United Community Banks : Investor Presentation Third Quarter 2020

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields 3Q Investor Presentation October 20, 2020 Disclosures CAUTIONARY STATEMENT This Investor Presentation contains forward-looking statements about United Community Banks, Inc. ("United"), as defined in federal securities laws. Statements that are not historical or current facts, including statements about beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements and are based on information available to, and assumptions and estimates made by, management as of the date hereof. Because forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, our actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied in any such statements. The COVID-19 pandemic is adversely impacting United, its employees, customers, vendors, counterparties, and the communities that it serves. The ultimate extent of the impact of COVID- 19 on United's financial position, results of operations, liquidity, and prospects is highly uncertain. United's results could be adversely affected by, among other things, volatility in financial markets, continued deterioration of economic and business conditions, further increases in unemployment rates, deterioration in the credit quality of United's loan portfolio, deterioration in the value of United's investment securities, and changes in statutes, regulations, and regulatory policies or practices. For a discussion of these and other risks that may cause such forward-looking statements to differ materially from actual results, please refer to United's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its 2019 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q for the quarters ended March 31, 2020 and June 30, 2020 under the sections entitled "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors." Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements. NON-GAAP MEASURES This Investor Presentation includes financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"). This financial information includes certain operating performance measures, which exclude merger-related and other charges that are not considered part of recurring operations. Such measures include: "Earnings per share - operating," "Diluted earnings per share - operating," "Tangible book value per share," "Return on common equity - operating," "Return on tangible common equity - operating," "Return on assets - operating," "Return on assets - pre-tax pre- provision, excluding merger-related and other charges," "Efficiency ratio - operating," "Expenses - operating," and "Tangible common equity to tangible assets." Management has included these non-GAAP measures because it believes these measures may provide useful supplemental information for evaluating United's underlying performance trends. Further, management uses these measures in managing and evaluating United's business and intends to refer to them in discussions about our operations and performance. Operating performance measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative to or substitute for, measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and are not necessarily comparable to non-GAAP measures that may be presented by other companies. To the extent applicable, reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures can be found in the 'Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables' included in the exhibits to this Presentation. 2 United Community Banks, Inc. Committed to Service Since 1950 Company Overview Regional Full Service Branch Network National Navitas and SBA Markets Branches United Community Seaside Bank and Trust Premier Southeast Regional Bank Metro-focused branch network with locations in the fastest growing MSAs in the Southeast

branch network with locations in the fastest growing MSAs in the Southeast 156 branches, 7 loan production sites, and 4 mortgage loan offices across five SE states

Recent expansion into key Florida markets with Seaside acquisition

Top 10 market share in GA and SC

Proven ability to integrate bank transactions - 8 transactions over the past 10 years Extended Navitas and SBA Markets Offered in 48 states across the continental U.S.

SBA business has both in-footprint and national business (4 specific verticals)

in-footprint and national business (4 specific verticals) Navitas subsidiary is a small ticket essential use commercial equipment finance provider Assets Under Administration $17.2 BILLION IN ASSETS $2.4 BILLION IN AUA(1) 13.1% TIER 1 RBC $0.18 QUARTERLY DIVIDEND UP 6% YOY 163 BANKING OFFICES ACROSS THE SOUTHEAST #1 IN CUSTOMER SATISFACTION with Retail Banking in the Southeast - J.D. Power $11.8 BILLION IN TOTAL LOANS $14.6 BILLION IN TOTAL DEPOSITS 100 BEST BANKS IN AMERICA for the seventh consecutive year - Forbes WORLD'S BEST BANKS in 2019 & 2020 - Forbes 2020 TOP WORKPLACES In S.C. & Atlanta - Greenville Business Magazine & Atlanta Journal Constitution BEST IN CLASS CUSTOMER SATISFACTION - Customer Service Profiles 3 $0.52 Diluted earnings per share GAAP $0.55 Diluted earnings per share operating 1.07% Return on average assets - GAAP 1.14% Return on average assets - operating(1) 1.93% PTPP ROA - operating(1) 0.25% Cost of Deposits 10.1% Return on common equity - GAAP 13.5% Return on tangible common equity - operating (1) (1) 6% YOY growth in book value per share 7% YOY growth in tangible book value per share Annualized 3Q EOP core loan growth of 8% or $227 mm 36% DDA / Total Deposits 3Q20 Highlights Diluted Earnings Per Share Return on Assets $0.60 $0.63 1.51% 1.58% $0.32 $0.52 $0.55 1.07% 1.14% $0.32 0.71% 0.72% 3Q19 2Q20 3Q20 3Q19 2Q20 3Q20 GAAP Operating (1) (1) GAAP Operating Book Value Per Share Dividends Per Share $21.22 $21.45 $20.16 $16.95 $17.09 $0.17 $0.18 $0.18 $15.90 3Q19 2Q20 3Q20 3Q19 2Q20 3Q20 GAAP Tangible(1) Dividends per share (1) See non-GAAP reconciliation table slides in the Appendix for a reconciliation of 4 operating performance measures to GAAP performance High Quality Balance Sheet / Earnings Strength Capital 2Q20 TCE + reserves is substantially higher compared to peers; providing greater stability and protection against losses

UCBI ranks 15 th highest among the 50 KRX peers TCE + ALLL / Total Loans 14.00% 13.07% UCBI KRX Median Liquidity Significantly lower 2Q20 loan to deposit ratio compared to peers

UCBI has the 12 th lowest loan to deposit ratio among the 50 KRX peers Average Loans / Deposits % 90% 81% UCBI KRX Median Profitability 2Q20 PTPP ROA - operating is 19% higher compared to peers

UCBI ranks 12 th highest PTPP ROA among the 50 KRX peers PTPP ROA - operating(1) 1.87% 1.58% UCBI KRX Median Funding Funding base comprised mostly of core deposits; 2Q20 funding costs remain below the peer median

UCBI ranks 23 rd lowest among the 50 KRX peers Cost of Deposits 0.40% 0.38% UCBI KRX Median (1) Pre-taxpre-provision - operating ROA calculated as ROA minus the effect of income tax expense, provision expense and merger-related and other charges 5 Source: S&P Global Markets UCBI Focused on High-Growth MSAs in Southeast Located in Most of the Top 20 Markets in the Region High-Growth MSAs in the Southeast Fastest Growing '21 - '26 Proj. '21 '26 Proj. Median Southeast MSAs (1) Pop. Growth % Population Household Income 1. Myrtle Beach, SC 8.49 518,050 $62,042 2. Cape Coral, FL 7.42 785,277 $68,827 3. Raleigh, NC 7.30 1,420,576 $91,380 4. Charleston, SC 7.30 823,428 $78,951 5. Orlando, FL 7.09 2,685,903 $72,412 6. Lakeland, FL 6.98 738,482 $62,730 7. Naples, FL 6.96 393,750 $84,332 8. Spartanburg, SC 6.81 327,475 $66,443 9. Sarasota, FL 6.79 855,242 $73,471 10. Charlotte, NC 6.61 2,696,789 $77,692 11. Wilmington, NC 6.57 304,661 $60,070 12. Jacksonville, FL 6.17 1,602,120 $73,563 13. Port St. Lucie, FL 6.10 495,076 $68,635 14. Greenville, SC 6.08 937,813 $68,413 15. Tampa, FL 6.06 3,257,479 $67,300 16. Durham-Chapel Hill, NC 5.93 655,218 $74,713 17. Nashville, TN 5.91 1,980,990 $80,404 18. Fayetteville, AR 5.88 550,113 $71,570 19. Daytona Beach, FL 5.81 678,826 $65,579 20. Atlanta, GA 5.73 6,137,994 $85,730 United / Seaside MSA Presence (Branch and or LPO) Projected Population Growth (2) 2021 - 2026 (%) 5.7% 2.9% National Avg. Projected Household Income Growth (2) 2021 - 2026 (%) 11.4% 9.0% National Avg. Median Household Income (2) ($ in thousands) $67.8 $62.1 National Avg. (1) Includes MSAs with a population of greater than 300,000 6 (2) Data by MSA shown on a weighted average basis by deposits 7 Diversified Loan Portfolio Reduces Risk 3Q20 Total Loans $11.8 billion PPP Residential11% Construction 2% Home Equity 6% Residential Mortgage 11% 1% Other Consumer 21% CRE 39% 9% Commercial Construction Loans increased $1.67 billion in 3Q20, with $1.44 billion coming from Seaside

3Q20 core loan growth of $227 million, or 8% annualized C&I (1)  3Q20 Seaside loan growth of $11.8 million (1) C&I includes commercial and industrial loans, owner-occupied CRE loans and Navitas (equipment finance) loans 7 Allowance for Credit Losses (ACL) $ in millions Seaside Purchase Accounting Marks % of Total Credit Mark Interest Mark Total Mark PCD Loans 19% $11.1 $8.8 $19.9 Non-PCD Loans 81% $8.0 $18.3 $26.3 Note: Includes PPP loans, which have an interest mark of approximately $2.6 million Day 2 provision for Non-PCD acquired loans was $9.8 million plus $0.9 million for unfunded commitments for a total of $10.7 million 4Q19 Day 1 CECL 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 1/1/2020 ACL - Loans $ 62,089 $ 68,969 $ 81,905 $ 103,669 $ 134,256 ACL - Unfunded Commitments $ 3,458 $ 5,329 $ 6,470 $ 12,100 $ 11,920 ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses* $ 65,547 0.74% $ 74,298 $ 88,375 0.99% $ 115,769 1.28% $ 146,176 1.39% The allowance for credit losses increased $30 million in 3Q20 and $81 million from year-end

year-end We reviewed multiple scenarios and examined and stressed our inputs

The current environment is inherently unpredictable due to the impact of COVID-19; we continuously review multiple economic scenarios and the potential mitigants of government action *Excluding PPP loans 8 Strong Credit Quality in 3Q Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans 0.25% 0.12% 0.09% 3Q19 2Q20 3Q20 Provision for Credit Losses $ in millions $33.5 $21.8 $3.1 3Q192Q203Q20 Non-Performing Assets as % of Total Assets 3Q20 NCOs of $2.5 million, or 0.09% annualized

The quarter benefited from $4.2 million of recoveries

The provision for credit losses was $21.8 million, including $10.7 million Day 2 CECL provision for Seaside

NPAs relatively flat compared to last quarter and last year 0.32% 0.24% 0.29% 3Q19 2Q20 3Q20 9 Loan Deferrals Improved Significantly in 3Q Payment Deferrals by Loan Type $ in thousands June 30, 2020 September 30, 2020 $ Deferred % of Total Loan % of Category $ Deferred % of Total Loan % of Category Portfolio Total Portfolio Total Hotels 219,169 1.88% 70.8% 122,601 1.04% 37.9% Restaurants 128,570 0.93% 39.5% 118,800 1.01% 35.2% Senior Care 107,880 1.10% 20.9% 44,384 0.38% 8.5% Equipment Finance 181,914 8.97% 23.4% 19,773 0.17% 2.4% All Other Commercial 1,044,297 1.56% 14.2% 45,030 0.38% 0.6% One-to-Four Family 160,893 1.38% 7.4% 13,972 0.12% 0.6% Other Consumer 6,857 0.06% 3.3% 466 0.00% 0.2% Total $ 1,849,580 15.89% $ 365,026 3.08% Loan payment deferrals have continued to improve from a peak of $1.9 billion, or 15.9% of the total loan portfolio as of June 30 th to $365 million, or 3.1% of the total loan portfolio as September 30 th (1) June 30, 2020 loan deferrals include Seaside's results, although the acquisition closed on July 1, 2020. 10 Capital Ratios Remain Strong Holding Company 3Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20* 3Q20 Highlights  Capital ratios significantly above "well capitalized" Common Equity Tier 1 12.4 % 12.9 % 12.9 % 12.3 % Capital  Closed the Seaside acquisition on 7/1/2020, which Tier 1 Risk-Based Capital 12.7 13.1 14.0 13.1 reduced our capital ratios as expected  Quarterly dividend of $0.18 per share Total Risk-Based Capital 14.5 14.9 16.1 15.2 Leverage 10.2 10.4 10.3 9.4 Tangible Common Equity 10.2 10.2 9.1 8.9 to Tangible Assets CET1 Ratio (%) Tier 1 Ratio (%) Total Capital Ratio (%) 16.1% 15.2% 13.2% 14.0% 14.3% 15.0% 14.9% 13.0% 12.9% 12.9% 13.1% 13.1% 13.1% 12.0% 12.2% 12.3% 12.2% 12.4% 4Q17 4Q18 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20* 4Q17 4Q18 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20* 4Q17 4Q18 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20* *3Q20 regulatory capital ratios are preliminary 11 Net Interest Revenue / Margin(1) $ in millions $128.5 $119.3 $109.3 4.12% 3.42% 3.27% 3Q19 2Q20 3Q20 Net Interest Revenue Net Interest Margin(1) 3.42% -0.10% 3.27% -0.13% 0.08% (%) 2Q NIM Excess Liquidity Low Interest Purchased Loan 3Q NIM / PPP Rates / Seaside Accretion 3Q20 NIM Compression Net interest margin decreased by 15 bps from 2Q20, resulting from 23 bps of core margin pressure offset by a 8 bps increase in purchased loan accretion

Of the core margin pressure,10 bps resulted from the full impact of excess liquidity from 2Q's liquidity and PPP increases Net interest margin is calculated on a fully-taxable equivalent basis 12 Valuable Deposit Mix 3Q20 Total Deposits $14.6 billion Time 13% Savings 6% 36% DDA 24% MMDA 21% NOW 3Q20 Highlights Total deposits up $1.9 billion from 2Q20

Seaside contributed $1.8 billion to total deposits in 3Q20

Core transaction deposits excluding Seaside were up $0.4 billion, or 15 % annualized from 2Q20 and up $2.3 billion, or 32% YOY

Seaside added $1.2 billion of core transaction deposits in 3Q20

Cost of deposits down 13 bps to 0.25% in 3Q20, driven by continued noninterest bearing deposit growth and rate cuts Strong Core Deposit Growth Over Time Total Deposits Trend $ in billions $14.6 $12.7 $10.5 $10.9 $11.0 4Q18 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 DDA NOW MMDA Savings Time (1) Transaction accounts include demand deposits, interest-bearing demand, money market and savings accounts, excluding public funds deposits 13 Noninterest Income $ in millions $29.0 $1.6 $8.7 $1.7 $7.1 $9.9 $40.2 $1.0 $23.7 $1.3 $7.2 $7.0 $48.7 $1.2 $25.1 $3.1 $11.0 $8.3 Linked Quarter Fees up $8.5 million

Service charges up $1.3 million due to increased debit card and NSF activity as more businesses continued to reopen; Seaside added approximately $180k of the $1.3 million total Mortgage fees up $1.5 million from previous record level 2Q20 Rate locks and production volume were at record levels - with $910 million in 3Q20 rate locks versus $802 million in 2Q20 3Q20 mortgage production purchase/refi mix was 45%/55% 3Q20 mortgage results included a $1.2 million MSR write- down vs a $1.8 million write-down in 2Q20 Gain on sale of SBA loans was $1.2 million on $13.5 million of SBA loan sales 3Q20 included a positive $1.0 million MTM change on the SBA servicing asset compared to a negative mark in 2Q20

Year-over-Year  Fees up $19.7 million • Mortgage rate locks up 79% compared to last year 3Q19 2Q20 3Q20 Service Charges Other Brokerage / Wealth Mgmt Mortgage Loan sale gains ($910 million in 3Q20 vs. $508 million in 3Q19) 14 PPP Update PPP Totals $ billions $1.1 $0.2 $- $0.2 $0.4 $0.6 $0.8 $1.0 $1.2 UCBI funded 10,994 PPP loans totaling $1.1 billion with an average loan size of $106 thousand

Seaside funded 789 PPP loans totaling $220 million with an average loan size of $278 thousand

56% of our PPP customers, representing $719 million in loans, have input completed forgiveness materials into our portal

The SBA has put forth a streamlined forgiveness process for loans $50,000 and below; UCBI has 6,508 of such loans totaling $124 million. The 6,508 individual loans represents 60% of our total number of loans 15 Disciplined Expense Management $ in millions $96.0 $92.6 $82.9 $84.0 $83.6 $80.3 55.6% 55.9% 55.6% 54.1% 53.9% 52.2% 3Q19 2Q20 3Q20 Expenses Efficiency Ratio GAAP GAAP Operating (1) Operating (1) Linked Quarter GAAP and operating expenses increased 14% and 11%, respectively

3Q20 included nominal Seaside cost savings and we are confident in achieving our stated cost savings target Mortgage commissions up $0.5 million primarily due to the increase in mortgage production volume $0.5 million expense from contribution to the United Community Bank Foundation; following $1.0 million contribution in 2Q20

Year-over-Year GAAP and operating expenses increased 16% and 15%, respectively (1) See non-GAAP reconciliation table slides at the end of the exhibits for a reconciliation of operating performance measures to GAAP performance 16 measures Digital Adoption Increasing Website:

19.5% increase in ucbi.com users YOY Since March, 65,000 users have at least started an online application to open a loan/deposit account or enroll in online banking

Digital Banking:

YTD, 15% of all new consumer deposit accounts were opened online 135% increase YoY in online account opening Active online/mobile banking users up 9% YTD

Social Media:

Social media followers up 22% YTD 24% YOY growth in traffic from social media channels to ucbi.com

17 3Q INVESTOR PRESENTATION Exhibits Member FDIC. © 2020 United Community Bank Strong Credit Culture & Disciplined Credit Processes 1 Process Change In 2014, centralized and streamlined consumer underwriting and related functions

Significantly strengthened commercial process for approvals and monitoring 2 Add Significant Talent CEO with deep knowledge and experience in credit

2015 Rob Edwards brought in to lead team (BB&T, TD Bank)

Senior credit risk team includes seasoned banking veterans with significant large bank credit risk experience, through multiple cycles 3 Concentration 4 Concentration Management: Management: Size Geography  Granular portfolio, with  Five state franchise concentration limits set for with mix of metro all segments of the portfolio and rural markets Exposure & Industry Limits  Recent expansion $ in millions into Florida market  Legal Lending Limit $ 423 with Three Shores  House Lending Limit 20 acquisition  Relationship Limit 35  Diversification with  Top 25 Relationships 706 national Navitas and (6% total loans) SBA businesses  SNC's outstanding 292  SNC's committed 434 5 Concentration Management: Product Construction & CRE ratio as a percentage of Total RBC = 69%/197%

C&D > 30% in cycle, now 10.5%

Land within C&D is only 19% of total C&D

Navitas 7.0% of loans

Granular product concentration limits  Centralized underwriting and approval process for consumer credit Structure  Distributed Regional Credit Officers (reporting to Credit) for commercial  Dedicated Special Assets team  Eight of the top twelve credit leaders recruited post-crisis  Weekly Senior Credit Committee; approval required for all relationship exposure Process > $12.5 million  Continuous external loan review  Monthly commercial asset quality review  Monthly retail asset quality review meetings Policy  Continuous review and enhancements to credit policy  Quarterly reviews of portfolio limits and concentrations BUILT TO OUTPERFORM IN THE NEXT CYCLE 19 Retail CRE Top 50 UCBI Retail CRE - Property Type Mixed Use 10% Grocery Anchored 28% Unanchored 27% 12% Single Tenant 23% Anchored Top 50 Retail CRE loans totaled $322 million outstanding, 3% of total loans as of 3Q20

Average loan size of approximately $4.8 million

Seaside has $44 million of retail CRE as of 3Q20 20 Selected Segments - Restaurants & Hotels Restaurants by Product(1) Hotels by Product (1) Seaside Navitas Seaside 6% 3% Owner Navitas Occupied RE 29% 33% 5% 14% Construction SBA 16% C&I Restaurant loans outstanding totaled $337.1 million as of 3Q20, or 3% of total loans

As of 3Q20, $119 million of UCBI restaurant SBA 2%2% Construction 12% 78% CRE Hotel loans outstanding totaled $329.6 million as of 3Q20, or 3% of total loans

Loan to value low at 53% on average for UCBI portfolio loans were deferred, which equated to approximately 35% of the total restaurant portfolio commitments Top Tier UCBI brands represent approximately 56% of total outstanding exposure

Over 50% of hotel loan exposures are located within Atlanta, Columbia, Myrtle Beach, Greenville, Savannah and Florence

As of 3Q20, $122 million of UCBI hotel loans were deferred, which equated to approximately 37% of the total hotel portfolio outstanding (1) Excluding PPP loans 21 Credit Quality - Navitas Net Charge-Offs as % of Average Loans Deferral % by Category for Top 5 Categories 3Q20 10.24% 0.87% 0.67% 0.93% 3Q19 2Q20 3Q20 Navitas 3Q20 NCOs = 0.93%

Navitas had a >4% 3Q20 pretax ROA and could withstand ~4.9% in annualized credit losses before reporting a net loss

Navitas' cumulative net loss rates have approximated 2% for the last 10 years

Navitas ACL - Loans equated to 1.87% as of 3Q20

Rating agencies have historically assigned Navitas originations with expected through-the-cycle loss rates of 3.1% to 3.8% 3.96% 1.27% 0.54% 0.37% Eating Places Physician Fitness Salons Local Offices Facilities Trucking Total Navitas deferrals are only 2% of the total Navitas loan portfolio at 3Q20, improved 90% from 2Q20

Of Navitas' top 5 loan categories by industry type, 10% of Navitas' fitness facility loans are deferred, making up

32% of total Navitas deferrals 22 3 Expanding Mortgage Throughout the Footprint Mortgage Locks 1,100 30 910 ($) 801 802 Funded20 700Locks 508 411 900 25 25 25 300 390 15 15 /Locks10 Mortgage MLO 500 251 312 17 15 10 13 100 9 5 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 Mortgage Locks ($ millions) Funded Locks / MLO 4Q18 1Q19 2Q19 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 Loans Sold ($ millions) $132 $111 $153 $220 $226 $259 $397 $402 Gain on Sale % 2.6% 2.7% 3.7% 3.4% 3.7% 2.9% 4.5% 5.4% We have been consistently investing in our mortgage business

The total number originators were relatively flat in 2019 and 2020, however we have been continually upgrading talent over the past few quarters, including the lift out of a 15 person team in Raleigh in 3Q19

Mortgage production per originator, per quarter increased to $6.9 million in 3Q20, or 75% above 3Q19

Purchase / Refi mix has shifted from 70% / 30% in 3Q19 to 55% / 45% in 3Q20

Technology investments have also paid off as we have been able to market to our existing customers and also have enabled us to cut processing costs and process times

We continue to hire mortgage originators and are optimistic about the opportunity to overlay the business on the Seaside franchise 23 24 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables $ in thousands, except per share data 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 (1) Expenses Expenses - GAAP $ 82,924 $ 81,424 $ 81,538 $ 83,980 $ 95,981 Merger-related and other charges (2,605) 74 (808) (397) (3,361) Expenses - Operating $ 80,319 $ 81,498 $ 80,730 $ 83,583 $ 92,620 Diluted Earnings per share Diluted earnings per share - GAAP $ 0.60 $ 0.61 $ 0.40 $ 0.32 $ 0.52 Merger-related and other charges 0.03 - 0.01 - 0.03 Diluted earnings per share - Operating 0.63 0.61 0.41 0.32 0.55 Book Value per share Book Value per share - GAAP $ 20.16 $ 20.53 $ 20.80 $ 21.22 $ 21.45 Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (4.26) (4.25) (4.28) (4.27) (4.36) Tangible book value per share $ 15.90 $ 16.28 $ 16.52 $ 16.95 $ 17.09 Return on Tangible Common Equity Return on common equity - GAAP 12.16 % 12.07 % 7.85 % 6.17 % 10.06 % Effect of merger-related and other charges 0.51 (0.01) 0.16 0.08 0.63 Return on common equity - Operating 12.67 12.06 8.01 6.25 10.69 Effect of goodwill and intangibles 3.71 3.43 2.56 1.84 2.83 Return on tangible common equity - Operating 16.38 % 15.49 % 10.57 % 8.09 % 13.52 % (1) Merger-related and other charges for 3Q19 include $64 thousand of intangible amortization resulting from payments made to executives under their 24 change of control agreements. The resulting intangible assets were being amortized over 12 to 24 months. 25 Non-GAAP Reconciliation Tables $ in thousands, except per share data 3Q19 4Q19 1Q20 2Q20 3Q20 (1) Return on Assets Return on assets - GAAP 1.51 % 1.50 % 0.99 % 0.71 % 1.07 % Merger-related and other charges 0.07 - 0.02 0.01 0.07 Return on assets - Operating 1.58 % 1.50 % 1.01 % 0.72 % 1.14 % Return on Assets to return on assets- pre-taxpre-provision Return on assets - GAAP 1.51 % 1.50 % 0.99 % 0.71 % 1.07 % Income tax expense 0.44 0.39 0.27 0.20 0.28 Provision for credit losses 0.10 0.11 0.69 0.95 0.51 Return on assets - pre-tax,pre-provision 2.05 2.00 1.95 1.86 1.86 Merger-related and other charges 0.08 - 0.03 0.01 0.07 Return on assets - pre-tax,pre-provision, excluding merger-related and other charges 2.13 % 2.00 % 1.98 % 1.87 % 1.93 % Efficiency Ratio Efficiency Ratio - GAAP 55.64 % 54.87 % 56.15 % 55.86 % 54.14 % Merger-related and other charges (1.74) 0.05 (0.56) (0.27) (1.90) Efficiency Ratio - Operating 53.90 % 54.92 % 55.59 % 55.59 % 52.24 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets Equity to assets ratio - GAAP 12.53 % 12.66 % 12.54 % 11.81 % 11.47 % Effect of goodwill and other intangibles (2.37) (2.34) (2.32) (2.05) (2.01) Effect of preferred equity - - - (0.64) (0.57) Tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio 10.16 % 10.32 % 10.22 % 9.12 % 8.89 % (1) Merger-related and other charges for 3Q19 include $64 thousand of intangible amortization resulting from payments made to executives under their 25 change of control agreements. The resulting intangible assets were being amortized over 12 to 24 months. 26 Glossary ACL - Allowance for Credit Losses MSA - Metropolitan Statistical Area ALLL - Allowance for Loan Losses MSR - Mortgage Servicing Rights Asset AUA - Assets Under Administration NCO - Net Charge-Offs BPS - Basis Points NIM - Net Interest Margin C&I - Commercial and Industrial NPA - Non-Performing Asset C&D - Commercial and Development NSF - Non-sufficient Funds CECL - Current Expected Credit Losses OO RE - Owner Occupied Commercial Real Estate CET1 - Common Equity Tier 1 Capital PCD - Loans Purchased with Credit Deterioration CRE - Commercial Real Estate PPP - Paycheck Protection Program CSP - Customer Service Profiles PTPP - Pre-Tax,Pre-Provision Earnings DDA - Demand Deposit Account RBC - Risk Based Capital EOP - End of Period ROA - Return on Assets GAAP - Accounting Principles Generally Accepted in the United States of America SBA - United States Small Business Administration KRX - KBW Nasdaq Regional Banking Index TCE - Tangible Common Equity LPO - Loan Production Office USDA - United States Department of Agriculture MLO - Mortgage Loan Officer YOY - Year over Year MTM - Marked-to-market 26 Attachments Original document

