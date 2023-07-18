2Q23 Investor Presentation
July 18, 2023
Disclosures
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to potential benefits of the First Miami merger, and the strength of our pipelines and their ability to support business growth across our markets and our belief that our high-quality balance sheet and business mix will support strong performance regardless of future economic conditions. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements.
Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to (1) the risk that the cost savings from the merger may not be realized or take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption from the merger with customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships, (3) reputational risk and the reaction of each of the companies' customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger, (4) the risks relating to the integration of FMIA's operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (5) the risks associated with United's pursuit of future acquisitions, (6) the risk associated with expansion into new geographic or product markets, (7) the dilution caused by United's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the merger, and (8) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in United's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the SEC.
Many of these factors are beyond United's ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, shareholders and investors should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date of this communication, and United undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United.
United qualifies all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
Disclosures
NON-GAAP MEASURES
This Investor Presentation includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures include: "Earnings per share - operating," "Diluted earnings per share - operating," "Tangible book value per share," "Return on common equity - operating," "Return on tangible common equity - operating," "Return on assets - operating," "Return on assets - pre-taxpre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges," "Efficiency ratio - operating," "Expenses - operating," and "Tangible common equity to tangible assets."
Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United's underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating United's business and intends to refer to them in discussions about United's operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the 'Non- GAAP Reconciliation Tables' included in the exhibits to this Presentation.
United Community Banks, Inc.
Company Overview
$26.1
$17.4
BILLION IN
BILLION IN
TOTAL ASSETS
TOTAL LOANS
Regional Full Service Branch Network
National Navitas and SBA Markets
UCBI Banking Offices
Premier Southeast Regional Bank - Committed to Service Since 1950
- Metro-focusedbranch network with locations in the fastest-growing MSAs in the Southeast
- 204* branches, 8 LPOs, and 5 MLOs across six Southeast states; Top 10 market share in GA and SC
Extended Navitas and SBA Markets
- Navitas subsidiary is a technology-enabled,small-ticket,essential-use commercial equipment finance provider
- SBA business has both in-footprint and national business (4 specific verticals)
Note: See glossary located at the end of this presentation for reference on certain acronyms *Pro forma with First National Bank of South Miami; 2Q23 AUA of $308 million
$4.9*
BILLION IN AUA
12.7%
TIER 1 RBC
$0.23
QUARTERLY DIVIDEND -
UP 10% YOY
212*
BANKING OFFICES
ACROSS THE
SOUTHEAST
Nine-time winner of the J.D. Power award that ranked us
#1 IN CUSTOMER
SATISFACTION
with Consumer Banking in
the Southeast
$22.3
BILLION IN
TOTAL DEPOSITS
AMERICA'S BEST
BANKS
in 2023 for the tenth
consecutive year - Forbes
WORLD'S BEST
BANKS
in 2023 for four of the last
five years - Forbes
AMERICA'S MOST TRUSTWORTHY COMPANIES
in 2023 and #2 in the
banking industry - Newsweek
BEST BANKS TO
WORK FOR
in 2022 for the sixth consecutive year - American Banker 4
$0.53
Diluted earnings per share
- GAAP
$0.55
Diluted earnings per share
- operating(1)
0.95%
Return on average assets
- GAAP
1.00%
Return on average assets
- operating(1)
1.65%
PTPP return on average
assets
- operating(1)
1.64%
Cost of deposits
31%
DDA / Total Deposits
7.47%
Return on common equity
- GAAP
11.35%
Return on tangible common
equity
- operating(1)
6.3%
Annualized 2Q EOP core
loan growth
55.7%
Efficiency ratio
- GAAP
54.2%
Efficiency ratio
- operating(1)
4.5%
Annualized 2Q EOP
deposit growth
Other 2Q notable
items:
$1.6 mm GOS from commercial insurance business
$1.4 mm MSR write-up
2Q23 Highlights
Diluted Earnings Per Share
Return on Average Assets
$0.61
$0.66
$0.58
1.17%
1.08%
1.06%
$0.52
$0.53$0.55
0.95%
0.95%
1.00%
2Q22
1Q23
2Q23
2Q22
1Q23
2Q23
GAAP
Operating (1)
GAAP
Operating(1)
Book Value Per Share
PTPP Return on Average Assets
$23.96
$25.76
$25.98
1.49%
1.60%
1.58%
1.71%
1.59%1.65%
$16.68
$17.59
$17.83
2Q22
1Q23
2Q23
2Q22
1Q23
2Q23
GAAP
Tangible (1)
PTPP
Operating PTPP(1)
(1) See non-GAAP reconciliation table slides in the Appendix for a reconciliation of
operating performance measures to GAAP performance
