United Community Banks : Investor Presentation Fourth Quarter 2022

Disclosures

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to the expected returns and other benefits of the merger (the "merger") with Progress Financial Corporation ("Progress"), expected improvement in operating efficiency resulting from the merger, estimated expense reductions resulting from the transaction and the timing of achievement of such reductions, the impact on and timing of the recovery of the impact on tangible book value, and the effect of the merger on United's capital ratios. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.

Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (1) the risk that the cost savings from the merger may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption from the merger with customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships, (3) the possibility that the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger may be greater than anticipated, (4) reputational risk and the reaction of the companies' customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger, (5) the risks relating to the integration of Progress' operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (6) the risk of potential litigation or regulatory action related to mergers, (7) the risks associated with United's pursuit of future acquisitions, (8) the risk of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (9) the dilution caused by United's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in mergers, and (10) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in United's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the SEC.

Many of these factors are beyond United's ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.

United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.