equity
2,086,286
2,007,530
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
18,895,723
$
17,794,374
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Consolidated Statements of Income(Unaudited)
Three Months Ended June 30,
Six Months Ended June 30,
(in thousands, except per share data)
2021
2020
2021
2020
Interest revenue:
Loans, including fees
$
128,058
$
107,862
$
253,784
$
225,925
Investment securities, including tax exempt of $2,255 and $1,570 and $4,405 and $3,093, respectively
17,542
15,615
32,990
33,009
Deposits in banks and short-term investments
209
128
577
1,218
Total interest revenue
145,809
123,605
287,351
260,152
Interest expense:
Deposits:
NOW and interest-bearing demand
1,382
1,628
2,868
4,606
Money market
1,355
3,421
3,159
7,952
Savings
53
39
102
74
Time
830
6,183
2,710
13,714
Deposits
3,620
11,271
8,839
26,346
Short-term borrowings
—
—
—
1
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
—
—
2
1
Long-term debt
3,813
3,030
8,070
5,894
Total interest expense
7,433
14,301
16,911
32,242
Net interest revenue
138,376
109,304
270,440
227,910
(Release of) provision for credit losses
(13,588
)
33,543
(25,869
)
55,734
Net interest revenue after provision for credit losses
151,964
75,761
296,309
172,176
Noninterest income:
Service charges and fees
8,335
6,995
15,905
15,633
Mortgage loan gains and other related fees
11,136
23,659
33,708
31,969
Wealth management fees
3,822
1,324
7,327
2,964
Gains from sales of other loans, net
4,123
1,040
5,153
2,714
Securities gains, net
41
—
41
—
Other
8,384
7,220
18,412
12,772
Total noninterest income
35,841
40,238
80,546
66,052
Total revenue
187,805
115,999
376,855
238,228
Noninterest expenses:
Salaries and employee benefits
59,414
51,811
119,999
103,169
Communications and equipment
7,408
6,556
14,611
12,502
Occupancy
7,078
5,945
14,034
11,659
Advertising and public relations
1,493
2,260
2,692
3,534
Postage, printing and supplies
1,618
1,613
3,440
3,283
Professional fees
4,928
4,823
9,162
8,920
Lending and loan servicing expense
3,181
3,189
6,058
5,482
Outside services - electronic banking
2,285
1,796
4,503
3,628
FDIC assessments and other regulatory charges
1,901
1,558
3,797
3,042
Amortization of intangibles
929
987
1,914
2,027
Merger-related and other charges
1,078
397
2,621
1,205
Other
4,227
3,045
7,903
7,067
Total noninterest expenses
95,540
83,980
190,734
165,518
Net income before income taxes
92,265
32,019
186,121
72,710
Income tax expense
22,005
6,923
42,155
15,730
Net income
70,260
25,096
143,966
56,980
Preferred stock dividends
1,719
—
3,438
—
Undistributed earnings allocated to participating securities
432
183
894
426
Net income available to common shareholders
$
68,109
$
24,913
$
139,634
$
56,554
Net income per common share:
Basic
$
0.78
$
0.32
$
1.60
$
0.71
Diluted
0.78
0.32
1.60
0.71
Weighted average common shares outstanding:
Basic
87,289
78,920
87,306
79,130
Diluted
87,421
78,924
87,443
79,186
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Three Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)
$
11,616,802
$
127,458
4.40
%
$
9,772,703
$
107,398
4.42
%
Taxable securities (3)
4,242,297
15,287
1.44
2,229,371
14,045
2.52
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)
388,609
3,030
3.12
178,903
2,110
4.72
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
1,292,026
1,055
0.33
776,776
857
0.44
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)
17,539,734
146,830
3.36
12,957,753
124,410
3.86
Noninterest-earning assets:
Allowance for credit losses
(128,073
)
(89,992
)
Cash and due from banks
152,443
138,842
Premises and equipment
225,017
217,096
Other assets (3)
1,002,634
949,201
Total assets
$
18,791,755
$
14,172,900
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
NOW and interest-bearing demand
$
3,428,009
1,382
0.16
$
2,444,895
1,628
0.27
Money market
3,814,960
1,355
0.14
2,541,805
3,421
0.54
Savings
1,080,267
53
0.02
788,247
39
0.02
Time
1,548,487
899
0.23
1,805,671
6,058
1.35
Brokered time deposits
64,332
(69
)
(0.43
)
130,556
125
0.39
Total interest-bearing deposits
9,936,055
3,620
0.15
7,711,174
11,271
0.59
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings
111
—
—
1
—
—
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
—
—
—
—
—
—
Long-term debt
285,389
3,813
5.36
228,096
3,030
5.34
Total borrowed funds
285,500
3,813
5.36
228,097
3,030
5.34
Total interest-bearing liabilities
10,221,555
7,433
0.29
7,939,271
14,301
0.72
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
6,196,045
4,360,095
Other liabilities
314,130
187,375
Total liabilities
16,731,730
12,486,741
Shareholders' equity
2,060,025
1,686,159
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
18,791,755
$
14,172,900
Net interest revenue (FTE)
$
139,397
$
110,109
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)
3.07
%
3.14
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (4)
3.19
%
3.42
%
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate. (2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale. (3) Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $28.6 million and $66.3 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively, are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation. (4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.
Average Consolidated Balance Sheets and Net Interest Analysis
For the Six Months Ended June 30,
2021
2020
(dollars in thousands, fully taxable equivalent (FTE))
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Average Balance
Interest
Average Rate
Assets:
Interest-earning assets:
Loans, net of unearned income (FTE) (1)(2)
$
11,525,363
$
252,580
4.42
%
$
9,300,792
$
225,194
4.87
%
Taxable securities (3)
3,932,545
28,585
1.45
2,293,502
29,916
2.61
Tax-exempt securities (FTE) (1)(3)
380,370
5,918
3.11
170,578
4,155
4.87
Federal funds sold and other interest-earning assets
1,324,776
2,277
0.34
612,776
2,489
0.81
Total interest-earning assets (FTE)
17,163,054
289,360
3.40
12,377,648
261,754
4.25
Non-interest-earning assets:
Allowance for loan losses
(135,845
)
(79,885
)
Cash and due from banks
146,401
133,548
Premises and equipment
223,224
218,170
Other assets (3)
1,012,896
908,828
Total assets
$
18,409,730
$
13,558,309
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity:
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing deposits:
NOW and interest-bearing demand
$
3,379,794
2,868
0.17
$
2,428,815
4,606
0.38
Money market
3,774,201
3,159
0.17
2,441,264
7,952
0.66
Savings
1,035,176
102
0.02
750,179
74
0.02
Time
1,595,196
2,487
0.31
1,823,612
13,308
1.47
Brokered time deposits
69,765
223
0.64
105,689
406
0.77
Total interest-bearing deposits
9,854,132
8,839
0.18
7,549,559
26,346
0.70
Federal funds purchased and other borrowings
62
—
—
199
1
1.01
Federal Home Loan Bank advances
1,657
2
0.24
83
1
2.42
Long-term debt
301,193
8,070
5.40
220,429
5,894
5.38
Total borrowed funds
302,912
8,072
5.37
220,711
5,896
5.37
Total interest-bearing liabilities
10,157,044
16,911
0.34
7,770,270
32,242
0.83
Noninterest-bearing liabilities:
Noninterest-bearing deposits
5,896,882
3,943,740
Other liabilities
313,374
174,781
Total liabilities
16,367,300
11,888,791
Shareholders' equity
2,042,430
1,669,518
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
$
18,409,730
$
13,558,309
Net interest revenue (FTE)
$
272,449
$
229,512
Net interest-rate spread (FTE)
3.06
%
3.42
%
Net interest margin (FTE) (4)
3.20
%
3.73
%
(1) Interest revenue on tax-exempt securities and loans has been increased to reflect comparable interest on taxable securities and loans. The rate used was 26%, reflecting the statutory federal income tax rate and the federal tax adjusted state income tax rate. (2) Included in the average balance of loans outstanding are loans on which the accrual of interest has been discontinued and loans that are held for sale. (3) Securities available for sale are shown at amortized cost. Pretax unrealized gains of $43.4 million and $59.6 million in 2021 and 2020, respectively, are included in other assets for purposes of this presentation. (4) Net interest margin is taxable equivalent net-interest revenue divided by average interest-earning assets.
About United Community Banks, Inc.
United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQGS: UCBI) provides a full range of banking, wealth management and mortgage services for relationship-oriented consumers and business owners. The company, known as “The Bank That SERVICE Built,” has been recognized nationally for delivering award-winning service. United has $18.9 billion in assets and 162 offices in Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Tennessee along with a national SBA lending franchise and a national equipment lending subsidiary. In 2021, J.D. Power ranked United highest in customer satisfaction with retail banking in the Southeast, marking seven out of the last eight years United earned the coveted award. United was also named one of the "Best Banks to Work For" by American Banker in 2020 for the fourth year in a row based on employee satisfaction. Forbes included United in its inaugural list of the World’s Best Banks in 2019 and again in 2020. Forbes also recognized United on its 2021 list of the 100 Best Banks in America for the eighth consecutive year. United also received five Greenwich Excellence Awards in 2020 for excellence in Small Business Banking, including a national award for Overall Satisfaction. Additional information about United can be found at www.ucbi.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
This press release, including the accompanying financial statement tables, contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP. This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations, such as “operating net income,” “pre-tax, pre-provision income,” “operating net income per diluted common share,” “operating earnings per share,” “tangible book value per common share,” “operating return on common equity,” “operating return on tangible common equity,” “operating return on assets,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges,” “return on assets - pre-tax, pre-provision,” “operating efficiency ratio,” and “tangible common equity to tangible assets.” These non-GAAP measures are included because United believes they may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United’s underlying performance trends. These measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable measures as reported in accordance with GAAP are included with the accompanying financial statement tables.