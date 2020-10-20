Log in
United Community Banks : Investor Presentation Third Quarter 2020

10/20/2020 | 05:35pm EDT

3Q Investor Presentation

October 20, 2020

Disclosures

CAUTIONARY STATEMENT

This Investor Presentation contains forward-looking statements about United Community Banks, Inc. ("United"), as defined in federal securities laws. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and are based on information available to, and assumptions and estimates made by, management as of the date hereof. Because forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely impacting United, its employees, customers, vendors, counterparties, and the communities that it serves. The ultimate extent of the impact of COVID- 19 on United's financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is highly uncertain. United's results could be adversely affected by, among other things, volatility in financial markets, continued deterioration of economic and business conditions, further increases in unemployment rates, deterioration in the credit quality of United's loan portfolio, deterioration in the value of United's investment securities, and changes in statutes, regulations, and regulatory policies or practices. For a discussion of these and other risks that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to United's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 under the sections entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

This Investor Presentation includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures include: "Earnings per share - operating," "Diluted earnings per share - operating," "Tangible book value per share," "Return on common equity - operating," "Return on tangible common equity - operating," "Return on assets - operating," "Return on assets - pre-tax pre- provision, excluding merger-related and other charges," "Efficiency ratio - operating," "Expenses - operating," and "Tangible common equity to tangible assets."

Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United's underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating United's business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the 'Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables' included in the exhibits to this Presentation.

2

United Community Banks, Inc.

Committed to Service Since 1950

Company Overview

Regional Full Service Branch Network

National Navitas and SBA Markets

Branches

United Community

Seaside Bank and Trust

Premier Southeast Regional Bank

  • Metro-focusedbranch network with locations in the fastest growing MSAs in the Southeast
  • 156 branches, 7 loan production sites, and 4 mortgage loan offices across five SE states
  • Recent expansion into key Florida markets with Seaside acquisition
  • Top 10 market share in GA and SC
  • Proven ability to integrate bank transactions - 8 transactions over the past 10 years

Extended Navitas and SBA Markets

  • Offered in 48 states across the continental U.S.
  • SBA business has both in-footprint and national business (4 specific verticals)
  • Navitas subsidiary is a small ticket essential use commercial equipment finance provider
  1. Assets Under Administration

$17.2

BILLION IN ASSETS

$2.4

BILLION IN AUA(1)

13.1%

TIER 1 RBC

$0.18

QUARTERLY DIVIDEND

UP 6% YOY

163

BANKING OFFICES

ACROSS THE

SOUTHEAST

#1 IN CUSTOMER

SATISFACTION

with Retail Banking in the Southeast - J.D. Power

$11.8

BILLION IN

TOTAL LOANS

$14.6

BILLION IN

TOTAL DEPOSITS

100 BEST BANKS IN

AMERICA

for the seventh consecutive

year - Forbes

WORLD'S BEST

BANKS

in 2019 & 2020 - Forbes

2020 TOP

WORKPLACES

In S.C. & Atlanta - Greenville

Business Magazine & Atlanta

Journal Constitution

BEST IN CLASS

CUSTOMER

SATISFACTION

- Customer Service Profiles

3

$0.52

Diluted earnings per share

  • GAAP

$0.55

Diluted earnings per share

  • operating

1.07%

Return on average assets -

GAAP

1.14%

Return on average assets - operating(1)

1.93%

PTPP ROA - operating(1)

0.25%

Cost of Deposits

10.1%

Return on common equity -

GAAP

13.5%

Return on tangible common equity - operating (1)

(1)

6%

YOY growth in

book value per share

7%

YOY growth in tangible book value per share

Annualized 3Q EOP

core loan growth of

8% or $227 mm

36%

DDA / Total Deposits

3Q20 Highlights

Diluted Earnings Per Share

Return on Assets

$0.60

$0.63

1.51%

1.58%

$0.32

$0.52

$0.55

1.07%

1.14%

$0.32

0.71% 0.72%

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

GAAP

Operating

(1)

(1)

GAAP

Operating

Book Value Per Share

Dividends Per Share

$21.22

$21.45

$20.16

$16.95

$17.09

$0.17

$0.18

$0.18

$15.90

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

GAAP

Tangible(1)

Dividends per share

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliation table slides in the Appendix for a reconciliation of

4

operating performance measures to GAAP performance

High Quality Balance Sheet / Earnings Strength

Capital

  • 2Q20 TCE + reserves is substantially higher compared to peers; providing greater stability and protection against losses
  • UCBI ranks 15th highest among the 50 KRX peers

TCE + ALLL / Total Loans

14.00%

13.07%

UCBI

KRX Median

Liquidity

  • Significantly lower 2Q20 loan to deposit ratio compared to peers
  • UCBI has the 12th lowest loan to deposit ratio among the 50 KRX peers

Average Loans / Deposits %

90%

81%

UCBI

KRX Median

Profitability

  • 2Q20 PTPP ROA - operating is 19% higher compared to peers
  • UCBI ranks 12th highest PTPP ROA among the 50 KRX peers

PTPP ROA - operating(1)

1.87%

1.58%

UCBI

KRX Median

Funding

  • Funding base comprised mostly of core deposits; 2Q20 funding costs remain below the peer median
  • UCBI ranks 23rd lowest among the 50 KRX peers

Cost of Deposits

0.40%

0.38%

UCBI

KRX Median

(1) Pre-taxpre-provision - operating ROA calculated as ROA minus the effect of income tax expense, provision expense and merger-related and other charges

5

Source: S&P Global Markets

UCBI Focused on High-Growth MSAs in Southeast

Located in Most of the Top 20 Markets in the Region

High-Growth MSAs in the Southeast

Fastest Growing

'21 - '26 Proj.

'21

'26 Proj. Median

Southeast MSAs (1)

Pop. Growth %

Population

Household Income

1.

Myrtle Beach, SC

8.49

518,050

$62,042

2.

Cape Coral, FL

7.42

785,277

$68,827

3.

Raleigh, NC

7.30

1,420,576

$91,380

4.

Charleston, SC

7.30

823,428

$78,951

5.

Orlando, FL

7.09

2,685,903

$72,412

6.

Lakeland, FL

6.98

738,482

$62,730

7.

Naples, FL

6.96

393,750

$84,332

8.

Spartanburg, SC

6.81

327,475

$66,443

9.

Sarasota, FL

6.79

855,242

$73,471

10.

Charlotte, NC

6.61

2,696,789

$77,692

11.

Wilmington, NC

6.57

304,661

$60,070

12.

Jacksonville, FL

6.17

1,602,120

$73,563

13.

Port St. Lucie, FL

6.10

495,076

$68,635

14.

Greenville, SC

6.08

937,813

$68,413

15.

Tampa, FL

6.06

3,257,479

$67,300

16.

Durham-Chapel Hill, NC

5.93

655,218

$74,713

17.

Nashville, TN

5.91

1,980,990

$80,404

18.

Fayetteville, AR

5.88

550,113

$71,570

19.

Daytona Beach, FL

5.81

678,826

$65,579

20.

Atlanta, GA

5.73

6,137,994

$85,730

United / Seaside MSA Presence (Branch and or LPO)

Projected Population Growth (2)

2021 - 2026 (%)

5.7%

2.9%

National

Avg.

Projected Household Income Growth (2)

2021 - 2026 (%)

11.4%

9.0%

National

Avg.

Median Household Income (2)

($ in thousands)

$67.8

$62.1

National

Avg.

(1)

Includes MSAs with a population of greater than 300,000

6

(2)

Data by MSA shown on a weighted average basis by deposits

7

Diversified Loan Portfolio Reduces Risk

3Q20 Total Loans $11.8 billion

PPP

Residential11% Construction

2%

Home Equity 6%

Residential

Mortgage 11%

1%

Other

Consumer

21%

CRE

39%

9%

Commercial

Construction

  • Loans increased $1.67 billion in 3Q20, with $1.44 billion coming from Seaside
  • 3Q20 core loan growth of $227 million, or 8% annualized

C&I

(1)

3Q20 Seaside loan growth of $11.8

million

(1) C&I includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied CRE loans and Navitas (equipment finance) loans

7

Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL)

$ in millions

Seaside Purchase Accounting Marks

% of Total

Credit Mark

Interest Mark

Total Mark

PCD Loans

19%

$11.1

$8.8

$19.9

Non-PCD Loans

81%

$8.0

$18.3

$26.3

Note: Includes PPP loans, which have an interest mark of approximately $2.6 million

  • Day 2 provision for Non-PCD acquired loans was $9.8 million plus $0.9 million for unfunded commitments for a total of $10.7 million

4Q19

Day 1 CECL

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

1/1/2020

ACL - Loans

$

62,089

$

68,969

$

81,905

$

103,669

$

134,256

ACL - Unfunded Commitments

$

3,458

$

5,329

$

6,470

$

12,100

$

11,920

ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses*

$

65,547

0.74%

$

74,298

$

88,375

0.99%

$

115,769

1.28%

$

146,176

1.39%

  • The allowance for credit losses increased $30 million in 3Q20 and $81 million from year-end
  • We reviewed multiple scenarios and examined and stressed our inputs
  • The current environment is inherently unpredictable due to the impact of COVID-19; we continuously review multiple economic scenarios and the potential mitigants of government action

*Excluding PPP loans

8

Strong Credit Quality in 3Q

Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans

0.25%

0.12%

0.09%

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

Provision for Credit Losses

$ in millions

$33.5

$21.8

$3.1

3Q192Q203Q20

Non-Performing Assets as %

of Total Assets

  • 3Q20 NCOs of $2.5 million, or 0.09% annualized
    • The quarter benefited from $4.2 million of recoveries
  • The provision for credit losses was $21.8 million, including $10.7 million Day 2 CECL provision for Seaside
  • NPAs relatively flat compared to last quarter and last year

0.32%

0.24%

0.29%

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

9

Loan Deferrals Improved Significantly in 3Q

Payment Deferrals by Loan Type $ in thousands

June 30, 2020

September 30, 2020

$ Deferred

% of Total Loan

% of Category

$ Deferred

% of Total Loan

% of Category

Portfolio

Total

Portfolio

Total

Hotels

219,169

1.88%

70.8%

122,601

1.04%

37.9%

Restaurants

128,570

0.93%

39.5%

118,800

1.01%

35.2%

Senior Care

107,880

1.10%

20.9%

44,384

0.38%

8.5%

Equipment Finance

181,914

8.97%

23.4%

19,773

0.17%

2.4%

All Other Commercial

1,044,297

1.56%

14.2%

45,030

0.38%

0.6%

One-to-Four Family

160,893

1.38%

7.4%

13,972

0.12%

0.6%

Other Consumer

6,857

0.06%

3.3%

466

0.00%

0.2%

Total

$

1,849,580

15.89%

$

365,026

3.08%

  • Loan payment deferrals have continued to improve from a peak of $1.9 billion, or 15.9% of the total loan portfolio as of June 30th to $365 million, or 3.1% of the total loan portfolio as September 30th

(1) June 30, 2020 loan deferrals include Seaside's results, although the acquisition closed on July 1, 2020.

10

Capital Ratios Remain Strong

Holding Company

3Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20*

3Q20 Highlights

Capital ratios significantly above "well capitalized"

Common Equity Tier 1

12.4

%

12.9

%

12.9

% 12.3

%

Capital

Closed the Seaside acquisition on 7/1/2020, which

Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital

12.7

13.1

14.0

13.1

reduced our capital ratios as expected

Quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share

Total Risk-Based Capital

14.5

14.9

16.1

15.2

Leverage

10.2

10.4

10.3

9.4

Tangible Common Equity

10.2

10.2

9.1

8.9

to Tangible Assets

CET1 Ratio (%)

Tier 1 Ratio (%)

Total Capital Ratio (%)

16.1%

15.2%

13.2%

14.0%

14.3%

15.0%

14.9%

13.0%

12.9% 12.9%

13.1%

13.1%

13.1%

12.0% 12.2%

12.3%

12.2% 12.4%

4Q17

4Q18

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20 3Q20*

4Q17

4Q18

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20 3Q20*

4Q17

4Q18

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20 3Q20*

*3Q20 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary

11

Net Interest Revenue / Margin(1)

$ in millions

$128.5

$119.3

$109.3

4.12%

3.42%

3.27%

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

Net Interest Revenue

Net Interest Margin(1)

3.42%

-0.10%

3.27%

-0.13%

0.08%

(%)

2Q NIM

Excess Liquidity

Low Interest

Purchased Loan

3Q NIM

/ PPP

Rates / Seaside

Accretion

3Q20 NIM Compression

    • Net interest margin decreased by 15 bps from 2Q20, resulting from 23 bps of core margin pressure offset by a 8 bps increase in purchased loan accretion
    • Of the core margin pressure,10 bps resulted from the full impact of excess liquidity from 2Q's liquidity and PPP increases
  2. Net interest margin is calculated on a fully-taxable equivalent basis

12

Valuable Deposit Mix

3Q20 Total Deposits $14.6 billion

Time

13%

Savings

6%

36%

DDA

24%

MMDA

21%

NOW

3Q20 Highlights

  • Total deposits up $1.9 billion from 2Q20
    • Seaside contributed $1.8 billion to total deposits in 3Q20
  • Core transaction deposits excluding Seaside were up $0.4 billion, or 15 % annualized from 2Q20 and up $2.3 billion, or 32% YOY
    • Seaside added $1.2 billion of core transaction deposits in 3Q20
  • Cost of deposits down 13 bps to 0.25% in 3Q20, driven by continued noninterest bearing deposit growth and rate cuts

Strong Core Deposit Growth Over Time

Total Deposits Trend

$ in billions

$14.6

$12.7

$10.5

$10.9

$11.0

4Q18

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

DDA NOW MMDA Savings Time

(1) Transaction accounts include demand deposits, interest-bearing demand, money market and savings accounts, excluding public funds deposits

13

Noninterest Income

$ in millions

$29.0

$1.6

$8.7

$1.7

$7.1

$9.9

$40.2

$1.0

$23.7

$1.3

$7.2

$7.0

$48.7

$1.2

$25.1

$3.1

$11.0

$8.3

Linked Quarter

  • Fees up $8.5 million
    • Service charges up $1.3 million due to increased debit card and NSF activity as more businesses continued to reopen; Seaside added approximately $180k of the $1.3 million total
    • Mortgage fees up $1.5 million from previous record level 2Q20
      • Rate locks and production volume were at record levels - with $910 million in 3Q20 rate locks versus $802 million in 2Q20
      • 3Q20 mortgage production purchase/refi mix was 45%/55%
      • 3Q20 mortgage results included a $1.2 million MSR write- down vs a $1.8 million write-down in 2Q20
    • Gain on sale of SBA loans was $1.2 million on $13.5 million of SBA loan sales
    • 3Q20 included a positive $1.0 million MTM change on the SBA servicing asset compared to a negative mark in 2Q20

Year-over-Year

Fees up $19.7 million

Mortgage rate locks up 79% compared to last year

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

Service Charges

Other

Brokerage / Wealth Mgmt

Mortgage

Loan sale gains

($910 million in 3Q20 vs. $508 million in 3Q19)

14

PPP Update

PPP Totals

$ billions

$1.1

$0.2

$-

$0.2

$0.4

$0.6

$0.8

$1.0

$1.2

  • UCBI funded 10,994 PPP loans totaling $1.1 billion with an average loan size of $106 thousand
  • Seaside funded 789 PPP loans totaling $220 million with an average loan size of $278 thousand
  • 56% of our PPP customers, representing $719 million in loans, have input completed forgiveness materials into our portal
  • The SBA has put forth a streamlined forgiveness process for loans $50,000 and below; UCBI has 6,508 of such loans totaling $124 million. The 6,508 individual loans represents 60% of our total number of loans

15

Disciplined Expense Management

$ in millions

$96.0

$92.6

$82.9

$84.0

$83.6

$80.3

55.6%

55.9%

55.6%

54.1%

53.9%

52.2%

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

Expenses

Efficiency Ratio

GAAP

GAAP

Operating (1)

Operating (1)

Linked Quarter

  • GAAP and operating expenses increased 14% and 11%, respectively
    • 3Q20 included nominal Seaside cost savings and we are confident in achieving our stated cost savings target
    • Mortgage commissions up $0.5 million primarily due to the increase in mortgage production volume
    • $0.5 million expense from contribution to the United Community Bank Foundation; following $1.0 million contribution in 2Q20

Year-over-Year

  • GAAP and operating expenses increased 16% and 15%, respectively

(1) See non-GAAP reconciliation table slides at the end of the exhibits for a reconciliation of operating performance measures to GAAP performance

16

measures

Digital Adoption Increasing

  • Website:
    • 19.5% increase in ucbi.com users YOY
    • Since March, 65,000 users have at least started an online application to open a loan/deposit account or enroll in online banking
  • Digital Banking:
    • YTD, 15% of all new consumer deposit accounts were opened online
    • 135% increase YoY in online account opening
    • Active online/mobile banking users up 9% YTD
  • Social Media:
    • Social media followers up 22% YTD
    • 24% YOY growth in traffic from social media channels to ucbi.com

17

3Q INVESTOR PRESENTATION

Exhibits

Member FDIC. © 2020 United Community Bank

Strong Credit Culture & Disciplined Credit Processes

1

Process

Change

  • In 2014, centralized and streamlined consumer underwriting and related functions
  • Significantly strengthened commercial process for approvals and monitoring

2 Add

Significant

Talent

  • CEO with deep knowledge and experience in credit
  • 2015 Rob Edwards brought in to lead team (BB&T, TD Bank)
  • Senior credit risk team includes seasoned banking veterans with significant large bank credit risk experience, through multiple cycles

3 Concentration

4 Concentration

Management:

Management:

Size

Geography

Granular portfolio, with

Five state franchise

concentration limits set for

with mix of metro

all segments of the portfolio

and rural markets

Exposure & Industry Limits

Recent expansion

$ in millions

into Florida market

Legal Lending Limit

$ 423

with Three Shores

House Lending Limit

20

acquisition

Relationship Limit

35

Diversification with

Top 25 Relationships

706

national Navitas and

(6% total loans)

SBA businesses

SNC's outstanding

292

SNC's committed

434

5 Concentration

Management:

Product

  • Construction & CRE ratio as a percentage of Total RBC = 69%/197%
  • C&D > 30% in cycle, now 10.5%
  • Land within C&D is only 19% of total C&D
  • Navitas 7.0% of loans
  • Granular product concentration limits

Centralized underwriting and approval process for consumer credit

Structure

Distributed Regional Credit Officers (reporting to Credit) for commercial

Dedicated Special Assets team

Eight of the top twelve credit leaders recruited post-crisis

Weekly Senior Credit Committee; approval required for all relationship exposure

Process

> $12.5 million

Continuous external loan review

Monthly commercial asset quality review

Monthly retail asset quality review meetings

Policy

Continuous review and enhancements to credit policy

Quarterly reviews of portfolio limits and concentrations

BUILT TO

OUTPERFORM IN THE NEXT CYCLE

19

Retail CRE

Top 50 UCBI Retail CRE - Property Type

Mixed Use

10%

Grocery

Anchored

28%

Unanchored 27%

12%

Single

Tenant

23%

Anchored

  • Top 50 Retail CRE loans totaled $322 million outstanding, 3% of total loans as of 3Q20
  • Average loan size of approximately $4.8 million
  • Seaside has $44 million of retail CRE as of 3Q20

20

Selected Segments - Restaurants & Hotels

Restaurants by Product(1)

Hotels by Product (1)

Seaside

Navitas

Seaside

6%

3%

Owner

Navitas

Occupied RE

29%

33%

5%

14%

Construction

SBA

16%

C&I

  • Restaurant loans outstanding totaled $337.1 million as of 3Q20, or 3% of total loans
  • As of 3Q20, $119 million of UCBI restaurant

SBA 2%2%

Construction 12%

78%

CRE

  • Hotel loans outstanding totaled $329.6 million as of 3Q20, or 3% of total loans
  • Loan to value low at 53% on average for UCBI portfolio

loans were deferred, which equated to approximately 35% of the total restaurant portfolio commitments

  • Top Tier UCBI brands represent approximately 56% of total outstanding exposure
  • Over 50% of hotel loan exposures are located within Atlanta, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, Greenville, Savannah and Florence
  • As of 3Q20, $122 million of UCBI hotel loans were

deferred, which equated to approximately 37% of the total hotel portfolio outstanding

(1) Excluding PPP loans

21

Credit Quality - Navitas

Net Charge-Offs as %

of Average Loans

Deferral % by Category for Top 5 Categories

3Q20

10.24%

0.87%

0.67%

0.93%

3Q19

2Q20

3Q20

  • Navitas 3Q20 NCOs = 0.93%
  • Navitas had a >4% 3Q20 pretax ROA and could withstand ~4.9% in annualized credit losses before reporting a net loss
  • Navitas' cumulative net loss rates have approximated 2% for the last 10 years
  • Navitas ACL - Loans equated to 1.87% as of 3Q20
  • Rating agencies have historically assigned Navitas originations with expected through-the-cycle loss rates of 3.1% to 3.8%

3.96%

1.27%

0.54%

0.37%

Eating Places Physician

Fitness

Salons

Local

Offices

Facilities

Trucking

  • Total Navitas deferrals are only 2% of the total Navitas loan portfolio at 3Q20, improved 90% from 2Q20
  • Of Navitas' top 5 loan categories by industry type, 10% of Navitas' fitness facility loans are deferred, making up
    32% of total Navitas deferrals

22

3

Expanding Mortgage Throughout the Footprint

Mortgage Locks

1,100

30

910

($)

801

802

Funded20

700Locks

508

411

900

25

25

25

300

390

15

15

/Locks10

Mortgage

MLO

500

251

312

17

15

10

13

100

9

5

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

Mortgage Locks ($ millions)

Funded Locks / MLO

4Q18

1Q19

2Q19

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

Loans Sold ($ millions)

$132

$111

$153

$220

$226

$259

$397

$402

Gain on Sale %

2.6%

2.7%

3.7%

3.4%

3.7%

2.9%

4.5%

5.4%

  • We have been consistently investing in our mortgage business
  • The total number originators were relatively flat in 2019 and 2020, however we have been continually upgrading talent over the past few quarters, including the lift out of a 15 person team in Raleigh in 3Q19
  • Mortgage production per originator, per quarter increased to $6.9 million in 3Q20, or 75% above 3Q19
  • Purchase / Refi mix has shifted from 70% / 30% in 3Q19 to 55% / 45% in 3Q20
  • Technology investments have also paid off as we have been able to market to our existing customers and also have enabled us to cut processing costs and process times
  • We continue to hire mortgage originators and are optimistic about the opportunity to overlay the business on

the Seaside franchise

23

24

Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables

$ in thousands, except per share data

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

(1)

Expenses

Expenses - GAAP

$

82,924

$

81,424

$

81,538

$

83,980

$

95,981

Merger-related and other charges

(2,605)

74

(808)

(397)

(3,361)

Expenses - Operating

$

80,319

$

81,498

$

80,730

$

83,583

$

92,620

Diluted Earnings per share

Diluted earnings per share - GAAP

$

0.60

$

0.61

$

0.40

$

0.32

$

0.52

Merger-related and other charges

0.03

-

0.01

-

0.03

Diluted earnings per share - Operating

0.63

0.61

0.41

0.32

0.55

Book Value per share

Book Value per share - GAAP

$

20.16

$

20.53

$

20.80

$

21.22

$

21.45

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles

(4.26)

(4.25)

(4.28)

(4.27)

(4.36)

Tangible book value per share

$

15.90

$

16.28

$

16.52

$

16.95

$

17.09

Return on Tangible Common Equity

Return on common equity - GAAP

12.16

%

12.07

%

7.85

%

6.17

%

10.06

%

Effect of merger-related and other charges

0.51

(0.01)

0.16

0.08

0.63

Return on common equity - Operating

12.67

12.06

8.01

6.25

10.69

Effect of goodwill and intangibles

3.71

3.43

2.56

1.84

2.83

Return on tangible common equity - Operating

16.38

%

15.49

%

10.57

%

8.09

%

13.52

%

(1) Merger-related and other charges for 3Q19 include $64 thousand of intangible amortization resulting from payments made to executives under their

24

change of control agreements. The resulting intangible assets were being amortized over 12 to 24 months.

25

Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables

$ in thousands, except per share data

3Q19

4Q19

1Q20

2Q20

3Q20

(1)

Return on Assets

Return on assets - GAAP

1.51

%

1.50

%

0.99

%

0.71

%

1.07

%

Merger-related and other charges

0.07

-

0.02

0.01

0.07

Return on assets - Operating

1.58

%

1.50

%

1.01

%

0.72

%

1.14

%

Return on Assets to return on assets- pre-taxpre-provision

Return on assets - GAAP

1.51

%

1.50

%

0.99

%

0.71

%

1.07

%

Income tax expense

0.44

0.39

0.27

0.20

0.28

Provision for credit losses

0.10

0.11

0.69

0.95

0.51

Return on assets - pre-tax,pre-provision

2.05

2.00

1.95

1.86

1.86

Merger-related and other charges

0.08

-

0.03

0.01

0.07

Return on assets - pre-tax,pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges

2.13

%

2.00

%

1.98

%

1.87

%

1.93

%

Efficiency Ratio

Efficiency Ratio - GAAP

55.64

%

54.87

%

56.15

%

55.86

%

54.14

%

Merger-related and other charges

(1.74)

0.05

(0.56)

(0.27)

(1.90)

Efficiency Ratio - Operating

53.90

%

54.92

%

55.59

%

55.59

%

52.24

%

Tangible common equity to tangible assets

Equity to assets ratio - GAAP

12.53

%

12.66

%

12.54

%

11.81

%

11.47

%

Effect of goodwill and other intangibles

(2.37)

(2.34)

(2.32)

(2.05)

(2.01)

Effect of preferred equity

-

-

-

(0.64)

(0.57)

Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio

10.16

%

10.32

%

10.22

%

9.12

%

8.89

%

(1) Merger-related and other charges for 3Q19 include $64 thousand of intangible amortization resulting from payments made to executives under their

25

change of control agreements. The resulting intangible assets were being amortized over 12 to 24 months.

26

Glossary

ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses

MSA - Metropolitan Statistical Area

ALLL - Allowance for Loan Losses

MSR - Mortgage Servicing Rights Asset

AUA - Assets Under Administration

NCO - Net Charge-Offs

BPS - Basis Points

NIM - Net Interest Margin

C&I - Commercial and Industrial

NPA - Non-Performing Asset

C&D - Commercial and Development

NSF - Non-sufficient Funds

CECL - Current Expected Credit Losses

OO RE - Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate

CET1 - Common Equity Tier 1 Capital

PCD - Loans Purchased with Credit Deterioration

CRE - Commercial Real Estate

PPP - Paycheck Protection Program

CSP - Customer Service Profiles

PTPP - Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Earnings

DDA - Demand Deposit Account

RBC - Risk Based Capital

EOP - End of Period

ROA - Return on Assets

GAAP - Accounting Principles Generally Accepted in the United States of America

SBA - United States Small Business Administration

KRX - KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index

TCE - Tangible Common Equity

LPO - Loan Production Office

USDA - United States Department of Agriculture

MLO - Mortgage Loan Officer

YOY - Year over Year

MTM - Marked-to-market

26

Disclaimer

United Community Banks Inc. published this content on 20 October 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 October 2020 21:34:00 UTC

Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 639 M - -
Net income 2020 123 M - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 12,9x
Yield 2020 3,80%
Capitalization 1 648 M 1 648 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 2,58x
Capi. / Sales 2021 2,55x
Nbr of Employees 2 297
Free-Float 98,9%
Chart UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Duration : Period :
United Community Banks, Inc. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 8
Average target price 22,36 $
Last Close Price 19,06 $
Spread / Highest target 23,3%
Spread / Average Target 17,3%
Spread / Lowest Target 10,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Herbert Lynn Harton Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jefferson L. Harralson Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Mark Terry Chief Information Officer
Robert H. Blalock Independent Director
Tim R. Wallis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
UNITED COMMUNITY BANKS, INC.-38.28%1 648
AGRICULTURAL BANK OF CHINA LIMITED-21.28%164 294
POSTAL SAVINGS BANK OF CHINA CO., LTD.-30.19%56 514
PING AN BANK CO., LTD.6.63%50 760
PT BANK CENTRAL ASIA TBK-13.16%49 400
QATAR NATIONAL BANK (Q.P.S.C.)-13.99%45 028
