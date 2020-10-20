United Community Banks : Investor Presentation Third Quarter 2020
10/20/2020 | 05:35pm EDT
3Q Investor Presentation
October 20, 2020
Disclosures
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT
This Investor Presentation contains forward-looking statements about United Community Banks, Inc. ("United"), as defined in federal securities laws. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and are based on information available to, and assumptions and estimates made by, management as of the date hereof. Because forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely impacting United, its employees, customers, vendors, counterparties, and the communities that it serves. The ultimate extent of the impact of COVID- 19 on United's financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is highly uncertain. United's results could be adversely affected by, among other things, volatility in financial markets, continued deterioration of economic and business conditions, further increases in unemployment rates, deterioration in the credit quality of United's loan portfolio, deterioration in the value of United's investment securities, and changes in statutes, regulations, and regulatory policies or practices. For a discussion of these and other risks that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to United's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 under the sections entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.
NON-GAAP MEASURES
This Investor Presentation includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures include: "Earnings per share - operating," "Diluted earnings per share - operating," "Tangible book value per share," "Return on common equity - operating," "Return on tangible common equity - operating," "Return on assets - operating," "Return on assets - pre-tax pre- provision, excluding merger-related and other charges," "Efficiency ratio - operating," "Expenses - operating," and "Tangible common equity to tangible assets."
Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United's underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating United's business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the 'Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables' included in the exhibits to this Presentation.
2
United Community Banks, Inc.
Committed to Service Since 1950
Company Overview
Regional Full Service Branch Network
National Navitas and SBA Markets
Branches
United Community
Seaside Bank and Trust
Premier Southeast Regional Bank
Metro-focusedbranch network with locations in the fastest growing MSAs in the Southeast
156 branches, 7 loan production sites, and 4 mortgage loan offices across five SE states
Recent expansion into key Florida markets with Seaside acquisition
Top 10 market share in GA and SC
Proven ability to integrate bank transactions - 8 transactions over the past 10 years
Extended Navitas and SBA Markets
Offered in 48 states across the continental U.S.
SBA business has both in-footprint and national business (4 specific verticals)
Navitas subsidiary is a small ticket essential use commercial equipment finance provider
Assets Under Administration
$17.2
BILLION IN ASSETS
$2.4
BILLION IN AUA(1)
13.1%
TIER 1 RBC
$0.18
QUARTERLY DIVIDEND
UP 6% YOY
163
BANKING OFFICES
ACROSS THE
SOUTHEAST
#1 IN CUSTOMER
SATISFACTION
with Retail Banking in the Southeast - J.D. Power
$11.8
BILLION IN
TOTAL LOANS
$14.6
BILLION IN
TOTAL DEPOSITS
100 BEST BANKS IN
AMERICA
for the seventh consecutive
year - Forbes
WORLD'S BEST
BANKS
in 2019 & 2020 - Forbes
2020 TOP
WORKPLACES
In S.C. & Atlanta - Greenville
Business Magazine & Atlanta
Journal Constitution
BEST IN CLASS
CUSTOMER
SATISFACTION
- Customer Service Profiles
3
$0.52
Diluted earnings per share
GAAP
$0.55
Diluted earnings per share
operating
1.07%
Return on average assets -
GAAP
1.14%
Return on average assets - operating(1)
1.93%
PTPP ROA - operating(1)
0.25%
Cost of Deposits
10.1%
Return on common equity -
GAAP
13.5%
Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)
(1)
6%
YOY growth in
book value per share
7%
YOY growth in tangible book value per share
Annualized 3Q EOP
core loan growth of
8% or $227 mm
36%
DDA / Total Deposits
3Q20 Highlights
Diluted Earnings Per Share
Return on Assets
$0.60
$0.63
1.51%
1.58%
$0.32
$0.52
$0.55
1.07%
1.14%
$0.32
0.71% 0.72%
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
GAAP
Operating
(1)
(1)
GAAP
Operating
Book Value Per Share
Dividends Per Share
$21.22
$21.45
$20.16
$16.95
$17.09
$0.17
$0.18
$0.18
$15.90
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
GAAP
Tangible(1)
Dividends per share
(1) See non-GAAP reconciliation table slides in the Appendix for a reconciliation of
4
operating performance measures to GAAP performance
High Quality Balance Sheet / Earnings Strength
Capital
2Q20 TCE + reserves is substantially higher compared to peers; providing greater stability and protection against losses
UCBI ranks 15th highest among the 50 KRX peers
TCE + ALLL / Total Loans
14.00%
13.07%
UCBI
KRX Median
Liquidity
Significantly lower 2Q20 loan to deposit ratio compared to peers
UCBI has the 12th lowest loan to deposit ratio among the 50 KRX peers
Average Loans / Deposits %
90%
81%
UCBI
KRX Median
Profitability
2Q20 PTPP ROA - operating is 19% higher compared to peers
UCBI ranks 12th highest PTPP ROA among the 50 KRX peers
PTPP ROA - operating(1)
1.87%
1.58%
UCBI
KRX Median
Funding
Funding base comprised mostly of core deposits; 2Q20 funding costs remain below the peer median
UCBI ranks 23rd lowest among the 50 KRX peers
Cost of Deposits
0.40%
0.38%
UCBI
KRX Median
(1) Pre-taxpre-provision - operating ROA calculated as ROA minus the effect of income tax expense, provision expense and merger-related and other charges
5
Source: S&P Global Markets
UCBI Focused on High-Growth MSAs in Southeast
Located in Most of the Top 20 Markets in the Region
High-Growth MSAs in the Southeast
Fastest Growing
'21 - '26 Proj.
'21
'26 Proj. Median
Southeast MSAs (1)
Pop. Growth %
Population
Household Income
1.
Myrtle Beach, SC
8.49
518,050
$62,042
2.
Cape Coral, FL
7.42
785,277
$68,827
3.
Raleigh, NC
7.30
1,420,576
$91,380
4.
Charleston, SC
7.30
823,428
$78,951
5.
Orlando, FL
7.09
2,685,903
$72,412
6.
Lakeland, FL
6.98
738,482
$62,730
7.
Naples, FL
6.96
393,750
$84,332
8.
Spartanburg, SC
6.81
327,475
$66,443
9.
Sarasota, FL
6.79
855,242
$73,471
10.
Charlotte, NC
6.61
2,696,789
$77,692
11.
Wilmington, NC
6.57
304,661
$60,070
12.
Jacksonville, FL
6.17
1,602,120
$73,563
13.
Port St. Lucie, FL
6.10
495,076
$68,635
14.
Greenville, SC
6.08
937,813
$68,413
15.
Tampa, FL
6.06
3,257,479
$67,300
16.
Durham-Chapel Hill, NC
5.93
655,218
$74,713
17.
Nashville, TN
5.91
1,980,990
$80,404
18.
Fayetteville, AR
5.88
550,113
$71,570
19.
Daytona Beach, FL
5.81
678,826
$65,579
20.
Atlanta, GA
5.73
6,137,994
$85,730
United / Seaside MSA Presence (Branch and or LPO)
Projected Population Growth (2)
2021 - 2026 (%)
5.7%
2.9%
National
Avg.
Projected Household Income Growth (2)
2021 - 2026 (%)
11.4%
9.0%
National
Avg.
Median Household Income (2)
($ in thousands)
$67.8
$62.1
National
Avg.
(1)
Includes MSAs with a population of greater than 300,000
6
(2)
Data by MSA shown on a weighted average basis by deposits
7
Diversified Loan Portfolio Reduces Risk
3Q20 Total Loans $11.8 billion
PPP
Residential11% Construction
2%
Home Equity 6%
Residential
Mortgage 11%
1%
Other
Consumer
21%
CRE
39%
9%
Commercial
Construction
Loans increased $1.67 billion in 3Q20, with $1.44 billion coming from Seaside
3Q20 core loan growth of $227 million, or 8% annualized
C&I
(1)
3Q20 Seaside loan growth of $11.8
million
(1) C&I includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied CRE loans and Navitas (equipment finance) loans
7
Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)
$ in millions
Seaside Purchase Accounting Marks
% of Total
Credit Mark
Interest Mark
Total Mark
PCD Loans
19%
$11.1
$8.8
$19.9
Non-PCD Loans
81%
$8.0
$18.3
$26.3
Note: Includes PPP loans, which have an interest mark of approximately $2.6 million
Day 2 provision for Non-PCD acquired loans was $9.8 million plus $0.9 million for unfunded commitments for a total of $10.7 million
4Q19
Day 1 CECL
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
1/1/2020
ACL - Loans
$
62,089
$
68,969
$
81,905
$
103,669
$
134,256
ACL - Unfunded Commitments
$
3,458
$
5,329
$
6,470
$
12,100
$
11,920
ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses*
$
65,547
0.74%
$
74,298
$
88,375
0.99%
$
115,769
1.28%
$
146,176
1.39%
The allowance for credit losses increased $30 million in 3Q20 and $81 million from year-end
We reviewed multiple scenarios and examined and stressed our inputs
The current environment is inherently unpredictable due to the impact of COVID-19; we continuously review multiple economic scenarios and the potential mitigants of government action
*Excluding PPP loans
8
Strong Credit Quality in 3Q
Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans
0.25%
0.12%
0.09%
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
Provision for Credit Losses
$ in millions
$33.5
$21.8
$3.1
3Q192Q203Q20
Non-Performing Assets as %
of Total Assets
3Q20 NCOs of $2.5 million, or 0.09% annualized
The quarter benefited from $4.2 million of recoveries
The provision for credit losses was $21.8 million, including $10.7 million Day 2 CECL provision for Seaside
NPAs relatively flat compared to last quarter and last year
0.32%
0.24%
0.29%
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
9
Loan Deferrals Improved Significantly in 3Q
Payment Deferrals by Loan Type $ in thousands
June 30, 2020
September 30, 2020
$ Deferred
% of Total Loan
% of Category
$ Deferred
% of Total Loan
% of Category
Portfolio
Total
Portfolio
Total
Hotels
219,169
1.88%
70.8%
122,601
1.04%
37.9%
Restaurants
128,570
0.93%
39.5%
118,800
1.01%
35.2%
Senior Care
107,880
1.10%
20.9%
44,384
0.38%
8.5%
Equipment Finance
181,914
8.97%
23.4%
19,773
0.17%
2.4%
All Other Commercial
1,044,297
1.56%
14.2%
45,030
0.38%
0.6%
One-to-Four Family
160,893
1.38%
7.4%
13,972
0.12%
0.6%
Other Consumer
6,857
0.06%
3.3%
466
0.00%
0.2%
Total
$
1,849,580
15.89%
$
365,026
3.08%
Loan payment deferrals have continued to improve from a peak of $1.9 billion, or 15.9% of the total loan portfolio as of June 30th to $365 million, or 3.1% of the total loan portfolio as September 30th
(1) June 30, 2020 loan deferrals include Seaside's results, although the acquisition closed on July 1, 2020.
10
Capital Ratios Remain Strong
Holding Company
3Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20*
3Q20 Highlights
Capital ratios significantly above "well capitalized"
Common Equity Tier 1
12.4
%
12.9
%
12.9
% 12.3
%
Capital
Closed the Seaside acquisition on 7/1/2020, which
Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital
12.7
13.1
14.0
13.1
reduced our capital ratios as expected
Quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share
Total Risk-Based Capital
14.5
14.9
16.1
15.2
Leverage
10.2
10.4
10.3
9.4
Tangible Common Equity
10.2
10.2
9.1
8.9
to Tangible Assets
CET1 Ratio (%)
Tier 1 Ratio (%)
Total Capital Ratio (%)
16.1%
15.2%
13.2%
14.0%
14.3%
15.0%
14.9%
13.0%
12.9% 12.9%
13.1%
13.1%
13.1%
12.0% 12.2%
12.3%
12.2% 12.4%
4Q17
4Q18
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20 3Q20*
4Q17
4Q18
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20 3Q20*
4Q17
4Q18
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20 3Q20*
*3Q20 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary
11
Net Interest Revenue / Margin(1)
$ in millions
$128.5
$119.3
$109.3
4.12%
3.42%
3.27%
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
Net Interest Revenue
Net Interest Margin(1)
3.42%
-0.10%
3.27%
-0.13%
0.08%
(%)
2Q NIM
Excess Liquidity
Low Interest
Purchased Loan
3Q NIM
/ PPP
Rates / Seaside
Accretion
3Q20 NIM Compression
Net interest margin decreased by 15 bps from 2Q20, resulting from 23 bps of core margin pressure offset by a 8 bps increase in purchased loan accretion
Of the core margin pressure,10 bps resulted from the full impact of excess liquidity from 2Q's liquidity and PPP increases
Net interest margin is calculated on a fully-taxable equivalent basis
12
Valuable Deposit Mix
3Q20 Total Deposits $14.6 billion
Time
13%
Savings
6%
36%
DDA
24%
MMDA
21%
NOW
3Q20 Highlights
Total deposits up $1.9 billion from 2Q20
Seaside contributed $1.8 billion to total deposits in 3Q20
Core transaction deposits excluding Seaside were up $0.4 billion, or 15 % annualized from 2Q20 and up $2.3 billion, or 32% YOY
Seaside added $1.2 billion of core transaction deposits in 3Q20
Cost of deposits down 13 bps to 0.25% in 3Q20, driven by continued noninterest bearing deposit growth and rate cuts
Strong Core Deposit Growth Over Time
Total Deposits Trend
$ in billions
$14.6
$12.7
$10.5
$10.9
$11.0
4Q18
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
DDA NOW MMDA Savings Time
(1) Transaction accounts include demand deposits, interest-bearing demand, money market and savings accounts, excluding public funds deposits
13
Noninterest Income
$ in millions
$29.0
$1.6
$8.7
$1.7
$7.1
$9.9
$40.2
$1.0
$23.7
$1.3
$7.2
$7.0
$48.7
$1.2
$25.1
$3.1
$11.0
$8.3
Linked Quarter
Fees up $8.5 million
Service charges up $1.3 million due to increased debit card and NSF activity as more businesses continued to reopen; Seaside added approximately $180k of the $1.3 million total
Mortgage fees up $1.5 million from previous record level 2Q20
Rate locks and production volume were at record levels - with $910 million in 3Q20 rate locks versus $802 million in 2Q20
3Q20 mortgage production purchase/refi mix was 45%/55%
3Q20 mortgage results included a $1.2 million MSR write- down vs a $1.8 million write-down in 2Q20
Gain on sale of SBA loans was $1.2 million on $13.5 million of SBA loan sales
3Q20 included a positive $1.0 million MTM change on the SBA servicing asset compared to a negative mark in 2Q20
Year-over-Year
Fees up $19.7 million
• Mortgage rate locks up 79% compared to last year
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
Service Charges
Other
Brokerage / Wealth Mgmt
Mortgage
Loan sale gains
($910 million in 3Q20 vs. $508 million in 3Q19)
14
PPP Update
PPP Totals
$ billions
$1.1
$0.2
$-
$0.2
$0.4
$0.6
$0.8
$1.0
$1.2
UCBI funded 10,994 PPP loans totaling $1.1 billion with an average loan size of $106 thousand
Seaside funded 789 PPP loans totaling $220 million with an average loan size of $278 thousand
56% of our PPP customers, representing $719 million in loans, have input completed forgiveness materials into our portal
The SBA has put forth a streamlined forgiveness process for loans $50,000 and below; UCBI has 6,508 of such loans totaling $124 million. The 6,508 individual loans represents 60% of our total number of loans
15
Disciplined Expense Management
$ in millions
$96.0
$92.6
$82.9
$84.0
$83.6
$80.3
55.6%
55.9%
55.6%
54.1%
53.9%
52.2%
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
Expenses
Efficiency Ratio
GAAP
GAAP
Operating (1)
Operating (1)
Linked Quarter
GAAP and operating expenses increased 14% and 11%, respectively
3Q20 included nominal Seaside cost savings and we are confident in achieving our stated cost savings target
Mortgage commissions up $0.5 million primarily due to the increase in mortgage production volume
$0.5 million expense from contribution to the United Community Bank Foundation; following $1.0 million contribution in 2Q20
Year-over-Year
GAAP and operating expenses increased 16% and 15%, respectively
(1) See non-GAAP reconciliation table slides at the end of the exhibits for a reconciliation of operating performance measures to GAAP performance
16
measures
Digital Adoption Increasing
Website:
19.5% increase in ucbi.com users YOY
Since March, 65,000 users have at least started an online application to open a loan/deposit account or enroll in online banking
Digital Banking:
YTD, 15% of all new consumer deposit accounts were opened online
135% increase YoY in online account opening
Active online/mobile banking users up 9% YTD
Social Media:
Social media followers up 22% YTD
24% YOY growth in traffic from social media channels to ucbi.com
In 2014, centralized and streamlined consumer underwriting and related functions
Significantly strengthened commercial process for approvals and monitoring
2 Add
Significant
Talent
CEO with deep knowledge and experience in credit
2015 Rob Edwards brought in to lead team (BB&T, TD Bank)
Senior credit risk team includes seasoned banking veterans with significant large bank credit risk experience, through multiple cycles
3 Concentration
4 Concentration
Management:
Management:
Size
Geography
Granular portfolio, with
Five state franchise
concentration limits set for
with mix of metro
all segments of the portfolio
and rural markets
Exposure & Industry Limits
Recent expansion
$ in millions
into Florida market
Legal Lending Limit
$ 423
with Three Shores
House Lending Limit
20
acquisition
Relationship Limit
35
Diversification with
Top 25 Relationships
706
national Navitas and
(6% total loans)
SBA businesses
SNC's outstanding
292
SNC's committed
434
5 Concentration
Management:
Product
Construction & CRE ratio as a percentage of Total RBC = 69%/197%
C&D > 30% in cycle, now 10.5%
Land within C&D is only 19% of total C&D
Navitas 7.0% of loans
Granular product concentration limits
Centralized underwriting and approval process for consumer credit
Structure
Distributed Regional Credit Officers (reporting to Credit) for commercial
Dedicated Special Assets team
Eight of the top twelve credit leaders recruited post-crisis
Weekly Senior Credit Committee; approval required for all relationship exposure
Process
> $12.5 million
Continuous external loan review
Monthly commercial asset quality review
Monthly retail asset quality review meetings
Policy
Continuous review and enhancements to credit policy
Quarterly reviews of portfolio limits and concentrations
BUILT TO
OUTPERFORM IN THE NEXT CYCLE
19
Retail CRE
Top 50 UCBI Retail CRE - Property Type
Mixed Use
10%
Grocery
Anchored
28%
Unanchored 27%
12%
Single
Tenant
23%
Anchored
Top 50 Retail CRE loans totaled $322 million outstanding, 3% of total loans as of 3Q20
Average loan size of approximately $4.8 million
Seaside has $44 million of retail CRE as of 3Q20
20
Selected Segments - Restaurants & Hotels
Restaurants by Product(1)
Hotels by Product (1)
Seaside
Navitas
Seaside
6%
3%
Owner
Navitas
Occupied RE
29%
33%
5%
14%
Construction
SBA
16%
C&I
Restaurant loans outstanding totaled $337.1 million as of 3Q20, or 3% of total loans
As of 3Q20, $119 million of UCBI restaurant
SBA 2%2%
Construction 12%
78%
CRE
Hotel loans outstanding totaled $329.6 million as of 3Q20, or 3% of total loans
Loan to value low at 53% on average for UCBI portfolio
loans were deferred, which equated to approximately 35% of the total restaurant portfolio commitments
Top Tier UCBI brands represent approximately 56% of total outstanding exposure
Over 50% of hotel loan exposures are located within Atlanta, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, Greenville, Savannah and Florence
As of 3Q20, $122 million of UCBI hotel loans were
deferred, which equated to approximately 37% of the total hotel portfolio outstanding
(1) Excluding PPP loans
21
Credit Quality - Navitas
Net Charge-Offs as %
of Average Loans
Deferral % by Category for Top 5 Categories
3Q20
10.24%
0.87%
0.67%
0.93%
3Q19
2Q20
3Q20
Navitas 3Q20 NCOs = 0.93%
Navitas had a >4% 3Q20 pretax ROA and could withstand ~4.9% in annualized credit losses before reporting a net loss
Navitas' cumulative net loss rates have approximated 2% for the last 10 years
Navitas ACL - Loans equated to 1.87% as of 3Q20
Rating agencies have historically assigned Navitas originations with expected through-the-cycle loss rates of 3.1% to 3.8%
3.96%
1.27%
0.54%
0.37%
Eating Places Physician
Fitness
Salons
Local
Offices
Facilities
Trucking
Total Navitas deferrals are only 2% of the total Navitas loan portfolio at 3Q20, improved 90% from 2Q20
Of Navitas' top 5 loan categories by industry type, 10% of Navitas' fitness facility loans are deferred, making up
32% of total Navitas deferrals
22
3
Expanding Mortgage Throughout the Footprint
Mortgage Locks
1,100
30
910
($)
801
802
Funded20
700Locks
508
411
900
25
25
25
300
390
15
15
/Locks10
Mortgage
MLO
500
251
312
17
15
10
13
100
9
5
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
Mortgage Locks ($ millions)
Funded Locks / MLO
4Q18
1Q19
2Q19
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
Loans Sold ($ millions)
$132
$111
$153
$220
$226
$259
$397
$402
Gain on Sale %
2.6%
2.7%
3.7%
3.4%
3.7%
2.9%
4.5%
5.4%
We have been consistently investing in our mortgage business
The total number originators were relatively flat in 2019 and 2020, however we have been continually upgrading talent over the past few quarters, including the lift out of a 15 person team in Raleigh in 3Q19
Mortgage production per originator, per quarter increased to $6.9 million in 3Q20, or 75% above 3Q19
Purchase / Refi mix has shifted from 70% / 30% in 3Q19 to 55% / 45% in 3Q20
Technology investments have also paid off as we have been able to market to our existing customers and also have enabled us to cut processing costs and process times
We continue to hire mortgage originators and are optimistic about the opportunity to overlay the business on
the Seaside franchise
23
24
Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables
$ in thousands, except per share data
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
(1)
Expenses
Expenses - GAAP
$
82,924
$
81,424
$
81,538
$
83,980
$
95,981
Merger-related and other charges
(2,605)
74
(808)
(397)
(3,361)
Expenses - Operating
$
80,319
$
81,498
$
80,730
$
83,583
$
92,620
Diluted Earnings per share
Diluted earnings per share - GAAP
$
0.60
$
0.61
$
0.40
$
0.32
$
0.52
Merger-related and other charges
0.03
-
0.01
-
0.03
Diluted earnings per share - Operating
0.63
0.61
0.41
0.32
0.55
Book Value per share
Book Value per share - GAAP
$
20.16
$
20.53
$
20.80
$
21.22
$
21.45
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
(4.26)
(4.25)
(4.28)
(4.27)
(4.36)
Tangible book value per share
$
15.90
$
16.28
$
16.52
$
16.95
$
17.09
Return on Tangible Common Equity
Return on common equity - GAAP
12.16
%
12.07
%
7.85
%
6.17
%
10.06
%
Effect of merger-related and other charges
0.51
(0.01)
0.16
0.08
0.63
Return on common equity - Operating
12.67
12.06
8.01
6.25
10.69
Effect of goodwill and intangibles
3.71
3.43
2.56
1.84
2.83
Return on tangible common equity - Operating
16.38
%
15.49
%
10.57
%
8.09
%
13.52
%
(1) Merger-related and other charges for 3Q19 include $64 thousand of intangible amortization resulting from payments made to executives under their
24
change of control agreements. The resulting intangible assets were being amortized over 12 to 24 months.
25
Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables
$ in thousands, except per share data
3Q19
4Q19
1Q20
2Q20
3Q20
(1)
Return on Assets
Return on assets - GAAP
1.51
%
1.50
%
0.99
%
0.71
%
1.07
%
Merger-related and other charges
0.07
-
0.02
0.01
0.07
Return on assets - Operating
1.58
%
1.50
%
1.01
%
0.72
%
1.14
%
Return on Assets to return on assets- pre-taxpre-provision
Return on assets - GAAP
1.51
%
1.50
%
0.99
%
0.71
%
1.07
%
Income tax expense
0.44
0.39
0.27
0.20
0.28
Provision for credit losses
0.10
0.11
0.69
0.95
0.51
Return on assets - pre-tax,pre-provision
2.05
2.00
1.95
1.86
1.86
Merger-related and other charges
0.08
-
0.03
0.01
0.07
Return on assets - pre-tax,pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges
2.13
%
2.00
%
1.98
%
1.87
%
1.93
%
Efficiency Ratio
Efficiency Ratio - GAAP
55.64
%
54.87
%
56.15
%
55.86
%
54.14
%
Merger-related and other charges
(1.74)
0.05
(0.56)
(0.27)
(1.90)
Efficiency Ratio - Operating
53.90
%
54.92
%
55.59
%
55.59
%
52.24
%
Tangible common equity to tangible assets
Equity to assets ratio - GAAP
12.53
%
12.66
%
12.54
%
11.81
%
11.47
%
Effect of goodwill and other intangibles
(2.37)
(2.34)
(2.32)
(2.05)
(2.01)
Effect of preferred equity
-
-
-
(0.64)
(0.57)
Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio
10.16
%
10.32
%
10.22
%
9.12
%
8.89
%
(1) Merger-related and other charges for 3Q19 include $64 thousand of intangible amortization resulting from payments made to executives under their
25
change of control agreements. The resulting intangible assets were being amortized over 12 to 24 months.
26
Glossary
ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses
MSA - Metropolitan Statistical Area
ALLL - Allowance for Loan Losses
MSR - Mortgage Servicing Rights Asset
AUA - Assets Under Administration
NCO - Net Charge-Offs
BPS - Basis Points
NIM - Net Interest Margin
C&I - Commercial and Industrial
NPA - Non-Performing Asset
C&D - Commercial and Development
NSF - Non-sufficient Funds
CECL - Current Expected Credit Losses
OO RE - Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate
CET1 - Common Equity Tier 1 Capital
PCD - Loans Purchased with Credit Deterioration
CRE - Commercial Real Estate
PPP - Paycheck Protection Program
CSP - Customer Service Profiles
PTPP - Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Earnings
DDA - Demand Deposit Account
RBC - Risk Based Capital
EOP - End of Period
ROA - Return on Assets
GAAP - Accounting Principles Generally Accepted in the United States of America
