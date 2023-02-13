United Community Banks : and Progress Financial Corporation Announce Merger Agreement Presentation
02/13/2023 | 05:28pm EST
Acquisition of Progress Financial Corporation
Expanding Further Into Attractive Southeastern Markets
May 4, 2022
Important Information for Stockholders and Investors
This presentation relates to a proposed merger of United Community Banks, Inc. ("United") and Progress Financial Corporation ("Progress"). In connection with the proposed merger, United is required to file with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") a registration statement on Form S-4 that will include a proxy statement of Progress to be sent to Progress's stockholders seeking their approval of the merger. The registration statement also will contain the prospectus of United to register the shares of United common stock to be issued in connection with the merger. A definitive proxy statement/prospectus will also be provided to Progress's stockholders as required by applicable law. INVESTORS AND STOCKHOLDERS OF PROGRESS ARE ENCOURAGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, INCLUDING THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS THAT WILL BE A PART OF THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, WHEN IT BECOMES AVAILABLE AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED BY UNITED WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING ANY AMENDMENTS OR SUPPLEMENTS TO THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT AND THOSE OTHER DOCUMENTS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT UNITED, PROGRESS AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.
The registration statement and other documents filed with the SEC may be obtained for free at the SEC's website (www.sec.gov). You will also be able to obtain these documents free of charge, from United at the "Investor Relations" section of United's website at www.ucbi.com or from Progress at the "Investor Relations" section of Progress's website at www.myprogressbank.com. Copies of the definitive proxy statement/prospectus will also be made available, free of charge, by contacting United Community Banks, Inc., P.O. Box 398, Blairsville, GA 30514, Attn: Jefferson Harralson, Telephone: (864) 240-2608, or Progress Financial Corporation, 201 Williams Avenue, Huntsville, AL 35801, Attn: Dabsey Maxwell, Telephone: (256)319-3641.
This communication does not constitute an offer to sell, the solicitation of an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction. This communication is also not a solicitation of any vote or approval with respect to the proposed transaction or otherwise.
PARTICIPANTS IN THE TRANSACTION
Under the rules of the SEC, United and Progress, and certain of their respective directors and executive officers, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies from Progress's stockholders in favor of the approval of the proposed merger. Information about the directors and executive officers of United and their ownership of United capital stock can be found in United's definitive proxy statement in connection with its 2022 annual meeting of shareholders, as filed with the SEC on April 6, 2022, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the SEC. Information about the directors and executive officers of Progress and their ownership of Progress capital stock, as well as information regarding the interests of other persons who may be deemed participants in the transaction, may be obtained by reading the proxy statement/prospectus regarding the proposed merger when it becomes available. Free copies of such document may be obtained as described above.
Cautionary Statement About Forward-Looking Statements
This communication contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In general, forward-looking statements usually may be identified through use of words such as "may," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "will," "should," "plan," "estimate," "predict," "continue" and "potential" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, and include statements related to the expected timing of the closing of the merger, the expected returns and other benefits of the merger to stockholders, expected improvement in operating efficiency resulting from the merger, estimated expense reductions resulting from the transactions and the timing of achievement of such reductions, the impact on and timing of the recovery of the impact on tangible book value, and the effect of the merger on United's capital ratios. Forward-looking statements are not historical facts and represent management's beliefs, based upon information available at the time the statements are made, with regard to the matters addressed; they are not guarantees of future performance. Actual results may prove to be materially different from the results expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements. Forward- looking statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that change over time and could cause actual results or financial condition to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements.
Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, (1) the risk that the cost savings and any revenue synergies from the merger may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to be realized, (2) disruption from the merger of customer, supplier, employee or other business partner relationships, (3) the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the merger agreement, (4) the failure to obtain the necessary approval by the stockholders of Progress, (5) the possibility that the costs, fees, expenses and charges related to the merger may be greater than anticipated, (6) the ability of United to obtain required governmental approvals of the merger, (7) reputational risk and the reaction of each of the companies' customers, suppliers, employees or other business partners to the merger, (8) the failure of the closing conditions in the merger agreement to be satisfied, or any unexpected delay in closing the merger, (9) the risks relating to the integration of Progress's operations into the operations of United, including the risk that such integration will be materially delayed or will be more costly or difficult than expected, (10) the risk of potential litigation or regulatory action related to the merger, (11) the risks associated with United's pursuit of future acquisitions, (12) the risk of expansion into new geographic or product markets, (13) the dilution caused by United's issuance of additional shares of its common stock in the merger, and (14) general competitive, economic, political and market conditions. Further information regarding additional factors which could affect the forward-looking statements can be found in the cautionary language included under the headings "Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements" and "Risk Factors" in United's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and other documents subsequently filed by United with the SEC.
Many of these factors are beyond United's and Progress's ability to control or predict. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements. Accordingly, stockholders and investors should not place any undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. New risks and uncertainties may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for United or Progress to predict their occurrence or how they will affect United or Progress.
United and Progress qualify all forward-looking statements by these cautionary statements.
Strengthening Our Position as the Premier Southeastern Banking Franchise Operating in Attractive Growth Markets
Expansion into Key Alabama Markets
and the Florida Panhandle
Financially Compelling
Strong Cultural Fit
$1.9 billion community bank operating in attractive markets
Top 10 market share in the fast-growing Huntsville MSA; Alabama's largest city
Track record of successful growth and hiring of high quality bankers
Provides presence in key Alabama markets and additional scale to UCBI's Florida franchise
UCBI has been investing in Birmingham over the past several years and has SBA and Senior Care teams already in place
Increases our deposits in Florida by 10% to $1.6B
Adds approximately $1.2B in assets under management to our Wealth Management platform
Pro forma assets under management of $5.8B
Diversified customer base with nearly 75% of the loan portfolio commercially-focused
EPS accretion in 2023 of $0.07, or 2.0%
Internal Rate of Return of ~15%
Provides enhancement to both the efficiency ratio and to ROTCE
Manageable book dilution and earn back period consistent with UCBI's articulated M&A strategy
Adds bankers with market expertise and business model centered on delivering excellent customer service
Consistent 5-Star "Superior" Rating (+35 consecutive quarters) by BauerFinancial, Inc.
Commitment to credit quality and overall customer service
Consistent with Our
✓ Transaction consistent with United's strategy of acquiring high-quality,franchise-enhancing
M&A Strategy
companies in growth markets
Overview of Progress Financial Corporation
Financial Snapshot
2019Y
2020Y
2021Y
2022 Q1
Florence
Huntsville
Assets
$1,209
$1,579
$1,780
$1,860
Gross Loans
$957
$1,164
$1,232
$1,285
Deposits
$1,012
$1,397
$1,584
$1,665
Loans / Deposits
94.5%
83.3%
77.8%
77.2%
TCE / TA
10.7%
9.2%
9.2%
8.6%
Net Income
$10.7
$16.7
$20.3
$3.8
ROAA
0.9%
1.2%
1.2%
0.8%
ROAE
7.6%
10.8%
11.8%
2.1%
Net Interest Margin
3.3%
3.6%
3.4%
3.1%
Efficiency Ratio
50.2%
52.7%
59.1%
66.2%
NPAs¹ / Assets²
0.3%
0.3%
0.2%
0.2%
NCOs / Avg. Loans²
0.1%
0.0%
0.0%
0.0%
LLR / Gross Loans
0.9%
1.0%
1.1%
1.1%
LoansDeposits
Decatur
United Community Banks, Inc. (186)
Progress Financial Corporation (14)
Birmingham
Tuscaloosa
Alabama
Mobile
Florida
Daphne
Destin
Other
1-4 Family
17.3%
PPP
1.5%
0.5%
Consumer
7.2%
4.43%
Yield C&I 19.0%
Multifamily 3.4%
OO CRE 20.4%
Noninterest-
Retail
Time
Bearing
2.2%
25.5%
Jumbo
Time
12.6%
0.33%
Cost
Panama City
History of Successful Expansion
Loans
Deposits
AUM
Net Income
NCOs /
Loans
+18%
+20%
+13%
+30%
0.06%
5-Year
5-Year
5-Year
5-Year
5-Year
Annualized
Annualized
Annualized
Annualized
Average
NOO CRE
Interest-
C&D
16.4%
Bearing
14.3%
59.7%
Growth Rate
Growth Rate
Growth Rate
Growth Rate
1)
Nonperforming assets defined as nonaccrual loans and leases and real estate owned
2)
Progress Financial bank-level figures shown
Note: Financial data as of March 31, 2022; Dollar values in millions
Source: S&P Global Market Intelligence, FDIC
