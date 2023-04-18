United Community Banks : Investor Presentation First Quarter 2023

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to the expected returns and other benefits of the merger (the "merger") with First Miami Bancorp, Inc. ("FMIA"), expected improvement in operating efficiency resulting from the merger, estimated expense reductions resulting from the transaction and the timing of achievement of such reductions, the impact on and timing of the recovery of the impact on tangible book value, and the effect of the merger on United's capital ratios. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.
Disclosures
NON-GAAP MEASURES
This Investor Presentation includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures include: "Earnings per share - operating," "Diluted earnings per share - operating," "Tangible book value per share," "Return on common equity - operating," "Return on tangible common equity - operating," "Return on assets - operating," "Return on assets - pre-taxpre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges," "Efficiency ratio - operating," "Expenses - operating," and "Tangible common equity to tangible assets."
Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United's underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating United's business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the 'Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables' included in the exhibits to this Presentation.
United Community Banks, Inc.
Committed to Service Since 1950
Regional Full Service Branch Network
Company Overview
$25.9
$17.1
BILLION IN
BILLION IN
TOTAL ASSETS
TOTAL LOANS
National Navitas and SBA Markets
UCBI Banking Offices
Premier Southeast Regional Bank
Metro-focusedbranch network with locations in the fastest-growing MSAs in the Southeast
198 branches, 9 LPOs, and 5 MLOs across six Southeast states
Top 10 market share in GA and SC
Proven ability to integrate - 13 acquisitions completed over the past 10 years
Extended Navitas and SBA Markets
Offered nationwide
Navitas subsidiary is a technology-enabled,small-ticket,essential-use commercial equipment finance provider
SBA business has both in-footprint and national business (4 specific verticals)
Note: See glossary located at the end of this presentation for reference on certain acronyms
$4.4
BILLION IN AUA
12.6%
TIER 1 RBC
$0.23
QUARTERLY DIVIDEND -
UP 10% YOY
207
BANKING OFFICES
ACROSS THE
SOUTHEAST
#1 IN CUSTOMER
SATISFACTION
in 2022 with Retail Banking
in the Southeast - J.D.
Power
$22.0
BILLION IN
TOTAL DEPOSITS
100 BEST BANKS IN
AMERICA
in 2022 for the ninth
consecutive year - Forbes
#2 Highest Net Promoter Score
among all banks nationwide
in 2021 - J.D. Power
TOP 10 WORLD'S
BEST BANKS
and #3 in the United
States - Forbes
BEST BANKS TO
WORK FOR
in 2022 for the sixth consecutive year - American Banker 4
$0.52
Diluted earnings per share
GAAP
$0.58
Diluted earnings per share
operating(1)
0.95%
Return on average assets
GAAP
1.06%
Return on average assets
operating(1)
1.71%
PTPP return on average
assets
operating(1)
1.10%
Cost of deposits
34%
DDA / Total Deposits
7.34%
Return on common equity
GAAP
11.63%
Return on tangible common
equity
operating(1)
8.2%
Annualized 1Q EOP core
loan growth
57.2%
Efficiency ratio
GAAP
53.7%
Efficiency ratio
operating(1)
10.0%
Annualized 1Q EOP core
deposit growth
Other 1Q notable
items:
$1.6mm securities
losses
$10.4mm Progress-
related double dip provision
1Q23 Highlights
Diluted Earnings Per Share
Return on Average Assets
$0.74
$0.75
1.33%
1.35%
$0.50
$0.58
1.06%
$0.52
0.89%
0.95%
$0.43
0.78%
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
GAAP
Operating (1)
GAAP
Operating(1)
Book Value Per Share
PTPP Return on Average Assets
$24.38
$24.38
$25.76
2.07% 2.09%
1.52%
1.58%
1.71%
$17.08
$17.13
$17.59
1.37%
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
1Q22
4Q22
1Q23
GAAP
Tangible (1)
PTPP
Operating PTPP(1)
(1) See non-GAAP reconciliation table slides in the Appendix for a reconciliation of
operating performance measures to GAAP performance
